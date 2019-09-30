Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 9.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Gringo Loco & Air Wolf defeated Kotto Brazil & Myron Reed @ 7:45 via pin [*]

– Timothy Thatcher defeated Douglas James @ 9:00 via submission [**½]

– Bunkhouse Brawl: Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 11:40 via pin [***]

Gringo Loco & Air Wolf vs. Kotto Brazil & Myron Reed : Oliver is at ringside. The boys from Injustice keep hiding weapons in their gear. Kotto and Loco begin with Reed catching Loco with an enziguri and Kotto hits a powerbomb for 2. Wolf then cuts off Reed as Loco follows with a suplex and Kotto cuts of the tag. Loco fires back, Loco, Kotto, & Reed work up top and Loco tries a terrifying double electric chair off the top on Reed & Kotto, which goes badly as Kotto takes a horrible landing and gets knocked out. After a quick edit, Loco gets the tag and Wolf pins Kotto and the match ends. Gringo Loco & Air Wolf defeated Kotto Brazil & Myron Reed @ 7:45 via pin [*] Well, this was obviously edited due to the injury, which is obviously unfortunate, but there was really nothing to it before that so it just wasn’t a good match. Again, it’s unfortunate, and I hope Koto is ok. Honestly, I wouldn’t have aired this match at all.

– Post match, Injustice beats up the referee.

– Mance Warner with his uncle (drinking moonshine), who says he is here from West Virginia to see Mance in the ring to beat the shit out of Jimmy Havoc. There’s gonna be blood tonight because Mance will make Jimmy bleed all over this arena. Mance says in front of his family and in front of the lord, he is going to put Jimmy down.

– Brian Pillman Jr. gives an update on Teddy Hart’s condition after taking a brainbuster from Austin Aries last week. Brian says that Teddy has been seriously injured, and that HE will deal with Austin Aries. They face off next week.

– We see the Von Erichs leaving a Children’s Hospital. Richard Holliday and MJF are also there, joking they are going to buy the hospital and turn it into a hotel or casino. MJF asks why are they here and Marshall says they are here to visit some kids. Holliday talks about helping the economy and Holliday’s coffee is knocked out of his hands.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Douglas James :James works leg kicks until they work into a scramble. Thatcher counters into a half crab, but James counters into a knee bar. Thatcher lays in chops on the mat, but James follows with kicks and strikes. Thatcher quickly grounds him, attacking the leg and grounding the action. James fights to his feet, slaps Thatcher and James follows with a clothesline. He lays in grounded kicks until Thatcher grabs an ankle lock. James escapes and gets caught with a belly to belly for 2. He follows with knee strikes, a slam and then elbow drops for 2. Thatcher lays in clubbing strikes, and then a half crab in the ropes. James battles back, pulls an arm bar, Thatcher powers up into a gut wrench suplex, hits another and covers for 2. Thatcher follows with elbow strikes, they trade and James hits a jumping knee strike and a superkick for 2. Thatcher fights off a suplex, James hits a back fist and Thatcher slaps the shit out of him. James pulls a guillotine, but Thatcher counters out and eats a knee strike. James flies with a top rope splash and eats knees, so Thatcher finally locks on the fujiwara arm bar and James taps.Timothy Thatcher defeated Douglas James @ 9:00 via submission [**½] This was a nice change of pacing and style, and a solid match overall.

– Post match, Thatcher is asked about his win. Thatcher tells James he did a good job and that he has earned his respect. James says he came to face the best and he says he will meet Thatcher any day of the week. Thatcher offers to train with James any time. He says that when he came to MLW there was one man he wanted and that is Tom Lawlor.

– Jimmy Havoc says he’s ready for tonight match with Mance Warner. Mance Warner says in a Bunkhouse Brawl, he is going to bring his truck to the ring with a bunch of things. He says there will be a bale of hay, a pitchfork, a pumpkin and some chairs, maybe a door. He tells Havoc that he is coming.

Bunkhouse Brawl: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc : Havoc attacks right away and they brawl to the floor. he whips Warner to the barricade and hits him with a bale of hay. Warner hits him with a rake and whips him into the whiskey barrel. Warner fights back with cow bell shots to more cow bell chants. He chokes out Havoc and whips him to the timekeeper’s table. Havoc fires back with bell shots and whips Warner with it. He crotches Warner on the barricade and then chokes him out with a shovel. Warner fires back with chair shots, and back in they go as Havoc lay in chair shots and covers for 2. He rakes Warner’s back with a rake, and then stabs him with it. Warner fires back with chops and an eye poke. Low blow with the rake by Warner, hits him with it and covers for 2. Warner follows with head butts and pulls out a door, the new table of 2019. He sets it up in the corner, and lays in jabs and elbows as he covers for 2. Warner gets a pumpkin and misses Havoc, who staples Warner low. He gets another pumpkin and staples Warner’s lip to it. Warner battles back with a heads butt and DDT into the pumpkin, which is now on Havoc’s head. The running knee strike gets 2 for Warner. Warner now gets another door and slides it in. he also grabs chairs and makes a table out of the door and chairs. Havoc fires back and hits a German. The DVD through a door follows for 2. he lays Warner on the table with a pumpkin over his head, but Warner throws it at him and they work up top. Warner hits a superplex through the door table and follows with a lariat for the win. Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 11:40 via pin [***] This was a good garbage brawl that the live crowd really seemed to like as Warner gets some revenge on Havoc,

– Post match, Havoc attacks and pulls some barbed wire from one of the bales of hay and hits Warner in the head with it. Havoc jabs Warner in the forehead with the barbed wire, but Havoc punches Warner in the head and then sticks the barbed wire into Warner’s head. He puts the barbed wire in Mance’s mouth as he is pulled off Warner (who was busted open) by officials. This feud must continue.

