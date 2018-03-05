Csonka’s NJPW 46th Anniversary Show Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the NJPW 46th Anniversary Show on March 6th. So today, I will break down and preview the show, which has some interesting matches. Last year’s show was a great show, headlined by a great Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi match, and an excellent Kazuchika Okada vs. Tiger Mask W match. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask, KUSHIDA, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita, Tomoyuki Oka, Shota Umino, & Tetsuhiro Yagi : This is your very typical NJPW opening match, featuring a mix of New Japan dads, young lions and current stars. Nagata is anchoring a team of lions, as he continues o train them on the job But he’s at a great experience disadvantage, which will likely be the downfall of his team. The lions will be fired up and working hard, with Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask likely picking up the win, and possible junior tag title shot. This should be good. WINNERS: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask, KUSHIDA, & Ryusuke Taguchi

Katsuya Kitamura vs. Manabu Nakanishi : These two already faced off at the February 6th Road to New Beginning event, in what was the worst of Kitamura’s trial matches. But NJPW has this hard on for trying to make Nakanishi a mentor to Kitamura, due to their similar backgrounds and both guys got noticed and signed due to their looks. But Nakanishi is absolutely horrible, extremely slow, and is a victim of his body shutting down on him. Kitamura is 32, and due to his history of performance enhancement abuse & his late start in the business, they need to move forward with him ASAP before he breaks down and it’s too late. At this point, Kitamura should win this, but following NJPW tradition, he won’t. I don’t have high hopes for this match. WINNER: Manabu Nakanishi

Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Toa Henare, Juice Robinson & David Finlay : To me, one of the less talked about angles during the New Beginning tour, was the fact that Ishii & Yano picked up several wins as they were clearly being positioned as challengers to the IWGP tag titles. And it makes perfect sense as they are former champions, Ishii is a bad ass, people love Yano, and it continues the LIJ vs. CHAOS feud. Loa & Goto were added to this, due to EVIL’s injury causing a change to the card. Juice Robinson & David Finlay are a fine young team, waiting to develop into something more. They should have had a run in the WTL, but NJPW took a potentially great team and turned it into two inferior teams in Juice Robinson and Sami Callihan & David Finlay and Katsuya Kitamura. The good news is that Juice Robinson (28) and David Finlay (24) have a lot of life left in their runs in NJPW and can easily built up as future challengers when Ishii & Yano fail against CHAOS. Henare has been really good so far in 2018 and I can’t wait for him to bow up to Ishii again to try and prove himself. This should be a good match, and a potentially very good to great match if they get time. But this match is all about continuing Ishii & Yano’s momentum. WINNERS: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano

IWGP Junior Tag Team Title Match: Champions Sho & Yoh vs. Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado : At the February 10th NJPW New Beginning in Osaka event, Suzuki-gun defeated Champions Roppongi 3K in a non-title match, putting them into official contention for the titles. While Roppongi 3K just won the titles back, I think that there is a good chance that they drop the titles here to keep the hot potato theme of the championships going. While a title change to Takahashi & BUSHI would be the best move if they had to make one, as Takahashi & BUSHI are an awesome team, and Takahashi needs something to do as he steps away from the junior singles title picture. But the entire build has been behind Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado, which I think is a red herring…. WINNERS: Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

SANADA vs. YOSHI-HASHI : This was originally EVIL & SANADA vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI until EVIL suffered a broken left orbital bone during the tour of Australia, leaving us with this much less exciting match. Like most YOSHI-HASHI matches, the quality will depend on which HASHI shows up and how the crowd reacts to him. With SANADA coming off of a hard fought loss in a great match with Okada, it makes the most sense to me for SANADA to pick up the win here ahead of the New Japan Cup to regain some momentum. WINNER: SANADA

Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi : There had been a lot of rumors out there that Taichi would be making the move to heavyweight, and to be honest, it was not a move that excited me at all. He’s 37, hasn’t really shown signs of improvement, and relies too heavily on the gimmick and shortcuts. He was one of the absolute worst parts of the 2017 BOTSJ tournament. I keep hearing this odd narrative that he’s a great character, and that he’s going to be gold. In theory these people may be right, but to me he’s a disaster waiting to happen in the G1. So while I am not a fan at all about the elevation of Taichi, it’s a huge chance for him and he’s getting a big shot to deliver on a big event. He may very well deliver here, and if he does, and if he can tone down the bullshit part of his act, and deliver in the ring, he’s got a chance. I may not be a fan in anyway of Taichi, but I am more that willing to give him a shit t see if he can deliver against one of NJPW’s best. With Naito about to face off with Jericho, I feel that this is being booked, for now, as another rehab victory for Naito. This has a chance to be good, but a lot of that will be match layout, and if the audience actually buys Taichi as a threat.WINNER: Tetsuya Naito

IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Togi Makabe : When Minoru Suzuki defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, beating him into submission and trying to rip off his leg and beat him with it, I figured that they would transition to Elgin vs. Suzuki, to play off of their feud from year and to have Tanahashi’s friend and occasional tag partner going for revenge. And they are basically doing that, but decided to go with Togi Makabe over Elgin. And I find the choice to be a solid one, because Makabe has been in limbo ever since Honma was inured prior to last year’s 45th anniversary show. Without a regular tag partner, Makabe has been relegated mostly to undercard tag matches, a G1 run and the WTL. Makabe needs this match, and while he’s likely losing here, a good performance ahead of a likely appearance in the New Japan Cup is a necessity for him. This could be good if they work a hard-hitting match and cut back on the Suzuki-gun shenanigans. Makabe is simply the challenger of the month; he has a name and gets a good reaction. Suzuki losing here would be an absolutely horrible call after his destruction of Tanahashi. Makabe will put up a fight, he may even press Suzuki to the limit, WINNER: Champion Minoru Suzuki

Non-Title Match: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Junior Champion Will Ospreay : This is a hell of a main even on paper, as both had a great 2017, and are off to a great start in 2018. It feels very similar to last year’s Kazuchika Okada vs. Tiger Mask W match, which was excellent, even with Ibushi playing the gimmick. Okada vs. Ospreay is a battle of CHAOS brothers, which should make for a great dynamic and possibly play into Jay White’s master plan. With this being a non-title match, both guys can focus on putting on a great, show stealing exhibition style match. I honestly expect a great match here, and while Okada losing, even in a non-title match, feels unlikely. The goal here should be a great match, with Ospreay getting a lot of shine and appearing on Okada’s level. If I was putting money on it, I’d wager this is the MOTN with ease. Okada loves Ospreay and was the one that after wrestling him made the call to not only bring him in but to also put him in CHAOS as almost his little brother. Okada will certainly be at his best to not only keep delivering high quality matches, but to make sure that Ospreay looks great in defeat. WINNER: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada

