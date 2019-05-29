Csonka’s NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 11) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Marty Scurll defeated Taka Michinoku via medical forfeit [NR]

– Sho defeated Titan @ 11:15 via pin [***]

– Taiji Ishimori defeated Tiger Mask @ 4:38 via submission [**½]

– Shingo defeated Jonathon Gresham @ 11:15 via pin [***½]

– Dragon Lee defeated Kanemaru @ 14:05 via pin [***¼]

Marty Scurll vs. Taka Michinoku : Last Friday, against Shingo, Taka Michinoku sustained an injury to his right foot that led to him forfeiting his match against Dragon Lee on Sunday in Chiba. After evaluation, NJPW determined that Michinoku will miss the remainder of the Best of the Super Juniors tour. His tournament matches will be forfeited, and his final two opponents will receive an automatic two points. Marty Scurll defeated Taka Michinoku via medical forfeit [NR]

Sho vs. Titan : They shake hands and lockup. Titan looks to work the arm, and follows with a shoulder tackle. Titan fires back with an enziguri and head scissors and Sho attacks the arm again. Titan kicks him to the floor, and Sho cuts off the dive and follows with kicks. He focuses on the arm, grounding the action. Sho continues his attack, but Titan dumps him and follows with a tope. Back in and he follows with a high cross and locks on a knee bar. Sho rolls for the ropes and makes it. Titan lays the boots to him, but Sho counters the RANA into a powerbomb. They trade strikes, Sho lights him up but runs into an enziguri. He follows with clotheslines, they trade, and Titan hits a dropkick in the corner. He fires up but Sho hits a lariat and another. Titan then gets a RANA and cradle for 2. He rolls for an arm bar, Sho fights and makes the ropes. Superkick by Titan, but Sho hits a piledriver for 2. Shock arrow finishes it. Sho defeated Titan @ 11:15 via pin [***] This was a good and competitive babyface match, with Sho picking up a needed win.

Taiji Ishimori vs. Tiger Mask : Ishimori attacks at the bell, but Tiger cuts him off with a back breaker. He follows with knee strikes and kicks, covering for 2. He ground the action, working an arm bar and then the tiger driver gets 2. The arm bar follows, locks up both arms, and cranks back on the hold until Ishimori makes the ropes. Tiger follows with kicks, but Ishimori hits a knee strike and the double knees follow for 2. Tiger fights off bloody cross, hits knee strikes, and gets the crucifix for 2. Ishimori follows with knee strikes and covers for 2 The Lebell lock follows, but Tiger rolls, and is still trapped and taps. Taiji Ishimori defeated Tiger Mask @ 4:38 via submission [**½] This was short and solid, with Ishimori getting the much-needed quick win due to his injury issues.

Shingo vs. Jonathon Gresham : They lock up and Gresham attacks the arm. Shingo now overpowers him and hits a shoulder tackle. Gresham fires back, but Shingo cuts him off with a side slam. He lays the boots to him, and dumps him to the floor. Shingo follows and slams him to the apron a few times, but Gresham rolls back in. Gresham then hits the dropkick and Shingo trips him up on the apron. Back in and Shingo follows with the slingshot knee drop. The knee strike and suplex follow, and the cover gets 2. More knee strikes follow, and then strikes take Gresham down. Gresham gets a sleeper, but Shingo fights him off. Gresham looks to attack the knee, the sleeper follows and Shingo slams his way out. Gresham trips him up and the corner dropkick follows. Shingo to the floor and Gresham follows with the apron knee strike, Shingo no sells him and hits a jab. Back in and Gresham hits the moonsault press, and suicide dive. The sleeper follows in the front row, Shingo is down and Gresham is backing and so is Shingo. Gresham up top and the shooting star press connects, but Shingo rolls away afterwards. He follows with running strikes, and covers for 2. Shingo then cuts him off with the pop up DVD. Clotheslines follow, and noshigami gets 2. The pumping bomber connects and that gets 2. Gresham counters last of the dragon into a cradle for 2. Back to the arm and the octopus hold follows. Shingo fights, and hits last of the dragon for the win. Shingo defeated Jonathon Gresham @ 11:15 via pin [***½] This was good stuff, with Gresham working a smart gameplan and getting in believable offense before falling to Shingo.

Dragon Lee vs. Kanemaru : Kanemaru shockingly attacks before the bell. Lee battles back, hits a RANA and to the floor and Kanemaru posts him. He tosses him into the chairs and chokes him out. Kanemaru is back in and takes Lee up top and attacks the mask. He lay the boots to him, and follows with a backdrop. The crab follows, Lee fights and makes the ropes. Kanemaru dumps him and Lee then rolls back in and Kanemaru hits the suplex and covers for 2. Kanemaru dumps him and suplexes him on the floor. Kanemaru shoves a lion into Lee and almost gets the countout. Shades of the Sho match. Kanemaru follows with clotheslines, but Lee dropkicks him to the floor and follows with a tope. Back in and Lee hits the rolling dropkick. The back breaker and basement dropkick follows for 2. Kanemaru rakes the eyes, but Lee hits a dropkick, strikes, and the Shibata dropkick is cut off with a Kanemaru dropkick. Lee hits the rebound German, superkick and then a DDT. Kanemaru cuts him off and hits an apron DDT, and back in, Lee cuts off deep impact with a jumping knee strike. Desnucadora is countered, Kanemaru grabs the ref and escapes and Taichi pulls the ref out. Kanemaru unmasks Lee, Lee covers up and Kanemaru looks for the whiskey mist but eats a superkick. Lee gets his mask back but Kanemaru low blows him and hits the moonsault for 2. Deep impact is countered into desnucadora and Kanemaru then gets cradles for 2. Knee strike by Lee for2. Lee takes out Taichi, drop the kneepad and drills Kanemaru; desnucadora finishes it. Dragon Lee defeated Kanemaru @ 14:05 via pin [***¼] This wasn’t my favorite style of match and wasn’t really main event worthy, but the Suzuki-gun heel tactics gave us some solid drama leading to the Lee win.

A BLOCK

Shingo Takagi: (8-0) 16pts.

Taiji Ishimori: (7-1) 14pts.

——————————-

Dragon Lee: (6-2) 12pts.

Marty Scurll: (5-3) 10pts.

Sho: (4-4) 8pts.

Jonathan Gresham: (4-4) 8pts

Tiger Mask: (2-6) 4pts.

Titan: (2-6) 4pts.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (2-5) 4pts.

TAKA Michinoku: (0-8) 0pts.

B BLOCK

El Phantasmo: (5-2) 10pts.

Will Ospreay: (5-2) 10pts.

Ryusuke Taguchi: (5-2) 10pts.

Robbie Eagles: (5-2) 10pts.

BUSHI: (4-3) 8pts.

Yoh: (4-3) 8pts.

Bandido: (3-4) 6pts.

Rocky Romero: (3-4) 6pts.

DOUKI: (1-6) 2pts.

Ren Narita: (0-7) 0pts.

