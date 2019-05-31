Csonka’s NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 13) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Taka Michinoku via medical forfeit [NR]

– Titan defeated Tiger Mask @ 8:00 via pin [**½]

– Sho defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 10:30 via pin [***½]

– Dragon Lee defeated Marty Scurll @ 16:20 via pin [***½]

– Shingo defeated Taiji Ishimori @ 21:00 via pin [****½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Taka Michinoku : Last Friday, against Shingo, Taka Michinoku sustained an injury to his right foot that led to him forfeiting his match against Dragon Lee on Sunday in Chiba. After evaluation, NJPW determined that Michinoku will miss the remainder of the Best of the Super Juniors tour. His tournament matches will be forfeited, and his final opponents will receive an automatic two points. [NR]

Tiger Mask vs. Titan : They lock up, working to the ropes and we get a clean break. Tiger follows with shoulder tackles, but Titan fires back with kicks and then chops. Tiger then cuts him off with a tilt a whirl back breaker, and then lays the boots to him and connects with elbows. Tiger grounds things, getting a bit grumpy and laying the boots to Titan. Tiger fights back with a dragon screw, enziguri and springboard high cross. They work to the floor, Titan hits a back breaker, and rolls back in. The springboard dropkick follows, and then Titan lays in kicks. He heads up top and the moonsault eats feet. Titan fights off the Tiger driver, so Tiger follows with knee strikes and kicks. The Tiger driver connects and that gets 2. The arm bar follows, he locks up both arms but Titan makes the ropes. Tiger lays in more kicks, but Titan fights off the Tiger suplex and gets the cradle for the win. Titan defeated Tiger Mask @ 8:00 via pin [**½] This was solid, with Titan finishing with a win, but it was a really flat and sort of sloppy finish.

Sho vs. Jonathan Gresham : They shake hands and here we go. They work into grappling exchanges and end in a stalemate. Sho takes him down, looks for the arm bar but Gresham makes the ropes. Sho then starts attacking the arm, and dropkicks Gresham to the floor. Back in and Gresham attacks the knee, they trade strikes and Gresham dropkicks the knee, grounding the action. Gresham stays focused on the knee, but Sho fires back with kicks to the arm. They trade strikes and kicks, but Sho looks for the arm bar again; Gresham makes the ropes. Gresham follows with a moonsault press and suicide dive. Back in and the shooting star press gets 2. The figure four follows from Gresham, but Sho makes the ropes and they roll to the floor as Gresham maintains the hold. They then make it back in, trading strikes, just lighting each other up until Gresham hits an enziguri but Sho cradles him for 2. The Sho knee strike follows and the dead lift German gets a good near fall. Sho hits a big lariat, and then project Ciampa connects for 2. Shock arrow connects and Sho wins. Sho defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 10:30 via pin [***½] This was very good stuff, a nice mix of striking and grappling here, playing well into their strengths with Sho finishing things with an important win.

Dragon Lee vs. Marty Scurll : Brody King is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes, and get a clean break. Scurll then works into counters, but Lee grounds him. Scurll counters out and they work into a stand off. They work into a test of strength, but Scurll takes him down and starts attacking the arm. He then stomps the knees, and follows with uppercuts and chops until Lee hits a RANA. King then trips up Lee, allowing Scurll to dump him. The apron superkick follows, and he tosses him into the chairs. They work back in as Scurll attacks and lays in chops. The back breaker follows, and Scurll then stomps away at Lee. The tequila sunrise follows, but Lee makes the ropes. Scurll then lays in chops, but Lee cuts him off with a RANA and then another on the floor. Lee now lays in chops, back in and Lee hits the rolling dropkick and then the corner Shibata dropkick follows for 2. Lee starts attacking the knee, but Scurll counters desnucadora into a chicken wing. The half and half follows, and then the last shot connects for 2. They workup top, trading strikes, but Scurll snaps the fingers but lee knocks him into the tree of WHOA, but King crotches him and Scurll then hits the superplex for 2. Scurll lays in strikes, but Lee cuts him off with a dropkick, snap German, but Scurll rebounds into an Essex destroyer and Lee running knee strike for the double down. Lee now takes him back into the tree of WHOA and the double stomp and desnucadora gets 2 as King pulls out the ref. Lee wipes him out with a suicide dive. Back in and Scurll counters descucadora into a DDT but lee counters the chicken wing and eats a lariat for his troubles and Scurll covers for 2. The package Scurll driver follows for 2. Lee fights off black plague with knees strikes and coves for 2. He drops the kneepad and the knee strike and desnucadora finishes Scurll. Dragon Lee defeated Marty Scurll @ 16:20 via pin [***½] This was another very good match with Scurll looking more than competitive with the current champion before Lee finally overcame to close his tournament out with a win.

Shingo vs. Taiji Ishimori : Ishimori wins the block with a win here; Shingo takes the block with a win or a draw. They lockup and Ishimori grounds the action. Shingo powers up, and starts attacking the arm of Ishimori. They work into counters and end in stalemate. They lock up, working to the ropes and Shingo then mows him down with a shoulder tackle and then slams him to the buckles. Shingo follows with chops, but Ishimori picks up the pace but gets cut off with a DDT. Shingo grounds the action, focusing on the neck of Ishimori. Shingo follows with strikes, but Ishimori takes him down with a head scissors. The enziguri and sliding German follows. To the floor they go and Ishimori slams him off the announce table and then posts him. Back in and Ishimori hits the seated senton, chokes out Shingo in the ropes and lays in chops. Ishimori slams him to the buckles and covers for 2. Ishimori now focuses on the neck of Shingo, but Shingo cuts him off with jabs and a clothesline. Ishimori fights off the powerbomb, and then hits the back handspring kick. Shingo cuts of the golden triangle and hits an apron DVD. Back in and Shingo hits the sliding lariat for 2. Ishimori fights of noshigami, hits a DDT but Shingo just Hercs him up and plants him with a suplex. He follows with corner clotheslines, but Ishimori hits the double knees and they trade clotheslines and Ishimori hits the running destroyer but Shingo rebound sup and into a pumping bomber for the double down. Shingo follows with noshigami and covers for 2. He follows with clotheslines, and the pumping bomber decapitates Ishimori and the cover gets 2. Ishimori counters last of the dragon, and then counters the popup DVD into a crucifix for 2. The RANA into a cradle follows for 2. Ishimori lays in knee strikes but Shingo counters into a wheelbarrow German. Ishimori then hits La Mistica into the Lebell lock, Shingo fights but Ishimori rolls him back center ring. Shingo keeps fighting and makes the ropes. Shingo fights off bloody cross, Ishimori connects with knee strikes, and they then trade strikes center ring. Had butt by Shingo, strikes follow and Ishimori is down. Ishimori fires up with a knee strike, and hits a huge desperation lariat. Ishimori follows with John Wooooooooooo, double knees and then the lung blower follows for 2. Shingo again fights off bloody cross, and last of the dragon connects for the win. Shingo defeated Taiji Ishimori @ 21:00 via pin [****½] Shingo goes undefeated, following in the footsteps of Liger & Devitt in that accomplishment. This was excellent stuff, with Ishimori overcoming his real life injury issues to put in a really great performance against the dominant Shingo. It wasn’t flashy or filled with bells and whistles, but was extremely competitive, with both guys delivering at a high level and a layout that allowed Ishimori to look more than competitive against Shingo as he went undefeated in the block. The real success of these Shingo matches are the layouts, he always comes across as a big star, but the key is making him appear vulnerable enough that his opponent FEELS like he could win, and they did that here. Ishimori has a strong tournament, beat Lee, and lost nothing losing to Shingo here.

A BLOCK

Shingo Takagi: (9-0) 18pts. – WINNER

Taiji Ishimori: (7-2) 14pts.

Dragon Lee: (7-2) 14pts.

Marty Scurll: (5-4) 10pts.

Sho: (5-4) 10pts.

Jonathan Gresham: (4-5) 8pts

Titan: (3-6) 6pts.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (3-6) 6pts.

Tiger Mask: (2-7) 4pts.

TAKA Michinoku: (0-9) 0pts.

B BLOCK

Will Ospreay: (6-2) 12pts.

Ryusuke Taguchi: (6-2) 12pts.

———————————-

El Phantasmo: (5-3) 10pts.

Robbie Eagles: (5-3) 10pts.

Yoh: (5-3) 10pts.

BUSHI: (5-3) 10pts.

Bandido: (4-4) 8pts.

Rocky Romero: (3-5) 6pts.

DOUKI: (1-7) 2pts.

Ren Narita: (0-8) 0pts.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 24. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will preview NXT Takeover 25, discuss Jon Moxley’s appearance on Talk is Jericho & the problems within WWE, Moxley’s upcoming debut with NJPW, and then play catch up with NJPW BOSJ reviews. The show is approximately 115-minutes long. * Intro

* NXT Takeover 25 Preview: 5:15

* Jon Moxley on Talk is Jericho: 37:45

* Jon Moxley Heading to NJPW: 115:55

* NJPW BOSJ Day 10 Review: 129:05

* NJPW BOSJ Day 11 Review: 146:20 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play