Csonka’s NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 14) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– BUSHI defeated Ren Narita @ 9:10 via pin [***]

– Bandido defeated Rocky Romero @ 11:30 via pin [***½]

– Yoh defeated Robbie Eagles @ 11:50 via pin [***½]

– El Phantasmo defeated DOUKI @ 14:10 via pin [***¼]

– Will Ospreay defeated Ryusuke Taguchi @ 22:20 via pin [****¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

BUSHI vs. Ren Narita : They lock up, Narita looks to ground things and BUSHI escapes. Narita shoots, takes him down again and starts working the arm. They trade chops until BUSHI cuts him off and lays in more chops and the neck breaker follows for 2. The camel clutch follows. BUSHI releases the hold, avoids the dropkick and follows with strikes. Narita battles back with an overhead throw, and connects with shoulder tackles and a suplex for 2. BUSHI fights off the overhead suplex, but Narita locks on the rolling leg lace. BUSHI fights but Narita pulls him back center ring until BUSHI makes one last push and makes the ropes. BUSHI fights off the suplex, they trade strikes, slaps, and Narita is down and BUSHI locks on the crab. Narita fights and powers up, and makes the ropes. Narita counters the neck breaker and cradles BUSHI for 2. BUSHI cuts him off with the spin kick and hits the neck breaker for 2. MX finishes it. BUSHI defeated Ren Narita @ 9:10 via pin [***] This was good stuff, with Narita concluding a consistent tournament where he really grew as a performer and had good efforts.

Rocky Romero vs. Bandido : They lock up, working into some back and forth, and Bandido grounds things. They break clean, shake hands, and then work into the knuckle lock. Bandido follows with a monkey flip, Romero follows with another as they work back to their feet. Bandido follows with a shoulder tackle, but Romero lays in chops and they pick up the pace and Romero locks on the rolling arm bar, but Bandido makes the ropes. Romero focuses on the arm now, driving it into the mat. Bandido fights off the clotheslines and takes out Romero’s knee. Bandido heads up top, Romero shoves him off but Bandido follows with a RANA, and then a reverse suplex and running knee strike for 2. Romero battles back, hits a running knee strike, slaps, and the clothesline to take Bandido down. The running sliced bread follows for 2. Romero follows with kicks, lighting Bandido up but Bandido trips him up and follows with a clothesline, but Romero rolls into the arm bar. Bandido powers up and hits the GTS but Romero levels him with the clothesline. The hanging guillotine follows, but Bandido escapes and hits the moonsault press slam for 2. The GTS connects and the 21-plex finishes it. Bandido defeated Rocky Romero @ 11:30 via pin [***½] This was very good stuff, with Romero putting in one last fight before losing to close it out. His tournament has been a blast

Yoh vs. Robbie Eagles : They lockup, working into counters with Eagles grounding things early. Yoh counters and starts looking for the arm bar, but Eagles makes the ropes. Eagles follows with a shoulder tackle, but Yoh hits the dropkick and Eagles rolls to the floor. Yoh follows with the apron cannonball. Yoh follows with kicks, strikes, and then rolls him back in where Eagles attacks the knee and covers for 2. Eagles grounds the action, cranking away at the knee. Yoh escapes, but Eagles continues to control as he works the knee and keeps Yoh grounded. Eagles lays in chops, but misses the double knees and that allows Yoh to battle back with a suplex. The flying forearm follows but Eagles gets a cradle for 2. The Ron Miller special follows, Yoh fights for the ropes, and makes it. Yoh follows with up kicks, and the dragon screw. He charges, but Eagles cuts him off and follows with the double knees, covering for 2. Yoh counters sliced bread but Eagles hits turbo backpack for 2. Eagles heads pup top and the 450 misses, but he lands kicks and Yoh fires back and hits a German for 2. Eagles counters the dragon suplex, but Yoh hits an enziguri and superkick and dragon suplex for the win. Yoh defeated Robbie Eagles @ 11:50 via pin [***½] This was another very good outing, with both guys working similar gameplans, but things really coming together for Yoh down the stretch as he picks up a huge win doubling last year’s points total.

El Phantasmo vs. DOUKI : DOUKI attacks during the entrance, knocking Phantasmo to the floor. He follows and looks for a suicide dive, but Phantasmo cuts him off with a chair shot and then lays in strikes. He then follows with an apron senton ala DOUKI, wiping him out. Back in and Phantasmo maintains control, laying the boots to him and mocking him. The tree of WHOA follows and Phantasmo stomps on his balls. DOUKI fights back, cuts him off and follows with a suicide dive, and then hits the big senton. Back in and the cover gets 2. DOUKI lays in chops, but Phantasmo hits the high cross, but DOUKI counters the lionsault. Phantasmo escapes, lays in kicks, and the Argentine cutter is countered and DOUKI hits the slingshot DDT for 2. Phantasmo battles back, hits the enziguri and then DOUKI blocks (I guess) the RANA as they crash and burn, that was scary. Back in and Phantasmo hits the big top rope splash and covers for 2. DOUKI then hits widow’s peak and that gets 2. DOUKI looks for suplex de la luna, but Phantasmo cradles him for 2. The superkick follows that for 2 again. CR2 is countered with a RANA and DOUKI locks on the Italian necktie, but Phantasmo makes the ropes. The dropkick and Argentine cutter follows for 2. The crowd actually rallies for DOUKI, they trade strikes and Phantasmo pulls the mask down and CR2 finishes it. El Phantasmo defeated DOUKI @ 14:10 via pin [***¼] This was good, a bit rough and even scary at times, but good as outside of the horrendous Taguchi match, DOUKI actually put in a good tournament.

Will Ospreay vs. Ryusuke Taguchi : This is for the right to be killed by Shingo in the BOSJ 26 finals. It’s also a rematch of the 2016 finals, which Ospreay won. Taguchi shoots in, grounding the action but Ospreay fights to his feet and he starts working the arm. Ospreay grounds the action, but Taguchi makes the ropes. They lock up and Ospreay woks a cravat, but Taguchi escapes and works the arm. Ospreay works into slick escapes, they pick up the pace, Ospreay makes him run and Taguchi hits the ass attack and teases the tope. The dropkick follows, and Taguchi lays the boots to him. He follows with strikes, lays in chops, and Ospreay fires back and drops Taguchi, and then continues to light him up. Taguchi takes out the knee, follows with chops, but Ospreay dumps him to the floor and follows with a plancha. He follows with strikes, and then slams him to the apron. Back in and Ospreay follows with the side back breaker, covering for 2. Ospreay then grounds things, working both arms. The tequila sunrise follows but Taguchi makes the ropes. Ospreay then follows with chops, Taguchi fires back and Ospreay cuts off the ass attack and he follows with grounded ass attacks. Taguchi follows with rolling suplexes, and hits the dropkick. The step up plancha follows. Back in and Taguchi hits the springboard ass attack for 2. Running ass attacks follow but Ospreay cuts him off with chops. The back handspring kick follows. Ospreay follows with uppercuts and the hesitation dropkick misses, and Taguchi counters 619 and follows with an ankle lock, but Ospreay spills to the floor. Ospreay cuts of the tope, and follows with the top rope corkscrew moonsault to the floor. Back in and Ospreay flies in with the springboard forearm and covers for 2. Taguchi then takes out the knee, and follows with the gourd buster. Bum a Ye is cut off, they work into counters and Taguchi finally hits Bum a Ye! They trade strikes, lighting each other up and Ospreay follows with a head kick. Kawada kicks follow, and the Oscutter is blocked as Taguchi looks for doon, but hits the tiger suplex for a great near fall. Ospreay blocks dodon, but Taguchi takes out the knee again. Ospreay catches him with the hook kick, but storm breaker is countered and Taguchi transitions into the ankle lock. Ospreay fights but Taguchi drops down, only for Ospreay to counter into the sitout powerbomb. The Robinson special follows, and oscutter is countered with the ankle lock. Dodon follows but Ospreay kicks out! Back to the ankle lock, Ospreay fights and rolls out and hits the Spanish fly for 2. Ospreay heads up top and the shooting star press connects but Taguchi kicks out! Taguchi counters oscutter into a backslide for 2. Ospreay follows with a flurry of kicks an storm breaker finally finishes it. Will Ospreay defeated Ryusuke Taguchi @ 22:20 via pin [****¼] Big match Guch and big match Willie delivered a banger here in the B block finals. It started slow, was playful at times, and then kept getting better as it went along and worked into a really tremendously done homestretch that really ha the crowd buying into a Taguchi win. Ospreay winning was the right call, as a Shingo vs. Ospreay final is just sexy as fuck and has MOTY potential written allover it. This was really great and a perfect way to close out B block.

A BLOCK

Shingo Takagi: (9-0) 18pts. – WINNER

Taiji Ishimori: (7-2) 14pts.

Dragon Lee: (7-2) 14pts.

Marty Scurll: (5-4) 10pts.

Sho: (5-4) 10pts.

Jonathan Gresham: (4-5) 8pts

Titan: (3-6) 6pts.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (3-6) 6pts.

Tiger Mask: (2-7) 4pts.

TAKA Michinoku: (0-9) 0pts.

B BLOCK

Will Ospreay: (7-2) 14pts. – WINNER

Ryusuke Taguchi: (6-3) 12pts.

Yoh: (6-3) 12pts.

El Phantasmo: (6-3) 12pts.

BUSHI: (6-3) 12pts.

Bandido: (5-4) 10pts.

Robbie Eagles: (5-4) 10pts.

Rocky Romero: (3-6) 6pts.

DOUKI: (1-8) 2pts.

Ren Narita: (0-9) 0pts.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 25. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss whether or not Jon Moxley is the biggest star in wrestling, break down NXT Takeover 25 and then preview the show that will allegedly be equal to or greater than WrestleMania, WWE Super Showdown 2019. The show is approximately 123-minutes long. * Intro

* Is Jon Moxley The Biggest Star in Wrestling Right Now?: 2:20

* AEW Double or Nothing Does 98,000 Buys: 22:10

* The Most Frustrating Aspect of an NXT Takeover Special: 28:30

* WWE Counter Programming All Out & NJPW in London: 50:30

* NXT Takeover 25 Review: 55:35

* WWE Super Showdown 2019 Preview: 129:15 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play