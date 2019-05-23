Csonka’s NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 8) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– El Phantasmo defeated Ren Narita @ 6:59 via pin [**¾]

– Titan defeated Taka Michinoku @ 8:10 via pin [**¾]

– BUSHI defeated Robbie Eagles @ 8:05 via pin [***¼]

– Jonathan Gresham defeated Tiger Mask @ 9:30 via pin [***]

– Yoh defeated DOUKI @ 11:45 via pin [***]

– Sho defeated Marty Scurll @ 13:30 via pin [****]

– Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Rocky Romero @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– Kanemaru defeated Taiji Ishimori @ 3:55 via pin [**]

– Will Ospreay defeated Bandido @ 17:59 via pin [****¾]

– Shingo defeated Dragon Lee @ 17:40 via pin [****½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

El Phantasmo vs. Ren Narita : Phantasmo is being a dick right away, stalling and dancing around. Narita attacks, gets in some shots and they break. They work to the ropes, Phantasmor rakes the eyes and follows with strikes and kicks. He then works him over in the tree of WHOA, stomping on his balls, and then covering for 2. Phantasmo just toys with Narita, does the ropewalk but Narita catches him with an overhead toss and covers for 2.He follows with corner attacks, and the suplex for 2. Phantasmo fires back with a flurry of kicks, and covers for 2. CR2 is countered into a cradle for 2. The bridging German gets a great near fall. Phantasmo cuts him off with a superkick for 2. CR2 is countered into the crab, but Phantasmo escapes. The Argentine cutter and top rope splash follows for the win. El Phantasmo defeated Ren Narita @ 6:59 via pin [**¾] The result was never in doubt, but Phantasmo was a proper dick here, which played well into Narita’s comebacks, which the crowd loved.

Titan vs. Taka Michinoku : They lock up and work into counters, with Taka scoring with a knee strike. Titan follows back with chops, Taka pokes the eyes and then grounds the action, working into a pendulum. He follows with a bow and arrow, and basement dropkick. He then posts Titan in the floor. Back in and Taka grounds things, works an arm bar; Titan makes the ropes. The knee strike follows, but Titan cuts him off and follows with a high cross and RANA. The tope connects and back in, Titan covers for 2. He follows with kicks, but Taka counters the RANA into just facelock, a slam and then Taka gets the cradle for 2. Just facelock follows, and Titan makes the ropes. Taka counters the cradle into just facelock, Titan fights, but Taka locks in the other arm until Titan makes the ropes. The Michinoku driver is countered, but Taka hits the knee strike. Titan then hits a Michinoku driver variation for the win. Titan defeated Taka Michinoku @ 8:10 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good with an awkward finish.

Robbie Eagles vs. BUSHI : BUSHI attacks right away, hits a suicide dive and whips him with his belt. Back in and Eagles cuts him off and hits a sliding clothesline for 2. He then lays in kicks, chops, and grounds things, covering for 2. Eagles starts attacking the leg, taking control until BUSHI cuts him off with a DDT. He chokes him out with his shirt and follows with kicks and another DDT for 2. The dropkick follows and then eagles takes out the knee and dumps him to the floor. The suicide cannonball follows. Back in and Eagles dropkicks out the knee and hits turbo backpack for 2. The Rom Miller special follows, but BUSHI fights and makes the ropes. Eagles follows with chops and double knees. The 450 misses and BUSHI dropkicks him to the floor. The lung blower on the way back in and neck breaker follows for 2. BUSHI looks for MX, hits it and picks up the win. BUSHI defeated Robbie Eagles @ 8:05 via pin [***¼] This was a good match with a nice sense of urgency, and BUSHI picking up a needed win.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Tiger Mask : They lock up and work to the ground, both looking to work the arm. They work into some nice counter work, with Gresham looking for an arm bar and they break and shake hands. Tiger attacks with kicks, they fight over a hip toss and separate. Gresham picks up the pace, but Tiger follows with kicks, and then grounded elbows as we get some grumpy Tiger. He grounds the action, but Gresham makes the ropes. Tiger follows with kicks, taking control. Gresham fires back, but Tiger cuts him off with a spin kick. Gresham now works into counters, and follows with a dropkick. He’s so damn smooth. Gresham follows with corner spears and then the cobra twist. Tiger escapes, lays in kicks, and works an arm bar but Gresham makes the ropes. He fights off the tiger driver, but Tiger catches him with a knee strike and kick for 2. Gresham fires back and they work into a double down. They trade strikes, and Gresham cradles Tiger out of nowhere for the win. Jonathan Gresham defeated Tiger Mask @ 9:30 via pin [***] This was good and fun, filled with nice counter wrestling and a bit of grumpy tiger Mask, which I love.

Yoh vs. DOUKI : DOUKI attacks before the bell and hits a suicide dive. He posts Yoh and works him over on the floor. They brawl into the crowd, with DOUKI controlling. Back in and DOUKI lays the boots to Yoh. He rakes the eyes, follows with a slam and running double stomp for 2. Yoh battles back and hits the dragon screw, follows with forearms and elbows. The neck breaker follows for 2. DOUKI fires back, but Yoh hits another dragon screw. The arm drag follows, and then the calf crusher. DOUKI makes the ropes, but Yoh continues to attack. DOUKI cuts him off but Yoh does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. DOUKI rolls into the Italian stretch, Yoh fades but manages to make the ropes. DOUKI hits the slingshot DDT and covers for 2. Yoh now gets a cradle for 2. The dragon suplex follows for 2. They work into standing switches, and DOUKI hits a big lariat for 2. Suplex de la luna is countered by Yoh, and the dragon suplex finishes it. Yoh defeated DOUKI @ 11:45 via pin [***] This was good overall, Yoh looked really good and shined through with the win.

– Knife pervert II video time.

Sho vs. Marty Scurll : Scurll comes out limping and wrapped in tape, selling injures from his match with Shingo. Brody King is with him. IT’S A TRAP as he attacks Sho, hits a powerbomb and covers for 2. Sho fights back, hitting knee strikes and kicks, and then covering for 2. They work into counters, with Sho attacking the arm. Scurll then cuts him off with a neck breaker in the ropes and another in the ring, covering for 2. Scurll follows with chops and lays the boots to him. Scurll works a cravat, dumps Sho and follows with an apron superkick. Sho is still up and Scurll hits a second but Sho cuts him off with strikes, and then dropkicks Scurll to the floor. The PK follows, and back in, hits the back stabber and looks for an arm bar. He gets it, but Scurll makes the ropes. Sho then hits rolling Germans, elbow strikes, and they trade suplexes and both men are down. Back to the feet and they trade strikes, Sho hits the lumbar check and covers for 2. He looks for shock arrow, but Scurll fights it off and hits a last shot variation for 2. Scurll follows with the tornado DDT and chicken wing. Sho powers out, hits shock arrow and Scurll kicks out! Sho is pissed, and Scurll attacks the ear, hits a lariat and another, covering for 2. Scurll snaps the fingers, but Sho hits a lariat and another. Project Ciampa connects for 2. Shock arrow connects and Scurll is done. Sho defeated Marty Scurll @ 13:30 via pin [****] This was a great match, with Marty heeling it up, Sho having to overcome, and the crowd red hot for everything.

Rocky Romero vs. Ryusuke Taguchi : The winner will be officially recognized as the coach of NJPW. They start with comedy and Romero using his basketball to attack. Taguchi battles back; dumps him and scores with the BIG MATCH GUCH tope. Back in and Romero lays in chops, but Taguchi cuts him off with ass attacks. Romero fires up, lays in more chops and then rights. Forever clotheslines follow until Taguchi hits the ass attack. They trade back and forth, and both get blown up. Romero attacks Taguchi’s ass with clotheslines and chops, they trade atomic drops and both men are down. They trade strikes, Romero sidesteps the ass attack, but Taguchi gets the ankle lock. Romero counters out, hits a RANA and then a tornado DDT for 2. He then drives the shoulder of Taguchi into the mat, Taguchi fires back but Romero locks on a rolling arm bar. Taguchi tries to power up, but fails. He makes the ropes. They trade cradles and Taguchi picks up the win. Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Rocky Romero @ 10:30 via pin [***] This was a good change of pace match, with a nice mix of seriousness sand comedy. Post match, they agree to co-coach NJPW and pose together.

Taiji Ishimori vs. Kanemaru : Kanemaru has historically owned Ishimori through their battles. Kanemaru attacks before the bell, taking control and then dragging Ishimori into the crowd for brawling. They tease the countout finish, but Ishimori makes it back in. The Lebell lock follows. Kanemaru fights and makes the ropes. Ishimori follows with double knees, and then a lung blower for 2. Kanemaru fights off bloody cross, uses the ref as a shield, ref bump and a DDT follows. Kanemaru looks for the whiskey mist, Ishimori takes it, the ref sees it and Kanemaru steals another with a small package. Kanemaru defeated Taiji Ishimori @ 3:55 via pin [**] It was ok for what it was, which was a sleazy heel win for Kanemaru. “Cockblocked Bone Soldier” – Juice Robinson

Will Ospreay vs. Bandido : Thee two had an excellent match over WrestleMania weekend, so this has banger potential.. They shake hands and here we go with the lock up. They work to the ropes and break clean. Ospreay shoots for a takedown, gets it and they work to the mat and then scramble back to the feet. Lock up again, working into counters and Ospreay hits a huge monkey flip and then follows with a dropkick to the floor. The slingshot forearm to the floor also follows. Back in and Ospreay follows with strikes, and then lays in chops. Bandido fights back and hits the press slam and dropkick for 2. He locks on the Romero special, and Ospreay makes the ropes for the escape. Bandido lights him up with chops, Ospreay fires back and Bandido follows with knee strikes but Ospreay hits the back handspring kick. The enziguri and 619 follows, and the springboard forearm follows for 2. Ospreay follow with a cattle mutilation variation, but Bandido makes the ropes. Ospreay follows with strikes, but Bandido cuts him off with a dropkick. They work into counters and Bandido hits the running knee strike for 2. They trade strikes center ring, Bandido hits a flurry but Ospreay counters the RANA but Bandido transitions into a reverse RANA. He then hits a sweet shooting star press to the floor! Back in and Bandido hits the dragon RANA for 2. They fire up and trade strikes and chops, lighting each other up. Ospreay counters a RANA into a sunset flip and then transitions into his cattle mutilation variation and follows with a sitout powerbomb for 2. Bandido counters with a fall away slam press for 2. Ospreay fights of the 21-plex, but Bandido hits the GTS but Ospreay counters the 21-plex with a back flip and hits a Spanish fly for 2. The crowd is losing their shit here. Ospreay heads up top, gets cut off, and Bandido follows him up and hits the moonsault press slam but Ospreay makes the ropes. Superkick by Bandido, but Ospreay then catches him and hits storm breaker for the win. Will Ospreay defeated Bandido @ 17:59 via pin [****¾] Up and to this point, Bandido has had a very understated tournament… that was until this match. This was an absolutely amazing, must-see match that actually surpassed the Mania weekend effort. Everything clicked, they had an amazing crowd. The action was great, with some tremendous change of pace moments and some excellent drama in the second half that did an excellent job of making you question who would win. This ruled hard, and is in the clubhouse for match of the tournament right now. These fellsas are good.

Shingo vs. Dragon Lee : They shake hands and Shingo immediately grounds things. He starts working the arm, they pick up the pace and end in a stalemate. Shingo follows with strikes, hits a shoulder tackle, but Lee hits a RANA, but on the floor Shingo slams him to the apron and follows with a DDT. Back in and Shingo follows with the double stomp. Shingo follows with chops and a senton for 2. He grounds the action. And then follows with a suplex for 2. They trade strikes and chops, and Shingo then hits knee strikes before running into an STO. Lee follows with kicks, sends Shingo to the apron but Shingo cuts off the RANA and Lee then hits a knee strike. Shingo follows with the apron DVD. Back in and Shingo follows with the sliding lariat for 2. He then hits corner clotheslines and chops, strikes, but lee fires up with a dropkick and strikes. The Shibata dropkick follows, and they trade strikes center ring. They then trade lariats and Lee follows with an insane suicide dive. Back in and the German follows for 2. They trade and Shingo follows with a lariat. Lee cuts him off, into the tree of WHOA and hits the double stomp for 2. Shingo fights off desnucadora, and the pop up Samoan drop follows. Knee strike by Lee, but Shingo hits noshigami and the pumping bomber follows for 2! Lee getsa cradle for 2. The code red follows that for 2. He hits a knee strike, a rebound German, knee strike, reverse RANA, knee strike and Shingo SAYS FUCK YOU AND KICKS OUT AT 1! Lee hits another running knee for 2. Shingo counters desnucadora and last of the dragon finishes it. Shingo defeated Dragon Lee @ 17:40 via pin [****½] Following Ospreay vs. Bandido, these two had a lot to live up to, and they did. Shingo continues to deliver, remains undefeated, and now lays claim to a title shot even if he doesn’t win the tournament. Shingo comes off as such a star, and Lee looked great here, taking Shingo to his limit and looking like he could actually beat the undefeated. But at the end of the day, Shingo was just too much and Lee couldn’t overcome, even using his best stuff and unloading almost his entire arsenal on Shingo, but Shingo overcame, and proves to be the superior dragon as he continues to mow down the field while delivering killer performances.

A BLOCK

Shingo Takagi: (5-0) 10pts.

Taiji Ishimori: (4-1) 8pts.

Dragon Lee: (3-2) 6pts.

Sho: (2-3) 4pts.

Marty Scurll: (2-3) 4pts.

Jonathan Gresham: (3-2) 6pts

Tiger Mask: (2-3) 4pts.

Titan: (2-3) 4pts.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (2-3) 4pts.

TAKA Michinoku: (0-5) 0pts.

B BLOCK

El Phantasmo: (5-0) 8pts.

Ryusuke Taguchi: (4-1) 8pts.

Will Ospreay: (4-1) 8pts.

Robbie Eagles: (3-2) 6pts.

Yoh: (3-2) 6pts.

Bandido: (2-3) 4pts.

BUSHI: (2-3) 4pts.

Rocky Romero: (1-4) 2pts.

DOUKI: (1-4) 2pts.

Ren Narita: (0-5) 0pts.

