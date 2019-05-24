Csonka’s NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 9) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sho defeated Tiger Mask @ 8:15 via pin [***]

– Will Ospreay defeated Ren Narita @ 8:45 via pin [***½]

– Marty Scurll defeated Kanemaru @ 5:35 via pin [**½]

– Robbie Eagles defeated DOUKI @ 8:16 via submission [***]

– Shingo defeated Taka Michinoku @ 7:25 via pin [***]

– Bandido defeated Ryusuke Taguchi @ 10:55 via pin [***½]

– Taiji Ishimori defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 6:55 via pin [***]

– BUSHI defeated Yoh @ 11:50 via pin [**¾]

– Dragon Lee defeated Titan @ 14:30 via pin [****]

– Rocky Romero defeated El Phantasmo @ 28:50 via submission [****¼]

It’s my 411 anniversary day. I started 15-years ago today, reviewing the weekly TNA PPV product. That show was the Super X Cup (and FUCKING TAICHI WAS THERE!). Almost 3900 reviews later, I’m still here, down a leg, but still loving my job. Thanks for reading and supporting me guys, I really appreciate it.

Sho vs. Tiger Mask : They circle, Tiger with the takedown and they grapple on the mat and to the ropes. Sho shoots, but Tiger counters and attacks the arm and Sho has to make the ropes. Tiger follows with kicks, looking particularly grumpy this evening. He follows with strikes and then ground things, but Sho makes the ropes. Tiger continues attacking the arm with kicks, but Sho hits the desperation spear. He follows with clotheslines and a suplex for 2. The backstabber follows, and Sho now looks for an arm bar, but Tiger makes the ropes. Sho cranks away at the arm, but Tiger connects with kicks, knee strike by Sho, and Tiger connects with one of his own. Tiger follows with a buzz saw kick and tiger driver for 2. Sho fights off the tiger suplex, and looks for shock arrow, and hits it but can’t cover. They trade, Sho hits a lariat but Tiger gets the crucifix for 2. Lariat by Sho and the lumbar check gets 2. Shock arrow finishes it. Sho defeated Tiger Mask @ 8:15 via pin [***] This was a good match, with Tiger Mask putting up a great fight before losing to the future junior ace.

Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita : They lock up and Narita looks to work the arm. He follows with a shoulder tackle and a back elbow. Ospreay pops up and cuts him off with a 619. The slam follows, and Ospreay grounds things. He follows with strikes, chops, and Narita fires back and hits a German. Narita runs him over, hits a suplex and follows for 2. Ospreay fights off the crab, follows with uppercuts and the hesitation dropkick. The running shooting star pres follows for 2. Ospreay then springboards in and hits the flying forearm and follows to the floor where Narita hits the overhead suplex. Back in and Narita follows with strikes, but Ospreay cuts him off with an enziguri. The Robinson special connects, and the oscutter is countered into a sharpshooter. Ospreay fights and makes the ropes. He fights off the suplex, and hits a head kick. Storm breaker is countered into a backslide for 2. Ospreay hits kicks and the oscutter for the win. Will Ospreay defeated Ren Narita @ 8:45 via pin [***½] This was a really good sprint, with Narita delivering and the crowd way into his near falls. This was tremendously fun as Ospreay gave him a ton here.

Kanemaru vs. Marty Scurll : Brody King is at ringside. Kanemaru attacks right away, dumps him and follows. Marty cuts him off and follows with the apron superkick. They brawl into the entrance way and up and into the crowd. They shove the ref around, eye poke by Marty and they trade uppercuts. They work back to ringside, King cuts off Kanemaru but Kanemaru makes it back in and they both beat the count. Ref bump and Kanemaru hits a DDT. Marty gets the umbrella, blocks the whiskery mist and cradles Kanemaru for 2. Marty hits whiskey mist and backslides Kanemaru for 2. Back plague finishes it. Marty Scurll defeated Kanemaru @ 5:35 via pin [**½] This was solid stuff with the villains trying to out heel each other.

Robbie Eagles vs. DOUKI : DOUKI attacks at the bell, but Eagles cuts him off and takes control until DOUKI dumps him. He then posts Eagles, and chokes him out on the floor. A chair shot follows and then a DDT on the chair. Eagles is busted open now, but beats the count. DOUKI lays the boots to him but Eagles cuts him off by attacking the knee. He follows with kicks, and the cover gets 2. Eagles follow with double knees, and that gets 2. The 450 misses a she rolls through, and DOUKI locks on the Italian choke. Eagles counters into the Ron Miller special, but DOUKI fights, and makes the ropes. DOUKI cuts him off and hits the slingshot DDT for 2. Suplex de la luna is countered, but DOUKI cradles him for 2. Eagles then cradles him for 2. Eagles follows with a flurry of kicks, but runs into a lariat. Eagles counters into turbo backpack for 2. The superkick and 450follows,and the Ron Miller special finishes it. Robbie Eagles defeated DOUKI @ 8:16 via submission [***] This was good, with DOUKI making ita dirty fight, but Eagles overcoming and looking good again.

Shingo vs. Taka Michinoku : Taka goes old school with the blue gear as Kevin Kelly discusses how Mrs. Yamaguchi was a dish. Taka pokes the eyes, hits a knee strike and gets a head scissors. Shingo escapes to the floor, Taka follows, and posts Shingo. Taka then attacks the knee, posting it and working a posted figure four. Back in and Taka follows with kick, a knee strike, and then a second rope moonsault to the floor. They brawl up into the crowd, and Taka locks on just face lock in the stands. Taka back into the ring, and Shingo also beats the count. Taka starts going for cradles, and then just face lock again. Shingo makes the ropes, hits a slam but Taka locks on just face lock again. Taka cranks back, trapping both arms, but Shingo escapes. The pumping bomber follows and then hits last of the dragon for the win. Shingo defeated Taka Michinoku @ 7:25 via pin [***] The story was that Shingo was beaten down from the previous night and that Taka used all of his shitty heel tricks to take the advantage in a believable fashion until Shingo did Shingo things and killed him

– Knife Pervert II video time, who is now rumored to be Mark Haskins.

Bandido vs. Ryusuke Taguchi : They fist bump and lock up. They work into counters, and then to the ground before ending in a stalemate. Lock up and they work into passes, and Taguchi makes Bandido run and blows him up. Bandido begs off and then hits a superkick for 2. Bandido then powerbombs him to he post. The suicide cannonball follows. Back in and Bandido hits a high cross and follows with a dropkick for 2. Taguchi fires back, but Bandido cuts off the ass attacks, and Taguchi scores with a dropkick. He follows with a plancha, and back in hits the springboard ass attack and then connects with the tope… BIG MATCH GUCH! Back in and Taguchi follows with rolling suplexes, and covers for 2. Taguchi follows with ass attacks, but Bandido hits the inverted suplex and running ass attack for 2. He sets and Taguchi cuts him of with a roll up for 2. The ankle lock follows, and they then trade cradles for near falls. Bandido cuts off the ass attack with a German for 2. Taguchi fires back with a lariat and that gets 2. Bandido counters dodon and hits the GTS. The 21-plex connects after some trouble for the win Bandido defeated Ryusuke Taguchi @ 10:55 via pin [***½] Outside of the odd hiccup at the finish, this was very good and fun. Taguchi was playful of course, but also brought flashes of Big Match Guch, while Bandido looked good. Juice also confirmed on commentary that Bandido is “Guapo as fuck” under his mask.

Taiji Ishimori vs. Jonathan Gresham : Ishimori spits on Gresham and that fires him up and he fakes him out and hits a dropkick. Ishimori cuts him off with an enziguri and sliding German. He lays the boots to Gresham, and whips him to the buckles as he takes control, covering for 2. Gresham fights back, hits a slam, and follows with a head scissors and then an apron knee strike. Back in and Gresham hits the high cross for 2. He then attacks the arm, but Ishimori hits the back handspring kick. They work into counters and Gresham cradles him for 2, but Ishimori counters into the Lebelle lock. Gresham escapes, counter bloody cross, and goes back to the arm and locks on the octopus hold. Ishimori powers up and slams his way out. He follows with John Wooooooo and the double knees for 2. Bloody cross finishes it. Taiji Ishimori defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 6:55 via pin [***] This was good while it lasted, with Gresham again looking good, as Ishimori picks up the expected win.

Yoh vs. BUSHI : BUSHI attacks immediately and follows with a suicide dive. He works over Yoh at ringside, laying in chops and then rolls him back in and lays the boots to him. The TSF follows, but Yoh makes the ropes. BUSHI follows with chops, but Yoh fires back with a flying forearm. He kips up and follows with strikes. The dropkick follows, and he then attacks the knee. BUSHI fires back with a dropkick, looks for the apron DDT but Yoh fights it off and follows with a tope. Back in and Yoh heads up top with a dropkick to the knee of BUSHI. The calf crusher follows. Yoh traps him center ring, cranks back on it but BUSHI makes the ropes. He fires back, climbs the ropes, but Yoh cuts him off with an enziguri. Yoh follows him up and hits the superplex and then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Yoh follows with a German for 2. BUSHI battles back with a neck breaker for the double down. They trade strikes, kicks, and BUSHI hits the code breaker and another. The destroyer follows for 2. BUSHI heads up top, hits MX and picks up the win. BUSHI defeated Yoh @ 11:50 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but felt a bit long and lacked the sense of urgency other matches had.

Dragon Lee vs. Titan : Red Shoes is wearing the Hiromu mask Lee brought to the ring to start. They lock up and work to the ropes, and we get a clean break. They work into counters, trading arm drags, and end in a stalemate. “Well that was sexy as hell.” – Juice Robinson. They pick up the pace, working into passes and Lee dumps Titan and follows with a tope. Back in and Lee grounds the action. He then follows with chops, kicks, and knee strikes in the corner. Titan then cuts him off with a corner clothesline and slingshot dropkick. He lays the boots to Lee, but Lee fires up and follows with a dropkick and elbow strikes. Titan takes out the knee, and then RANAs Lee to the floor. He follows with the springboard moonsault. Back in and Titan heads up top, but flies into a jumping knee strike from Lee. They hug and trade strikes now, superkick are traded and Titan locks on the figure four but Lee makes the ropes. Titan follows with chops, but lee cuts him off up top and they trade strikes on the ropes. Titan head butts Lee into the tree of WHOA but Lee hits a spider suplex. Titan back up and Lee cuts him off with the hanging double stomp for 2. Lee looks for desnucadora, but Titan counters out into a DDT for 2. Lee hits the snap German, but Titan pops back up and into a destroyer. Lee follows with a knee strike and both men are down. Desnucadora is countered and Titan hits the Samoan driver for 2. Knee strike by Lee, and the brainbuster follows for 2. The knee strike and reverse RANA follows and another knee strike gets 2. Desnucadora finishes it. Dragon Lee defeated Titan @ 14:30 via pin [****] This was a great and competitive match between babyface friends, with Titan really stepping up and Lee delivering again in front of a hot crowd.

Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo : Romero attacks with a dropkick right away, demos Phantasmo and follows with a suicide dive. He follows with chops, but Phantasmo cuts him off but Romero lays in chops as they battle into the crowd and the upper level. Romero fires back with rights, and follows with a knee strike. He slams Phantasmo to the wall, and they head back to ringside. Phantasmo hits the shin breaker on the apron, and back in, starts focusing on the knee with the half crab. Romero escapes, but Phantasmo hits a hot shot and moonsault for 2. He follows with chops, lays the boots to him and then whips him to the buckles. Phantasmo slaps him around, which fires up Romero, but Phantasmo takes out the knee again. Phantasmo follows with chops. Romero sends him to the buckles and Phantasmo sets him in the tree of WHOA and stomps on his balls. He follows with kicks, and the ropewalk follows. He shows off walking all the way around, but Romero cuts him off and stuns him off the ropes. He follows with the plancha. He then posts the arm of Phantasmo, but then post himself on the running knee strike. Phantasmo crotches him on the post, pulls up the mats and looks for CR2, but Romero backdrops out. He then lawn darts Phantasmo into the post. Romero back in, heads up top and follows with a senton to wipe out Phantasmo. Back in and Phantasmo begs off, but Romero lays in kicks and chops. The draping dropkick follows for 2. He attacks the arm, and then drives the shoulder into the mat with the knee drop. Forever clotheslines follow, he crotches Phantasmo up top and into the tree of WHOA, and then stomps on Phantasmo’s balls. Romero lays the boots to him sneaky style, takes him up top and Phantasmo fights to stop him and knocks Romero to the mat and the moonsault misses and Romero hits the tornado DDT and transitions to the arm bar, but Phantasmo transitions into an ankle lock. Romero pulls the arm bar again, but Phantasmo escapes with a powerbomb. They trade strikes, and Phantasmo follows with a flurry of kicks. The Argentine cutter is countered and Romero hits the rewind kick and sliced bread is countered and they workup top and Romero hits a super sliced bread, but can’t cover. The arm bar follows, Phantasmo rolls and makes the ropes. Romero follows with forever clotheslines, but Phantasmo cuts him off and hits a superkick. The Argentine cutter is countered but Phantasmo hits a head kick and finally hits the Argentine cutter but Romero rolls to the floor. Phantasmo tosses him into the commentary area, lays chairs on him and looks for a countout. Romero makes it back in, Phantasmo misses the top rope splash, and Romero hits a knee strike and a lariat. He hits another and covers for 2, and as he kicks out Romero lands on the ref. Romero blocks the low blow and gets the arm bar, Phantasmo taps, but the ref is down. The low blow and top rope splash follow sfor2 and Phantasmo lands on the ref on the kick out. Phantasmo grabs his RevPro title and misses and they toss it back and forth until Romero plays Eddie Guerrero. Romero then rolls him up for 2. The backslide gets 2. Phantasmo cuts him off and Romero counters CR2 into a RANA and cradle for 2. Knee strike and strikes by Romero, and the small package gets 2. The arm bar follows and Phantasmo taps! Rocky Romero defeated El Phantasmo @ 28:50 via submission [****¼] This was really great, telling a beautiful story of the aging veteran trying to make the most of what maybe his final BOSJ run, not only showing that he can still go, but that he could survive and overcome. Normally I hate the overbooked homestretches, but it was extremely well done and played into the story well and the crowd was red hot for it all, almost willing Romero to try and win. They tried to out heel each other, and it felt like they were heavily teasing the draw until Romero finally overcame and beat the unbeaten Phantasmo for a tremendous feel good moment that Romero really deserved.

– Sho & Yoh arrive to celebrate with Romero, who just won his first singles main event in Korakuen Hall.

A BLOCK

Shingo Takagi: (6-0) 12pts.

Taiji Ishimori: (5-1) 10pts.

Dragon Lee: (4-2) 8pts.

Sho: (3-3) 6pts.

Marty Scurll: (3-3) 6pts.

Jonathan Gresham: (3-3) 6pts

Tiger Mask: (2-4) 4pts.

Titan: (2-4) 4pts.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (2-4) 4pts.

TAKA Michinoku: (0-6) 0pts.

B BLOCK

El Phantasmo: (5-1) 10pts.

Will Ospreay: (5-1) 10pts.

Ryusuke Taguchi: (4-2) 8pts.

Robbie Eagles: (4-2) 8pts.

BUSHI: (3-3) 6pts.

Yoh: (3-3) 6pts.

Bandido: (3-3) 6pts.

Rocky Romero: (2-4) 4pts.

DOUKI: (1-5) 2pts.

Ren Narita: (0-6) 0pts.

