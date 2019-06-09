Csonka’s NJPW Dominion 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: US Champion Jon Moxley defeated Shota Umino @ 4:09 via pin [**½]

– Shingo defeated Satoshi Kojima @ 11:15 via pin [***½]

– Jushin Liger & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr @ 9:50 via pin [***]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Taguchi, & Juice Robinson defeated Jay White, Chase Owens, & Taiji Ishimori @ 10:00 via pin [**¾]

– NEVER Openweight Title Match: Big Tom Ishii defeated Champion Taichi @ 16:15 via pin [****]

– IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated EVIL & SANADA @ 16:45 via pin [**½]

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Will Ospreay defeated Champion Dragon Lee @ 20:05 via pin [****¾]

– IWGP IC Title Match: Tetsuya Naito defeated Champion Kota Ibushi @ 22:10 via pin [****½]

– IWGP Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Chris Jericho @ 23:50 via pin [***½]

– Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, & Don Callis are on commentary.

US Champion Jon Moxley vs. Shota Umino : Umino attacks with the tope con HELLO to begin and follows with a missile dropkick. Moxley quickly cuts him off with a lariat, and follows with grounded strikes and elbows. He lays in chops, and follows with a belly to back suplex for 2. He then hits an elbow drop and again covers for 2. The Regal stretch follows, Umino fights and makes the ropes. Moxley lays in more strikes, dares Umino to hit him back and hits a dropkick and German for 2. Moxley cuts him of with the release dump suplex and hits the death rider for the win. US Champion Jon Moxley defeated Shota Umino @ 4:09 via pin [**½] Great start with Umino going shock and awe and taking the fight to Moxley. Overall this was exactly what it needed to be.

– Post match, Moxley says he wants in the G1.

Shingo vs. Satoshi Kojima : They lock up and work to the ropes. Shingo follows with chops, but Kojima gets fired up and then runs into a shoulder tackle. They trade strikes; head butt by Shingo and Kojima then knocks him to the floor. The plancha follows. They trade on the floor, lighting each other up and then roll back in. Shingo locks on a cravat, follows with elbows, and then follows with strikes and chops. He misses a charge and Kojima lights him up with machinegun chops. The running forearm follows, but Shingo cuts of the top rope elbow drop and they work to the apron and Shingo hits the DVD. Kojima battles back and trips him up on the apron and follows with the DDT. Back in and the koji cutter follows for 2. Kojima takes him up top and follows him up, and hits an avalanche cutter for 2. Shingo fights off the suplex, counters and follows with a back elbow, jabs, and a lariat. Shingo follows with knee strikes and the suplex. Kojima is down, Shingo looks for noshigami, Kojima fights out, and hits a lariat. The brainbuster follows for 2. Shingo cuts off the lariat, and hits the DDT. He fires up and hits a corner clothesline and Kojima no sells the pumping bomber. Shingo keeps throwing, they trade, Shingo drops and Kojima removes the elbow pad but Shingo lariats him for 1. They trade strikes, Shingo fires up and Kojima keeps firing back but Shingo hits made in Japan for 2. The pumping bomber follows, and last of the dragon finishes it. Shingo defeated Satoshi Kojima @ 11:15 via pin [***½] This was a very good, hard-hitting match, with Kojima giving Shingo a good fight and testing him as a heavyweight, but Shingo rebounded from his BOSJ loss with an important win.

– Shingo says he wants more heavyweights and HE wants in the G1. FUCK YES.

Jushin Liger & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr : In a shocking turn of events, Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell and the fight spills to the floor. They pair off with Suzuki pummeling Liger with strikes and the barricade. Back in and Sabre starts attacking the arm of HASHI. He locks on the tequila sunrise, and transitions to a cover for 2. Suzuki tags in and grounds the action. Suzuki-gun work double team submissions, Suzuki follows with strikes and Sabre tags in and talks shit to HASHI, laying in little dickish kicks and mocking him. HASHI fires back, but Sabre attacks the arm and tags in Suzuki. Suzuki hits the running kick and follows with a PK for2. Liger in and slaps around HASHI to fire him up. HASHI fights back, lays in chops and a spin kick. Liger tags in, hits a shotei and they brawls with Suzuki. Suzuki cuts him of and follows with an arm bar, but Liger makes the ropes. Suzuki follows with kicks, locks on the sleeper, but Liger counters the Gotch and follows with a head butt and brainbuster. Sabre and HASHI tag in and HASHI follows with the blockbuster. He lays in chops, and hits the draping dropkick for 2. Sabre counters a powerbomb into an arm bar, Suzuki cuts of Liger and they brawl until Suzuki and Sabre lock on cobra twists. HASHI makes the ropes, Liger and Suzuki roll to the floor, and HASHI follows with a lariat, but Sabre counters karma, they trade and HASHI cradles him for the win. Jushin Liger & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr @ 9:50 via pin [***] This was a good match that continued both feuds and sets up HASHI for a title shot against Sabre.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Taguchi, & Juice Robinson vs. Jay White, Chase Owens, & Taiji Ishimori : Gedo is at ringside. Juice and Owens begin. They lock up and Juice looks to work the arm, Owens tries to grab the hair but it’s not there anymore. They wok to the ropes and Owens hits a back elbow and follows with rights to the eye of Juice. Juice fires back with chops and strikes, hits the clothesline but Owens bails before he can hit a cannonball. Ishimori now tags in and Taguchi joins him. They work into some lucha passes, Taguchi hits an ass attack and then misses the second as Bullet Club rushes the ring and they all brawl to the floor. Bullet Club takes control, and back in, Ishimori covers Taguchi for 2. Owens tags in and maintains control, tagging in White who slams Taguchi to the apron and barricades. Back in and White covers for 2. White grounds the action, cuts off the ass attack, but Taguchi finally hits one on the next try. Tanahashi tags in and follows with strikes, and a flying forearm. The dragon screw follows, and hits the senton for 2. White fires back, hits the snap Saito and Bullet Club now triple teams Tanahashi. White follows with the twister for 2. White looks for blade runner, but Tanahashi counters and hits a rough looking sling blade counter. Owens takes out Juice, he tags in and hits the running knee strike for 2. Tanahashi fights off the package piledriver, it breaks down and Owens clears out Juice and Taguchi. The jewel heist follows on Tanahashi and the package piledriver is countered, left hand of God by Juice, and White hits a rough final cut variation (don’t do that again Tana) on Owens for the win. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Taguchi, & Juice Robinson defeated Jay White, Chase Owens, & Taiji Ishimori @ 10:00 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, it had a few rough spots, but the right team won. Ishimori didn’t do much as he’s still really banged up.

Champion Taichi vs. Big Tom Ishii : Taichi has Miho Abe with him tonight since it’s a big show. Taichi powders at the bell for some stalling. Ishii lays down and tries to bait him in. Taichi comes in and lays the boots to him, this simply pisses Ishii off and he drops him with one strike. Ishii follows with chops, Taichi rakes the eyes, and Ishii rakes back. The shoulder tackle and kicks follow. Ishii grabs the mic stand and bag, telling Taichi he doesn’t need them. Ishii follows with kicks, they trade and light each other up center ring, and Taichi lays him out with kicks and continues to throw and grounds Ishii. Taichi has control, connecting with kicks, but Ishii fires back with elbows and head butts. The powerslam follows, but Taichi cuts him off with kicks. The pants are off, but Ishii cuts him off and levels him with a clothesline. Ishii continues to attack; head kick by Taichi and the enziguri follows. Taichi follows with the backdrop driver for 2. Ishii fights back with a Saito suplex, and both men are down. They get up and trade center ring, Ishii is fired up and hits a German. Taichi shoves the ref into him, Ishii blocks the low blow and head butts Taichi. The lariat follows and then another connects for 2. Taichi counters the sliding lariat, follows with kicks and the Gedo clutch for 2. Taichi follows with the axe bomber, and locks on the stretch plum. Ishii fights, the ref checks on him and Taichi follows with a head kick. Black Mephisto is countered, but Taichi hits the last ride for a great near fall. Ishii counters the superkick, hits an enziguri and fires up and then follows with strikes, head kick by Taichi but Ishii fires up with a he lariat for a great near fall! The brain buster is countered, and Taichi follows with big time strikes, but Ishii hits the powerbomb, sliding lariat and covers for 2. The brainbuster connects and BIG TOM WINS THE TITLE! Big Tom Ishii defeated Champion Taichi @ 16:15 via pin [****] This was a great match as Ishii once again makes Taichi fight and brings out the best in him. Again, more of this Taichi please. The homestretch was really good.

– NJPW announces that Dominion will be TWO DAYS in 2020.

Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. EVIL & SANADA : Jado is at ringside. Tonga and SANADA begin. They play to the crowd, and they work into counters, and SANADA looks for the paradise lock but Tonga counters and kicks him away. EVIL and Loa tag in. They trade shoulder tackles, battling power vs. power, EVIL run the champions together and follows with a shoulder tackle. He lays the boots to Loa, follows with chops, and takes Loa down, covering for 1. Jado distracts EVIL and then hits him with the kendo. The champions take control, and they brawl to the floor. Jado gets in a cheap shot, and back in, Loa head butts EVIL. He follows with a clothesline and running boot for 2. The slam connects and Tonga follows with a senton atomico. He follows with grounded strikes, and then a suplex for 2. Loa tags in and the double dropkick follows. Tonga follows with a dropkick, and quick tags follow as Loa hits the senton atomico for 2. He works over EVIL in the corner, but EVIL counters out of a powerslam and follows with a superkick and tags in SANADA, he fights off both Loa & Tonga, and gets the paradise lock on Loa and then dropkicks Tonga and follows with planchas. He finally releases Loa and covers for 2. Loa battles back and hits the powerbomb for 2. Tonga tags in and they double team SANADA. Sanada fights back and hits the springboard missile dropkick and tags in EVIL. They double team Tonga, and EVIL connects with the superplex and SANADA hits the standing moonsault. Scorpion deathlock by EVIL, but Loa makes the save. He’s cut off and LIJ then double teams Tonga. They look for magic killer, but Loa makes the save and SANADA locks on skull end on Loa, and EVIL gets the scorpion deathlock on Tonga. Tonga fights and EVIL sits back on the hold. Jado pulls out the ref, hits EVIL and SANADA with the kendo, but BUSHI makes the save and MISTS him. He wipes him out with a suicide dive, and the magic killer is fought off and Loa cradles EVIL with the tights for the win. Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated EVIL & SANADA @ 16:45 via pin [**½] This was solid, but lacked intensity and the overbooking at the end didn’t help the match at all. Can we get some new teams and actually book this tag division like it matters?

– FUCKING SHIBATA now arrives to a massive pop and BRINGS OUT KENTA! Shibata says KENTA is here and KENTA introduces himself, and thanks Shibata for this opportunity. He wants in the fucking G1!

Champion Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay : They shake hands and here we go. Lock up to begin, and they work into counters. They pick up the pace, both countering RANAs and teasing fishers and into a standoff. Lee follows with a dropkick, lays in chops, and follows with knee strikes. Ospreay fires back with an enziguri and 619 and the plancha follows. Ospreay follows with chops, rolls him back in and covers for 1. He follows with strikes, and a back elbow, covering for 1. Ospreay grounds the action, working into a cradle for 2. Ospreay continues to lay in chops, Lee fires back and Ospreay flies into an STO and both men are down. They work into counters, and Lee hits the Shibata dropkick and follows with a suplex for 2. Ospreay fires back and hits the back handspring kick, and follows with the springboard forearm and covers for 2. Lee to the floor and Ospreay flies with the Sasuke special but lee moves and hits a knee strike and then sets Ospreay on the barricade and wipes him out with an insane suicide dive into the announce position. Back in and Lee follows with a German for 2. Lee takes him in the tree of WHOA, but Ospreay fights up and they trade strikes, and Ospreay kicks his way out and heads up top and hits a wild corkscrew moonsault to the floor. Ospreay fires up and back in, and hits the inverted bloody Sunday for 2. The hook kick follows, and looks for storm breaker, but Lee fights it off. Ospreay follows with kicks and Lee counters into a DDT and Ospreay then counters desnucadora into an Osaka street cutter for 2. They trade strikes from their knees, and then to the feet as they keep throwing. Lee finally drops him but v hits the hook kick but Lee hits a knee strike and reverse RANA but then runs into a Spanish fly from Ospreay. Ospreay heads up top and Lee cuts him off with a superkick and hits the over the ropes RANA to he floor but Ospreay lands on his feet. Lee is like, WHAT THE FUCK?



Ospreay hits an apron bomb and shooting star press for 2. Ospreay follows with the Robinson special and the oscutter is countered by a knee strike by Lee. Lee follows with strikes, enziguri by Ospreay, and lee then cuts him off up top and hits the double stomp and both spill to the floor. Back in and Lee hits a knee strike, and desnucadora is countered by Ospreay, and the powerbomb is countered by a Lee destroyer. Running knee strike by Lee and that gets a great near fall. He drops the kneepad, but Ospreay counters and Lee rebounds with the knee strike. Desnucadora is countered, hook kick by Ospreay and another. Hidden blade connects, and the super oscutter into storm breaker finishes Lee. Will Ospreay defeated Champion Dragon Lee @ 20:05 via pin [****¾] This was an amazing and insane match, with Ospreay coming off of the MOTY contender against Shingo and making the most of his BOSJ win by winning the championship here. Both guys were absolutely great here, and Lee may have lost, but looked great in doing so, putting in another top notch effort. A mix of tremendous pacing, ambitious athleticism, and just two guys working extremely well together allowed this to be a complete success, and finishes Ospreay’s BOSJ tournament run and sets up his first title match with Eagles, who beat him in the BOSJ. Ospreay’s case for most outstanding performer of 2019 continues to grow.

– Post match, Lee straps the title on Ospreay. As expected, Ospreay challenges Eagles for a title match in Melbourne.

Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito : They lock up and Naito follows with strikes. Off the ropes and they work into counters and Ibushi connects with kicks. Ibushi lays the boots to him, but Naito fires back and hits a hip toss and dropkick. The neck breaker follows, and Naito grounds the action, focusing on the neck. Ibushi fights and makes the ropes. Naito won’t break, and then follows with strikes. He spits at Ibushi, lays the boots to him and stomps on the neck. Combination cabrone follows, and Naito covers for 2. Naito follows with kicks, Ibushi fires up and follows with strikes but Naito rakes the eyes. Ibushi battles back with the running double stomp, picks up the pace and hits a snap RANA. Naito to the floor and Ibushi follows with a twisting plancha. Back in and Ibushi covers for 2. Naito fights off the German, hits an enziguri but runs into a half a half suplex and Naito rebounds and hits the tornado DDT. Thee running dropkick follows for 2. Naito follows with strikes, attacking the neck and takes him up top. Ibushi fights of the RANA, but Naito elbows away at the neck and Ibushi slips out and hits a PELE. The dead lift German attempt follows, but Naito counters out and they work to the apron and they trade strikes. Kicks by Naito follow and he teases a German, Ibushi hangs onto the ropes, and Naito FUCKING KILLS HIM Germaning him onto the edge of the apron. He’s dead Jim. They make it back in and Naito takes him up top. The SUPER POISION RANA connects for 2. Ibushi then counters destino into jig’n tonic and both men are down. They fight to their knees, trading strikes, and fighting to their feet. They keep trading, lighting each other up. Head butt by Naito, he follows with more head butts and Ibushi hits a shotei and vicious lariat. Ibushi misses bom a ye; dragon suplex by Naito and destino follows for a great near fall. Naito looks for another destino but Ibushi counters into a GTS. The last ride connects for a great near fall. Ibushi drops the kneepad, looks for kamigoye, but Naito counters into a spike DDT. They battle to their feet, and Ibushi charges and eats an enziguri. Naito hits the reverse tornado DDT for 2. He fires up and destino is countered but Naito counters into a poison RANA and Valentia follows for 2. Destino connects and Naito finally outs him away. Tetsuya Naito defeated Champion Kota Ibushi @ 22:10 via pin [****½] To the surprise of no one, these two killed it again, delivering a crazy and at times, dangerous match that played into their history very well. They started out differently than the previous two matches, but slowly escalated the action and intensity until finally peaking at the end with Naito winning back the championship. The apron German spot was terrifying, but the rest was what you come to expect from these two, high stakes action, maximum effort and while it obviously isn’t for everyone, they again delivered big time.

– Post match, Naito steps on Ibushi’s head and poses with the title.

Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Chris Jericho : They lock up and separate. Lock up again, they work to the ropes and Okada breaks clean, but Jericho slaps him and follows with chops and a running back elbow. He slaps him some more, Okada fires back and Jericho powders. Okada chases, back in and Okada hits the big boot. The missile dropkick is countered into the walls of Jericho. Okada fights and makes the ropes. Jericho kicks him to the floor and follows as he kicks him into the announce area. Jericho follows with a DDT on the table, and brings out another table. He teases a powerbomb, but Okada fights him off and Jericho grabs a camera and shoots some action with his own commentary. Back in and Jericho hits a high cross for 2. The suplex follows, and the come on baby pose cover follows. Jericho lays in rights, slaps, and Okada fires up and lays in strikes until Jericho hits the dropkick. He then chokes out Okada in the ropes, follows with kicks, and then the suplex connects for 2. Jericho lays in chops, but Okada fires back and hits the flapjack. Okada kips up and follows with clotheslines, and a back elbow. The corner elbow and DDT connect. Jericho rolls to the floor, and Okada then whips him to the barricade. The running cross body over the barricade is cut of by the code breaker. Jericho rolls back in and Okada slowly follows. Jericho hits a basement dropkick, covering for 2. He follows with strikes, chops, and a corner clothesline. They tease tombstones, but Jericho counters into a walls of Jericho. Okada fights, and makes the ropes. Jericho yells at the ref, shoves him down and that allows Okada to score with a dropkick. They both miss charges, but Okada cuts him off with a dropkick and the tombstone follows for 2. Jericho counters the rainmaker into a powerbomb for 2. Jericho sets, but Okada counters the code breaker into the air raid neck breaker for 2. Okada heads up top and Jericho cuts him off, posts him and dropkicks him to the floor. They now work up top, and Okada fights back and dumps Jericho. The elbow drop connects and Okada sets for the rainmaker, but Jericho counters with an enziguri. They trade strikes, chops, and Okada now follows with uppercuts but misses the dropkick allowing Jericho to hit a lionsault for 2. Jericho lays the boots to him, but Okada fires up and hits John Wooooooooooo and he follows with kicks and talks shit to Jericho. Okada shoves the ref away to keep punishing Jericho, but runs into a code breaker and Jericho covers for 2. Jericho yells at Okada to stay down, pulls off a buckle pad, but Okada counters back with a German. He rolls for another, Jericho counters and Okada hits the code breaker for 2. The tombstone connects from Okada, but Jericho counters rainmaker into the walls of Jericho. Okada fights, but Jericho pulls him back center ring and transitions to the liontamer. Okada counters out and escapes. Okada runs into the exposed buckle and the Judas effect is countered into a cradle by Okada for the win. Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Chris Jericho @ 23:50 via pin [***½] Overall, this was a very good main event, but not up to the ridiculously high standard that Okada has set. It broke from the usual Okada formula and gave us a non-rainmaker, out of nowhere finish, which was refreshing and also set up Jericho vs. Tanahashi for down the line.

– Post match, Jericho attacks and hits Okada with a chair shot and the Judas effect. He takes him to the floor and wraps the chair around his neck and posts him. Tanahashi makes the save and runs off Jericho before he could powerbomb Okada through a table. Jericho grabs the mic and says he always wins and is the greatest of all time, even in this bullshit country of Japan. “I’ll see you soon Okada, happy championship, bitch.”

