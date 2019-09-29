Csonka’s NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed NYC 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TJP defeated Ren Narita @ 8:50 via submission [***¼]

– Lance Archer defeated Karl Fredericks @ 7:45 via pin [***]

– Mikey Nicholls and Juice Robinson defeated Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors @ 8:25 via pin [**¾]

– Bullet Club defeated Roppongi 3K @ 10:50 via pin [**¾]

– Rock & Roll Express and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated BUSHI, Shingo, and Tetsuya Naito @ 10:10 via pin [***]

– Amazing Red, Big Tom Ishii, and Hirooko Goto defeated Gedo, Chase Owens, and Jay White @ 12:00 via pin [***]

– NEVER Title Match: Champion KENTA defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 24:45 via pin [*]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada @ 18:50 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– The start of the show was extremely delayed (90-minutes), here is the issues according t Pwinsider.com: Based on numerous sources, here is the problem. The ambulance company that the Hammerstein Ballroom uses for all their events (and used last night for a concert) did not show up as scheduled. The belief originally was that the ambulance was stuck in traffic, but when the venue called the ambulance company to check up on their status, they were told that the ambulance company received a phone call this morning telling them tonight’s show was canceled and therefore they were not needed – and were now not available. Someone involved in the show was able to scramble and get a FDNY ambulance to come to the show and FDNY offered to help and remain until the show could get another ambulance to take their place, so that New Japan could star holding matches. However, we are told that New York State rules would not allow that and everyone is working on getting another ambulance there. The Commission does not allow matches to take place unless there are EMTs with an ambulance present at the venue.

TJP vs. Ren Narita : Narita is officially on excursion in the US, although interestingly enough, no signs at this time he’ll be working CMLL or ROH. There’s a lot of shit going down behind the scenes. Narita is proudly flying the LA Dojo colors now. Thy lock up, working into counters and end in a standoff. Lock up again, TJP grounds the action but Narita quickly counters until they escape and both miss dropkicks. Narita follows with chops, TJP removes his gloves and then dropkicks Narita to some good heel heat. He lays the boots to him and follows with a slam and senton atomico for 2. He grounds things, starting to work the arm . Narita fires back, takes him down and then misses the dropkick, allowing TJP to cover for2. TJP hits rolling suplexes, heads up top and misses the senton and Narita hits an overhead toss. The running elbow and suplex follows for 2. TJP fights of the Narita special suplex, but Narita rolls into the leg lace until TJP makes the ropes. He follows with a cobra twist, and cradles him for 2 and follows with a Regal stretch until Narita makes the ropes. They trade strikes, Narita counters the detonation kick but TJP gets the knee bar, Narita fights and counters into a cradle for 2. The detonation kick gets 2 and the Regal stretch finishes it. TJP defeated Ren Narita @ 8:50 via submission [***¼] Good opener here, the crowd loved Narita and absolutely hated TJP; I really hope he gets brought in full time.

Lance Archer vs. Karl Fredericks : Archer attacks and they brawl right sway. Fredericks hits a plancha and back in follows with strikes, but gets cut of and dumped to the floor. Archer follows and delivers chops and a slam. Back in and Archer follows with a clothesline and then more chops. Fredericks fires back, but Archer is not amused and lights him up with strikes. He then goes old school into a moonsault press for 2. Fredericks fires up and delivers chops and strikes until Archer mows him down. He follows with strikes, hits the spear and elbow strikes. Running uppercuts connect and then the running boot and suplex. The elbow drop follows for 1. Fredericks locks on the half crab until Archer kicks him away. The pounce and uranage follow and that gets 2. The chokeslam follow but he pulls Fredericks up at 2. The EVD claw finishes it. Lance Archer defeated Karl Fredericks @ 7:45 via pin [***] This was a good and hard-hitting battle, completely different from the opener.

Mikey Nicholls & Juice Robinson vs. Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors : Coughlin and Nicholls begin, with Nicholls taking early control with chops until he runs into a dropkick. Juice tags in and Connors joins him. Juice follows with a shoulder tackle and Connors counters back with a hip toss for 2. He hits a shoulder tackle and the lions look for double teams and work over Juice, covering for 2. Coughlin tags back in and follows with a slam for 2. Connors back in and double teams follow and the cover gets 2. Connors grounds things, Juice fights to his feet and then misses the senton. Connors lays in chops, they have an odd miscommunication and Juice cuts him off. Juice then fights Coughlin off and tags in Nicholls. Nicholls follows with clotheslines, a DDT and spinebuster. Juice is back in and they connect with corner clotheslines and the double sentons for 2. Connors fires back, spears Juice and follows with a powerslam. Coughlin in and double crabs follow. Juice and Nicholls escape, Nicholls dumps Connors but Coughlin hits a bridging slam for 2. It breaks down, Juice lays in chops and jabs, and then the left hand of God. Nicholls hits the Mikey bomb and that’s that. Mikey Nicholls and Juice Robinson defeated Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors @ 8:25 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, a couple of off spots and Nicholls contributes to just be a Luke warm body that exists.

Roppongi 3K vs. Jado & The Guerrillas of Destiny : Jado and Yoh begin. They lock up and work to the ropes as Jado breaks clean. Lock up again, back to he ropes and Yoh breaks clean. Jado attacks, follows with chops, and Yoh fires back with uppercuts and Jado Flair flops. GOD rush the ring and take control, clearing the ring. They brawl on the floor, back in and Jado takes the heat on Yoh. Tonga tags in and back rakes follow. He hits a dropkick and covers for 2. Loa follows with a senton atomico and follows with strikes. Yoh fires back, hits a dragon screw and then a flying forearm. Sho tags in and runs wild on Bullet Club. He spears Loa, but Loa counters back until Sho counters into a German. He follows with a dead lift German and that gets 2. Loa cuts him off with a powerslam, Tonga tags in and hits a neck breaker. Sho cuts him off, tags in Romero who flies in with a RANA. Eye poke to Jado and then hits forever clotheslines until Loa cuts him off. Bullet Club triple teams Romero and the cover gets 2. GOD looks for magic killer, but Sho makes the save and it breaks down, superkicks by Sho & Yoh, double knees to Loa and they set for 3K, but Tonga hits a gun stun as Loa hits a lariat after a Jado kendo shot. Loa cuts off the Romero RANA and the assisted gun stun finishes it. Bullet Club defeated Roppongi 3K @ 10:50 via pin [**¾ ] This was pretty good, with a fun closing stretch, but Jado slowing things down while he was involved.

Rock & Roll Express and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. BUSHI, Shingo, and Tetsuya Naito : Shingo and Tanahashi begin, they work into counters and Shingo mows him down with a shoulder tackle. They trade strikes, Tanahashi hits the high cross and tags in Ricky. They work double teams on Shingo as RICKY MORTON IS WORKING SHINGO IN 2019! Gibson joins in and Shingo counters the triple dropkick as LIJ attacks and takes control. They isolate Ricky as he well… plays Ricky Morton. Shingo lays in clubbing strikes, tags in Naito and Ricky fires back, but Naito cuts him off and follows with the basement dropkick. BUSHI tags in and chokes out Ricky with his shirt. LIJ clears the ring and BUSHI maintains control, laying the boots to him. Shingo in and continue to punish Ricky with head butts and a slam. The senton misses and Ricky to Robert for the hot tag. Robert’s throwing hands, but Shingo cuts him off and he rolls to tag in Tanahashi. Tanahashi runs wild with strikes, slaps Naito, but Naito cuts him off with a neck breaker. They work into counters, and Naito follows with combination cabrone. BUSHI in and hits a DDT for 2. The missile dropkick connects and LIJ takes control and isolates Tanahashi. Triple teams follow and BUSHI covers for 2. Tanahashi battles back with twist and shout, and the cloverleaf follows until Naito attacks. It breaks down, triple rock and roll dropkicks follow and Ricky hits the suicide dive. Sling blade by Tanahashi and the high fly flow finishes BUSHI. Rock & Roll Express and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated BUSHI, Shingo, and Tetsuya Naito @ 10:10 via pin [***] This was a blast and everything it needed to be.

Amazing Red, Big Tom Ishii, and Hirooko Goto vs. Gedo, Chase Owens, and Jay White : White and Goto to begin. Nope, Owens tags in instead. Ishii joins him and they immediately trade strikes, which is a poor plan from Owens. Ishii gets annoyed, and then pissed and fucking levels Owens with one strike. CHAOS then triple teams him as Ishii covers for 2. He follows with head butts, Gedo trips him up and White then pulls Ishii to the floor. Bullet Club cuts him off and beats him down on the floor. Back in and Owens covers for 2. White tags in, lays in strikes, and follows with chops. Ishii fires back, but White attacks the knee and dumps Goto. Gedo tags in, rakes the eyes, and then chokes out Ishii. Owens back in and follows with rights. Ishii fires back, but Owens cuts him off and rakes the eyes. Ishii counters back into a suplex, and tags in red who flies in with a missile dropkick. He runs wild on Bullet Club, and the DDT follows for 2. To the ropes and the flying complete shot connects for 2. Owens counters code red, but Red counters back into a RANA and superkick. Owens fights back with an enziguri and tags in White. Goto joins him and they brawl, hip toss by Goto and then hits the spin kick and Saito for 2. White fights off ushigoroshi but Goto pummels him with strikes until White hits the snap Saito. Gedo tags in, and the superkick follows for 2. Owens grabs a chair, distracting the ref and Gedo gets the knux but Ishii cuts him off. It beaks down as Red wipes out Owens with a dive. Ushigoroshi by Goto on White, one for Gedo and the GTR finishes it. Amazing Red, Big Tom Ishii, and Hirooko Goto defeated Gedo, Chase Owens, and Jay White @ 12:00 via pin [***] Good match as they continue the build to Goto vs. White, get me Red in NJPW full time if he wants it, because I know I do.

Champion KENTA vs. YOSHI-HASHI : They lock up, working to the ropes and KENTA powders. Back in and they lock up again, working back to the ropes and KENTA powders again. HASHI attacks, rolls him back in and follows with strikes and chops. KENTA fires back and HASHI knocks him to the floor. KENTA drags him out and starts working him over with kicks. He posts him and then DDTs him on the floor. KENTA celebrates, rolling back in and HASHI slowly follows. KENTA then dumps him again and hits another DDT. Back in and KENTA continues to control, HASHI fires back and is cut off with kicks. KENTA grounds things to slow this slog down even more. HASHI makes the ropes, and KENTA just stands around for a bit. He finally hits a neck breaker for 2. He grounds things, follows with some kicks, and HASHI tries to fire up but eats knee strikes. KENTA follows with kicks but HASHI hits a suplex. HASHI follows with the draping dropkick and covers for 2. KENTA counters back with a powerslam, kicks and stuns HASHI off the ropes. The top rope clothesline follows for 2. The running boot and Shibata dropkick follows. KENTA heads up top and the double stomp follows for 2. KENTA looks for go to sleep, but HASHI counters out with a spin kick and lariat for the double down. They slowly trade strikes, HASHI follows with kicks and then ground and pound until KENTA gets the Lebell lock. HASHI fights, and eventually makes the ropes. KENTA follows with the running knee, but HASHI cuts him off and hits a superkick. The powerbomb follows for 2. The running meteora also follows for 2. And now we get a ref bump, FUCK OFF. KENTA low blows him and GOD arrives and beat down HASHI. Tiger Hatori arrives and kicks out GOD, getting the best reaction of the match. KENTA hits a PK and rolls the ref back in. HASHI counters go to sleep into the butterfly lock, KENTA fights and makes the ropes. HASHI hits a lariat and the Kumagoroshi for 2. KENTA counters karma, HASHI slaps him, they trade and the busaiku knee only gets 2. Go to sleep finishes it. Champion KENTA defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 24:45 via pin [*] This was the shell of KENTA vs. the bastard clone of Okada, and those insults may be the most entertaining things about this match. This was painfully dull and uninteresting, It was way too long and you felt every minute of it. I never want to see either of these guys in a 20-plus-minute match again. Oh yeah, and we got the typical Bullet Club bullshit included. This was the drizzling shits.

Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL and SANADA : Okada gets that short pants pop as Ibushi and EVIL begin. EVIL attacks with kicks, works a side headlock but Ibushi escapes and they work into counters and a standoff. Okada tags in and wants SANADA. SANADA joins him and they play to the crowd. They lock up and work to the ropes for the clean break. Okada follows with a shoulder tackle, teases a rainmaker and then cradles SANADA for 2. SANADA cuts him off and EVIL trips up Okada and then takes out Ibushi. SANADA lays the boots to Okada, tags in EVIL and he hits a neck breaker for 2. SANADA back in and trips up Okada and the paradise lock follows. He then dropkicks Okada to free him, and covers for 2. He then grounds the action, Okada fights to his feet and follows with the flapjack. Ibushi tags in and follows with kicks on SANADA. He connects with a flurry, the standing moonsault, and that gets 2. SANADA dropkicks the knee, tags in EVIL and he follows with corner clotheslines and a senton for 2. Ibushi fights off everything is evil, they trade strikes and unload center ring. EVIL takes control until Ibushi fires back and hits the PELE. Wholesale changes to Okada & SANADA, Okada hits the running back elbow and they trade. SANADA moonsaults into skull end, drops down and Ibushi makes the save as it breaks down and he and EVIL spill to the floor. Okada hits the dropkick but SANADA counters the rainmaker into a belly to back suplex. EVIL tags in and hits the broncobuster for 2. Okada fights back, hits the air raid neck breaker, and tags in Ibushi. He follows with a missile dropkick, snap slam and the moonsault for 2.EVIL fights off the last ride, SANADA makes the save and double teams follow for 2. SANADA takes out Okada, and SANADA hits darkness falls for a good near fall. He calls a for everything is evil but Okada makes the save and hits a tombstone on EVIL. It completely breaks down, German on Ibushi by EVIL, and everyone is down. SANADA & Okada roll to the floor and Ibushi & EVIL trade strikes. Ibushi counters the lariat, fires away with kicks, and EVIL counters kamigoye and hits a rolling elbow. The lariat turns Ibushi inside out and gets 2. Everything is evil connects and SANADA pins Ibushi. EVIL & SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada @ 18:50 via pin [***½] This was all about building up the top two matches for king of Pro Wrestling. It was very successful in that regard, as they had a really good match with EVIL picking up the big win heading into his singles match with Ibushi.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 54. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview week one of the Wednesday Night War, review ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019, and talk some potential WWE returns. The show is approximately 86-minutes long. * Intro

* John Morrison Is Coming Back To WWE: 1:55

* CM Punk Rumored To Be Coming Back To WWE: 8:01

* ROH Death Before Dishonor Review: 21:55

* AEW Dynamite Preview 10.02.19: 57:45

* NXT on USA Preview 10.02.19: 1:13:57 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.