Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax 29 in Dallas Special Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the NJPW G1 29 in Dallas Special PPV. The show is the first time that G1 tournament matches will take place on American soil, including Okada vs. Tanahashi, an undercard to hype the start of B block a week later, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Roppongi 3k vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny : As we all know, the NJPW tag divisions leave a lot to be desired, and that is putting it kindly, because while we can get some good matches, the structure and booking of them sucks. There has been speculation for some time that they could merge the tag divisions, going back as far as when the Bucks were junior tag champions, and it’s not the worst idea. If you combine the divisions, you only have one division to worry about and can hopefully put on something presentable. Roppongi 3k are great, The Guerrillas of Destiny are … not but this could be really solid. I think that Roppongi 3k picks up the win so that they can tease doing something with the tag division after this non-title match, maybe a Roppongi 3K title match at the G1 finals. WINNERS: Roppongi 3k

Shota Umino & Big Tom Ishii vs. Ren Narita & Wholesome Wrestle Lad Jeffrey Cobb : This is your basic undercard tag match designed to hype the Big Tom Ishii vs. Wholesome Wrestle Lad Jeffrey Cobb G1 match next week (night two). Plus it also plays into the constant battle of the young lions. Normally I may not expect too much from this, but with plenty of time to rest up, I think this may be really good with Ishii and Cobb really hossing it up. Plus we know the lions will bring it and be looking to impress in the US. I see Ren Narita & Wholesome Wrestle Lad Jeffrey Cobb winning here to give Cobb some momentum ahead of the G1, which compared to Ishii, he needs. WINNERS: Ren Narita & Wholesome Wrestle Lad Jeffrey Cobb

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens & Jay White : Hirook Goto vs. Jay White is set for night two of the G1 when we head to Higashikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo. White recently beat Goto in singles action, and has just been a proper asshole in every way possible towards him. HASHI & Owens didn’t get the G1 call this year, but will be valuable and consistent additions to the undercard tags. With HASHI losing out on the G1 following his loss to Sabre, and Goto being White’s bitch, it feels like the boys from CHAOS will take this one to give Goto some momentum ahead of facing White. Sorry Chase, enjoy a delicious GTR. WINNERS: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

Jushin Liger, Juice Robinson, & Toru Yano vs. Shingo, BUSHI, & Tetsuya Naito : Once again, we’re building to night two of the G1, with B block in action as Juice vs. Shingo & Yano vs. Naito are on the card. LIJ multi-man matches are always at the very least good for fun and this one has the added advantage of being a fresh mix of opponents for LIJ. Juice & Liger are great, and Yano will Yano and be insanely over. I anticipate a lot of fun, and that LIJ likely wins here, and that’d be fine, but part of me desperately wants Liger to shotei and brainbuster BUSHI’s punk ass into oblivion to pick up a big win in one of his last major US appearances. WINNERS: LIJ

BLOCK A MATCH: Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer : This is a rematch from the New Japan Cup, where they had a surprisingly great match that Ospreay won. They played the stylistic differences so well in that match, and I am hoping that they can recreate some of that magic here in the G1 opener. Archer is more motivated than ever with Smith gone and making his first G1 since 2014, and also put a lot of effort into building this show locally. He’ll be in his hometown and looking to prove himself, and while I think Ospreay will do very well in this G1, I think he’ll see a setback in this match and that Archer will pick up the first upset of the tournament here. WINNER: Lance Archer

BLOCK A MATCH: EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale : Last year, Bad Luck Fale was booked into an all time bad G1 performance, filled with bullshit finishes “to get him over as a heel,” while also delivering lazy and uninspired efforts. I along with everyone else hope that isn’t the case again this year. EVIL is a star that many keep waiting for to breakout and always breaks out some bangers in the G1. But I won’t lie; this one’s potentially a really ugly one on paper. Fale thrives against great workers, Okada, Tanahashi, Nakamura, & Ibushi, who he can dominate and over power. I don’t think that these two have ever really worked that well together, but maybe we’ll get some G1 magic here. I think EVIL should win, but see Fale picking up an early win here. WINNER: Bad Luck Fale

BLOCK A MATCH: SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr : Both men had good runs in the New Japan Cup, delivering some great efforts, and they always deliver during G1 season. These two work really well together, and I think that this certainly has banger potential. It’s day one and a loss won’t kill anyone’s run, and it’s anyone’s match to take. I think this is a coin flip and that either man could walk away the winner. But since I am forced to pick, I can see SANADA winning to set up Rev Pro title shot at Royal Quest in August. WINNER: SANADA

BLOCK A MATCH: Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA : This is a huge match not only because it’s KENTA’s NJPW G1 debut, but also because this has been a match Japan had wanted for sometime. Ibushi has been spectacular in 2019, so we know he’ll deliver, and KENTA is coming in with a ton to prove, not only coming off of a disappointing WWE run, but to show everyone that KENTA is still alive and well. There are obviously questions due to his health and if he’ll make it through the entire tournament healthy. He’s been put in a position to succeed in the loaded A Block, and has the chance to deliver an absolute banger in his opening match with Ibushi here. I think that Ibushi is in for a great G1 run, but that KENTA will take the win here in his first match to get his run off to a hot start. WINNER: KENTA

BLOCK A MATCH: Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi : First of all, I think it’s absolutely the right call to book Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi on this show, as both guys have wanted a big time Japanese main event on a US NJPW show. But I have concerns, because while Tanahashi always comes into the G1 “banged up or coming off of an injury,” he’s looked really rough at times over the last few weeks. Normally I’d be ready to slap a MOTY banger alert on this match, and I am sure that it will likely be great, but I have some concerns with Tanahashi’s health. But hell, maybe I’m getting completely worked here and Tanahashi’s just fine and setting the stage for another miracle run. Hopefully, that’s the case. With their history of amazing matches, and getting the match that they want in the US, while I have my concerns and am not sure if they can once again live up their lofty standards, I have a reasonable faith that they will deliver a great match here. At the end of the day, I feel Okada wins here, because I don’t think they should lock into another Okada vs. Tanahashi rematch with the Tanahashi win here. WINNER: Kazuchika Okada

