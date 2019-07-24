Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Eight) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Eight/Block B) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Juice Robinson defeated Toru Yano @ 4:35 via pin [**]

– Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto @ 12:25 via pin [**¾]

– Jon Moxley defeated Shingo @ 14:45 via submission [****]

– Jay White defeated Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb @ 15:20 via pin [***¼]

– Tetsuya Naito defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 18:55 via pin [****¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano : Juice refuses the handshake, and then suckers Juice in for a cradle for 2. He unties a buckle pad, but Juice cuts him off with jabs and Yano blocks theft hand of God with the pad and then cradles him for 2. Yano posts Juice and then whips him to the barricade and tries to tape him to it we get a countout tease. The ref takes the tape from Yano, but he tricks Juice into another cradle for 2. Juice cradles him for 2, but Yano trips him into the exposed buckle and cradles him for 2. Juice blocks the low blow, hit left handoff God and pulp friction finishes it. Juice Robinson defeated Toru Yano @ 4:35 via pin [**] Yano tried, but Juice was too smart for the sublime master thief this year.

Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi : Taichi rips the shirt off of LA Dojo lion Karl Fredericks and mocks Goto with it. Goto ruches in and they brawl at the bell with Goto pummeling him with strikes. He shoves the ref away, and continues with strikes. Taichi rakes the eyes and then eats a spin kick as they spill to the floor. Goto whips him to the barricade and continues to control. Taichi uses Abe as a shield and whips Fredericks into Goto. They brawl to the commentary tables, as Taichi maintains control. He rolls back in and Goto slowly follows. He chokes out Goto, and then grounds the action. He follows with kicks, but Goto fires back with chops until Taichi lays in more kicks and rakes the eyes. Goto cuts him off with a lariat, Taichi fights off ushigoroshi but Goto hits the spin kick and Saito suplex for 2. Ushigoroshi is countered again, they trade and Taichi hits an enziguri. Goto fires back but Taichi hits another enziguri, and then the buzzsaw kick gets 2. The pants are off, and the superkick is blocked and Goto finally hits ushigoroshi. He’s slow to follow up, and they trade clotheslines until Goto levels him with a lariat and follows with kicks. Taichi fires back with Kawada kicks, Goto no sells, hits ahead but and the reverse GTR connects for 2. Taichi counters GTR, shoves the ref into Goto and hits a backdrop driver. The ref is down, Taichi grabs the mic stand and Goto counters him and hits a head butt. He follows with kicks and the GTR is countered as Taichi grabs the ref, hits the low blow and Gedo clutch for the win. Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto @ 12:25 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but just had way too much bullshit for my liking.

Jon Moxley vs. Shingo : DGUSA EXPLODES! They brawl at the bell, Moxley bites Shingo and follows with strikes and chops. Shingo now fires back, They trade shoulder tackles and Moxley finally takes him down and then dumps him to the floor. Shingo then counters the suicide dive into a DVD on the floor. He follows with head butts but Moxley whips him to the barricade and then posts him. He busts out a table and teases an apron bomb through the table but Shingo fights him off until Moxley attacks the knee. He chokes him out, and then locks on the figure four. Shingo then rolls and makes the ropes. Shingo fights off death rider, and follows with scorner clotheslines. The suplex connects for 2. Moxley fights of noshigami and then counters the sliding lariat and takes out the knee. Moxley then posts the knee a few times, and follows with the posted figure four. Back in and Moxley hits a corner clothesline, but Shingo counter back with a German but Moxley rebounds with one of his own. They trade clotheslines and Shingo finally levels him. They trade center ring, jab by Shingo but Moxley hits the dragon screw and Shingo then cradles him for 2. Moxley hits the sliding lariat for 2. Moxley then works over the knee in the ropes, and Shingo collapses. Moxley drops the kneepad and the knee trembler is countered into noshigami. The lariat follows and the pumping bomber connects for a good near fall. Last of the dragon is countered, and Moxley hits death rider for 2. They spill to the floor and Moxley drops Shingo knee first onto the table. He then Pillmanizes the knee, and rolls back in. Shingo fights and struggles to make it back in and does Knee trembler connects but Shingo keeps firing back and hits made in Japan for a great near fall. Moxley goes back to the knee, they trade and Moxley counters last of the dragon, knee trembler, and another follows for 2. The cloverleaf follows, and Shingo has to tap. Jon Moxley defeated Shingo @ 14:45 via submission [****] This was great stuff, with Moxley bringing some smart wrestling to his wild brawling style and Shingo selling the knee well and fighting with all he had until he finally had to give up. Moxley faces Naito on Sunday, while Shingo faces White.

Jay White vs. Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb : Gedo is at ringside as White powders at the bell. He comes back in and eats a shoulder tackle and powders again. They lock up and work to he ropes as White pulls the hair and follows with strikes. Cobb then hits the dropkick and tosses him across the ring. White rolls to the floor, and Cobb follows him out and lays in strikes. Gedo makes the save and Cobb rolls him in and that allows White to attack and lay the boots to him. he chokes him out with the ring skirt, and follows with a draping neck breaker to the floor. He whips Cobb to the barricade and rolls back in. Cobb follows and White continues to attack the neck. He catapults him under the ropes and yells at the ref. White then follows with a neck breaker for 2. He grounds the action, working the neck. Cobb fights to his feet, and hits the Samoan drop. White cuts off the kip up and slams down Cobb by the hair. Cobb fights back with an overhead belly to belly, and then lays in chops. White fires back but runs into a backdrop. Cobb hits a gut wrench suplex, running uppercut and the delayed suplex follows. The standing moonsault follows for 2. He looks for tour of the islands, but White cuts him off and stuns him off the ropes; the DDT follows. White hits a running uppercut, but Cobb fights off the German and walks into a flatliner. White follows with the snap Saito, and the uranage follows for 2. Cobb fights off the kiwi krusher, follows with strikes and they trade. White is down, but fires back, raking the eyes and Cobb catches him with a fall away slam. White follows with kicks, but Cobb lays in chops. The swinging Saito follows, Cobb takes him up top and follows. Gedo grabs White’s leg, but Cobb pulls White up for the delayed superplex, and covers for 2. He looks for tour of the islands, but White counters with elbow strikes and that leads to a ref bump. Gedo is in and Cobb stops him and hits a slam. They work into counters, low blow by White and the sleeper suplex follows. Blade runner is countered into a German by Cobb and tour of the islands is then countered into blade runner for the win. Jay White defeated Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb @ 15:20 via pin [***¼] This was good, but I really wish they would have dropped the shenanigans as they already went heavy with it in the Taichi match earlier, diminishing return and all. There was also no real drama in Cobb winning here. White finally gets on the board.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Big Tom Ishii : Naito attacks right away, lays in strike and kicks until Ishii mows him down. They trade strikes center ring, Naito hits a hip toss and dropkick and then dumps him to the floor; tranquilo. Back in and Naito attacks with strikes, works a cravat and grounds the action. Naito follows with strikes, which annoys Ishii a she fires up and fires back with chops and a powerslam. More chops follow, and Naito is down. Ishii follows with strikes, Naito fires back and cuts of the Saito suplex and hits the dropkick. The RANA follows and then a basement dropkick. Combination cabrone follows and he then takes Ishii up top. Ishii slips out but Naito counter the powerbomb and he spits at Ishii. Ishii drops him with strikes, and then follows with chops and strikes in the corner. Ishii just pummels him, and Naito is down. The Saito suplex follows and Ishii covers for 2. They work into counters, enziguri by Naito but Ishii catches him with a German; Naito rebounds with the tornado DDT. Naito heads up top, Ishii follows him up and Naito fights, and then slips down into the draping neck breaker. Back up and Naito follows with the RANA for 2. They trade strikes, flying forearm by Naito and Gloria follows for 2. Ishii counters destino, but Naito it’s a German, Ishii pops up, poison RANA by Naito, but Ishii murders him with a lariat. They struggle back to their feet, enziguri by Naito but Ishii takes him up top, hits a head butt and follows him up. The superplex follows and Ishii covers for 2. The lariat is countered, head butt by Ishii, BIG LARIAT and he covers for 2. He looks for the brainbuster, but Naito counters into the rolling kick and hits the short destino for a really good near fall. Naito fires up and Ishii counters destino but Naito counters into a DDT and Ishii pops up and hits the sliding lariat for 2. Naito counters the brainbuster and hits the Michinoku driver for 2. Destino connects and Naito covers for the win. Tetsuya Naito defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 18:55 via pin [****¼] This one started a bit slow, but they quickly picked it up and started playing into their past matches and delivered like we knew they could. They did a really good job of escalating the action and violence through out and with so much familiarity between them worked into a really well done and hot closing stretch until Naito picked up the win to dig out of his 0-2 start to get back to even.

G1 29 Block A

* KENTA: (4-0), 8pts.

* Kazuchika Okada: (4-0), 8pts

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (2-2), 4pts

* Lance Archer: (2-2), 4pts.

* EVIL: (2-2), 4pts..

* Kota Ibushi: (2-2), 4pts.

* Will Ospreay: (1-3), 2pts.

* SANADA: (1-3), 2pts..

* Zack Sabre Jr: (1-3), 2pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (1-3), 2pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jon Moxley: (4-0), 8pts.

* Juice Robinson: (3-1), 6pts.

* Taichi: (2-2), 4pts.

* Toru Yano: (2-2), 4pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (2-2), 4pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (2-1), 4pts.

* Shingo: (2-2), 4pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (1-3), 2pts.

* Jay White: (1-3), 2pts.

* Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb: (1-3), 2pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 38. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will review Raw Reunion, including what worked and what didn’t, discuss Seth Rollins as the WWE company man and then catch up with some NJPW G129 reviews. The show is approximately 69-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Raw Reunion Review: 2:00

* Seth Rollins, Triggered WWE Company Man?: 29:50

* NJPW G129 Night Two Review: 45:00

* NJPW G129 Night Three Review: 51:52

* NJPW G129 Night Four Review: 59:30 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.