Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Eighteen) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Eighteen/Block B) Review

– Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb defeated Toru Yano @ 5:20 via pin [**½]

– Taichi defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 12:05 via pin [****¼]

– Juice Robinson defeated Jon Moxley @ 16:30 via pin [***½]

– Shingo defeated Hirooki Goto @ 15:15 via pin [****¼]

– Jay White defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 18:50 via pin [**¾]

Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb vs. Toru Yano : This is a clash of true amateur wrestling greats. Yano has approximately 47 rolls of tape hidden in his tights. He then cradles Cobb for 2, He ties up Cobb in his own singlet and cradles him for 2. Cobb uses his power so Yano bails. He undoes the buckle pad but Cobb attacks and connects with a German. Yano battles back and hits a great belly to belly for 2. He fires up and runs into a lariat and the standing moonsault follows for 2. Cobb counters the low blow. hides behind the ref, but Cobb hits the superkick and tour of the islands for the win. Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb defeated Toru Yano @ 5:20 via pin [**½] Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb picks up the biggest win of his career, overcoming the sublime master thief. Solid fun here.

Big Tom Ishii vs. Taichi : No fucking around here as Taichi hits an axe bomber and backdrop driver for 2. He follows with kicks in the corner, and keeps Ishii grounded. Ishii battles back, but Taichi wipes him out with the mafia kick. He grounds things and continues to lay in the kicks. Ishii is pissed now, fires up and hits the desperation powerslam. Taichi quickly cuts him off with an enziguri but Ishii connects with the German. Ishii is properly fired up now, just absorbing kicks and firing back with chops and clotheslines. Ishii takes him up top, and the stalling superplex follows for 2. The Saito and lariat follows and the sliding lariat gets 2. Taichi counters the brainbuster, hits an enziguri and they work into counters and Taichi follows with the buzzsaw kick; the axe bomber follows for 2. They trade, and the enziguri and last ride by Taichi follows for 2. The trousers are off and Ishii counters the superkick, counters follow and Ishii connects with the head butt. The lariat follows for 2. Taichi counters the brainbuster, he follows with a flurry of kicks and the backdrop driver. He follows with another and ISHII IS ALIVE! The superkick is countered, but Taichi hits it on the rebound and black mephisto connects and Taichi wins. Taichi defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 12:05 via pin [****¼] I loved the start of this and general tone of Taichi’s work here. This was all dangerous T, it was great, and Ishii continues to bring out the best in Taichi. We need more of this Taichi because this ruled.

– Moxley has gifted Shooter Umino a leather jacket.

Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley : Juice’s knee is heavily taped up, and they trade strikes right away. Head butt by Moxley and they continue to trade but Juice’s knee buckles and Moxley goes on the attack as he focuses on the knee. He grounds the action, and starts taking apart the knee. Juice fires back, but Moxley quickly cuts him off and locks on the figure four. He starts slapping Juice, but Juice rolls the hold and Moxley makes the ropes. Moxley counters juice box and the cloverleaf follows. Juice fights, but Moxley pulls him back center ring. Juice bites his way out and ripped out his earring doing so. They trade clotheslines and Juice follows with a flapjack and lariat. Strikes connect and Juice hits the cannonball. Moxley rolls through on the high cross, and attacks the knee. Moxley pulls out a table but Juice follows with a plancha. He shoots him to the barricade, and puts the table back under the ring. Moxley cuts him off and then posts the knee, grabs a chair and misses as Juice moves and posts him. The apron cannonball follows. Back in and the high cross follows, but Juice comes up clutching his knee. They trade strikes, Juice follow with jabs but Moxley hits the lariat to counter left hand of God. Juice counters death rider, but Moxley rolls into an ankle lock. Juice makes the ropes so Moxley lays in grounded strikes and chokes him out. The ref checks on Juice, he fades, but is still alive as he grabs the ref so he won’t stop it. Moxley argues with the ref, drops the kneepad and the knee trembler follows and the dump suplex follows. Moxley to the floor, tosses in chairs and then sets up the table but Juice cradles him for 2. They trade, Moxley bites him and Juice hits the left hand of God and pulp friction connects and the cover gets the win! Juice Robinson defeated Jon Moxley @ 16:30 via pin [***½] Juice picks up the expected win, getting some revenge and likely earning a US Title rematch. This was very good as these two have great chemistry that make their encounters feel like a raw fight.

Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo : They lockup and work to the ropes. Shingo follows with chops and they trade shoulder tackles and then strikes. Shingo then mows him down. and follows with elbow drops and the senton for 2. Shingo follows with a series of knee strikes and a suplex for 1. He grounds the action, lays in elbow strikes but Goto fires back with a clothesline. Goto lays the boots to him, and hits the draping neck breaker for 2. Goto grounds the action, following with kicks and then works a head scissors until Shingo makes the ropes. Goto follows with clotheslines, and they then trade strikes and chops. Shingo follows with a Saito but Goto fires up and runs into a jab and lariat for 2. Goto fights off noshigami, and the belly to back suplex follows for 2. Shingo fights off ushigoroshi, but Goto locks on the sleeper. Shingo counters out and Goto grabs it back as Shingo fades, but then powers up and slams his way out. The sliding lariat follows and noshigami connects for 2. Goto fights off made in Japan, they trade and Goto takes him down with the lariat. Ushigoroshi connects for 2. Goto follows with kicks, and covers for 2. Shingo fights off GTR, they trade head butts and Shingo hits made in Japan for a great near fall. The pumping bomber follows for 2. Last of the dragon is countered, and Shingo follows with the snap jab, lays in a flurry of strikes, and Goto hits a head butt. The GTR follows, but Shingo powers up and levels him with a lariat. PUMPING BOMBER by Shingo connects but Goto kicks out! Last of the dragon connects and Goto is done. Shingo defeated Hirooki Goto @ 15:15 via pin [****¼] This was a great, hard-hitting battle with both men throwing bombs and doing everything they could to end their opponent with great fight spots and realistic struggles. Shingo’s ability to go from 0-100 is amazing as his explosivenesses is next level. He closes out with a big win and continues to look great and deliver while poor Hirooki Goto chokes in a big match once again. Gedo, belt up Shingo you coward.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White : This is winner takes all, if they go to a draw, they go to extra time to make sure we have a winner. White immediately powders to the floor for his usual stalling and mind games, but Naito is tranquilo. He then powders to fuck with White. White follows, but Naito runs Gedo into him and then slams White to the barricades. He follows with elbow strikes, and back in, Naito lays the boots to him. Naito rakes the eyes, follows with strikes but White avoids combination cabrone and follows with chops. Naito cuts him off, but White then slams him down on the apron as he targets the neck and whips Naito to the barricades. White then mocks him as he celebrates. Back in and White follows with uppercuts and a DDT for 2. White then slams him to the barricade and apron. They roll back in and White grounds the action. They trade strikes, running boot by Naito and he follows with strikes, and hits the RANA. The basement dropkick connects and combination cabrone follows. The neck breaker follows for 2. Naito grounds things with a cravat, and then ties up White as he continues to work the neck. White makes the ropes, they work into counters and White hits the complete shot and German. White follows with chops, elbows by Naito and White counters the flying forearm into a uranage. Kiwi krusher is countered into a DDT by Naito. White fights off Gloria, grabs the hair and pulls the ref into Naito. Gedo in and Naito low blows him. The flying forearm and Gloria follows for 2. The rolling kick connects and the tornado DDT follows. White counters destino and collapses, smiling because he’s a douche. The snap Saito follows, and follows with another. The kiwi krusher connects and White covers for 2. Blade runner is countered, rough poison RANA by Naito and the short destino follows for 2. White counters destino into a sleeper suplex. They work into counters, sleeper suplex by White again. Blade runner connects and White wins. Jay White defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 18:50 via pin [**¾] This was disappointing, they went for style over substance here, White did a lot of his bullshit early on, and while it picked up down the stretch with some great counter work, it never once felt main event or block final worthy. I had major issues getting into this and staying invested.

– White calls out Ibushi, and promises tomorrow will be one on one, with no Gedo. They shake hands, White tries to attack but Ibushi runs him off.

G1 29 Block A

* Kota Ibushi: (7-2), 14pts. – WINNER OF A BLOCK

* Kazuchika Okada: (7-2), 14pts

* EVIL: (4-5), 8pts.

* Will Ospreay: (4-5), 8pts.

* KENTA: (4-5), 8pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (4-5), 8pts

* Bad Luck Fale: (4-5), 8pts.

* SANADA: (4-5), 8pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (4-5), 8pts.

* Lance Archer: (3-6), 6pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jay White: (5-3), 10pts. – WINNER OF B BLOCK

* Jon Moxley: (5-4), 10pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (5-4), 10pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (5-4), 10pts.

* Taichi: (4-5), 8pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (4-5), 8pts.

* Juice Robinson: (4-5), 8pts.

* Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb: (4-5), 8pts.

* Toru Yano: (4-5), 8pts.

* Shingo: (4-5), 8pts.

