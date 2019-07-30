Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Eleven) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Eleven/Block A) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kota Ibushi defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 9:30 via pin [*]

– Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Will Ospreay @ 20:15 via submission [****¼]

– Kazuchika Okada defeated Lance Archer @ 14:25 via pin [***¾]

– SANADA defeated KENTA @ 16:50 via pin [***¼]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated EVIL @ 22:58 via pin [****]

Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale : Jado & Owens are at ringside. Fale attacks from behind and takes him to the floor. He follows and lays in strikes. He looks for a countout, but Ibushi makes it back in and Fale splashes him for 2. Fale now works a camel clutch, and follows with elbow drops to the back. He covers with one foot for 2. He follows with more strikes to the back, Owens gets in cheap shots, and Fale continues to attack. Ibushi fires back, but Fale works a bear hug. Ibushi escapes, but misses a charge and Ibushi follows with kicks. The dropkick and standing moonsault follows for 2. Ibushi heads up top and Owens trips him up, allowing Fale to attack and hit a splash for 2. Ibushi fights of the grenade, kendo shot by Jado, and the grenade follows for 2. Ibushi counters bad luck fall, Jado gets involved but Ibushi gets the crucifix for 2. Bom a ye connects and kamigoye finishes Fale. Kota Ibushi defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 9:30 via pin [*] Bad Fale wrestling and Bullet Club bullshit that went too long and wasn’t interesting in any way.

Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. : They lock up and quickly separate. Lock up again, Sabre works into counters and they break. They work into fast paced counters, with Ospreay escaping back to his feet. Lock up, thy work to the ropes and Ospreay breaks clean but Sabre looks to attack the arm, they work into counters and end in a stalemate. Sabre grounds the action, transitions to the arm and grounds Ospreay. Ospreay fights to his feet, they pick up the pace and after some slick counters, Ospreay hits the dropkick and follows with the superhero pose; Sabre is pissed. Ospreay knocks him back to the floor and back in, follows with chops. He then works a cravat, but Sabre counters out and attacks the bad neck of Ospreay. Sabre follows with uppercuts and then lays the boots to the neck and chokes him out in the ropes. Sabre follows with a cravat, but Ospreay counters out and misses the standing shooting star as Sabre ties him up until Ospreay makes the ropes. Sabre rips the tape off of Ospreay, works the stranglehold, and grounds Ospreay. Ospreay counters, and hits the back handspring kick. Ospreay picks up the pace, hits a RANA, and the Sasuke special follows. Back in and Ospreay hits the springboard forearm for 2. The Robinson special connects, and the oscutter is countered and Sabre hits the tornado DDT. Sabre rips off all of Ospreay’s neck tape and follows with kicks. Ospreay fires up and Sabre keeps laying in kicks. Ospreay finally blocks one, they work into some great counter and Ospreay finally hits the hook kick for the double down. Storm breaker is countered and Sabre cradles him for 2, they trade pin attempts, and Sabre counters oscutter into a sleeper, but Ospreay counters out, hits the high kick and oscutter for2 after a delayed cover. Ospreay follows with a hook kick, and hidden blade misses and Sabre ties him up as Ospreay makes the ropes. Sabre looks for Zack driver, but Ospreay fights out as Sabre follows with uppercuts. Sleeper by Sabre, transitions to a guillotine, and Ospreay counters out and into a suplex. Sabre counters storm breaker into a European clutch for 2. The PK connects, Ospreay counters the second, hits Cheeky nandos and the reverse bloody Sunday gets 2. Ospreay up top and the shooting star is countered with a triangle, Ospreay fights, powers up and hits the sitout powerbomb for 2. Ospreay heads back up top and the shooting star press gets 2! The hook kick follows, and storm breaker is countered into an octopus hold. He drags Ospreay to the mat and Ospreay taps! Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Will Ospreay @ 20:15 via submission [****¼ This was absolutely great stuff, filled with some absolutely tremendous counter work and the two mixing the two styles extremely well and they kept you guessing the entire time as to who would win. In the end, Sabre’s focus on Ospreay’s injured neck paid off and the submission master picked up a much-needed win, overcoming the lack of Taka and those British political issues that have hurt his focus. A true hero to us all.

Lance Archer vs. Kazuchika Okada : Okada is 3-0 vs. Archer in G1 matches. Archer attacks before the bell and runs wild on Okada. The apron cannonball to the floor follows. He slams him onto a table and then scares some kids ash takes out lions and continues to beat on Okada. Archer then whips him to the barricade, and follows with chops and strikes. Back in and Archer follows with a clothesline, mocks Okada and then hits old school into a moonsault for 2. Okada then counters the chokeslam with a dropkick attempt, but Archer continues to attack with running elbows in the corner until Okada sidesteps him and cradles him for 2. Okada picks up the pace, and then dropkicks Archer to the floor. The plancha follows. Back in and the DDT gets 1. Archer fights off the tombstone, but Okada hits the slam. He heads up top and the elbow drop connects. Archer gets the claw, Okada fights and they work to the ropes. The pounce follows, and Archer takes him up top, Okada counters out of blackout and hits a short rainmaker, another, and Archer then cuts off the third with a big lariat for 2. The chokeslam follows and Archer covers for 2. Archer looks for blackout again, hits it and the cover gets 2. The EVD claw is countered, dropkick by Okada, and then another follows. Archer follows with elbow charges, takes Okada up top and follows but Okada fights off the superplex, and knocks Archer to the mat. The missile dropkick follows. Archer counters the tombstone, but Okada counters into a spinning rainmaker. Archer looks for the EVD claw, but eats a full on rainmaker for the win. Kazuchika Okada defeated Lance Archer @ 14:25 via pin [***¾] This was really good stuff as Archer continues to be a new man in the G1. He was dominant and seemingly did everything right, so I was somewhat surprised with the result as I had KENTA or Archer bating Okada, but no dice for me.

KENTA vs. SANADA : They play to the crowd, KENTA attacks and takes him to the floor, whipping him to the barricades. KENTA then posts him and follows with kicks. The DDT on the floor connects and back in, covers for 2. KENTA now grounds the action, SANADA fires back but KENTA follows with knee strikes and kicks in the corner. He follows with elbow strikes and a neck breaker for 2. KENTA follows with more kicks, but SANADA fires back with chops as they trade. He dropkicks the knee, does it again and follows with a plancha to the floor. Back in and SANADA covers for 2. He follows with elbow strikes, but KENTA fires back with kicks and stuns him off the ropes. The top rope clothesline follows for 2. KENTA lays in a flurry of strikes, but SANADA counters back and then runs into a powerslam. KENTA heads up top and flies in with a missile dropkick. The running boot and Shibata dropkick follows. KENTA back up top and the double stomp connects for 2. SANADA counters go to sleep but KENTA locks on game over. SANADA fights, and barely makes the ropes. Knee strike by KENTA and SANADA counters the busaiku knee and rolls up and into a TKO for 2. The slam follows and the moonsault eats knees. They trade strikes, KENTA unloads on him and lays in kicks, but SANADA locks on skull end and KENTA counters into a sleeper. The PK is blocked and KENTA lays in slaps and the busaiku knee follows for 2. He looks for go to sleep, countered into skull end but KENTA counters back and SANADA gets skull end again and wings him around, drops down and the moonsault connects for the win. SANADA defeated KENTA @ 16:50 via pin [***¼] This was good, but had some flow issues, and lacked in drama overall despite the work being quite good and enjoyable.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL : They circle and EVIL attacks with kicks. The side headlock follows, but Tanahashi counters out and EVIL then grabs the hair, and follows with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi hits a head scissors, and follows with the high cross. Tanahashi lays in uppercuts, but EVIL dumps him to the floor. EVIL whips him to the barricade, gets chairs and wraps on around Tanahashi’s head and does the baseball swing spot. Back in and EVIL starts attacking the knee, grounding Tanahashi. The figure four follows, Tanahashi fights and turns the hold. EVIL rolls him back, but Tanahashi makes the ropes. He follows with strikes, but EVIL attacks the knee and then misses the senton. Tanahashi follows with a flying forearm, strikes and then a slam and senton off the ropes for 2. Sling blade is countered, but Tanahashi hits a dragon screw. Sling blade is countered, and EVIL follows with a German. Sling blade by Tanahashi counters the lariat, and EVIL to the floor and Tanahashi hits the high cross all the way to the floor, but comes up holding his knee. EVIL then uses a young lion to hit a magic killer on the floor. They make it back in and EVIL attacks the knee, but Tanahashi cuts him off, using the ref for the assist. The dragon screw follows and then the cloverleaf is fought off as EVIL makes the ropes. EVIL fires back, they trade, but EVIL follows with a big lariat. He hits a corner clothesline, takes Tanahashi up top and follows him up. The superplex connects and EVIL covers for 2. Darkness falls connects for 2. EVIL looks for everything is evil, but Tanahashi counters out and hits twist and shout. Hits a second and rolls for a third and hits it. Sling blade follows for 2. Tanahashi heads up top and the high fly flow eats knees and EVIL cradles him for 2. They trade strikes as the crowd really gets into it, EVIL follows with chops, jab by Tanahashi and EVIL follows with the clothesline for 2. EVIL hits a big lariat for 2. EVIL looks for everything is evil, countered, head butt by EVIL and Tanahashi counters everything is evil with a dragon suplex. The aces high connects and the high fly flow finally finishes it. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated EVIL @ 22:58 via pin [****] This started a bit slowly, but once they got locked in this delivered a great match with Tanahashi surviving and overcoming a very game EVIL here.

G1 29 Block A

* Kazuchika Okada: (6-0), 12pts

* KENTA: (4-2), 8pts.

* Kota Ibushi: (4-2), 8pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (4-2), 8pts

* EVIL: (3-3), 6pts.

* Lance Archer: (2-4), 4pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (2-4), 4pts.

* Will Ospreay: (2-4), 4pts.

* SANADA: (2-4), 4pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (1-5), 2pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jon Moxley: (5-0), 10pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (3-2), 6pts.

* Juice Robinson: (3-2), 6pts.

* Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb: (2-3), 4pts.

* Taichi: (2-3), 4pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (2-3), 4pts.

* Toru Yano: (2-3), 4pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (2-3), 4pts.

* Jay White: (2-3), 4pts.

* Shingo: (2-3), 4pts.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.