Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Nine) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Nine/Block A) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kota Ibushi defeated Lance Archer @ 11:45 via pin [****]

– Will Ospreay defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 9:15 via DQ [*]

– EVIL defeated Zack Sabre Jr @ 6:10 via pin [***]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated SANADA @ 18:10 via pin [***]

– Kazuchika Okada defeated KENTA @ 26:58 via pin [****]

Kota Ibushi vs. Lance Archer : Archer looks to bully Ibushi, but Ibushi immediately fires away at him and doesn’t show fear. Archer counters the RANA at first but Ibushi pulls him to the floor and Archer then counters the golden triangle and whips him to the barricade. After beating him down a bit, Archer rolls him back in and lays the boots to him. Ibushi fires back but runs into the black hole slam for 2. He follows with clubbing strikes, looks for the claw, Ibushi fights but Archer attacks the injured ankle and the clothesline follows for 2. More clubbing strikes from Archer follow, but Ibushi counters the pounce with double knees. he follows wit a flurry of strikes and kicks, and the powerslam and springboard moonsault follows for 2. Ibushi heads up top, but Archer cuts him off and follows him up. The superplex is fought off, and Ibushi slides out and hits the last ride for 2. Archer fires back and hits a slingshot cannonball back into the ring for 2. A huge chokeslam follows for 2. Archer looks for the claw, get it but Ibushi makes the ropes. Ibushi then counters into a cradle for 2. Bom a ye follows and kamigoye is countered by an Archer knee strike for 2. Archer heads up top and the moonsault misses. Archer teases blackout, countered, kneepad down and BOM S YE connects and Archer kicks out at 2 Kamigoye connects but Archer won’t go down. Kamigoye again and Archer is finally done. Kota Ibushi defeated Lance Archer @ 11:45 via pin [****] This was great stuff as Ibushi picks up a much-needed win, while Archer continues to impress in his G1 run; make him the new NJPW monster stat.

Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale : Jado & Owens are at ringside. Owens attacks during Ospreay’s entrance. He works him over on the floras Jado joins in and Fale takes the ref. Ospreay flies in with the springboard forearm for 2. He follows with strikes, and Jado hits him with the kendo. Fale works him over, attacking the neck. Ospreay is down as Fale controls. The Tongan massage parlor follows, and Owens then rips off Ospreay’s tape as Fale follows with a camel clutch. Ospreay bites his way out, but Fale attacks and covers for 2. The nerve pinch follows as Fale goes WWE 80s house show style. Ospreay fights to his feet; fires back and hits the back handspring kick. He follows with uppercuts, strikes, and an enziguri. The running shooting star press follows for 2. The Robinson special connects and the oscutter is cut off, but Ospreay takes out Owens and Fale hits the grenade but the ref is down. Owens rolls him in and Fale covers for 2. The bad luck fall is countered, hook kick by Ospreay and the storm breaker is fought off but Ospreay hits hidden blade for 2. The oscutter connects for 2 as Owens pulls out the ref. Jado in, but Ospreay takes him out, Owens attacks but Ospreay fights him off. Owens hits a kendo shot and package piledriver, but still no ref. Red shoes arrives and DQs Fale. Will Ospreay defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 9:15 via DQ [*] This was a Bullet Club shit show despite Ospreay’s best efforts.

Zack Sabre Jr vs. EVIL : They lock up and EVIL attacks with kicks, works a headlock and grounds the action. Sabre counters out and they work into a series of counters and end in a stand off. Sabre then attacks; working a headlock and EVIL then hits the shoulder tackle. He grounds the action, but Sabre keeps fighting and finally escapes into the cobra twist and then attacks the neck. The kimura follows, and ties him up until EVIL makes the ropes. Sabre follows with uppercuts, and then applies a cravat. EVIL slams his way out and follows with strikes but Sabre gets the hanging guillotine until EVIL hits a suplex counter. EVIL hits the broncobuster and covers for 2. Sabre counters the German, attacking the arm but EVIL attacks the back and hits a back breaker. The scorpion deathlock is countered into a triangle, but EVIL powerbombs his way out. The scorpion deathlock is countered again and Sabre locks on the hold until EVIL makes the ropes. Sabre lays the boots to him, they work to the floor and EVIL hits an apron assisted magic killer. Back in and EVIL follows with clotheslines, Sabre counter darkness falls and locks on the heel hook. EVIL fights and counters into a scorpion deathlock. Sabre fights and makes the ropes. EVIL favors his knee, but Sabre counters darkness falls and attacks with kicks. EVIL counters the PK and hits a lariat. Everything is evil is countered into pin attempts and the European clutch gets 2. Sabre attacks the arm, hits a PK and can’t follow up. Another PK follows for 2. EVIL counters the Zack driver with a head butt, but Sabre gets the cobra twist. EVIL counters out and into darkness falls but can’t cover. Everything is evil is countered into a cradle for 2. They work into counters and everything is evil finishes Sabre. EVIL defeated Zack Sabre Jr @ 6:10 via pin [***] This was good, but far from either man’s best tournament effort. I liked the work, technique vs. power, but felt it didn’t contain a lot of drama for me.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA : They lock up and SANADA grounds the action, looking to work the knee. Tanahashi counters out and takes control with a side headlock. SANADA then escapes, but Tanahashi overpowers and takes him down. They work into counters and into a standoff. They lock up, Tanahashi looks to work the arm and follows with strikes. SANADA trips him up but Tanahashi fights off the paradise lock but SANADA gets it the second time. The dropkick follows and then elbow strikes from SANADA connect. The suplex follows for 2. SANADA follows with a headlock, but Tanahashi fights out and they trade. They work into counters, SANADA misses the standing moonsault, and Tanahashi follows with a flying forearm. The senton off the ropes follows for 2. The dragon screw follows but SANADA fires back and he hits one of his own. The missile dropkick follows and then a plancha to the floor connects. Back in and Tanahashi fires back, they trade and skull end follows but Tanahashi hits twist and shout, rolls into another and then SANADA counters into an anarchist suplex. Tanahashi fights off the TKO, into skull end and twist and shout. Sling blade connects and the cover gets 2. Tanahashi up top and the high fly flow misses. Tanahashi tries to fire back but SANADA gets skull end and swings Tanahashi, but Tanahashi cradles him for 2. He cradles him but SANADA counters into skull end, wraps the legs and Tanahashi counters into skull end and SANADA tries to counter out, does and locks on skull end again. Tanahashi sloppily counters out into something like a sling blade variation, They trade strikes, dragon suplex by Tanahashi and that gets 2. He heads up top and the high fly high cross follows. Back up and the high fly flow connects for the win, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated SANADA @ 18:10 via pin [***] The match was good, but far from their best work together. The action felt labored at times and there were some counter and flow issues at times, again it’s far from bad, but it’s that G1 mid-point where you cantle that some of the guys are slowing a bit and not everything is a banger.

KENTA vs. Kazuchika Okada : They lockup and KENTA looks to ground things. Okada fights back, but KENTA starts attacking the arm until Okada takes him down. They work to the ropes and Okada breaks clean. KENTA takes him down, but Okada pops up and they work to the ropes. KENTA slaps him on the break and they trade strikes. KENTA follows with kicks and the draping knee strike. They work to the floor, as KENTA follows with kicks. He posts Okada, lays in more kicks, and back in and KENTA covers for 1. The neck breaker follows for 2. KENTA grounds the action, working a neck crank and then a head scissors until Okada makes the ropes. KENTA follows with kicks, Okada fires up but KENTA takes him down and works a neck crank. Elbow drops follow for 2. KENTA keeps it grounded, Okada fights to his feet but it taken down by knee strikes and kicks. KENTA mocks the rainmaker pose and continues to follow with kicks. Okada fires back, misses the corner elbow but counters back into a backdrop. He follows with strikes, hits the back elbow and the corner elbow and DDT follows for 2. The air raid neck breaker is countered, and KENTA follows with a powerslam. He stuns Okada off the ropes and follows with the top rope clothesline for 2. They trade, triangle locked on by KENTA but Okada counters up and into a flapjack. Okada follows with strikes, KENTA fires back and they trade. KENTA now follows with kicks and slaps, which fires up Okada and they unload center ring. Okada takes him up top and then dropkicks him to the floor. He follows and shoots KENTA to the barricade and kicks him over into the crowd. The draping DDT is countered and KENTA follows with kicks, and then hits the running double stomp off of the apron. KENTA rolls back in and Okada slowly follows. KENTA then hits the springboard dropkick and corner boot. The Shibata dropkick connects and KENTA heads up top and misses the double stomp, John Wooooooooooo by Okada connects and he then hits the Shibata dropkick. Okada hits a slam, heads up top and the elbow drop is cut off as KENTA follows with strikes. They battle up top, slaps from KENTA follow and the superplex is stopped as Okada drops him to the mat and the elbow drop is countered into a triangle as he transitions into game over. Okada fights, and manages to make the ropes. The running knee strike follows from KENTA and the busaiku knee follows for 2. He hits another and the cover gets 2 again. The top rope double stomp follows and KENTA covers for a good near fall. Go to sleep is countered, but KENTA escapes the tombstone and transitions into go to sleep, but Okada blocks and hits the dropkick. Another dropkick follows. The tombstone connects and Okada is fired up. He looks for rainmaker, but KENTA counters into a rolling lariat. They come face-to-face, trading strikes as we hit the 25-minute mark. They continue to trade, Okada takes control until KENTA slaps the shit out of his repeatedly, counters rainmaker and locks on the sleeper. He avoids the dropkick and Okada counters go to sleep into a spinning tombstone. The rainmaker connects and Okada wins. Kazuchika Okada defeated KENTA @ 26:58 via pin [****] I really thought this was KENTA’s for the taking to set up a rematch for October, but Okada overcame and remained undefeated. They a great outing overall, KENTA delivered again but it didn’t get near that MOTY style level for me.

– They shake hands post match.

G1 29 Block A

* Kazuchika Okada: (5-0), 10pts

* KENTA: (4-1), 8pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (3-2), 6pts

* EVIL: (3-2), 6pts.

* Kota Ibushi: (3-2), 6pts.

* Lance Archer: (2-3), 4pts.

* Will Ospreay: (2-3), 4pts.

* SANADA: (1-4), 2pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (1-4), 2pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (1-4), 2pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jon Moxley: (4-0), 8pts.

* Juice Robinson: (3-1), 6pts.

* Taichi: (2-2), 4pts.

* Toru Yano: (2-2), 4pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (2-2), 4pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (2-1), 4pts.

* Shingo: (2-2), 4pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (1-3), 2pts.

* Jay White: (1-3), 2pts.

* Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb: (1-3), 2pts.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.