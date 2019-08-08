Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Sixteen) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Sixteen/Block B) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Toru Yano defeated Taichi @ 5:00 via countout [*]

– Tetsuya Naito defeated Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb @ 11:00 via pin [***]

– Hirooki Goto defeated Jon Moxley @ 8:45 via pin [***]

– Jay White defeated Juice Robinson @ 23:01 via submission [***¼]

– Shingo defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 22:50 via pin [****½]

Toru Yano vs. Taichi : Taichi powders at the bell, angering Yano. Yano bails and teases leaving until Kanemaru attacks him and drags him back to the ring. Taichi then wraps up Yano in the ring skirt like a burrito, but Yano beats the count. Taichi now chokes him out, but Yano fights back and removes a buckle pad. They play hot potato with it, Taichi attacks and Yano rips off the trousers of Taichi and then cradles him for 2. Taichi whips him to the exposed buckle and the Gedo clutch follows for 2. Kanemaru mists Taichi by accident, double low blows and Yano wraps him in the ring skirt and wins via countout. Toru Yano defeated Taichi @ 5:00 via countout [*] The sublime master thief beats the walking bag of douche as justice prevails.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb : Cobb attacks at the bell, laying in strikes and chops in the corner. He then tosses Naito across the ring and follows with a head butt. Naito fires back, but Cobb counters the RANA until Naito takes out the knees. Naito now stays focused on the knees, grounding Cobb and then hitting a neck breaker for 2. He then grounds things, working a cravat. Naito follows with strikes, spits at Cobb, which fires up Cobb and he fires back until Naito attacks the knee. Cobb counters combination cabrone and hits an overhead belly to belly. Cobb follows with chops and clotheslines, a running uppercut and Samoan drop, The standing moonsault follows for 2. Naito fights off the German, hits an enziguri but Cobb counters backs with the German for 2. Cobb takes him up top, follows him up and Naito fires back but Cobb head butts him. The stalling superplex follows and Cobb covers for 2. The spin cycle follows for 2. Naito counters tour of the islands, but Cobb takes him back up top and follows him up. Naito fights him off, rakes the eyes and hits the RANA. Cobb pops up and counters the DDT, but Naito hits it and the poison RANA. Cobb counters destino into an F5, they trade strikes and Naito fires up, but Cobb follows with chops and a he lariat. Tour of the islands is countered into the short destino for 2. Destinooooooooo connects and Cobb is done. Tetsuya Naito defeated Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb @ 11:00 via pin [***] This was good with Cobb looking more than competitive with Naito, but lacked in drama as the Naito win was a given,

Jon Moxley vs. Hirooki Goto : Moxley fires away with strikes at the bell, they trade and light each other up and Moxley dumps Goto. He follows and slams him to the barricade, follows with chops and Goto fires back. They trade on the floor, and then make it back in before 20. They continue to trade, Moxley takes control and Goto fires back and they trade clotheslines until Goto levels him with a lariat. Moxley fights off the Saito, but Goto hits the spin kick and Saito for 2. Moxley counters ushigoroshi, and follows with a German. He lays in clotheslines and a uranage. Kneepad down and the knee trembler is countered, but Moxley hits the butterfly suplex into a kimura and transitions into an arm bar. Goto fights and makes the ropes. They trade strikes, but Moxley hits knee strikes and a rolling lariat for 2.The knee trembler follows for 2. Goto cuts him off with ushigoroshi, they trade clotheslines and collapse. Moxley fires up and Goto hits head butts, follows kicks but Moxley hits the short death rider. Goto counters the elevated death rider into GTR and picks up the huge win. Hirooki Goto defeated Jon Moxley @ 8:45 via pin [***] This was a good, hard-hitting match with Goto picking up the upset, keeping himself and many others alive.

Jay White vs. Juice Robinson : Gedo is at ringside. White powders and stalls to begin. He then offers a handshake, but Juice refuses. They lock up and White hits an arm drag. Lock up again and White takes him to the ropes and breaks. Gedo distracts Juice and White attacks. He lays the boots to Juice, but Juice fires back and slams him down by the hair. The leg lariat follows, White powders and Juice follows as Gedo distracts him as White slams him to the barricade. Juice fights off the chair attack, Gedo grab s him and White attacks on the way back in chop blocks the leg and then starts focusing on it. White slams him to the apron and barricades, and then goes back to the leg. White then slams him knee first onto the chairs, and Juice is down. He struggles to make it back into the ring, and White immediately attacks the knee again. Juice fires back with a head butt, but White cuts him off and works the half crab. Juice fights and makes the ropes. White follows with jabs, mocking Juice, and then Juice follows with jabs until White attacks the knee. Juice hits the desperation spinebuster, and then follows with jabs but White counters the left hand of God. Juice dumps him and follows with a plancha. He’s fired up and whips White to the barricades. Back in and Juice posts the knee of White. White then manages to post Juice following a Gedo distraction, and back in, Juice hits a corner clothesline. He hits another and the cannonball is countered but Juice counters back into a jackhammer for 2. He heads up top and White crotches him. The DDT follows, and the twister connects for 2. Juice fights off the uranage, but White hits the snap Saito. Juice fires back, but White takes out the knee and dumps him to the floor. Back in and White hits the uranage for 2. Juice now fights off the sleeper suplex, and the full nelson bomb follows for 2. The powerbomb follows for 2, and Juice transitions into the Tenzan crab. White counters out, attacking the knee and follows with a dragon screw. The TTO follows, Juice fights and drags himself to the ropes. White immediately attacks the knee, hits the sleeper suplex and blade runner is countered into a cradle for 2. Thy work into counters, chop block by White and Juice counters back with the left hand of God; both men are down. He looks for pulp friction, Gedo takes the ref and White low blows Juice, ref bump and Gedo slides in a chair. Juice cuts off the chair shot with the left hand of God, but pulp friction is countered as White slams him on a chair. He follows with chair shots to the knee and TTO follows, and Juice taps. Jay White defeated Juice Robinson @ 23:01 via submission [***¼] This was good and felt as if we were really going to get something pretty great until it broke down into the typical overbooked Jay White formula, which has just been a case of diminishing returns for me. It also went too long for what they were trying to accomplish.

Big Tom Ishii vs. Shingo : They lock up and work to the ropes, Shingo follows with chops and then they trade shoulder tackles. They collide like a pair of rams, working into counters and they end in a stand off. They trade strikes, Shingo lights him up and takes him down with a shoulder tackle and elbow drops and the senton for 2. Shingo grounds the action, working a body scissors. Ishii fights and makes the ropes for the break. Shino follows with knee strikes but Ishii mows him down. Ishii lays in chops, they trade more strikes and Ishii drops Shingo and follows with grounded kicks. Ishii stomps on his head, talks some shit to him and Shingo fires up and lights him up with thunderous chops, but Ishii cuts him off with throat chops. Shingo fires back, but Ishii hits a head butt and keeps talking mad shit to Shingo as they trade chops. Shingo finally rocks him, lays in more strikes and then a suplex. The corner clothesline follows, and then a slam and the dragon spirit elbow drop connects for 2. Ishii fights of noshigami, but Shingo catches him with a DDT. The backdrop suplex follows for 2. Shingo grounds the action, lay in elbow strikes and then a knee drop. Ishii fights off the powerbomb, and the powerslam follows. Ishii follows with chops and strikes in the corner, Shingo fires up and answers back and then lays in head butts. Shingo follows with strikes, but Ishii just absorbs them and walks forward and answers back until Shingo hits a clothesline. Ishii then counters back into a suplex, and dares Shingo to hit him as they talk shit and continue to throw. They trade clotheslines, and then trade Saitos and both men are down. Back to the feet, Ishii hits a clothesline and they work up top as Ishii hits the superplex for 2. Shingo fights off the powerbomb, Ishii follows with kicks and drops him with a huge forearm strike. The powerbomb follows for 2. Shingo tries to fight off the brainbuster, and follows with a lariat. Noshigami follows and the sliding lariat connects for 2. Ishii fights off made in Japan, but Shingo hits a clothesline and Ishii fires up and they trade; the head butt drops Shingo. Shingo counters the sliding lariat, and MADE… IN… JAPAN connects for 2. The pumping bomber follows for 2. Shingo looks for last of the dragon, Ishii fights it off, but Shingo follows with strikes and then gets caught with a German. Ishii decapitated Shingo with a huge lariat for 2. The sliding lariat connects for 2. Shingo counters the brainbuster, and hits an emerald flowsion. He looks to follow up and hits clotheslines, Ishii pops up and they trade head butts, enziguri by Ishii and Ishii takes his soul with a lariat but Shingo kicks out at 1! Pumping bomber by Shingo and Ishii kicks out at 1! The pumping bomber connects again and Ishii kicks out at 2. Last of the dragon connects and SHINGO WINS! Shingo defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 22:50 via pin [****½] If for some insane reason you hadn’t bought into Shingo yet, the man delivered again. He’s so great, can work with anyone in any weight class and delivered an absolutely excellent match with Big Tom here as most hoped for/expected. This was a match I was greatly looking forward to and they didn’t disappoint, and while Shingo’s win/loss record isn’t stellar. It was hard-hitting engaging, and they peaked at the right time. Shingo helps out Naito here by beating Ishii, keeping him at 8 points, and the win should give Shingo a future NEVER title shot, and I am here all fucking day long for that.

G1 29 Block A

* Kazuchika Okada: (7-1), 14pts

* Kota Ibushi: (6-2), 12pts.

* EVIL: (4-4), 8pts.

* KENTA: (4-4), 8pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (4-4), 8pts

* SANADA: (4-4), 8pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (3-5), 6pts.

* Will Ospreay: (3-5), 6pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (3-5), 6pts.

* Lance Archer: (2-6), 4pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jon Moxley: (5-3), 10pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (5-3), 10pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (5-3), 10pts.

* Jay White: (5-3), 10pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (4-4), 8pts.

* Toru Yano: (4-4), 8pts.

* Juice Robinson: (3-5), 6pts.

* Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb: (3-5), 6pts.

* Taichi: (3-5), 6pts.

* Shingo: (3-5), 4pts.

