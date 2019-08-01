Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Twelve) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Twelve/Block B) Review

– Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb defeated Shingo @ 12:40 via pin [****]

– Toru Yano defeated Jon Moxley @ 5:07 via sublime thievery [**¾]

– Tetsuya Naito defeated Juice Robinson @ 13:45 via pin [***¾]

– Jay White defeated Taichi @ 15:10 via pin [**]

– Hirooki Goto defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 18:00 via pin [****]

Shingo vs. Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb : They shove each other to begin, and then trade shoulder tackles. Shingo hits a hip toss and then runs into a dropkick. The pump handle suplex follows and Shingo powders. Cobb follows but Shingo takes out the knees and back in, they work into counters and Shingo chop blocks the knee and starts working the leg. Until Cobb makes the ropes. Shingo keeps attacking, goes back to the knee but Cobb catches him with an overhead suplex. He follows with clotheslines and the swinging Saito. The standing moonsault connects but he favors the knee, Shingo fights off the piledriver, and hits a Saito. He follows with corner clotheslines, take Cobb up top and follows him up with head butts. The superplex follows and Shingo then runs into a T-Bone suplex. He answers back with one of his own, and they collide, trading clotheslines but Cobb catches him with the jab, they trade head butts, superkick by Cobb and Shingo rebounds with a lariat for 1. Shingo counters tour of the islands into noshigami, The pumping bomber follows for 2! Shingo fires up, but Cobb fights off made in Japan, hits a lariat and Shingo countered the powerbomb but Cobb counters the RANA into a powerbomb for 2. Tour of the islands is stopped as Shingo collapses, and he then crucifix bombs Cobb. Made in Japan connects for 2 again! He follows with clotheslines, but Cobb stops him and they work into counters, German by Cobb and tour of the islands finally finishes it. Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb defeated Shingo @ 12:40 via pin [****] This was a great hossy match to kick off B block action tonight, and while Shingo lost, he looked great. I’d be down for a rematch down the line.

Jon Moxley vs. Toru Yano : Yano sprays him with water and begs off. He offers him a DVD, and offers him money as well. Moxley kicks it away and attacks. Yano begs off in the ropes and Moxley slaps him. They spill to the floor and Yano sends him to the barricade. Moxley fires back and whips him to the barricade, but Yano cuts him off and tries to use the tape, but Moxley tapes him to the barricade for the countout tease. Yano makes it back in and offers a handshake. They shake and both grab hair, they both go for buckle pads and battle with them. Low blow and cradle by Yano gets 2. Moxley shoots him to the exposed buckle, hits the knee trembler and sets a table up and slams Yano onto it. Moxley charges and Yano uses Shooter as a shield, low blows them and tapes them together. Yano back in and Moxley is counted out. Toru Yano defeated Jon Moxley @ 5:07 via sublime thievery [**¾] Fun stuff as Yano has now defeated Naito, White, & Moxley. The sublime master thief rides again.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Juice Robinson : Naito attacks as Juice takes too long disrobing, lays the boots to him and mocks Juice. Juice connects with arm drags, dumps Naito and then traquilos, To the floor and Juice blocks the DDT and Naito follows with a neck breaker and dropkick. He hits another and whips Juice to the barricade. Back in and Naito follows with strikes, elbows and follows with combination cabrone. The sleeper follows, Juice fades and Naito pulls him to the mat and ties him up until Juice makes the ropes. The Naito neck breaker follows for 2. Juice fires back, but Naito follows with kicks and then mocks Juice with jabs until Juice fires back with jabs, Naito rakes the eyes and runs into a leg lariat. The corner clothesline follows, another and then the sliding clothesline follows. Juice heads up top and leaps over Naito but Naito cuts him off with an enziguri but Juice hits the full nelson bomb for 2. Naito counters the powerbomb into a RANA, and the draping neck breaker follows. They work up top and Juice counters and they slip to the mat. Juice follows with chops, head butts and follows him up and hits the RANA and powerbomb for 2. Juice looks for pulp friction, but Naito counters out and hits a German. Juice pops up and counters the DDT and Naito then counters the suplex into a DDT. Poison RANA by Naito, and the short destino connects for 2. Destino is countered and the juice box follows. Naito is bleeding from the ear, he struggles back to his feet and avoids the left hand of God, Juice counters destino and hits a lariat for 2. Pulp friction is countered into a brainbuster for 2. Destinoooooooo connects and Juice is done. Tetsuya Naito defeated Juice Robinson @ 13:45 via pin [***¾] This was very good stuff, with Juice putting in another spirited performance while Naito picked up the win he desperately needed.

Jay White vs. Taichi : White powders and stalls at the bell. Taichi also powders. White rolls back in and chills in the corner. Taichi back in and they both drop back to the floor and finally start to brawl. Taichi whips White to the barricade, and then White then does the same. They roll back in and trade strikes and kicks. Taichi breaks him down with leg kicks, White rakes the eyes and Taichi then does the same. Gedo grabs Abe, distracting Taichi and allowing White to attack. He whips Taichi to the barricade, lays the boots to him and rolls back in. White keeps calling Taichi Mr. Vampire and lights him up with chops. That’s been the most interesting thing about this so far. Taichi fires back with enziguris, the trousers are off and White drops to avoid the superkick. Taichi lays the boots to him, but White counters back with a DDT. The twister suplex follows for 2. Taichi fights off kiwi krusher, they trade chops and kicks but White lays in a flurry until Taichi hits an enziguri. White counters the axe bomber and hits the uranage. The kiwi krusher follows for 2. Taichi fires back, but White hits a Saito and Taichi pops up with a backdrop driver. The buzzsaw kick follows for 2. White fights of last ride, Gedo and Kanemaru take the ref and Taichi blocks the low blow and he hits one, the Gedo clutch follows for 2 as Gedo pulls out the ref. Gedo attacks Taichi, but Kanemaru misses the mist and Taichi takes out Gedo. Low blow by White and blade runner is countered and Kanemaru mists White and the axe bomber follows. The last ride follows for 2. Gedo grabs Taichi, Kanemaru takes him out and they work into counters as Taichi hits ahead kick and v follows with a sleeper suplex. The brainbuster and blade runner finishes it. Jay White defeated Taichi @ 15:10 via pin [**] They did a lot of bullshit as expected, it was ok with a fun closing stretch but I never really got into it or need to see it again.

Big Tom Ishii vs. Hirooki Goto : They lock up and the battle CHAOS and Rocky Romero’s heart begins. They work to the ropes, trade shoulder tackles and keep colliding until Goto takes Ishii down. He follows with kicks, elbow strikes, and then works over Ishii in the corner. Ishii battles back with a suplex, and then lays in chops. Goto fires back, which just annoys Ishii s he levels him with a big chop. Ishii follows with kicks and head butts, but Goto cuts him off and hits the spinning clothesline. The spin kick and Saito follow and Goto covers for 2. Ishii fires back and counters into a belly to back suplex. He follows with throat chops strikes, and just lays into Goto in the corner. Goto fires back and hits rapid-fire rights, and Ishii is down. Back up and they trade shoulder tackles, talk shit and continue throwing bombs. My word they just keep throwing, and Ishii follows with a powerslam. Goto fights off the powerbomb, and hits a big lariat after the misdirection. Goto takes him up top and hits a draping neck breaker for 2. Ishii tries to stop Goto from going up top but eats stomps. Goto heads up, but Ishii pops up and follows him up top Goto fires back, they trade up top and Ishii hits head butts but Goto hits the avalanche code red for 2. Ishii fights off ushigoroshi, hits clotheslines and they trade and Ishii hits a big lariat and both men are down. Ishii is up first and looks for a German, but Goto fights it off and they are back to trading, head butt by Ishii and the powerbomb follows for 2. The sliding D is countered, but Ishii hits a German and the sliding D gets 2. Goto fights off the brainbuster and hits a neck breaker for 2. Goto locks on the sleeper, Ishii starts to fade, but fights off a GTR, but Goto hits the ushigoroshi for 2. Goto follows with kicks, Ishii is down but firs up one last time and hits head butts but Goto hits one of his own and Ishii is down. The reverse GTR and midkick follows for . Enziguri by Ishii, but Goto hits a sitout ushigoroshi and the GTR finally finishes Big Tom. Hirooki Goio defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 18:00 via pin [****] The boys from CHAOS delivered a hard-hitting banger of a main event, with Ishii containing his consistently great performances, and Goto picking up a much-needed win.

G1 29 Block A

* Kazuchika Okada: (6-0), 12pts

* KENTA: (4-2), 8pts.

* Kota Ibushi: (4-2), 8pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (4-2), 8pts

* EVIL: (3-3), 6pts.

~~ELIMINATED~~

* Lance Archer: (2-4), 4pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (2-4), 4pts.

* Will Ospreay: (2-4), 4pts.

* SANADA: (2-4), 4pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (1-5), 2pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jon Moxley: (5-1), 10pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (3-3), 6pts.

* Toru Yano: (3-3), 6pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (3-3), 6pts.

* Juice Robinson: (3-3), 6pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (3-3), 6pts.

* Jay White: (3-3), 6pts.

* Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb: (3-3), 6pts.

* Taichi: (2-4), 4pts.

* Shingo: (2-4), 4pts.

