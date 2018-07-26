Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax 28 Night 8 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– B Block Match: Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano @ 2:11 via pin [NR]

– B Block Match: Tetsuya Naito defeated Tama Tonga @ 10:46 via pin [***]

– B Block Match: Zack Sabre Jr defeated Tomohiro Ishii @ 14:35 via submission [****]

– B Block Match: Kenny Omega defeated Juice Robinson @ 15:31 via pin [***¾]

– B Block Match: SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi @ 22:23 via pin [****¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Night One Review

– Night Two Review

– Night Three Review

– Csonka’s NJPW G1 28 Undercard Thoughts (Days 1-3)

– Night Four Review

– Night Five Review

– Night Six Review

– Night Seven Review

– Csonka: Early Title Match Implications From The NJPW G1 28

– Csonka’s NJPW G1 28 Undercard Thoughts (Days 4-7)

Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano : Yano undoes the buckle pad before the bell and runs wild early on, picking up several near falls. Goto cuts him off and plays the hits, including the spin kick and Saito suplex for 2. The ushigoroshi and GTR connected and Yano was done. Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano @ 2:11 via pin [NR] This was fine and came at the right time. Yano had been a blast so far in the tournament, but Goto is coming off of two taxing and really long outings, so giving him the break here made complete sense. It was fun for what it was and served its purpose.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Tama Tonga : Loa is out with Tonga. He of course distracts Naito, and when Naito fires up, Loa pulls him to he floor. Naito manages to fight them off and rolls back in for some tranquilo. Back in and they trade strikes, Naito looks to take control and does until Tonga cuts off the corner dropkick combo and takes the action to the floor. Tonga takes the ref, allowing Loa to attack Naito. Back in and Tonga continues to control, laying in strikes and hitting the dropkick for 2. Tonga misses a corner splash, and Naito then cuts him off with a neck breaker. The hip toss and dropkick follow, and then the Naito corner dropkick combo follows. Loa keeps jawing at Naito, Tonga looks to fire back and stuns Naito off the ropes. Loa then powerbombs Naito on the ramp and rolls him back in; Tonga covers for 2. The Tongan twist follows and that also gets 2. Naito counters gun stun and follows with a German. The flying forearm connects, but Tonga counters destino by tossing Naito into the ref. Loa run in. EVIL run in. Fale run in. BUSHI run in, mist to Fale, and a suicide dive to Loa follows. Naito hits an enziguri, destino is countered with a low blow, low blow by Naito in return. Naito finishes things with destino. Tetsuya Naito defeated Tama Tonga @ 10:46 via pin [***] Good match overall, the crowd loved the run in stuff at the end, which is a saving grace but it’s still not doing much for me in terms of adding to the matches or story. Tonga still lost and is looking more like Starscream than Megatron.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr : They lock up to begin, Ishii overpowers to begin but ZSJ uses his speed and escapes. Ishii is coming off of a hard fought win over Goto, which may be an advantage for ZSJ. ZSJ lays in strikes, and looks for submissions and they scramble to the ground, but Ishii escapes. Ishii now fires up with chops and just punishes ZSJ. ZSJ cuts him off and takes things to the ground, attacking the arm. ZSJ grounds the action, focusing on the arm of Ishii until Ishii makes the ropes. Ishii fires up and absorbs strikes and then mows ZSJ down. Ishii unloads with chops and strikes in the corner, they work into standing switches until ZSJ hits a northern lights and floats into an arm bar. Ishii makes the ropes again, and they break. ZSJ is rights back to the arm, maintaining his focus, and controlling the bigger man. Ishii counters back, attacking the knee and hitting a Saito suplex. ZSJ counters out of a powerbomb, but Ishii grabs an ankle lock. He drops down, ZSJ counters into a triangle, and then makes the ropes. ZSJ hits a desperation enziguri and head kick; both men are down. ZSJ lays in uppercuts, head butt by Ishii, but ZSJ grabs a guillotine and transitions into an omoplata. ZSJ starts working both arms, Ishii screams and fights, and adds in a leg as he looks to tap Ishii, but Ishii makes the ropes. ZSJ now lays in kicks, Ishii fires up but ZSJ keeps throwing kicks but Ishii levels him with a lariat. ZSJ counters the sliding lariat, but Ishii counters into a German. The sliding lariat follows for 2. They work into more counters, and ZSJ gets the European clutch for a great near fall. Ishii blocks the PK, but ZSJ gets the Japanese leg lock for 2. Ishii blocks the small package, but ZSJ escapes the brainbuster and looks for Zack driver. Ishii hits the head butt, but ZSJ counters back, locks on a triangle and Ishii fights. He starts to fade, fires up one last time, but ZSJ keeps the hold and Ishii TAPS! Zack Sabre Jr defeated Tomohiro Ishii @ 14:35 via submission [****] This was a great match, as both men work so well together. Ishii is way more versatile than most think and showed it here, doing some nice grappling and his selling is great. The problem was that Ishii went too far into ZSJ’s territory, and that cost him as he ended up tapping out. These two are so great together and always make the clash of styles work effortlessly.

Juice Robinson vs. Kenny Omega : Juice is 0-3 and desperately needs a win. He beat Omega last year, and is an even better performer now. They shake hands and we’re friends to begin. They lock up and work into some clean grappling exchanges, just some nice back and forth babyface action here. Omega looks for a head scissors counter, but Juice hits a short piledriver and cuts him off. Juice whips him to the buckles but Omega hits the snap RANA and Juice powders. Omega looks for rise of the terminator, but Juice cuts him off with a slingshot spear. The senton follows for 2. Juice maintains control, but Omega fights off the suplex and attacks the arm and ends up covering for 2. They battle to the floor now; Juice slams Omega to the barricade and apologizes to the commentary team. Juice follows with a suplex and the apron cannonball. Back in they go and Juice hits a high cross but Omega rolls through for 2. Juice lays in jabs, and then chops. Omega attacks the hand to cut off Juice, but runs into a high kick. The full nelson slam gets 2. The cannonball misses and Omega hits you can’t escape partially, but eats knees on the moonsault. The cannonball connects and then a powerbomb gets 2. Omega counters pulp friction and hits V triggers to the hand and then face of Juice. The snapdragon follows, and then another. Juice fights off the third, but Omega catches the lariat and attacks with an arm bar, working the injured hand and arm. Juice just barely makes the ropes. Juice avoids a V trigger and hits a German. Omega hits a German, but Juice hits a lariat for 2. Omega counters juice box and hits a reverse RANA. Juice counters one winged angel into the juice box for 2. Juice fires up for pulp friction, countered, V Trigger! The neck breaker follows and Omega is feeling it. V trigger! The one winged angle is countered into a cradle for 2. V trigger! The one winged angel finishes it. Kenny Omega defeated Juice Robinson @ 15:31 via pin [***¾] This was a very good, back and forth match, but not quite as good as last year’s effort. It was missing the drama that match had and the red-hot crowd. Still, it was a ton of fun. Poor Juice remains winless.

SANADA vs. Kota Ibushi : They lock up, work into some counters, and Ibushi looks to ground the action. SANADA counters out, and starts to work the arm. They work some fast paced counter exchanges and into a stand off. The crowd loves it. Ibushi shoots for a takedown and they work to the mat again. Ibushi looks to control, but SANADA fights to his feet. He works a side headlock, hits a shoulder tackle, but Ibushi pops back up and hits a hip toss. The RANA follows, and SANADA powders. SANADA counters the golden triangle and locks on skull end and they fight up the ramp. SANADA takes out the knee with a dropkick, and back to the ring they go as SANADA starts working the knee, grounding Ibushi. SANADA looks for a figure four, and locks it in. Ibushi rolls, and makes the ropes. SANADA now stomps away at the knee, Ibushi fires up lays in strikes. They trade, and Ibushi hits the dropkick and now looks to follow up. Ibushi lays in rapid-fire kicks and hits a standing moonsault for 2. SANADA fires back and he hits a dropkick and then a plancha to the floor. Back in and SANADA up top but eats a PELE kick. Ibushi follows him up and they trade strikes and Ibushi hits the SUPER RANA for a good near fall. SANADA powders, and Ibushi follows, only for SANADA to take out the knee. Ibushi counters the TKO and follows with an asai moonsault to the floor. Ibushi rolls him back in and hits the missile dropkick. SANADA counters last ride, and hits the missile dropkick. Ibushi counters the German, SANADA does the same, and SANADA gets skull end. Ibushi counters out and levels SANADA with a head kick. Ibushi looks for kamigoye, SANADA counters and gets skull end. He swings him around and drops down but Ibushi counters and they trade counters and SANADA fucking lawn darts Ibushi head first into the corner. The tiger suplex gets 2. SANADA hits the side back breaker, but Ibushi avoids the moonsault (SANADA landed on his feet) and hits the standing double stomp for a double down. They trade strikes, both firing up and really laying into each other. They keep unloading. Ibushi mixes in kicks and SANADA hits an uppercut. Ibushi fires back with a huge lariat and hits last ride for a great near fall. Ibushi looks for kamigoye. SANADA counters out and into skull end and then a draping neck breaker gets 2. Skull end follows, SANADA drops down and Ibushi fights, but starts to fade but fights one last time. SANADA breaks and hits the moonsault for the win. SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi @ 22:23 via pin [****¼] Ibushi finally falls as SANADA picks up the huge victory in a great match. This was the best match, by just a notch, on another really strong and enjoyable B block show. These two gentlemen are athletic freaks, an offered us a little bit of everything in this match from grappling, high flying, and even a bit of brawling. They delivered in the main event spot for sure.

G1 BLOCK A

* Jay White: 3-1 (6pts.)* Hiroshi Tanahashi: 3-1 (6pts.)* EVIL: 3-1 (6pts.)* Michael Elgin: 2-2 (4pts.)* Togi Makabe: 2-2 (4pts.)* Minoru Suzuki: 2-2 (4pts.)* Kazuchika Okada: 2-2 (4pts.)* Adam Page: 1-3 (2pts.)* Bad Luck Fale: 1-3 (2pts.)* YOSHI-HASHI: 1-3 (2pts.)

G1 BLOCK B

* Kenny Omega: 4-0 (8pts.)* SANADA: 3-1 (6pts.)* Tetsuya Naito: 3-1 (6pts.)* Kota Ibushi: 2-2 (4pts.)* Zack Sabre Jr: 2-2 (4pts.)* Tomohiro Ishii: 2-2 (4pts.)* Hirooki Goto: 2-2 (4pts.)* Tama Tonga: 1-3 (2pts.)* Toru Yano: 1-3 (2pts.)* Juice Robinson: 0-4 (0pts.)

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”