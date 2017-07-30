Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax (Night 10) Review 7.30.17  

Csonka’s G1 Climax (Night 10) Review 7.30.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Block B Match: EVIL defeated Toru Yano @ 1:43 via pin [NR]

– Block B Match: Minoru Suzuki defeated Tama Tonga @ 10:27 via pin [*]

– Block B Match: SANADA defeated Michael Elgin @ 15:15 via pin [***]

– Block B Match: Kenny Omega defeated Satoshi Kojima @ 16:46 via pin [***]

– Block B Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated Juice Robinson @ 20:40 via pin [****]

* NOTE: Like in past G1s and the BOTSJ, I will be focusing on the tournament matches only. Due to that, the final score for the show is only based on those matches.

EVIL vs. Toru Yano : I may very well be wrong here, but this feels like a match where Yano will pull out one of his sneaky little bastard wins. Yano runs to the buckles right away to try and untie one EVIL puts a stop to that, pulls Yano’s robe over his head and beats him down. Yano countered the STO into a cradle and sent EVIL to the exposed buckle, Yano used the ref as a shield, hit a low blow but EVIL said fuck you and ht the STO for the win. And I was very wrong. EVIL defeated Toru Yano @ 1:43 via pin [NR] Perfect, some comedy and EVIL picks up another win.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Tama Tonga : Tonga sneaks up on Suzuki during his entrance and attacks. They brawl deep into the crowd; Tonga controls and steals someone’s drink before continuing his attack. They finally battle back to ringside after about two-minutes in the crowd, and Suzuki is now officially pissed and chokes out Tonga with a chair as Desperado watches on. Tonga fights back, using a cable to choke out Suzuki and they finally are in the ring at 3:30. Tonga works forearm strikes, but Suzuki takes him back to the floor and attacks with chair shots. Tonga uses the bell hammer to attack Suzuki, and they again brawl into the crowd and then up the ramp. They continue brawling back and forth and Suzuki locks in a knee bar. They continue beating the hell out of each other, and just barely beat the count. Back in and Suzuki takes control, hitting a PK for 2. Tonga hits the dropkick and we get a ref bump as Suzuki pulled the ref in the way of a corner splash. They both get chairs and after they battle back and forth, Suzuki gets the sleeper, but Tonga escapes and hits the gun stun but it’s a phantom pin as the ref is still out. Tonga brings the ref back in, but Suzuki counters a gun stun into a sleeper. The Gotch piledriver finishes Tonga. Minoru Suzuki defeated Tama Tonga @ 10:27 via pin [*] This wasn’t much, a big brawl, a ref bump and the finish. I was hoping for more, this felt lazy and uninspired. I love mad man Suzuki, but this didn’t do anything for me.

– Post match, Suzuki beat the shit out of poor Yagi.

Michael Elgin vs. SANADA : Things should hopefully turn around here. They trade big strikes right away, and immediately look to play off of the power vs. speed aspect of the men. Elgin takes control, hits the big slam and than takes SANADA to the floor. Elgin slams SANADA to the apron, and quickly covers for 2 back in the ring. SANADA then low bridges Elgin to the floor. They work back into the ring; Elgin works strikes and then hits a delayed suplex, sending SANADA to the floor. Elgin invites SANADA back in the ring, he’s very polite. Elgin teases a suplex to the floor, but SANADA stops than and follows with a plancha. SANADA then slams him to the barricade, and back in SANADA lays the boots to him and then works the paradise lock in the ropes. Elgin battles back, they trade chops and SANADA rakes the eyes and then runs into a powerslam. Elgin then connects with elbow strikes, and hits a reverse Alabama slam and German for 2. Elgin follows with corner clotheslines, sets SANADA up top and follows. SANADA fights, slips out and tries for a powerbomb, dropkicks Elgin and then hits the powerbomb. Elgin keeps fighting back, working chops but SANADA answers back and hits the Saito suplex for 2. SANADA follows with the slam but misses the moonsault attempt. Large Michael is fired up, hits lariats and then runs into the dropkick. SANADA then connects with the missile dropkick, backflips out of the German but eats forearms from Elgin. Elgin then counters the dropkick, hitting a sitout powerbomb for 2. They battle to the apron, trading strikes and Elgin then hits a German on the apron. Elgin then pulls SANADA up and looks for the dead lift superplex, but instead does the super deal, hitting the falcon arrow for 2. SANADA fights of the powerbomb, they work into a counter sequence, and SANADA locks in skull end. He drops to the mat and Elgin is trapped center ring. Elgin fades, SANADA lets him go and hits the moonsault and picks up the win. SANADA defeated Michael Elgin @ 15:15 via pin [***] This ended up a good match, but was very one note for the first two thirds. The work was perfectly sound and made sense, but it lacked drama and those peaks and valleys that really pull you into a match. This was a good clean win for SANADA.

Kenny Omega vs. Satoshi Kojima : Omega’s wearing his “lets fuck around/night off house show tights.” Omega resorts to pulling the hair to counter Kojima’s power early on. Kojima isn’t amused by Omega trying to use shoulder blocks, so he levels Omega with one of his own. Omega then rakes the eyes, teases suplexing Kojima to the floor but Kojima stops that. Omega shoves Tenzan on the floor. Red Shoes and the young lions break that up. Omega then sidesteps a Kojima plancha and makes fun of him for even trying. Omega then slams him on the apron for a countout tease. Kojima makes it back in, but Omega is right there to continue his assault, slamming Kojima to the corner. Omega then grounds Kojima, working the back, but Kojima makes the ropes. Kojima tries to fire up with chops, but Omega drops him with a single shot. The Finlay roll/moonsault combo connects and Omega covers for 2. Omega misses the corner attack, but runs into an elbow strike and Kojima then hits a shoulder block. Omega then wipes out Tenzan with a plancha. Back in and Omega runs into a koji cutter and Kojima looks to fire up. He fires away with the rapid-fire corner chops, but Omega keeps fighting back and lays in chops and covers for 2. Omega talks shit to Tenzan, lays in more chops but Kojima is officially fired the fuck up and works the Tenzan style Mongolian chops and then rips off Omega’s shirt and lays in the rapid-fire corner chops. The corner attack connects and Kojima heads up top, Omega cuts him off and looks for a superplex, but Kojima knocks him to the mat. Omega fights back up top and hits a delayed superplex, covering for 2. He follows with the Aoi Shoudou for 2. But Kojima still has fight in him, they trade bombs center ring, but Kojima escapes the one winged angel and hits the brainbuster for the near fall. Omega cuts off the lariat with a superkick, but Kojima escapes the snapdragon suplex and hits a lariat. Omega hits a V trigger, but runs into a lariat and both men are down again. Kojima then hits the emerald flowsion for the near fall. Omega survives and hits the snapdragon suplex and V trigger for 2. The one winged angel finishes it. Kenny Omega defeated Satoshi Kojima @ 16:46 via pin [***] Like the last match this took a big to get going. Early on I really thought I was going to hate this, because Kenny was a bit too much into fuck around Kenny mode. But as it went on, it got better and they had a good match. It didn’t have the heat and drama of some of Kojima’s other matches, but it was enjoyable. It’s pretty clear that Omega wanted a night off/easy night after his match with Elgin, and I can understand that with the grind of the tour. In the end, father time is undefeated and Kojima is mathematically eliminated from winning, once again losing to a younger competitor after a really good effort.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Juice Robinson : Juice has had the shit kicked out of him all tournament so far, but has continued to win over the crowd and is slowly becoming the purest babyface in wrestling. They work a slow and friendly beginning, with some basic grappling and clean breaks. Juice hits a lariat and Okada powders to the floor. Juice tries to attack, is sent over the barricade and Okada takes time to rally the crowd, Juice tries to attack but eats a drop toehold onto a chair. Okada you dirty dog you. Juice is sent over the barricade, and Okada heads back to the ring as the ref counts. Okada is coming off very cocky and dismissive of Juice in his look and mannerisms here. Juice tries to rally, and avoids the senton attempt. He sidesteps a corner attack and takes Okada down and then shoots him to the corner, hits the clothesline and follows with a senton and then a running splash for 2. Okada tries to attack the knee, which has been brutalized on the tour so far, but Juice hits the desperation spinebuster and cannonball, covering for 2. Okada quickly grounds Juice, working a figure four variation to further attack the knee. Juice’s selling and struggle spots are very good; he really does everything he can to make you believe he’s hurt. Okada keeps trying to take out the knee, but Juice counters and hits a reverse DDT. The jabs follow, Okada looks for a tombstone but Juice escapes and teases a suplex from the apron to the floor. They brawl on the apron now, Juice teases a piledriver but Okada backdrops him onto the apron. We get a countout tease, but Juice makes it in at 19. Okada then hits the slam, top rope elbow drop and does the rainmaker pose. Juice avoids the rainmaker, hitting a full nelson slam. Okada counters out of the powerbomb, and they then trade dropkicks. Juice avoids another rainmaker and hits a big lariat for 2. Juice then hits the pop up gut buster for 2. Okada slips out of pulp friction, and hits the tombstone. Okada looks frustrated and yells at Juice, kicking him in the head as he struggles to his feet. Juice gets fired up and absorbs the strikes as Okada keeps yelling at him. Okada smiles as he kicks Juice in the face, but Juice fires up and counters the kick and follows with the spin kick. Juice counters the Alabama slam into a powerbomb and that gets 2. Okada counters pulp friction and hits the rainmaker, hangs onto the wrist and pulls Juice up and hits another rainmaker. Okada pulls him up for a 3rd, but Juice punches him in the fucking face. Okada counters pulp friction into a German, and hits another rainmaker to pick up the win. Juice is dead. Kazuchika Okada defeated Juice Robinson @ 20:40 via pin [****] This was a great main event, with Okada staying a step ahead of Juice, but far from squashing him. Juice was more than competitive and was really great here, even pissing Okada off near the end to the point that Okada was angrily yelling at him, almost feeling disrespected that this punk was hanging around for so long. Juice fought valiantly to the end, and Okada ended up needing to murder death kill him with three rainmakers, not necessarily because he had to, but because he could and because he was pissed. I talked about this character flaw during the Shibata match, and that s the obsession of the Okada character, not only wanting to be the very best, but almost willing to do that instead of beating his opponent. He has to make his point first. That character trait will eventually be his downfall; there are cracks in the armor, the defense is weakening and it will only be a matter of time before someone figures out the puzzle. The only thing really missing from this was that ONE NEAR FALL for Juice that the crowd could allow themselves to fall for Despite his best efforts, Juice is now mathematically eliminated from winning the G1.

BLOCK A STANDINGS

– Hiroshi Tanahashi: 4-1 (8pts.)

– Tomohiro Ishii: 3-2 (6pts.)

– Tetsuya Naito: 3-2 (6pts.)

– Zack Sabre Jr: 3-2 (6pts.)

– Hirooki Goto: 3-2 (6pts.)

– Togi Makabe: 3-2 (6pts.)

– Bad Luck Fale: 3-2 (6pts.)

– Kota Ibushi: 2-3 (4pts.)

ELIMINATED

– YOSHI-HASHI: 1-4 (2pts.)

– Yuji Nagata: 0-5 (0pts.)

BLOCK B STANDINGS

– Kazuchika Okada: 5-0 (10pts.)

– Kenny Omega: 4-1 (8pts.)

– EVIL: 4-1 (8pts.)

– Minoru Suzuki: 3-2 (6pts.)

– SANADA: 3-2 (6pts.)

– Tama Tonga: 2-3 (4pts.)

– Michael Elgin: 2-3 (4pts.)

ELIMINATED

– Toru Yano: 1-4 (2pts.)

– Juice Robinson: 1-4 (2pts.)

– Satoshi Kojima: 0-5 (0pts.)

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The Rest of My G1 Coverage Will Be Dedicated To The Loving Memory of Daryl Takahashi, A Sweet Young Lad Who Left Us Too Soon… FUCK YOU FALE