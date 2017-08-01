Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax (Night 11) Review 8.01.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Block A Match: YOSHI-HASHI defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 10:21 via pin [**¾]

– Block A Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Togi Makabe @ 9:30 via submission [***½]

– Block A Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yuji Nagata @ 13:59 via pin [****½]

– Block A Match: Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto @ 13:30 via pin [**¾]

– Block A Match: Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 20:45 via pin [****¼]

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale : HASHI attacks with a dropkick at the bell and takes the fight to the big man, because while out of contention, HASHI know she needs a win badly. HASHI got a bit too uppity, so Fale tossed him to the floor and they brawled into the crowd. Fale tossed him into he chairs deep into the crowd, which lead to a countout tease. HASHI made it back in but Fale continued to beat him down with ease. HASHI manages to fire back a bit, but Fale is too much for him right now. HASHI is great here, dragging himself off the mat; continuing to attack. He starts to avoid Fale’s attacks and hits the blockbuster off the ropes, coring a near fall and then locking in the butterfly lock. Fale escapes, and hits the big lariat to lay out HASHI. HASHI continues to fight, locks in the butterfly lock once again but Fale powers out. He hits the corner charge and big splash, but HASHI kicks out. Fale looks to but HASHI away, looks for the bad luck fall, but HASHI counters into a sleeper, Fale fades and HASHI hits double knee strikes for a near fall. He goes butter fly lock again, Fale fights to his feet but HASHI gets the roll up for the win. YOSHI-HASHI defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 10:21 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little match, with HASHI playing a great babyface and Fale the monster. HASHI getting the win made the most sense, he’s a good soldier for CHAOS, but needs these wins to maintain some credibility.

Togi Makabe vs. Zack Sabre Jr : Desperado is out with Sabre. Sabre talks a bunch of shit to Makabe and they trade strikes right away. Makabe goes to the power game and takes Sabre to the floor. Desperado tries to get involved and gets taken out. Sabre then attacks the leg and tries to ground the bigger Makabe, and then works over the leg in the barricade. Back in the ring they go, and Sabre continues his assault on the leg, tying up Makabe and then stomping at the knee. Sabre’s control here is really smooth and well thought out. I appreciate that about his offense, as he stays focused and is avoiding busy work. Makabe struggles to his feet, but is met with a series of uppercuts and Sabre then goes back to the leg. Makabe hits a desperation lariat, and corner clotheslines. Sabre looks to fire back, but Makabe hits another lariat. Sabre comes back with the hanging guillotine but Makabe slams him to the corner. The northern lights suplex gets 2. Sabre quickly comes back into the octopus hold, but Makabe falls under the pressure, but it was good for him as he rolled into the ropes. Sabre goes back to the knee and then follows with uppercuts. They trade strikes center ring, lighting each other up and showing great fire. After a series of counters, Makabe hits the lariat, heads up top and misses the king kong knee drop. Sabre locks in a knee bar center ring and Makabe has to tap. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Togi Makabe @ 9:30 via submission [***½] This was a very good and smartly worked match. Makabe tried to stick with his caveman power game, but Sabre was smart, survived the onslaught and picked apart the knee. Makabe missed the king kong knee drop, allowing Sabre’s work to pay off and play perfectly into the finish.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yuji Nagata : Nagata’s final run has been filled with gritty and almost heroic performances, but Blue Justice hasn’t found the winner’s circle yet. Today he faces one of the best and baddest motherfuckers on the planet in Ishii. Nagata gives Ishii the mean mug before locking up and attempting to go after the arm. The grappling would not last long as they traded strikes, they then worked into a counter sequence and stalemate. Nagata is game early, but Ishii looks to be a step ahead here. Ishii works chops while Nagata attacks with kicks. They continue trading, Nagata goes to the knee strikes and starts to break Ishii down and finally takes him down to the mat. He smartly tries to ground the pit bull, but Ishii fires up and just shoves him down. Nagata rolls to the floor to try and recover a bit, but rolls back in to Ishii attacking with chops and head butts. He then starts to slap Nagata around, but you don’t fuck wit Blue Justice Nagata fires up to his feet, just absorbing the chops and staring down Ishii. Ishii finally drops him and then lays in some little kicks to add some insult to the injury. Nagata fires back with knee strikes and he now slaps the shit out of Ishii and lays in corner kicks. The running boot follows and then the XPLODER gets 2. Ishii cuts him off with a suplex and a series of kicks. Nagata again fights to his feet, continuing to fight until he runs into a powerslam. Ishii follows with the lariat, sets Nagata up top and Ishii hits the superplex, covering for 2. Nagata then counters the lariat into the arm bar! The eyes roll back and he cranks back on the arm and pulls Ishii center ring. Ishii makes the ropes after a long fight, and then hits a head butt and forearm strikes. Nagata fires up and drops Ishii with a forearm of his own. Ground and pound follows as Nagata is pissed and looking to finish Ishii. Nagata lays in the big kick to the chest, covering for 2. Nagata sets Ishii up top now, looking for the XPLODER and gets it but Ishii kicks out! Nagata then misses a kick, and they work into a rapid-fire series of suplexes and lariats, and both men are down. Ishii cuts off the running boot and hits a powerbomb for a great near fall. Nagata no sells the first lariat, but the head butt and second lariat take Nagata down, Nagata HITS THE BRAINBUSTER for a fucking awesome near fall! Nagata pulls Ishii up but he counters and Ishii hits the slicing lariat for only 2. Ishii finally hits the brainbuster and Nagata is finally done. Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yuji Nagata @ 13:59 via pin [****½] This was an absolutely amazing match with the old warrior giving it all against the bad ass, Nagata gave everything he had here, and almost pulled it off and had the crowd believing that he was about to pick up his first win, which was vital to the success of the match. The near falls and crowd reactions were awesome, the work was top notch and they told a wonderful story with Nagata coming ever so close before finally falling. Some may find it depressing to see him shut out so far, but Nagata’s final G1 has been something special to watch.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Hirooki Goto : Naito is far from traquilo here as he attacks Goto before the bell, kicks his ass and spits on him. Goto quickly fights back, using his power game but Naito keeps being a dick and spits on him again. Goto heads up top but gets clotheslined to the floor. Naito follows and continues his attack on the floor takes Goto to the apron and hits a neck breaker as he starts to soften him up for destino. Back in the ring and Naito grounds Goto and continues his work on the neck. Another neck breaker follows and Naito covers for 2. Goto starts to put some offense together, hitting the Saito suplex. Naito quickly cuts him off, hitting the corner dropkick combo. Goto then counters off the ropes and hits a big lariat. They trade some strikes in a decently hitting hard exchange, but they felt really tame after the previous match. Goto hits another big lariat, but Naito counters the ushigoroshi with a DDT. The neck breaker in the ropes connects and then the top rope RANA for 2. Goto counters destino into an ushigoroshi, but can’t make the cover. He locks in the sleeper, Naito fades but then fights out but eats a head butt for his troubles. Goto hits a weak looking GTR, some knee strikes but Naito counters with the German, rolling kick and dropkick. Goto counters destino with an ushigoroshi, but Naito counters out of the GTR and hits destino for 2. A second destino finishes Goto. Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto @ 13:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, but that’s it. It came off disappointing with its complete lack of urgency and lackadaisical pacing. I appreciated the work on the neck and targeting by both, and the final stretch had some good life to it, but it was too little and too late by that point. This was a largely flat match that never fully captured the crowd; they are capable of so much more. Also I hated that Goto kicked out of the destino in such a heatless match, save that for the big shows please.

Kota Ibushi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi : Kagoshima is very pro Ibushi tonight. We get some back and forth to begin, locking up and both men looking for control on the mat, but that ends in a stalemate. Tanahashi then teases a clean break but lays in chops and he’s going to go subtle heel like in the Nagata match, which I dig. Cocky old man Tanahashi that doesn’t think he’s old is a ton of fun. Tanahashi then targets the knees of Ibushi, hitting the dragon screw leg whip and then working the knee in the ropes. Ibushi’s selling here is really great; he looks as if he’s in complete agony. Tanahashi keeps him grounded. Ibushi finally makes the ropes and the crowd is not happy with Tanahashi. Ibushi lays in some strikes and manages to hit a dropkick. He follows with kicks, rapid-fire strikes and a standing moonsault for 2. The RANA follows and Tanahashi rolls to the floor. Ibushi follows with the moonsault to the floor. Ibushi back in and beats on Tanahashi on the apron. He looks to pull Tanahashi in for the German, but Tanahashi escapes and attacks the leg to not only stop the move but to take momentum back. Tanahashi then hits the high fly flow cross body to the floor. Ibushi beats the count back in and Tanahashi goes right back to the leg, hitting another dragon screw leg whip in the ropes. Tanahashi then locks in the cloverleaf, continuing that work on the knee and looking for a submission. Ibushi works a great fight spot to get the ropes, but Tanahashi keeps attacking the leg, but Ibushi manages a desperation German, and then counters a Tanahashi dropkick and hits the double stomp but crumbles to the mat and can’t cover. They trade strikes from their knees, and then brawl to their feet. They trade back and forth, Ibushi looks to lawn dart Tanahashi, but struggles with the knee and Tanahashi turns it into a sling blade variation. Tanahashi up top and Ibushi cuts him off, hitting a big PELE. Ibushi snags him up and comes up short lawn darting him as Tanahashi fell short of the buckles. That looked rough, but worked due to the work on the leg. Ibushi follows with the delayed German from the apron for a great near fall. Tanahashi fights off the powerbomb and then hits a rolling neck breaker and both men are down. They work into a counter sequence, with Tanahashi hitting a German and then a sling blade, both for near falls. The high fly flow high cross connects, and then the regular high fly flow eats knees but Ibushi can’t capitalize on the downed Tanahashi. Ibushi tries to fire himself up, but Tanahashi blocks the knee strike and lays in rights and lefts but Ibushi hits a big head kick to take him down. Ibushi hits the powerbomb for an AMAZINGLY CLOSE near fall, Ibushi then kills Tanahashi with the knee strike and that finishes him. Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 20:45 via pin [****¼] We can argue all day about Tanahashi’s highly questionable decision to work the G1 with a major tear in his arm, but the one thing that cannot be argued is the fact that he has brought his A game the entire time. This was an absolutely great main event, with Tanahashi again playing the subtle heel role as the crowd was very pro-Ibushi, it worked very well in the Nagata match and worked again here, also giving some freshness to his matches. Ibushi was really great here, and I am not sure if it’s just me, but it seems as if we’re watching a much more matured (as a performer) Ibushi here in what possibly is a preview ahead of a big main event run in the company. Also, what I love about Tanahashi’s losses so far is that they weren’t wasted on guys like Makabe or Fale, who don’t need them. Sabre and Ibushi needed the wins to help legitimize their inclusion in the G1 and it also gives us two IC Title matches to look forward to.

BLOCK A STANDINGS

– Hiroshi Tanahashi: 4-2 (8pts.)

– Tomohiro Ishii: 4-2 (8pts.)

– Tetsuya Naito: 4-2 (8pts.)

– Zack Sabre Jr: 4-2 (8pts.)

– Hirooki Goto: 3-3 (6pts.)

– Togi Makabe: 3-3 (6pts.)

– Bad Luck Fale: 3-3 (6pts.)

– Kota Ibushi: 3-3 (6pts.)

ELIMINATED

– YOSHI-HASHI: 2-4 (4pts.)

– Yuji Nagata: 0-6 (0pts.)

