Csonka’s NJPW Kizuna Road Review 6.18.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura ended in a draw @ 10:00 [***]

– Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ren Narita and Shota Umino @ 7:45 via pin [***]

– Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoyuki Oka @ 9:09 via pin [**½]

– CHAOS defeated Taguchi Japan @ 10:03 via submission [***]

– LIJ defeated Suzuki-gun @ 10:10 via pin [*½]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, Juice Robinson, Jeff Cobb, and KUSHIDA defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, and Gedo @ 12:20 via submission [***½]

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado @ 28:33 via pin [****]

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura : these two fought to another draw yesterday (seven in a row overall). Tsuji is a dick and lights up Uemura with chops right away. Uemura fires back and they trade big time strikes back and forth. They trade shudder tackles with Tsuji getting an early cover for 2. Tsuji just looks like he’s the biggest asshole at the dojo, working out, not wiping down equipment when he’s done, wiping boogers on Uemura’s back when he’s not watching, dipping his balls in the punch bowl at parties; yeah, he’s that kind of asshole. Anyway, it’s all Tsuji as he works the knee of Uemura, grounding him and then locking in the half crab. Uemura fights and makes the ropes, and then fires up and hits a series of slams, covering for 2. Nice stuff here as they have the fire and sense of urgency that was missing from yesterday’s match. Tsuji almost gets a crab, but Uemura makes the ropes. They pick up the pace, both scoring near fall, until Tsuji slaps the shit out of Uemura and gets the crab. Tsuji cranks back, looking for that elusive win, but Uemura keeps fighting. Tsuji loess it and Uemura roll for the ropes and Tsuji covers as time expires. Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura ended in a draw @ 10:00 [***] This was another good outing from these two as their rivalry continues to grow; quality young lion action here.

Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Ren Narita and Shota Umino : Narita gets tossed to the floor, takes out Ishimori and he and Umino then take control and work double teams on Yujiro. Ishimori flies in and cuts off the lions, and lays the boots to Narita. Bullet Club works double teams and now have Narita isolated. Ishimori back in and Narita tries to fire up and they trade chops. Ishimori grounds him and attacks the neck before covering for 2. It’s all Ishimori here, who looks annoyed to even have to work with these young punks. Narita finally hits a desperation dropkick and we get wholesale changes to Umino &Yujiro. Umino runs wild and hits a missile dropkick, covering for 2. The crab follows and it breaks down with Umino & Ishimori brawling to the floor. Yujiro cuts off Umino as Ishimori beats on Narita. Umino manages a roll up for 2 and they a cradle for a really good near fall. LION FIRE! Yujiro cuts him off and hits the fisherman’s suplex for 2. The DDT finishes it. Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ren Narita and Shota Umino @ 7:45 via pin [***] Good stuff overall with Umino again looking really good and all four delivering a tight little tag match. I need a Narita vs. Ishimori singles match after their interaction here.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoyuki Oka vs. Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi : Tenzan & Nagata to begin. Nagata grounds things, but Tenzan makes the ropes. Tenzan then overpowers him and they trade strike sand chops. Nagata takes out the knee but Tenzan fires back with Mongolian chops and Oka & Nakanishi tag in. They work shoulder tackles and Oka takes him down. Nakanishi quickly cuts him off and Nagata tags in and gets a half crab on Oka. Nakanishi in, takes out Tenzan, and works Mongolian chops on Oka. Oka fights back, hits a slam and Tenzan tags in and lays in Mongolian chops on Nakanishi. The suplex follows for 2. Nakanishi trips him up and hits a lariat. He does his little dance and Tenzan cuts him off but runs into a Nakanishi spear. Nagata now lights up Tenzan with kicks but Tenzan hits a desperation mountain bomb. Oka tags in and works over Nagata, hitting a suplex for 2. Nagata cuts him off, but Oka counters back into a belly to belly for 2. Nakanishi makes the save, Tenzan tosses him and Oka & Nagata trade strikes. Nagata hits the spin kick and corner boot. The backdrop driver finishes it. Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoyuki Oka @ 9:09 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag from Oka & the dads. Oka continues to look good.

Ryusuke Taguchi, Toa Henare, David Finlay, and Togi Makabe vs. Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Sho, and Yoh : Yano and Makabe to begin. Makabe immediately takes control, hitting a big shoulder tackle and Yano runs away. Romero is in and isn’t even part of the match and runs from Makabe. Finlay and Sho now tag in, thy work some back and forth and Sho grounds things. Finlay fires back with a dropkick and Taguchi Japan clears the ring and works corner attacks on Sho. CHAOS cuts off the action and ends up slamming Finlay into Taguchi’s ass and takes control. 3K in and work double teams on Finlay, HASHI tags in and Yano exposes the buckle as HASHI sends him into it. It’s all CHAOS as they isolate Finlay. Finlay finally fights back, taking down Yoh and tags Taguchi in. Ass attacks for all. Taguchi runs wild with ass to face style and hits rolling suplexes on Yoh. The enziguri follows but Yoh cuts him off, doing the deal and hitting a falcon arrow. Henare and HASHI tag in and brawl. It breaks down and Taguchi Japan works double teams on HASHI, HASHI cuts off Henare with a superkick and brainbuster for 2. Makabe in and makes the big comeback as bodies fly to he floor. Henare hits the top rope shoulder tackle on HASHI for 2. HASHI fires back with a lariat for 2. The butterfly lock follows and Henare has to tap. CHAOS defeated Taguchi Japan @ 10:03 via submission [***] This was a good and fun tag match, with everyone getting some run and a lively crowd.

THE 2018 G1 BLOCKS

G1 BLOCK A

* Togi Makabe

* Michael Elgin

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Kazuchika Okada

* Jay White

* YOSHI-HASHI

* Bad Luck Fale

* Adam Page

* EVIL

* Minoru Suzuki

G1 BLOCK B

* Juice Robinson

* Hirooki Goto

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Toru Yano

* Tama Tonga

* SANADA

* Tetsuya Naito

* Zack Sabre Jr

* Kenny Omega

* Kota Ibushi

– Naito, man of the people…

Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI vs. Takashi Iizuka, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taka Michinoku : I don’t know how to break this to you guys, but Suzuki-gun completely ruined the idea of sportsmanship here, attacking before the bell and turning this wholesome professional grappling contest into An unsanctioned brawl. Fucking disgraceful. Taichi and Naito pair off in the ring, Kanemaru joins in and Naito fights them off and gives Taichi a bit of tranquilo. SANADA in and has control until Iizuka attacks with a chair and the brawl heads back to the floor. It’s Suzuki-gun 101 from there, bell hammer from Taichi, hairs, choking, some biting by Iizuka and a bit of apathy from me. No need to follow the exciting G1 announcements with anything interesting. Iizuka is biting SANADA a lot, and then bites BUSHI. More biting for SANADA, SANADA bites him back; don’t work down to your opponent man. SANADA now hits a missile dropkick, trying to make me care. EVIL tags in, runs wild and hits a senton on Taichi for 2. Taichi fires up, rips off his pants and turns EVIL inside out with a lariat. EVIL cuts him off and BUSHI tags in with a missile dropkick. Taichi cuts him off and Suzuki-gun takes the ring. They isolate BUSHI and pick up a near fall. SANADA makes the save, Naito joins in and LIJ runs wild and BUSHI hits MX for the win. LIJ defeated Suzuki-gun @ 10:10 via pin [*½] This was flat, with a lot of bad things happening. The last minute was fun, but it was a chore to get there. Just too much Suzuki-gun bullshit.

– Post match, SANADA won’t fist bump Naito, teasing some tension ahead of the G1.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, Juice Robinson, Jeff Cobb, and KUSHIDA vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, and Gedo : This is part of the build to Goto vs. Cobb & White vs. Juice. CHAOS pulls a Suzuki-gun, ruining the sprit and rules of the great sport of professional wrestling. This allows CHAOS to take control and isolate Tanahashi. Okada in and is not in a good mode as he reputedly whips Tanahashi to the buckles. The senton atomico follows. Goto in and grounds things, White tags in now and continues the heat, hitting a back breaker for 2. Tanahashi starts to fire up, but Ishii is in and lights him up with chops. Ishii is not impressed and lays in head butts. Tanahashi finally hits a dragon screw and Elgin tags in and works over Ishii with corner clotheslines. White & Okada make the save, but Elgin press slams White onto Okada. The German gets 2 on Ishii. Elgin and Ishii trade bombs until Ishii cuts him off with a German. Goto tags in and Elgin cuts him off with a dropkick. Cobb gets the tag and lays in strikes on Goto and follows with a slam and standing moonsault for 2. He takes out Okada and suplexes Goto. Goto fires back and cuts him off. Gedo and KUSHIDA tag in, they work some fun back and forth until KUSHIDA just starts running wild. Okada in and flapjacks KUSHIDA, Tanahashi takes him out as it breaks down into the big move buffet. KUSHIDA cuts off Gedo and plants him with a DDT and the hover board lock finishes it. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, Juice Robinson, Jeff Cobb, and KUSHIDA defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, and Gedo @ 12:20 via submission [***½] This was a very good, and high energy tag team match, easily the best thing on the show so far. It was tremendously fin and the post match angle with White was great.

– Post match, White lays out all of the babyfaces as well as some lions. He then works over Juice, but Juice fires back and then gets low blowed and White lays in elbows and leaves him laid out. But wait, he gets a chair and beats on some lions and Pillmanaizes Juice’s hand, his KO shot hand, which he had been selling during the match.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado : Desperado won when they faced during BOSJ in an excellent match. Takahashi has a guitar case, and brings out dead flowers from them and gives them to Desperado who attacks him with them. Takahashi then tosses the guitar case to Desperado and dropkicks him to the floor. Takahashi follows and goes John Woooooo right away and they brawl up and into the crowd. Takahashi works him over with the guitar case and Desperado cuts off the next John Wooooo with the guitar case. Desperado teals a drink from a fan and then beats on Takahashi with it as they work down the steps. Desperado now attacks the knee of Takahashi with chair shots. Back to the ringside we go and Desperado continues with chair attacks. Takahashi beats the count but Desperado continues his attack back in the ring. Desperado now chokes him out, and dumps him back to the floor. Takahashi again beats the count, Desperado keeps control and locks on a crab but Takahashi makes the ropes. He fires up with a RANA, and then John Woooooos him to the floor. The apron John Wooooo follows. Back in and Takahashi connects with the senton attack off the top. They trade, pick up the pace and Desperado hits a spinebuster for 2. Desperado undoes the buckle pad, and slams Takahashi into it repeatedly. The suplex follows, but Red Shoes won’t count because Desperado was a bad boy. Takahashi fires up and posts Desperado. Takahashi follows with he sunset bomb to the floor. Takahashi then absolutely wipes out Desperado with the senton attack from the top to the floor. Back in and Desperado counters dynamite plunger and hits a belly to back suplex for 2. They go face-to-face and trade strikes from thier knees. They now trade strikes on the feet, Takahashi fires up and so does Desperado as they start throwing bombs. Takahashi starts to fade, but fires up and throws again until Desperado cuts him off and they work into counters and into a double down. Kanemaru arrives and distracts the ref. Desperado gets a chair and works over Takahashi with it. Takahashi fights back and hits dynamite plunger on the chair. BUSHI arrives and mists Kanemaru and takes him to the back. Takahashi tosses the chair out, hits the Blu-ray and Desperado counters the time bomb by grabbing the ref. Low blow by Desperado, Takahashi unmasks him and Desperado lays him out with a belt shot. Guitarra de Angel connects for 2. Takahashi counters pinche loco into the triangle. Desperado hits a powerbomb, but Takahashi hangs on. They work into a series of counters with Desperado getting a cradle for 2. Takahashi hits a RANA back into the triangle, but Desperado fires up and hits a buckle bomb to the exposed buckles. Takahashi catches him on the charge with a suplex to the exposed buckles, a Blu-ray and the time bomb for the win. Champion Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado @ 28:33 via pin [****] Takahashi finally beats Desperado and gets some revenge along with his first title defense. I thought that this was really great, but not at the level of their BOSJ match, mainly due to the overbooking. The BOSJ match thrived because they had an awesome back-story to play off of, and it had great action and a level of violence that just worked. They just needed to do that again, which they largely did, but all of the shenanigans didn’t add to the match for me, if anything, it took away. Still, it was great and one to catch for sure.

