Csonka’s NJPW Lion’s Break Project1 Review (11.10.18)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Karl Fredricks vs. Alex Coughlin went to a draw @ 10:00 [**½]

– Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Rocky Romero @ 9:40 via pin [***]

– David Finlay defeated Justin Thunder Liger @ 8:55 via pin [***]

– Hirooki Goto defeated ACH @ 12:50 via pin [***½]

– The shows just hit VOD; there is no commentary.

– The Lion’s Break shows are the US version of the Lion’s Gate shows, but featuring the LA Dojo students Shibata is training along with name stars.

Karl Fredricks vs. Alex Coughlin : They work into some grappling exchanges to begin, both looking for an advantage, an Fredricks taking things to the ground. Coughlin counters out as both look to focus on the arm early on. They work to the ropes, Fredricks lays in chops and Coughlin answers back. Fredricks back to the arm and grounds the action. Coughlin works a nice escape and targets the leg. He works into an Indian death lock variation and ties up the arms as well. Fredricks counters out, working a side headlock. Coughlin escapes, but runs into a shoulder tackle. Fredricks lays the boots to him, sand follows with knees and strikes for 2. Coughlin fires back and grounds things, working the arm. Fredricks counters into a head scissors, and he starts working the arm. He follows by laying the boots to him again, but Coughlin cuts him off with strikes and a dropkick for 2. Coughlin looks for a crab, and gets a half crab. Fredricks fights and makes the ropes. Fredricks then hits a dropkick for 2. The corner splash and elbow drop follow for 2. He gets an arm bar, but time expires. Karl Fredricks vs. Alex Coughlin went to a draw @ 10:00 [**½] This was a solid little match and fine showing for both, but it really lacked in the energy and enthusiasm of the NJPW young lions.

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Rocky Romero : Both look for early takedowns, Taguchi gets one and Romero quickly counters out and they work back to the feet. Romero hits a dropkick, off the ropes and they collide with shoulder tackles. Taguchi then hits the ass attack, and Romero makes him run and Taguchi gets blown up and collapses. Romero then covers Undertaker style for 2. He follows with chops, and starts kicking Taguchi in his ass. Taguchi fires up with chops and misses an ass attack. Romero follows with a basement dropkick for 2. Taguchi fires back and hits an ass attack for the double down. A trio of ass attacks follow and Taguchi then follows with a springboard ass attack for 2. Romero counters back with a RANA, and hangs Taguchi in the ropes for a draping dropkick for 2. Romero hits a flurry of kicks, sliced bread is countered but he hits forever clotheslines until Taguchi hits forever ass attacks. Romero hits a desperation lariat, and they trade strikes. Romero fires up and hits ass attacks, but runs into an enziguri. They trade cradles and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Rocky Romero @ 9:40 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match, which the live crowd really enjoyed as both guys did a good job of playing to them.

David Finlay vs. Justin Thunder Liger : They shake hands and here we go. Lock up to begin, they work into counters and Liger grounds things and gets the surfboard. Finlay fights out, and they lock up again. Liger quickly grounds things, Finlay escapes back to the feet and they trade shoulder tackles. Liger dumps Finlay and hits a baseball slide and apron cannonball to the floor. Back in and Liger locks on the Romero special and transitions to the dragon sleeper. Finlay manages to escape, but Liger lights him up with chops. Finlay fires back, hits the uppercut off the ropes and that gets 2. He follows with more uppercuts, and follows with a suplex for 2. Finlay locks on a half crab now, but Liger fights and makes the ropes. They trade strikes; Liger cuts off a charge and hits the shotei. The rolling kick connects; Liger takes Finlay up top and hits the RANA for 2. He looks for a brainbuster, but Finlay fights him off, and hits a Saito suplex. Finlay sets, and Liger counters the stunner into a backslide for 2. Finlay then hits the stunner and finally puts Liger away. David Finlay defeated Justin Thunder Liger @ 8:55 via pin [***] Good match, it’s great to see Finlay evolve into a guy who wins matches that he’d be losing a year ago. The crowds still love Liger, and he keeps working hard and delivering when he needs to.

Hirooki Goto vs. ACH : They lock up and Goto immediately overpowers ACH. ACH looks to get crafty in his attacks, picks up the pace, and drags Goto to the mat with a side headlock. Goto powers out and runs into a dropkick and plancha from ACH. ACH follows with chops, and back in, covers for 2. He then grounds things, working a cravat. ACH lays in chops, but as he heads up top, Goto dumps him to the floor with a clothesline. Goto follows and posts him, and then lights him up with chops. Back in they go, and Goto continues to lay in chops. ACH fires back with strikes, but gets cut off with a clothesline. Goto grounds things, lays in elbow strikes, and transitions to his submission game. ACH makes the ropes, but Goto continues to lay the boots to him. ACH counters back, trips him up and hits the sliding dropkick. ACH counters the charge with a seated senton for 2. ACH fights off the Saito suplex, but Goto slams him to the buckles and hits the spin kick and Saito for 2. Goto follows with clubbing strikes, but ACH hits an enziguri and uranage. He then misses a frog splash. They trade clotheslines until Goto turns him inside out with a lariat. ACH counters GTR into a cradle for 2. They trade and ACH hits the lariat and German for a good near fall. Goto fights off the brainbuster, and hits ushigoroshi. Goto follows with kicks and that gets 2. The GTR finally finishes it. Hirooki Goto defeated ACH @ 12:50 via pin [***½] This was a very good and refreshing match, as both guys got to work with new opponents that took them out of their normal comfort zones. It was fun and different, and I really enjoyed it.

