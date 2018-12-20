Csonka’s NJPW Lion’s Break Project1 Review (11.11.18)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ACH defeated Karl Fredericks @ 5:15 via pin [**¾]

– Justin Thunder Liger defeated Clark Connors @ 5:20 via submission [**¾]

– Ryusuke Taguchi & Jeff Cobb defeated Rocky Romero & Hirooki Goto @ 17:02 via pin [***½]

– Non-Title Match: IWGP Champion Kenny Omega defeated David Finlay @ 12:45 via pin [***½]

– The shows just hit VOD; there is no commentary.

– The Lion’s Break shows are the US version of the Lion’s Gate shows, but featuring the LA Dojo students Shibata is training along with name stars.

ACH vs. Karl Fredericks (YL) : They lock up, Karl looks to grind things and they work into a nice stretch of counters. They work to the corner, Karl lays in chops and ACH quickly fires back and then grounds the action. ACH follows with more chops, avoids the dropkick and grounds the action. ACH continues to control with chops and strikes until Karl cuts him off with a hip toss and fist drop. Karl lays in elbows and strikes, but ACH keeps lighting him up until Karl gets a cradle for 2. Karl connects with the dropkick for 2. ACH finally cuts him off with a superkick and dead lift German for the win. ACH defeated Karl Fredericks @ 5:15 via pin [**¾] This was short but pretty good, with Fredericks showing more aggression against a seasoned ACH than in his night one match.

Justin Thunder Liger vs. Clark Connors (YL) : They lockup, Connors looks to work the arm, but Liger counters out and grounds the action. Liger works his submission game and then cradles Connors for 2. The surfboard follows, and Liger continues to keep Connors grounded as he works the arm and then lays in chops. Back to the feet and Connors hits a desperation spear and locks on the crab. He then follows with a gut wrench suplex for 2. Liger cuts him off with a back breaker, locks on the crab and transitions to a half crab. Connors makes the ropes and follows with a dropkick and that gets 2. Liger cuts that off, hits the shotei and locks on an arm bar and Connors taps. Justin Thunder Liger defeated Clark Connors @ 5:20 via submission [**¾] This was another pretty good match, with Connors showing some good aggression and Liger playing mean dad, which is always fun.

Ryusuke Taguchi & Jeff Cobb vs. Rocky Romero & Hirooki Goto : Romero and Taguchi to begin, as they play to the crowd and then lock up. They work to the ropes and Taguchi messes with Romero’s beard. This angers Romero, who grounds him and works the arm. They work into some counters, and Taguchi gets a head scissors. Romero counters out and we get a standoff. They pick up the pace; Taguchi misses the first ass attack but gets it on the rebound. Cobb tags in as does Goto. They lock up and work to the ropes. Both guys look to work the power game, but they play nice early on with clean breaks. Cobb quickly grounds things, but Goto counters up and they trade shoulder tackles. Cobb finally takes him down, dumps Romero as Taguchi calls the plays as they double-team Goto; the crowd loves Taguchi. Romero rushes in and breaks that up. Romero lays the boots to Cobb, and follows with eye pokes and chops. Romero works the knee, grounding Cobb and tags in Goto. Goto continues to work the leg, and Romero joins in for double teams. Cobb gets pissed as Romero lays in chops, but Romero takes out the knee. Forever clotheslines follow until Cobb catches him with an overhead belly to belly. Taguchi with the hot tag and ass attacks. Taguchi follows with the three amigos for 2. Romero counters dodon, and follows with forever clotheslines. Taguchi cuts him off and they work into a double down. Goto and Cobb tag in and hoss it up, Cobb runs wild with strikes and a corner splash. Goto fires back, but Cobb hits the swinging Saito. Goto fires back with kicks and a lariat. Romero tags in, they work over Cobb and Taguchi makes the save. Goto and Taguchi to the floor, Romero works clotheslines and hits a tornado DDT for 2. Cobb counters sliced bread and hits tour of the islands for the win.Ryusuke Taguchi & Jeff Cobb defeated Rocky Romero & Hirooki Goto @ 17:02 via pin [***½ ] This was a very good and tremendously fun tag with a hot crowd. Taguchi & Romero play very well off of each other, while the Goto & Cobb stuff was really strong I need an extended singles match with them and soon.

IWGP Champion Kenny Omega vs. David Finlay : Finlay is sporting his “C Block” champion shirt and has his trophy with him. The crowd is rowdy at the bell, they are really excited to see Omega. They lock up, Omega looks to ground things, but back to the feet and he hits a shoulder tackle and powders. Back in and Finlay hits shoulder tackles and hip tosses. He grounds the action, working the arm. Omega to his feet, they work to the ropes and Omega lays in strikes but Finlay then dropkicks him to the floor. Finlay follows and they brawl with Finlay hitting a suplex. Back in and Finlay misses a charge, heads up top and Omega cuts him off. Omega takes him to the buckles, and follows with chops. Omega whips him to the buckles again and follows with a back breaker for 2. The modified camel clutch follows, but Finlay makes the ropes. Finlay fires back with uppercuts, but Omega stops that and hits a back elbow. He dumps Finlay and follows with a plancha. Back in and the brainbuster follows for 2. Finlay fights off a powerbomb, so Omega lays in rights, but Finlay hits a backdrop. The spinning back elbow follows, and then the uppercut off the ropes gets 2. Finlay comes back with the Kotaru crusher for 2. Omega looks for you can’t escape and it connects for 2. Finlay counters the snapdragon into a cradle and follows with a uranage for 2. Omega fights off the stunner, lays in rolling elbows and hits snapdragon. V trigger follows. The one winged angel is countered into a cradle for 2.V trigger by Omega connects and the one winged angel finishes Finlay. Champion Kenny Omega defeated David Finlay @ 12:45 via pin [***½] This was a very good outing, with Omega working hard, and Finlay stepping up and delivering. The crowd loved it and it was a good way to close the show.

– Omega puts over the show and LA Dojo post match.

– End scene.

