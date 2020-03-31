Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning USA in Durham 2020 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Yujiro Takahashi defeated Misterioso @ 9:27 via pin [**½]

– Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata defeated Alex Coughlin & TJP @ 12:08 via pin [***]

– Rocky Romero, Toru Yano, & Colt Cabana defeated Alex Zayne & Rock & Roll Express @ 10:41 via pin [***]

– Jeff Cobb defeated Clark Connors @ 6:28 via pin [***]

– David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Chase Owens, Jado, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa @ 16:49 via pin [***]

Yujiro Takahashi vs. Misterioso : They lockup, working into counters and end in a standoff. Misterioso follow with shoulder tackles, random flippiy doos and dumps Yujiro. He follows with a plancha, but back in, Yujiro quickly cuts off Misterioso’s version of you can’t escape and takes control, picking up near falls. Yujiro controls until Misterioso dumps him, but Yujiro quickly battles back and works him over on the floor. Back in and Yujiro maintains the heat and the lariat scores a near fall. Misterioso makes the comeback with a dropkick and snap slam; the moonsault got 2. Yujiro end that effort until Misterioso fakes him out with the superkick for 2. The top rope senton misses and Yujiro ends things with pimp juice. Yujiro Takahashi defeated Misterioso @ 9:27 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid opening match.

Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata vs. Alex Coughlin & TJP : Nagata and TJP start us off, working into counters and a clean break. TJP is having the time of his life working Nagata here. Coughlin and Kojima tag in, working into some back and forth until Kojima mows him down with a shoulder tackle. Coughlin counters back, grounding Kojima until Kojima hits a DDT. Nagata back in and he starts attacking the arm of Coughlin. Kojima joins back in and he continues to isolate Coughlin, Coughlin fires back with chops and is quickly cut off. Double teams follow as the dads control with ease. Kojima delivers machinegun chops, the forearm and the elbow drop connects for 2. Coughlin battles back, tags in TJP and he runs wild on the dads. The frog splash gets 2. Kojima cuts him off with the koji cutter and Nagata follows with a flurry of kicks, TJP cuts him off and Coughlin takes control, picking up near falls. It breaks down, the lads work double submissions and the dads escape, as Kojima is dumped and they double team Nagata for 2. Nagata makes the comeback, and the backdrop driver finishes Coughlin. Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata defeated Alex Coughlin & TJP @ 12:08 via pin [***] This was a good and standard dads vs. lads style match, that I enjoyed.

Rocky Romero, Toru Yano, & Colt Cabana vs. Alex Zayne & Rock & Roll Express : Zayne and Rocky start us off, locking up and working to the ropes. They work into counters as Zayne controls. They then follow with a series of fun counters and end in a stalemate. Yano tags in and he wants Ricky Morton. Morton tags in and Yano immediately begs off, rakes the eyes but Morton fires back and the R&Rs control, dumping Colt and isolating Yano. Yano hair pulls Morton, removes the buckle pad and attacks. Colt tags in as they isolate Morton with triple teams. Colt follows with repeated covers, Rocky tags in and Morton fires up, but is quickly isolated as Yano sends him to the exposed buckle. Double teams follow, until Colt misses the flying asshole, Ricky to Robert follows and Gibson takes control, dropkick by Zayne and the senton atomico and running shooting star gets 2. Colt cuts him off, it breaks down, they triple team Zayne and Rocky hits sliced bread for 2. It breaks down into near falls, Zayne gets cut off as Morton cuts off Yano’s buckle pad attack and hits him with it. Zayne follows with the spiral tap and that gets 2. Yano low blows and cradles him for the win. Rocky Romero, Toru Yano, & Colt Cabana defeated Alex Zayne & Rock & Roll Express @ 10:41 via [***] As you would expect, this was a lighthearted and fun trios match, with Zayne bringing some sizzle and everyone playing their roles well. They were all having a blast and the crowd had fun.

Jeff Cobb vs. Clark Connors : Cob quickly fought off a takedown and grounded Connors before tossing him around. They traded shoulder tackles as Cobb just shrugged him off and mowed him down. Connors kept firing back, taking Cobb down and then delivering chops and covering for 2. Cobb overpowered him, followed with head butts and a German. Uppercuts followed until Connors battled back and hit a desperation slam. Cobb fought off the crab, but Connors hits the snap slam and locked it on. Cobb fought out and made the ropes. Connors kept firing away, ate a German and a lariat. The standing moonsault followed for 2. The tour of the islands finished it. Jeff Cobb defeated Clark Connors @ 6:28 via [***] This was a good and well executed extended squash with both guys looking good.

David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens, Jado, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa : Bullet Club attacks and we’re underway. Bodies spill to the floor and the big brawl is on as they work into the crowd and the heels control. Chase isolates Tanahashi back in the ring and has control until Tanahashi hits the high cross and grounds things. The faces follow with quick tags and double teams as Juice has control. Finlay joins in as he and Juice control. Tanahashi then takes over and works the arm as the faces clear the ring. HASHI hits the draping DDT and picks up a near fall. He follows with chops, Jado kendo shots him and that allows Bullet Club to take control back with floor brawling. Jado takes the heat on HASHI, Loa joins in and it’s all Bullet Club as they work quick tags and double teams. Chase then mocks Juice by throwing jabs, HASHI fires back but is quickly cut off. GOD work double teams, ground HASHI until he hits a desperation neck breaker. Finlay gets the hot tag, runs wild and Juice joins in for double teams. GOD battle back, hot tag to Tanahashi and he runs wild on Chase, playing the hits until Chase hits a desperation lariat. Bullet Club isolates Tanahashi, it breaks down and Jado gets the kendo. Juice cuts him off, works jabs and it breaks down into the big move buffet. Tanahashi fires up, working over Jado with the cloverleaf as Jado taps. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Chase Owens, Jado, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa @ 16:49 via [***] This ended up working its way into a good main event with the faces being a ton of fun here.

