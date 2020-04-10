Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning USA in Miami 2020 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Yuji Nagata & TJP defeated YOSHI-HASHI & Misterioso @ 10:55 via pin [**½]

– Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin @ 7:56 via pin [***]

– Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated Rock & Roll Express @ 7:17 via pin [**½]

– Lance Archer defeated Alex Zayne @ 13:17 via pin [***¼]

– David Finlay & Juice Robinson defeated Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi @ 8:34 via DQ [**]

– David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Rocky Romero defeated Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Yujiro Takahashi @ 12:14 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– This is available on New Japan World in one file or mostly via Youtube; the videos are included for your viewing pleasure.

– The show actually has some commentary.

Yuji Nagata & TJP vs. YOSHI-HASHI & Misterioso : The crowd is happy to se Nagata, who starts off with HASHI. They work into a basic opening stretch, HASHI gets some attitude with old Blue Justice and starts getting his ass kicked for it. Wholesale changes follow as Misterioso & TJP look to change the pace of the match and working into fun counters until TJP gets cut off and we get floor brawling. Misterioso controls back in with a bit of rough at times looking offense, until TJP counters the moonsault but HASHI stops the tag. TJP eventually cuts him off, and tags in Nagata ho runs wild on HASHI’s dopey ass until they work into a double down. We get wholesale changes, TJP take control, playing the hits until Misterioso hits an avalanche RANA. TJP counters into a superplex, an octopus hold and the Nagata lock on HASHI follows from Blue Justice. It breaks down, and Nagata finishes it with the backdrop driver. Yuji Nagata & TJP defeated YOSHI-HASHI & Misterioso @ 10:55 via pin [**½] his was a solid but unspectacular opening match with low energy.

Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Coughlin : They lockup and work into counters, with Kojima grounding things until Coughlin pops back up. Coughlin fires away with chops, shoulder tackles and grounds Kojima. Kojima battles back, cutting him off, grounding things and covering for 2. Kojima takes the heat, delivering machinegun chops. The forearm follows and top rope elbow drop gets 2. Kojima controls with strikes until Coughlin fires up and battles back with strikes and chops. The gut wrench follows for 2. The bridging fall away slam also gets 2. Kojima fights out of the crab, and hits the Koji cutter. The lariat is countered by the spear for 2. Kojima battles back and the lariat finishes it. Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin @ 7:56 via pin [***] This was a good little battle with some nice intensity to it.

Colt Cabana & Toru Yano vs. Rock & Roll Express : Gibson and Colt begin and Colt looks thrilled. Colt takes early control and high fives everyone as Yano tags in. Morton joins him and stops Yano from using the buckle pad. The R&Rs take control, dumping Colt and Yano hair pulls Morton. The buckle pad attack follows and he dumps Gibson as Colt tags in and tomfoolery follows. Colt picks up near falls, Yano joins in for double teams and Ricky Morton plays Ricky Morton. Colt accidentally takes out Yano, Ricky to Robert and the R&Rs make the comeback with the buckle pad and Colt takes out Morton, Yano low blows and cradles Gibson for the win. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated Rock & Roll Express @ 7:17 via pin [**½] This was solid and fun, but not as good as the other Colt & Yano matches on the tour.

Lance Archer vs. Alex Zayne : Zayne uses his speed to avoid Lance, Lance chases and starts getting pissed. Zayne attacks, Lance no sells him and fucks him up with strikes until Zayne hits dropkicks and a moonsault to the floor. He plays to the crowd and follows with kicks and strikes, until he eats a pounce. Lance punishes him on the floor, uses a young lion to abuse Zayne and yells at the ref. He then follows with clotheslines, and starts pummeling Zayne with ease. Zayne tries to fire back and gets quickly cut off. Back to the floor as the beatings will continue until morale improves, including on the young lions. Lance starts tossing Zayne around, he dares Zayne to fire away and drops him with one shot. Lance follows with suplexes, chops and misses the running splash. Zayne tries to fire up and makes the comeback, hits kicks, the senton atomico and running shooting star press for 1. He follows with strikes, counters the chokeslam and takes out the knee. Lance cuts him off and Zayne counters the avalanche chokeslam into a RANA for 2. he heads up top and misses the shooting star knee drop as Lance cuts him off. The black hole slam gets 2. The ripcord uranage also gets 2. Blackout is countered and Zayne cradles him for 2. The chokeslam follows and Zayne kicks out until the claw finishes it. Lance Archer defeated Alex Zayne @ 13:17 via pin [***¼] This was fun, with Archer beating and Zayne putting in a fun babyface performance.

– They tease the Cobb vs. Archer match in Atlanta.

David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi : Chase and Finlay begin, working into a slow beginning as they work to the ropes. They work into counters, quick tags and double teams as Juice takes control and they isolate Chase. He counters back and Bullet Club attacks the arm of Juice until he counters and Yujiro accidentally attacks Chase. That allows Juice to counter back until Yujiro gets involved for double teams. They take the heat on Juice, picking up near falls. Juice fires back, tags in Finlay and he runs wild and hits uppercuts for 2. Yujiro cuts him off and double teams follow for 2. It breaks down as GOD arrive and attack for the DQ. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) defeated BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi) @ 8:34 via DQ [**] it existed to set up the main event and was ok.

– GOD beat down Fin-Juice until Tanahashi & Romero make the save. Tag team match playas.

David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Rocky Romero vs. Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Yujiro Takahashi : The scheduled GOD vs. Tanahashi & Romero match turned into this; Jado is at ringside. They all brawl, the faces clear the ring and isolate Chase. Bullet Club battles back as they braw and then attack Rocky until he hits RANAS for all… that was until Loa cuts him off. Bullet Club takes the heat, working quick tags and picking up near falls. Tama takes over as Chase then tags back in and Rocky fights back with a suplex, but Loa cuts off the tag and mocks Rocky as he fires back. Eye poke by Rocky but the tag is cut off. Rocky keeps fighting, hits the DDT and tags in Juice. He clears out Bullet Club, works over Loa and Tama is in, taken down and cannonballs follow. Finlay tags in for double teams and covers for 2. GOD cuts them off, and they work into a quad down. Wholesale changes to Yujiro and Tanahashi, thecae runs wild and follows with the senton. Kendo shot by Jado and he rolls in. Juice saves Tanahashi and runs wild on Chase, it breaks down and we get the big move buffet. Tanahashi takes control with dragon screws and the cloverleaf follows. GOD attacks, but Tanahashi battles back, dive by Rocky and sling blade follows as the high fly flow finishes Yujiro. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Rocky Romero defeated Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Yujiro Takahashi @ 12:14 via pin [***] This was a good fun, and energetic main event.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.