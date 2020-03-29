Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning USA in Nashville 2020 Review  

Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning USA in Tampa 2020 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– YOSHI-HASHI defeated Karl Fredericks @ 8:48 via submission [**½]

– Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated Clark Connors & TJP @ 13:22 via pin[***]

– Jeff Cobb defeated Satoshi Kojima @ 10:02 via pin [***¼]

– Lance Archer defeated Yuji Nagata @ 11:16 via pin [**¾]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yujiro Takahashi @ 10:38 via pin [**¾]

– David Finlay, Juice Robinson, & Rocky Romero defeated Chase Owens, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa @ 13:52 via pin [**½]

– This is available on New Japan World in one file on via Youtube; the videos are included for your viewing pleasure.

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Karl Fredericks : They work into a basic back and forth opening stretch, with HASHI taking Karl to the floor and posting him. This allows HASHI to take early control of things, with all of the enthusiasm of your typical HASHI outing. It’s perfectly fine, as he runs through his trademark stuff, but completely lacks any fire. Karl shows good resilience herd as he keeps fighting back but it stays firmly locked in fine but unspectacular mode and isn’t nearly as fun as a lot of young lion openers. They tease it getting good as Karl makes his comeback and brings some life to the match, but HASHI quickly ends that and after some brief back and forth, ends things with the butterfly lock. YOSHI-HASHI defeated Karl Fredericks @ 8:48 via submission [**½] This was a perfectly solid but forgettable opening match, due to HASHI’s laid back effort and Karl injuring his shoulder.

Colt Cabana & Toru Yano vs. Clark Connors & TJP : We get a fun grappling exchange from Colt and Connors to begin, with Connors controlling. Colt Is so great playing to the crowd while also putting over Connors’ stuff and delivering fun action. Colt side steps a high cross allowing Yano to tag in to eat chops as TJP takes over. TJP quickly confuses Yano with his grappling but Yano removes the buckle pad and comedy ensues as Colt hits him with it. The crowd loves it as Connors tags in and picks up near falls until Yano starts sending him to the exposed buckles. Yano and Colt took over, using their usual mix of effective wrestling and comedy until Connors battled back. It didn’t last long as he was cut off, sent to the exposed buckles and double teamed until he hit the desperation double spear. That allowed TJP to un wild on both and hit a frog splash for 2. The doomsday blockbuster followed for 2. Connors was quickly cut off, it broke down and Yano hit Connors with the buckle pad as Colt finished with the superman pin. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated Clark Connors & TJP @ 13:22 via pin [***] This was fun, really entertaining and worked since it’s the only match on the show worked with this tone and style; the crowd loved it.

Jeff Cobb vs. Satoshi Kojima : They went power for power to begin, ending in a standoff. Challenged Cobb to bring it and they traded shoulder tackles, as Kojima ran into an overhead toss. They traded strikes and chops as Cobb started to take control of things. That was until Kojima battled back with machinegun chops, and the running forearm until Cobb cut of the elbow drop with the delayed superplex for 2. Cobb continued his assault on the floor, until Kojima slammed him to the apron and followed with an apron DDT. He continued to rally with another DDT, and the top rope elbow drop for 2. Cobb countered back with a suplex and standing moonsault for 2, They traded lariats as Kojima fired up and hit the koji cutter and brainbuster for 2. The lariat followed for 2, and the finish saw Cobb counter and hit the tour of the islands for the win. Jeff Cobb defeated Satoshi Kojima @ 10:02 via pin [***¼] This was a good and hard-hitting match.

Lance Archer vs. Yuji Nagata : Archer attacks and mauls Nagata at the bell and dumps him. Nagata quickly fires back until Archer posts him. He takes control on the floor, brutalizes some young lions and then delivers chops to Nagata back in the ring. It’s all Archer now, as he dominates Nagata with ease, picking up near falls. Archer grounds things but Nagata starts to fire back. Archer keeps daring him to hit him and quickly cuts him off. Nagata starts to attack the knee, laying in kicks and breaking Archer down. The XPLODER follows and Archer kicks out. Nagata keeps attacking until Archer cuts him off with a cross body and full nelson bomb. Nagata counters, hits a German but Archer keeps coming until the Nagata lock is locked in. Archer fights and escapes to the ropes. Nagata fights off the claw once, but gets pounced. The chokeslam and claw finishes it. Lance Archer defeated Yuji Nagata @ 11:16 via pin [**¾] This was a really solid, if a bit flat match. It was just missing something.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi : Yujiro rakes the eyes and immediately retreats. He fires back, but Tanahashi cuts him off with a high cross. Yujiro bites him and takes control as thy roll to the floor and posts Tanahashi as they brawl around ringside. Back in and Yujiro runs wild and picks up a near fall before grounding things. Yujiro keeps control with his underhanded shenanigans, and continues to pick up near falls. Tanahashi battles back, stringing together some offense and hits the slam and senton for 2. Tanahashi was all fired up but Yujiro powdered and pulled Tanahashi out with him and followed with a suplex. That led to a near fall back in the ring. Tanahashi made the comeback with dragon screws, but Yujiro fought off the cloverleaf and followed with a fisherman’s buster for 2. Tanahashi quickly countered back into twist and shout, sling blade, and the high fly flow finished it. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yujiro Takahashi @ 10:38 via pin [**¾] Like the last match, this was solid but a bit flat, especially for a Tanahashi match. The crowd had nothing but love for their Ace though.

David Finlay, Juice Robinson, & Rocky Romero vs. Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa : Jado is at ringside. Bullet Club attacks and we’re underway as the babyfaces quickly battle back and take the fight to the floor. They then isolate Chase back in the ring and start picking up near falls. Jado cuts off Rocky with a kendo shot and Bullet Club takes control. They isolate Rocky as Chase takes the heat. Loa takes over and quick tags and double teams follow as Tama starts picking up near falls. They do a fine job of isolating Rocky. And while the faces play to the crowd to rally Rocky, the work simply has no urgency and feels like they are going through the motions. Rocky shows good fire when he fights back, and tagging in Juice who tries who works really hard to make this into something interesting. Finlay takes over on Tama, until Loa cuts him off and double teams follow. Finlay manages to fight of the magic killer, it breaks down and Rocky then runs wild with RANAs on Chase and then forever clotheslines. Chase counters sliced bread, it breaks down again and Bullet Club triple teams Rocky until Juice and Finlay make the save. We get a brawl on the floor, Rocky counters the package piledriver and we get a ref bump… yup. Jado is in, ends up nailing Chase and Rocky cradles him for the win. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, & Rocky Romero defeated Chase Owens, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa @ 13:52 via pin [**½] This was a wildly average main event, coming off more like a mid-card road to match than anything of importance. The babyfaces worked really hard here, but it just didn’t do a lot for me.

