Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning USA in Tampa 2020 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mysterioso defeated Clark Connors @ 7:50 via pin [**¾]

– Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated TJP & Karl Fredericks @ 10:50 via pin [***]

– Jeff Cobb defeated Alex Zayne @ 11:05 via pin [***]

– Lance Archer defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 12:10 via pin [***¼]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Rocky Romero defeated Bullet Club @ 25:30 via pin [***]

– This is available on New Japan World in one file on via Youtube, I have included the Youtube videos.

– They did not include Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata vs. Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita.

Clark Connors vs. Mysterioso : They worked tote ropes, battling for position early on, ending in a stalemate. The pace quickened as Mysterioso took control with a moonsault to the floor. That allowed him to take the heat, which didn’t last long as Connors quickly battled back with kicks, chops, and strikes. Connors grounded things following a series of slams, and then kept control with some vicious chops. Mysterioso quickly countered back, and hit a delayed springboard moonsault (the ropes look loose and he was cautious) and the top rope moonsault followed for 2. Connors countered the backstabber and hit the spear as the crab followed. Mysterioso made the ropes and they traded center ring until the backstabber finished things. Mysterioso defeated Clark Connors @ 7:50 via pin [**¾] Even with the loose ropes causing Mysterioso some issues, this was a really solid opening match as Connors continues to improve.

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana vs. TJP & Karl Fredericks : Colt and Karl begin, with Colt controlling early on with his counter wrestling. He easily counters Karl’s offense, tags in Yano and he immediately begs off. TJP tags in for double teams, as they isolate Yano. Colt saves Yano until TJP follows with a head scissors and grounds things. Yano undoes the buckle pad. Tosses it to Colt who almost hits him and then does as TJP moves. TJP follows with the sharpshooter and transitions to a Muta lock. He then snaps the arm back, but Yano sends TJP to the exposed buckles and dumps Karl. Colt tags in and double teams follow. Colt tries repeated covers to no avail as TJP keeps kicking out. Some comedy follows as TJP fights back until Yano hair pulls him and attacks. Colt maintains control as double teams follow. TJP again fires back, takes them down and tags in Karl. He runs wild and picks up a near fall. Yano cuts him off, it breaks down and Yano and Colt tease dives. Karl & TJP attack, they follow with planchas and take control until Yano rakes TJP’s eyes and nails Karl with the buckle pad and the superman pin finishes it. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated TJP & Karl Fredericks @ 10:50 via pin [***] This was a good, lighthearted tag that the crowd loved.

Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Zayne : They lockup and work speed vs. power to begin, with Cobb taking early control. Zayne looks to take Cobb down, fails and eats a shoulder tackle but battles back and dumps Cobb. Cobb back in and the dropkick follows. Cobb takes control with chops and strikes until Zayne hits a RANA. He hits a dropkick and then follows with a tope. Back in and Zayne hits the senton atomico and standing moonsault for 2. Cobb cuts him off with an overhead toss, and follows with chops and head butts. The running uppercut follows and Zayne tries to fire back, unloads and follows with a PELE. Cobb cuts him off and they work up top but Zayne fires back until counters into a powerbomb for 2. Cobb fires back, and follows with the dead lift superplex for 2. The standing moonsault also gets 2. Zayne counters tour of the islands into a cradle and that gets 2. Zayne then counters a German, and follows with the shooting star knee drop for 2. Zayne looks to put Cobb away, but Cobb counters out and hits a German, and a lariat for 2. The tour of the islands finishes it. Jeff Cobb defeated Alex Zayne @ 11:05 via pin [***] While an unrefined talent, with some holes in his game and odd transitional work, Zayne has a ton of potential and you can see why he’s getting a lot of looks in 2020. This was good, if a bit underwhelming.

Lance Archer vs. YOSHI-HASHI : HASHI attacks as Lance gives him some free shots, Lance just absorbs them and starts pummeling HASHI with ease. HASHI counters back with a spin kick, clotheslines and then takes out the big man’s knees. He then quickly abandons this strategy and delivers chops, and gets pounced out of his fucking boots for his troubles. That allows him to take the heat, HASHI tries to fire back but that’s cut off as Lance destroys him with strikes. He follows with repeated corner attacks, and HASHI is down. Lance follows with chops until HASHI fires back and he lays in chops but Lance walks through them and drops him with one strike. Lance follows with ground and pound, covering for 2. HASHI makes the ropes to fight off the claw, and then counters a chokeslam into a DDT. He fires up with a flurry of strikes, a blockbuster and then some chops. The draping dropkick connects and he dumps Lance as the plancha connects. Back in and HASHI follows with the top rope blockbuster for 2. Lance counters back and hits the black hole slam for 2. HASHI fights off the claw, and follows with the code breaker and suplex. The running meteora connects for 2. HASHI up top and misses the swanton, and the full nelson slam and chokeslam gets 2. The EVD claw finishes it. Lance Archer defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 12:10 via pin [***¼] This was good, the crowd was into HASHI, but despite a spirited comeback, it was mainly Archer abusing him before winning. I still can’t believe that NJPW let Archer go like they did.

Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Rocky Romero : Jado is at ringside. Tama & Tanahashi begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Tama takes control early on after some help from Loa, but Tanahashi quickly battles back until Bullet Club attacks and it breaks down into a big brawl. They settle back into tag team action as Juice and Chase tags in. Fin-juice takes control with double teams, until GOD rush the ring and Tama tags in to takeover on Juice as Loa joins in. Bullet Club clears out the faces, and isolates Juice, working quick tags. Yujiro takes over, grounding the action and picking up near falls. Chase joins in for double teams, as Bullet Club continues with quick tags and double teams for near falls. They work over Juice on the floor for a while and it really slows here as the heels continue the heat. Chase mocks Juice, delivering jabs until Juice cuts him off. Hot tag to Rocky, he runs wild with RANAS and forever clotheslines followed by sliced bead for a near fall. The faces work over Chase, clearing the ring and we a get a ref bump. The heels cut off Rocky, leading to Bullet Club pinning Rocky… but wait, Finlay makes a comeback and I guess this is elimination rules, which wasn’t clear at the start. Finlay runs wild on Loa, and cradles him for 2. He eliminates Loa over the top. Tama attacks, kendo shot by Jado and Tama tosses Finlay. Juice takes over and follows with the cannonball. Finlay saves Juice as Jado takes the ref and eliminates Tama. Juice then falls off the apron and is gone. Tanahashi faces off with Chase and Yujiro, they beat him down and run through double teams for near falls. The Ace makes the big comeback, because he’s not losing to these geeks and eliminates Chase Yujiro works over Tanahashi for a bit until Tanahashi fires up and battles back. Twist and shout follows, and then sling blade. The high fly flow finishes it, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Rocky Romero defeated Bullet Club @ 25:30 via pin [***] This was an overall good tag team main event that the crowd liked, especially Tanahashi, but one that would have been better if shorter.

