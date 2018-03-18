Csonka’s NJPW New Japan Cup (Night 8) Review 3.18.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shota Umino defeated Ren Narita @ 8:43 via submission [**¾]

– Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale defeated Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, & Tomoyuki Oka @ 8:44 via pin [**¾]

– Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Taichi & Iizuka @ 9:15 via DQ [DUD]

– Michael Elgin & Juice Robinson defeated Chase Owens & Kota Ibushi @ 10:55 via pin [***¼]

– KES defeated Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:11 via pin [**½]

– LIJ defeated Suzuki-gun @ 12:55 via pin [***]

– David Finlay & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kazuchika Okada & Chuckie T @ 11:30 via pin [***]

– New Japan Cup 2018 Semifinal Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated SANADA @ 26:40 via submission [***¾]

Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita : They lock up and immediately work into a grappling exchange. They work to the ropes and Narita lays in some chops. Umino fires back, trading slaps and strikes. Umino gets pissed and starts working the back on Narita. Umino now thusly humbles Narita with a camel clutch. Narita makes the ropes. Umino lays the boots to Narita, follows with strikes and maintains control. Narita cuts him off with a dropkick. The backdrop follows and then Narita lays in strikes and a belly to belly for 2. He locks on the crab, but Umino powers up and works for the ropes and finally makes it. Narita follows with rights, but Umino hits a second rope dropkick to cut him off. Umino follows with a corner attack, running forearm and the dropkick for 2. Umino up top, and the missile dropkick follows for a good near fall. The crab follows, Narita fights, but Umino pulls him back and Narita taps. Shota Umino defeated Ren Narita @ 8:43 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, with both showing good fire, and continuing thier rivalry.

Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale vs. Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, & Tomoyuki Oka : Fale and Henare to begin. Fale shoves him around with ease, but Henare takes out the knee and takes Fale down. Oka in and they look for double teams, but Fale cuts them off. We get some floor brawling now as Fale controls over Henare in the ring. Takahashi tags in and continues to work over Henare, picking up a cover for 2. Loa in now, and the heat continues on Henare. Fale back in and lays in head butts on Henare. Bullet Club continues to work quick tags, Loa in and hits leg drops, covering for 2. Henare finally fires up and hits a shoulder tackle and tags in Makabe. Makabe runs wild, working over Loa after knocking Takahashi & Fale to the floor. The lariat follows for 2. Loa cuts him off with a powerslam for 2. Makabe fires back and hits another lariat and tags in Oka. Oka works over Takahashi, but misses a charge allowing Takahashi to hit the running boot for 2. It breaks down; Takahashi hits the sliding kick, we get the signature move buffet and Makabe takes Fale to the floor and follows. Oka suplexes Takahashi, but gets caught with an inverted DDT for 2. The short DDT finishes it. Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale defeated Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, & Tomoyuki Oka @ 8:44 via pin [**¾] This was another pretty good match, with a really fun closing stretch.

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Taichi & Iizuka : Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell and we get floor brawling. I’m just as shocked as you are. They eventually isolate Ishii, and look to work double teams, but Ishii runs them together and makes a big comeback. Taichi uses the ref to block a suplex, Iizuka trips up Ishii and Yano pulls Taichi to the floor and everyone is out for some floor brawling, again. Suzuki-gun uses chairs to take control. Back in and Suzuki-gun isolates Ishii again. Iizuka uses his little rope to choke out Ishii as Taichi takes the ref. Taichi takes him to the floor, works him over and rolls him back in. Taichi continues the heat, Ishii fires up with chops but Taichi rakes the eyes. He follows with kicks, and the pants are off. Ishii fights back with a suplex, and Yano tags in. He removes the buckle pad and Iizuka hits the exposed buckle. Iizuka bites Yano, gets mad at the ref and bites Yano again. Taichi takes out Ishii on the floor. Iizuka gets the iron fingers, and Yano low blows him but Taichi kicks the ref to make the save. We get a DQ, but Iizuka lays out Ishii with the iron fingers anyway. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Taichi & Iizuka @ 9:15 via DQ [DUD]

Michael Elgin & Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens & Kota Ibushi : Fale is out with Owens & Ibushi. This is interesting, Bullet Club has had Ibushi’s back, but Ibushi hasn’t always been pleased with their actions. Fale actually joins commentary. Fale officially makes Kevin Kelly an honorary Tongan. Elgin & Ibushi start things off. Elgin overpowers Ibushi to begin, Ibushi picks up the pace, but Elgin hits a RANA. Owens tags in, as does Juice. They work some back and forth, Elgin cheap shots Owens and that allows Elgin & Juice to take control. Elgin follows with a suplex and then press slams Juice onto Owens for 2. Owens fires back with rights, Ibushi blind tags in and saves Owens, and then knocks Elgin to the floor. He and Owens take over, working over Juice and using quick tags and double teams for 2. Juice fires back with jabs, but Owens cuts him off with an enziguri. Juice cuts him off with a big lariat and covers for 2.Elgin tags in and runs wild on Owens, hitting a slingshot blockbuster for 2. Elgin then powerslams Ibushi, and hits an enziguri on Owens. The dead lift German follows for 2. Elgin follows with strikes and clothesline, but Owens hits a superkick Juice tags in and Ibushi also tags in, he runs wild and wipes out Elgin with a high cross to the floor. Back in and the missile dropkick connects on Juice for 2. Juice hits a desperation leg lariat and Owens tags in and knocks Elgin to the floor, and hits the jewel heist on Juice for 2. He looks for the package piledriver, but Elgin makes the save but Ibushi hits the double PELE. Ibushi hits the golden triangle moonsault as Owens hits an apron superkick. Juice fights off the package piledriver, and hits pulp friction for the win. Michael Elgin & Juice Robinson defeated Chase Owens & Kota Ibushi @ 10:55 via pin [***¼] Good back and forth match, Juice picks up a rebound win as Owens & Ibushi continue to be a fun pair on this tour.

– Fale is sticking around on commentary.

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr. : Archer and Goto to begin. Goto attacks, but Archer fires back and HASHI tags in and CHAOS double teams Archer. Smith in and cuts off HASHI and tosses him to the floor. We get our floor brawling as all four are now on the floor. Back in and Archer takes the heat on HASHI, and then works quick tags with Smith. Smith starts throwing suplexes, and covers for 2. Smith follows with grounded strikes, KES continues to work quick tags, but HASHI pulls Archer to the floor, looks for a tag, but Archer back in and hits the pounce. Smith tags back in, but HASHI hits a spin kick and gets the hot tag to Goto, who runs wild on KES and the Saito suplex on Smith connects. It breaks down, and everyone is down. Goto takes out Smith with a lariat and we get wholesale changes to Archer and HASHI. HASHI hits the blockbuster, and follows with a lariat for 2. Smith breaks up the butterfly lock, CHAOS work double teams, and the cover gets 2. Archer fights off magic killer and Smith makes the save. KES hits the hart attack and killer bomb and HASHI is done. Post match, Archer chokeslams Oka. KES defeated Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:11 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, but the heat on HASHI was painfully bland. They have been doing a good job of giving KES as well as Ishii & Yano wins to setup challengers for EVIL & SANADA.

BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, & Tetsuya Naito vs. Desperado, Kanemaru, & Minoru Suzuki : Naito and Suzuki to begin. Naito bails and makes Suzuki chase him but it’s tranquilo time and Suzuki is pissed. BUSHI tags in and so does Kanemaru. He and Desperado attack, BUSHI dumps Desperado and hits a RANA on Kanemaru. LIJ works double teams, Takahashi follows with chops and then BUSHI chokes him out with his shirt. Suzuki-gun rushes the ring, and floor brawling follows, including chairs and barricades. Suzuki strangles Naito as Desperado tries to rip off BUSHI’s mask. Suzuki tags in so he can beat the shit out of BUSHI, hits a PK and covers for 2. Suzuki works a kimura and Naito makes the save, and it breaks down. Kanemaru continues to work over BUSHI now. BUSHI finally hits a spin kick and tags in Takahashi. He hits chops and a RANA, and a RANA to desperado as well. Takahashi picks up the pacing, but Kanemaru grabs the hair and hits a tornado DDT. Wholesale changes to Suzuki and Naito. Naito takes control, hits the sliding dropkick but Suzuki cuts of the corner dropkick combo and works the heel hook. Suzuki slaps Naito around, gets the sleeper and Desperado tags in. They triple team Naito and it breaks down. Desperado spears Naito, and Suzuki locks on the sleeper. Everyone is brawling, Naito escapes and hits an enziguri. Destino connects on Desperado and that’s that. LIJ defeated Suzuki-gun @ 12:55 via pin [***] This was all about the continued build to Naito vs. Suzuki & a junior tag title match. The match was good and one of these title matches could be added to Strong Style Evolved; I’d ad the junior title tag, and save Naito vs. Suzuki

Kazuchika Okada & Chuckie T vs. David Finlay & Hiroshi Tanahashi : They are heavily teasing Tanahashi winning the cup and challenging Okada by pairing them in another tag match, it makes sense, and is also a great smoke screen if he’s not winning. Okada and Tanahashi to begin, they work some basic back and forth, looking to one up each other. Chuckie and Finlay now tag in. They work into some back and forth, but Chuckie hits the second rope dropkick ad Okada takes Tanahashi to the floor. Chuckie follows with a slam for 2. Okada in and continues the heat on Finlay. The senton atomico follows. Chuckie back in lays the boots to Finlay. Okada back in, and they continue to isolate Finlay. Finlay cuts off a charge, and hits a belly to back suplex. Tag to Tanahashi, he immediately attacks the knee. Tanahashi follows with the senton for 2. Okada follows with a back elbow, and DDT for 2. Okada sets but Tanahashi fights back, only to run into a flapjack. Chuckie tags in and hits a confer dropkick. Tanahashi cuts off the falcon arrow, and tags in Finlay. He connects with running uppercuts and the dropkick follows for 2. Chuckie hits soul food and a pop up powerbomb but Tanahashi makes the save. Chuckie now hits a double stomp as Okada and Tanahashi brawl to the floor. Back in and they tease their signature stuff until Okada hits the dropkick. Chuckie hits the knee strike on Finlay, but Finlay counters awful waffle into a backslide for a big win. David Finlay & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kazuchika Okada & Chuckie T @ 11:30 via pin [***] This was another good back and forth match, with Finlay picking up a surprising and needed win.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA : The winner moves onto the finals against Tanahashi. Taka is out with Zack. They lock up and Zack immediately grounds the action. SANADA makes the ropes. SANADA now grounds things, Zack quickly counters to his feet but SANADA takes him back down. Zack now works into a series of quick counters to escape, SANADA picks up the pace and they separate. Zack attacks the arm, SANADA starts to overpower him, and works Zack to the mat. Zack slips out, and works into a cover for 2. SANADA again overpowers Zack, looking to take firm control and grounds the action. SANADA is not only hanging with Zack right now, nit is dominating as he tosses him to the floor. Zack works the count and slides back in at 19. Zack now starts countering SANADA, working a strangle hold but SANADA reverses and takes him down. SANADA is frustrating Zack here, as he seemingly has an answer for everything so far. Zack escapes, hits uppercuts but SANADA hits a RANA and plancha to the floor. Back in and Zack counters the paradise lock, but SANADA looks for skull end, only for Zack to attack the arms with kicks. SANADA powders to the floor. Back in and Zack grounds the action and manipulates the hands and gets a cradle for 2. Zack stats to engage the grapple fuck here, SANADA fires back with chops, but Zack catches his leg as he jumps and locks on an STF and then transitions into an arm bar. SANADA starts to power up, lays in strikes and hits the dropkick. The paradise lock follows, and SANADA follows with the dropkick to he ass. Zack quickly attacks the arm, hits an uppercut and counters the TKO into a submission, but SANADA makes the ropes. Zack locks on an abdominal stretch, they work into a series of counters and SANADA hits a Saito suplex for 2. Zack fights back after SANADA lands on his feet on the moonsault attempt, and follows with a PK. He immediately goes back to the arm, stomping away on SANADA’s arm. SANADA now hits the springboard missile dropkick and both men are down. Zack lays in uppercuts, and counters the TKO into the hanging kimura. SANADA powers out and into skull end, but Zack escapes and goes right back to the arm. The European clutch gets 2. SANADA right back into skull end, but Zack rolls back into another European clutch for 2. SANADA hits a big uppercut, but Zack again counters the TKO into a triangle. SANADA powers up and into the TKO and finally hits it and the cover gets 2. SANADA hits a tiger suplex, covering for 2. The slam follows but Zack counters the moonsault into a triangle and lays in elbows. He transitions into the arm bar and then into a rather elaborate bow and arrow style hold and SANADA is done. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated SANADA @ 26:40 via submission [***¾] While not at the level of some of Zack’s previous two tournament matches, this was a very good main event. They went long, but it didn’t feel long, and told a good story, with SANADA being able to keep up with Zack early on, and then Zack moving into counter wrestler mode, looking for that opening or mistake. The story around the TKO, the constant counters, and finally hitting it was great. But for me, the thing that held this back from being great was SANADA’s selling. LIJ are largely babyfaces by default, because the crowd loves them, and Zack has been the devious grapple-fucking heel through out the tournament. So while LIJ gets face reactions, and SANADA has great babyface fire, he’s not great selling babyface, and with so much of the match being built around him selling, it created a large disconnect for me. Zack Sabre Jr. continues to roll, and it has been a blast so far.

– THE FINALS ARE WEDNESDAY: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

