Csonka’s NJPW New Japan Road 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, & Yuya Uemura defeated Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, & Yota Tsuji @ 10:45 via submission [**¾]

– Shingo defeated Henare @ 9:45 via pin [***½]

– Suzuki-gun defeated Tiger Mask & Jushin Thunder Liger @ 10:30 via DQ [**½]

– CHAOS defeated Bullet Club @ 11:45 via pin [**¼]

– Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI defeated Taichi & DOUKI @ 9:45 via pin [**½]

– NEVER Openweight Six-Man Title Match: Champions Togi Makabe, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Toru Yano defeated Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 14:50 via pin [***]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi & Kazuchika Okada @ 19:25 via pin [***¾]

Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, & Yuya Uemura vs. Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, & Yota Tsuji : We start off with dads take your kids to work day here. Tenzan and Nagata begin, locking up and working into counters. They trade shoulder tackles, and then strikes. Tenzan rakes the eyes and follows with Mongolian chops. Yota and Yuya tag in, and they lock up and work to the ropes. Yuya follows with chops, but Yota fires back and then gets run over with a shoulder tackle. They trade and Nakanishi then tags in. He follows with chops, strikes and then takes out Kojima & Tenzan. Yuya fires back but is quickly cut off as Nagata tags in for double teams. He starts attacking the arm, Yuya fires back but Nagata grounds him with kicks. Yota tags back in and follows with a slam, another and a third as he covers for 2. Nagata tags back in and lays in kicks. Yuya fires back, and follows with the dropkick. Tag to Kojima and he lays in machinegun chops on Nagata, his the running forearm and a rolling elbow until Nagata dropkicks the knee. Koji manages a koji cutter, but Nagata hits the XPLODER. Nakanishi tags in clears the ring and clotheslines Kojima for 2. The rack follows, it breaks down and Tenzan tags in as they double team Nakanishi. Nakanishi fights them off with a double suplex and tags in Yota. He runs wild on Tenzan and hits the slam for 2. He and the dads clear the ring and triple team Tenzan, Yota his the spear and the crab follows until Kojima makes the save. The Tenkoji cutter follows and the anaconda vice finishes it. Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, & Yuya Uemura defeated Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, & Yota Tsuji @ 10:45 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good and standard opening trios match with a fun Korakuen crowd behind them.

Shingo vs. Henare : They lock up and then trade shoulder tackles. Henare follows with strikes and then takes him down. Shingo powders, and then comes back in as Henare attacks. Shingo dumps him and whips him to the barricade. They trade and Shingo follows with a shoulder tackle. Back in and Shingo follows with a slingshot double stomp. He grounds the action and lays in elbow strikes for 2.He lays the boots to Henare, Henare fires up and follows with strikes until Shingo levels him. Henare fires back and hits the flying shoulder tackle, lays in strikes and follows with the suplex. The diving chop follows for 2. Shingo counters back, hits elbow sand the jab, following with a clothesline. He lays in corner clotheslines and that gets 2. Shingo follows with kicks, Henare fights off noshigami and hits a head butt. Shingo counters rampage once but Henare hits it the second time for 2. Shingo battles back with noshigami for 2. He follows with clotheslines, they trade and Henare fires up with slaps and Shingo follows with a lariat. The pumping bomber follows for 2. Made in Japan finishes it. Shingo defeated Henare @ 9:45 via pin [***½] This was a really good, hossy sprint to get Shingo back on the winning track.

Tiger Mask & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) : We have regular, friendly wrestle dad Liger here. Suzuki attacks before the bell and it’s mass brawling. Suzuki works him over with a chair, wile Kanemaru works over Tiger. Suzuki just mauls Liger on the floor, hits him with an umbrella and chokes him out with it. They work into the ring and Suzuki lays the boots to him and rips at his mask. Kanemaru disposes of Tiger as Liger fires back on Suzuki, but Suzuki then drops him with strikes. Kanemaru tags in and covers for 2. He lays the boots to Liger, but Liger fires up until Suzuki pulls the hanging arm bar. Suzuki then tags in and distracts the ref as Kanemaru works over Liger some more on the floor. Suzuki attacks the arm, working Liger over in the ropes. Liger battles back with the fisherman’s buster and tags in Tiger. He runs wild with kicks, knee strikes and a knee bar on Kanemaru. The tombstone follows, Tiger heads up top and misses the flying head butt. Kanemaru follows with clotheslines, a slam and then the moonsault for 2. Deep impact misses, and Tiger hits the tiger driver. Wholesale changes to Liger and Suzuki, they trade and Suzuki dumps Liger. They brawl on the floor, Suzuki attacks with a chair shot and Suzuki then shoves down the ref. He offers Liger a chair and they face off. They chair fight, Liger attacks the ref and then brawls with Suzuki until they call for the DQ. Suzuki-gun defeated Tiger Mask & Jushin Thunder Liger @ 10:30 via DQ [**½] This was a perfectly solid match to continue the build to Liger vs. Suzuki , but felt odd just going back to Liger here following the big Kishin angle. But still, there was good heat for Liger vs. Suzuki here.

– Post match, Liger says, “I apologize to everyone coming to Ryogoku Monday, because you aren’t going to see a wrestling match. You’re going to witness a fight to the death, a murder. Because I promise you, I will take Suzuki’s head!”

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii, Sho, & Yoh) vs. BULLET CLUB (Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, Jado, & Gedo) : Yujiro attacks Ishii right away, lays in strikes, rakes the eyes and Ishii fires back until Yujiro bites him. Ishii bites him back, Gedo cheap shots him and Ishii then runs them together and Sho joins in as CHSOS isolates Yujiro and then beat down Gedo. They clear the ring out so Ishii can work over Yujiro until Yujiro stuns him off the ropes. The spill to the floor, and Yujiro posts Ishii. Bullet Club takes control, and back in, Yujiro lays the boots to Ishii. Ishii tries to fight back but gets beat down in the corner. Jado tags in and slows this down even further, grounding Ishii. Gedo tags in and chokes out Ishii in the corner. He rakes the eyes, tags in Ishimori and he rakes the eyes. Ishii counters the back handspring kick into a German and tags in Yoh. Yoh runs wild, as Sho joins n for double teams. Yoh follows with uppercuts, but Ishimori battles back and hits a knee strike after a Jado kendo shot. Yoh then cuts off Yujiro, and tags in Goto. Goto plays the hits with the spin kick and Saito for 2. Yujiro works into counters, hits the sliding dropkick and Gedo tags in. The superkick follows for 2. He gets the knux, the ref takes them and Jado is in and Goto cuts him off and it breaks down. 3K takes out Yujiro, then Ishimori and Goto finishes Gedo with the lariat, ushigoroshi and GTR. CHAOS defeated Bullet Club @ 11:45 via pin [**¼] This was ok and about as good a match as you’re going to get with Jado, Gedo, & Yujiro together in a tag in 2019.

Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI vs. Taichi & DOUKI : BUSHI and DOUKI begin, with DOUKI attacking and BUSHI battling back with a DDT. Naito tags in and follows with strikes, Taichi cheap shots him and that allows DOUKI to attack until Naito follows with a hip toss. Enziguri by Taichi and they brawl to the floor. Taichi works him over until Naito rolls back in and DOUKI covers for 2. Taichi tags in and chokes out Naito. Suzuki-gun follows with double teams as DOUKI tags back in. He chokes out Naito, hits a slam and running double stomp, covering for 2. Naito fires back, hits an enziguri and Taichi cuts him off. They trade, Taichi rakes the eyes and the trousers are off. Naito counters the buzzsaw kick, follows with strikes, a DDT and basement dropkick. BUSHI tags in and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Taichi cuts him off with an enziguri, DOUKI tags in and lays in a flurry of kicks, covering for 2. Taichi in and double teams follow for 2. Naito gets dumped, but BUSHI cradles DOUKI for 2. It breaks down, LIJ follows with double teams and DOUKI cradles BUSHI for 2. BUSHI follows with a dropkick, code breaker, and the MX follows for the win. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI defeated Taichi & DOUKI @ 9:45 via pin [**½] I realize that Naito needs something to do, but another program with Taichi (which was implied here) doesn’t appeal to me at all. The match was solid, but unspectacular.

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Champions Togi Makabe, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Toru Yano : Tanahashi and Taguchi begin, locking up and both looking to ground the action as they work into counters and end in a standoff. Yano and HASHI tag in, HASHI attacks and follows with chops. the draping dropkick follows and HASHI covers for 2. Yano rakes the eyes and tries to undo the buckle pad but HASHI stops him. Yano gets the hair takedown and tags in Makabe. Honma joins him and they lock up. They work into counters ,and trade shoulder tackles as Honma take shim down. He follow with strikes, chops and Yano cuts him of. It breaks down and team Tanahashi runs wild and miss kokeshis. The champions take control, isolating Honma. Taguchi tags in and misses a kokeshi. Makabe cuts off Honma and follows with rights. Yano tags in and whips he and Tanahashi to the exposed buckle. Taguchi tags in and follows with grounded ass attacks and covers for 2. Makabe back in and lays the boots to Honma. Honma fights off a suplex and hits one of his own. Tag to HASHI and he takes control with chops and a shoulder tackle on Makabe. Makabe battles back with clotheslines, mounted strikes and HASHI connects with the powerbomb. Lariat by Makabe and Taguchi and Tanahashi tag in. Tanahashi runs into an ass attack, and Taguchi follows with the rolling suplexes until Tanahashi hits twist and shout. Sling blade follows and he heads up top and gets cut off until the faces make the save. The high fly flow misses and Taguchi sets for bum a ye, but misses. Tag to Honma and he lays in chops, elbows and a bulldog. The falling kokeshi misses. They trade, Taguchi takes control and tags in Yano. He gets sent into the exposed buckle, kokeshi by Honma misses and then hits it the second time. He and Tanahashi hit kokeshis, and it breaks down as Honma hits the slam, heads to the ropes and hits a flying kokeshi on Yano. It breaks down into the big move buffet, the challengers run wild until Yano cradles Honma for the win. Champions Togi Makabe, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Toru Yano defeated Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 14:50 via pin [***] This was an enjoyable, fun, and lighthearted match that the live crowd loved.

Kota Ibushi & Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL & SANADA : Ibushi and EVIL begin. EVIL attacks with kicks, hits a shoulder tackle but Ibushi pops back up and hits the dropkick. Okada tags in and SANADA joins him. They play to the crowd and tease dropkicks until SANADA hits one and EVIL takes out Ibushi. SANADA dumps Okada as they all brawl to the floor. LIJ takes control as EVIL works over Okada back in the ring. The broncobuster follows for 2. SANADA tags in and follows with elbow strikes, and covers for 2. He grounds the action, Okada powers to his feet and hits the flapjack. Tag to Ibushi and EVIL joins him as Ibushi runs wild with kicks and hits the standing moonsault for 2. EVIL battles back, hits a clothesline, and follows with a superkick. SANADA tags in and gets the paradise lock on Ibushi. He unlocks it with the dropkick and follows for 2. Ibushi counters back with a RANA, tags in Okada and he runs wild on SANADA with elbow strikes. SANADA fires back as they trade, SANADA takes out the knee with a dropkick and then runs into the air raid neck breaker. Okada follows with a slam, heads up top and the elbow drop connects. EVIL makes the save, it breaks down, missile dropkick by SANADA to Ibushi and SANADA then gets skull end on Okada. He drops down and Ibushi makes the save. SANADA dumps him and slams Okada, heads up top and the moonsault misses as SANADA lands on his feet. Okada counters skull end and SANADA follows with the dropkick for the double down. Tags to Ibushi and EVIL, they trade and Ibushi follows with kicks and a powerslam and moonsault for 2. Ibushi hits a German, bom a ye is countered by a lariat and darkness falls gets 2 as Okada makes the save. SANADA dumps him and everything is evil is countered and they trade strikes. Head kick by Ibushi and the cover gets 2. Ibushi looks for kamigoye, SANADA makes the save, it breaks down and everything is evil connects non Okada. Bom a ye by Ibushi and kamigoye is stopped by SANADA, the TKO follows and EVIL hits everything is evil for the win. EVIL & SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi & Kazuchika Okada @ 19:25 via pin [***¾] This was a really good main event, with a great closing stretch and worked extremely well as the final build to next week’s top matches.

