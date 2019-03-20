Csonka’s NJPW NJ Cup (Day 9) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NJ Cup Tournament Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 20:15 via pin [****]

– NJ Cup Tournament Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay @ 20:20 via pin [****]

Tomohiro Ishii vs. YOSHI-HASHI : They lock up and HASHI looks to ground things. Off the ropes and they collide with shoulder tackles. They work into counters and then a stalemate. HASHI follows with strikes, but Ishii then runs him over. HASHI fights back, but runs into a powerslam. Ishii follows with chops, and HASHI is down. They trade and Ishii drops him again. They fight over a suplex, Ishii lays in knee strikes, but HASHI hits the suplex. He follows with strikes and the running blockbuster connects. He chokes him out in the corner, and then lays in strikes and chops. The draping dropkick connects and that gets 2. HASHI then slaps Ishii; Ishii gets pissed and just absorbs strikes and starts laying into HASHI. They trade and HASHI is rocked and is down. Ishii now follows with chops and strikes in the corner, pummeling HASHI. Ishii now lays in head butts, rips off HASHI’s shoulder tape and HASHI spits at him and they trade slaps. Jesus. Ishii is rocked and HASHI takes him down with kicks. Ishii firs up and then runs into a lariat. The sitout powerbomb follows for 2. HASHI locks on the butterfly lock, but Ishii fights but HASHI transitions to a sleeper and then back to the butterfly lock. Ishii tries to power out but HASHI drags him away from the ropes. Ishii finally powers his way to the ropes. HASHI slams him and the swanton misses. Ishii to his feet, and hits kicks and a Saito suplex. HASHI cuts off the lariat, they trade chops and Ishii then hits a powerbomb for 2. He misses the sliding lariat and follows with a German and sliding lariat for 2. HASHI counters the brainbuster into a cradle for 2. The spin kick follows and HASHI then connects with a lariat. Meteora follows for 2. The fisherman’s buster then follows for 2 again. Karma is countered but HASHI hits the German. Ishii counters karma into a DDT. HASHI fires up but Ishii hits the head butt. HASHI lays in superkicks and an enziguri. Lariat by Ishii but HASHI kicks out. The brain buster finally finishes HASHI. Tomohiro Ishii defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 20:15 via pin [****] This was great stuff, just a hard-hitting match with HASHI showing great fire and both men delivering a tremendous home stretch with great near falls and a hot crowd. Ishii delivers as always.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay : They lock up, working to the mat and Ospreay starts working the arm. Okada counters out, and grounds Ospreay. Ospreay back to his feet, but Okada takes him to the ropes and we get the clean break. Okada follows with strikes, Ospreay fires back as they trade and Ospreay dumps him. Ospreay follows with a dropkick, and misses the plancha. Ospreay then springboards into an uppercut, and Okada rolls him back in. The senton atomico follows, and Okada follows with elbow strikes. Okada then dropkicks Ospreay to the floor. Ospreay struggles back in and Okada follows with strikes. Ospreay then sends Okada to the floor and follows with the Sasuke special. Back in and the back handspring kick score for 2. Ospreay misses a charge and Okada hits the flapjack. Okada follows with the neck breaker for 2. Okada heads up top and the elbow drop follows. Ospreay fires back with a head kick as Okada poses. Ospreay now springboards in and hits the flying forearm for 2. Ospreay lays in a series of kicks, looks for storm breaker but Okada counters out and follows with John Woooooooooooo. Okada now lays in strikes, Ospreay fires back and they trade. Ospreay counters and takes Okada down and then follows with a short-armed clothesline. Okada cuts him off with a dropkick, misses the second and Ospreay follows with a hook kick. The back fist misses, but the enziguri lands. Ospreay takes Okada up top on his shoulders and hits a super iconoclasm for a great near fall. The Robinson special follows, and the oscutter is countered with a German by Okada. He looks for rainmaker, but Ospreay counters with the Spanish fly for 2. Ospreay up top and the shooting star press connects. Back up top and he hits another for 2. The oscutter is countered with a dropkick and then a tombstone. Okada looks for rainmaker, but Ospreay counters and runs into a tombstone. The rainmaker follows and Ospreay is done. Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay @ 20:20 via pin [****] This was another great match, that slowly and smartly built into a well done homestretch, filled with some great counters and near falls and Ospreay coming off on Okada’s level. The win also sets up a potential rematch for the NEVER title down the line.

– Set for round tomorrow…

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Colt Cabana vs. SANADA

– The semi finals so far …

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kazuchika Okada

– End Scene.

