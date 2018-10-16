Csonka’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle 10.16.18 Review  

Csonka’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle 10.16.187 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Toa Henare, Shota Umino, & Ren Narita defeated Ayato Yoshida, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura @ 13:00 via submission [***¼]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, & Tomoaki Honma defeated Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens @ 12:48 via pin [***½]

– Bullet Club defeated CHAOS @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– Super Jr. Tag League Tournament Match: Taiji Ishimori & Robbie Eagles defeated Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask @ 11:10 via submission [***]

– Super Jr. Tag League Tournament Match: Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & ACH @ 10:35 via pin [***]

– Super Jr. Tag League Tournament Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado defeated KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin @ 14:50 via pin [***]

– Super Jr. Tag League Tournament Match: BUSHI & Shingo Takagi defeated Sho & Yoh @ 21:05 via pin [****¼]

Toa Henare, Shota Umino, & Ren Narita vs. Ayato Yoshida, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura : They make quick mention of Yagi’s unexpected retirement. Uemura and Narita to begin, as they immediately work into some grappling. Henare and Tsuji in, Henare looks to bully him around and show his dominance, but Tsuji cuts him off and lays in chops. Henare cuts him off, and Umino & Narita arrive and beat down Tsuji. Umino follows with a slam and Team Henare works quick tags and repeated covers for 2. Tsuji hits a disoperation dropkick and tags in Yoshida. Yoshida takes control, working over Henare but Henare ends that with a running lariat. Tag to Umino, he hits running back elbows and trades rapid-fire strikes with Yoshida. Umino follows with a missile dropkick and covers for 2. Yoshida fights off the German, and hits aside effect and PK for 2. Umino fires up, they trade strikes, and Umino cuts him off with a spinebuster. Tags to Narita and Uemura, they collide and almost knock each other out. Henare takes out Tsuji, they brawl to the floor, and Uemura gets the crab on Narita, but Narita makes the ropes. The belly-to-belly follows for 2. Narita gets the crab, great fight by Uemura but he has to tap. Toa Henare, Shota Umino, & Ren Narita defeated Ayato Yoshida, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura @ 13:00 via submission [***¼] This was a good opener, with a lot of fire and the lions getting a lot of time to shine. Henare looks to be taking the mentor role with Tsuji here. The younger lions are coming along very well and showed a lot here.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, & Tomoaki Honma vs. Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens : Tanahashi and Ibushi work a spirited little opening stretch before Owens & Honma tag in. Honma fights off Owens, Yujiro cheap shots him and then Honma is sent to the floor where Yujiro attack with his pimp cane. Back in and Owens covers for 2. Ibushi tags in, refuses to work double teams because he’s a wholesome lad, but lays in a flurry of kicks and covers for 2. Yujiro tags in and he grounds Honma. Makabe rushes in and makes the save but Yujiro sends him to the floor. Owens tags in, teases the package piledriver, but then beats down Honma and tags Yujiro back in. He maintains the heat until Honma hits a desperation suplex and tags in Makabe. Makabe runs wild, dumps Ibushi and works over Yujiro with corner strikes. The clothesline follows for 2. Yujiro bites him, and hits the inverted DDT. Ibushi tags in and connects with kicks and a standing moonsault for 2. They trade strikes, and Makabe hits a big lariat. Tanahashi tags in, attacks the knee and follows with the senton for 2. Ibushi cuts off sling blade, hits a PELE, and tags in Owens. Owens runs wild, hits the running knee strike and back breaker for 2. It breaks down, Owens looks for the package piledriver, but Tanahashi hits twist and shout as it continues to break down and Makabe hits lariats. Sling blade by Tanahashi and Honma hits the falling kokeshi. The high fly flow finishes Owens. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, & Tomoaki Honma defeated Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens @ 12:48 via pin [***½] This was a very good, action packed, and tremendously fun tag match. I like the story of Ibushi being trapped between Omega & Tanahashi’s philosophies here.

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Trent, & Chuckie T vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa : This is our first look at the new era of Bullet Club as they battle CHAOS. Jado (sort of dressed like the old Bone Soldier) is out with Bullet Club. White enters separately with Gedo. Okada wants White to begin, but he gets Tonga. Okada attacks White, and then runs wild on Tonga until Fale & Loa rush the ring. Okada fights them off and brawls with Tonga. Jado hits Okada with a kendo stick and this leads to a brawl on the floor. White now tags in and works over Okada on the floor, slamming him to the apron. Back in and White follows with uppercuts and a Saito suplex for 2. Fale tags in, and just beats down Okada with clubbing strikes. The Guerrillas take control, working double teams, and Loa hits the powerslam for 2. Tonga back in and more double teams follow. Tonga hits the corner splash, Loa back in and runs into a flapjack. Trent tags in and hits a high cross. He follows with chops and rights, and the sunset flip gets 2. Trent then follows with a tope. Back in and Trent hits the tornado DDT for 2. Loa cuts off the running knee and follows with a side slam. White tags in, lays in chops and Trent dumps him and tags in Chuckie. He follows with a plancha and then the moonsault misses and it breaks down, and Chuckie does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Tonga makes the save, it continues to break down and Okada dropkicks White. Chuckie looks for a piledriver Gedo in to distract the ref, low blow and blade runner finish Chuckie. Bullet Club defeated CHAOS @ 10:30 via pin [***] This was a good match that played into the new group dynamics well as CHAOS continues to struggle.

Taiji Ishimori & Robbie Eagles vs. Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask : Liger and Ishimori to begin. They lock up, work into some back and forth and separate. Liger now grounds the action, but Ishimori fights off the Romero special. Eagles tags in as does Tiger. Tiger lights him up with leg kicks, they work into counters and Tiger hits the back breaker. Liger tags back in and double teams follow. Ishimori cuts off the Romero special, and then tags in and starts working the leg of Liger. Eagles tags back in and he continues the attack and covers for 2. Ishimori tags back in, now working a death lock variation as he continues working the knees of Liger. Tiger breaks it up, Eagles tags in and they isolate Liger. Liger manages to run them together and hits a desperation back breaker. Tiger flies in with a high cross for 2. he lays in kicks to Ishimori, takes him up top, and Eagles makes the save and ends up dropkicking Ishimori. Tiger now hits the super arm drag off the top onto Ishimori for 2 and works for an arm bar, but Ishimori makes the ropes. Tiger lays in a series of kicks, but Ishimori hits the back handspring kick. Eagles tags in and follows with kicks and chops on Tiger. Tiger cuts him off; Liger tags in and hits a shotei and powerbomb for 2. Ishimori takes out Tiger and Liger cradles Eagles for 2 Shotei! Eagles kicks out. Eagles counters the brainbuster, seated senton by Ishimori, and Ishimori and Eagles hit charging double knees. Eagles now hits a cool slam and then heads up top and the 450 to Liger’s knee follows; the inverted figure four follows and Liger fights but has to tap. Taiji Ishimori & Robbie Eagles defeated Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask @ 11:10 via submission [***] This was a good match that had an invested crowd, with Eagles picking up a huge win in his NJPW proper debut.

Ryusuke Taguchi & ACH vs. Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr. : Volador and ACH to begin. They lock up, pick up the pace and work into a stand off. ACH grounds him and hits an ass attack, and tags in Taguchi. Taguchi calls the plays, making ACH run and continually attack Volador. Ass attacks follow from both, and ACH hits a plancha to the floor onto Soberano. Taguchi grounds Volador. ACH tags in and continues to keep the action grounded. Taguchi tags in and hits a flying ass attack. He follows with more ass attacks; he and ACH work quick tags and basically rapid fire as attacks and cover for 2. Taguchi runs wild with ass attacks, Volador finally cuts him off and he and Soberano hit a doomsday high cross. Soberano in and lays the boots to Taguchi. The enziguri and tornillo follow for 2. Taguchi cuts him off, but Soberano cuts off the ass attack. Wholesale changes to ACH & Volador, and Volador absolutely kills ACH with a superkick for 2. ACH trips him up, hits the double stomp and covers for 2. Taguchi back in and Soberano cuts off ACH, RANA on Taguchi and then hits the Fosbury flop. ACH superkicks Volador and hits the German for 2. ACH heads up top, but Volador cuts him off and follows him up for the SUPER RANA for the win. Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & ACH @ 10:35 via pin [***] This was another good match, with a more playful tone thanks to ACH & Taguchi, and a different style thanks to the luchas.

– Trent joins commentary an issues a challenge to Cody for the US Title.

KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado : Kanemaru & Despy attack at the bell and immediately take control. Sabin and KUSHIDA fights back; lay in kicks and follow with apron cannonballs to the floor. Back in and Sabin & KUSHIDA isolate Despy, working the arm and utilizing double teams. Despy fights back and Kanemaru pulls Sabin to the floor and attacks. He then posts Sabin, rolls him back in and Despy takes the heat. Kanemaru tags in and kicks KUSHIDA to the floor and then rakes the eyes of Sabin. Sabin manages to fight back, hits a running kick, and tags in KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA flies in and runs wild, hits the back handspring elbow and then he and Sabin work double teams. KUSHIDA isolates Despy, but Despy runs him into Sabin and dumps him as Kanemaru slams him into the crowd. They get chairs; beat on KUSHIDA & Sabin and even use a young lion as a weapon. KUSHIDA makes it back in and Kanemaru hits a slam. The big backdrop follows and then a crab as Despy takes Sabin to the floor. KUSHIDA digs deep, fights and makes the ropes. Despy back in; he beats down KUSHIDA and talks shit to him. Kanemaru pulls KUSHIDA to the floor but KUSHIDA fights him off, and gets the tag to Sabin, Sabin hits a high cross, apron PK, and missile dropkick. The suicide dive follows. Back in and the tornado DDT gets 2 on Despy. Despy fights off cradle shock, the dream sequence follows on Despy and KUSHIDA & Sabin run wild. They look for skull and bones, but Kanemaru takes out KUSHIDA. Sabin hits a big lariat, an enziguri, and cradle shock follow and Kanemaru pulls out the ref. He mists Sabin, and Despy hits the spear, pinche loco, and that’s that. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado defeated KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin @ 14:50 via pin [***] This was going really well, KUSHIDA & Sabin are fucking awesome together, and this was heading towards match of the night territory for me until it broke down into the same old cliché Suzuki-gun bullshit that killed the great momentum and really ruined it for me it terms of taking this from potentially great to just good. Kanemaru & Desperado were actually doing great just being dick heels, they do not need all of the bullshit.

BUSHI & Shingo Takagi vs. Sho & Yoh : Trent puts over Shingo vs. Gargano from DGUSA when discussing Shingo. Shingo and Sho to begin, as the junior power boys start lighting each other up. This quickly changes to Yoh vs. BUSHI. They trade strikes, and then chops. Yoh never learns with the chops and knocks Shingo to the floor, tags in Sho and they work some double teams. Sho takes control, laying in kicks until BUSHI takes out his knee. Shingo is in and pummels Sho and then Yoh, just running wild with ease. The action spills to the floor, and Shingo works over Sho as BUSHI & Yoh battle. They all brawl into the bleachers and LIJ has control, slamming 3k into the east/west signs. Shingo posts Sho, rolls him back in and tags in BUSHI. Double teams follow as they isolate Sho. Shingo back in and more double teams follow and BUSHI covers for 2. BUSHI now grounds things, working an STF as Shingo works over Yoh. Shingo now tags back in, laying the boots to Sho. The suplex follows for 2. Sho hits the desperation spear and Yoh tags in and runs wild with dropkicks. Dragon screws follow, and then the double stomp gets 2. Shingo cuts off Yoh, tags in BUSHI and he heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. He runs 3k together and hits the double RANA. Yoh cuts him off, and Sho is back and they work double teams, and they dump Shingo. Stereo topes follow. Back in and 3k double team BUSHI, but Shingo makes the save, hits a Saito suplex, it breaks down and they are all down. Sho and BUSHI trade strikes, lighting each other up and BUSHI hits a spin kick but Sho follows with a German. Yoh tags in and they double team BUSHI but Shingo breaks up the pin. The double team suplex follows on Shingo. Double knees to BUSHI connect and then the backstabber/running dropkick combo follows. BUSHI fights off 3k, DDTs Sho and Shingo tags in and he and Yoh trade strikes, Shingo takes control and just fucks up Yoh’s day. Shingo counters the RNA and BUSHI hits a dropkick as Yoh lands on his head. Yoh hits a backslide, but the double team backstabber/spinebuster follows for 2. BUSHI apron DDTs Sho and Shingo hits the Gory bomb. The pumping bomber kills Yoh, but he somehow kicks out at 2. Shingo fires up and the last falconry finishes Yoh. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi defeated Sho & Yoh @ 21:05 via pin [****¼] This was an absolutely great main event, setting the bar early for the tournament, and seeing Shingo look not only like a beast, but an absolute star. It started slowly, but smartly escalated throughout and they had the crowd the entire time. BUSHI & Shingo looked like they had been working together for years, 3K were tremendous and valiantly fighting babyfaces, but just couldn’t overcome the raw power and sped of Shingo here. 3K may have lost, but they looked amazing and it was far from an easy win for LIJ. This match gets LIJ off and running, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a rematch in the finals.

The Standings

* Ishimori & Robbie Eagles: (1-0) 2pts.

* Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr: (1-0) 2pts.

* Desperado & Kanemaru: (1-0) 2pts.

* BUSHI & Shingo: (1-0) 2pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (0-1) 0pts.

* Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA: (0-1) 0pts.

* ACH & Taguchi: (0-1) 0pts.

* Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask: (0-1) 0pts.

