Csonka’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle 10.17.18 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino, & Ren Narita defeated Ayato Yoshida, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura @ 12:30 via submission [**¾]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, & Toa Henare defeated Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens @ 12:40 via pin [***]

– CHAOS defeated Bullet Club @ 11:20 via DQ [***]

– Super Jr. Tag League Tournament Match: Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask defeated Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr. @ 11:10 via pin [***¼]

– Super Jr. Tag League Tournament Match: Taiji Ishimori & Robbie Eagles defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & ACH @ 13:15 via pin [***]

– Super Jr. Tag League Tournament Match: BUSHI & Shingo Takagi defeated KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin @ 16:45 via pin [***½]

– Super Jr. Tag League Tournament Match: Sho & Yoh defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado @ 13:30 via pin [**½]

Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino, & Ren Narita vs. Ayato Yoshida, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura : Yoshida & Umino start things off. They trade chops, just fucking each other up with thunderous sounding chops. Narita and Uemura in and they work into some friendly grappling. Tag to Honma, he hits the slam and beats Uemura down. Umino and Narita in working double teams and isolate Uemura. Honma back in and lays in chops. Uemura fights off the suplex, hits a dropkick, and tags in Yoshida. He runs wild, clears the ring, and hits a PK for 2. Honma cuts off another PK, hits a back elbow and falling kokeshi. Narita tags in and works back and forth with Yoshida, trading strikes, but Yoshida gets a sleeper and PK combo ala Shibata for 2. Narita hits the overhead belly too belly and Tsuji tags in. He lays in strikes, and grounds things with a crab. Honma makes the save, it breaks down, and Tsuji & Umino trade strikes. Umino goes John Wooooooooo and hits a spinebuster for 2. The suplex and crab follow for Umino. Tsuji fights, fades, but makes the ropes. Umino up top, hits the missile dropkick and is back to the crab and Tsuji taps. Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino, & Ren Narita defeated Ayato Yoshida, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura @ 12:30 via submission [**¾] While lacking the heat an overall energy from yesterday’s opener, his was a pretty good opener as they looked to start a mini-feud with Umino & Yoshida.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, & Toa Henare vs. Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens : Yujiro and Makabe to begin. Owens cheap shots Makabe and he and Yujiro attack, but Ibushi refuses to join in became he’s a wholesome wrestle boy. Henare tags in and scares Yujiro. Things spill to the floor for a bit and Bullet Club isolates Henare before knocking Tanahashi to the floor. Double teams on Henare follow, and Yujiro then grounds things. Ibushi in and he works over Henare with kicks, covering for 2. Ibushi refuses to work douchey double teams with Owens, keeping his good wrestle boy status. They continue to keep the heat on Henare, hitting rapid-fire offense, and picking up covers for 2. Henare tries to fire up with chops, but Ibushi cuts him off with kicks until he runs into a Samoan drop. Tanahashi finally gets the hot tag and runs wild, playing the hits to he delight of the crowd. Ibushi cuts him off with a flurry of kicks and the standing shooting star gets 2. Ibushi follows with a RANA, Owens tags in and takes control, hits the running knee strike and that gets 2. Yujiro and Makabe get involved, Tanahashi hits twist and shout, and tags in Henare. He takes control, working over Owens in the corner, and hits the suplex for 2.It breaks down as Tanahashi and friends isolate Owens and then we get brawling to the floor. Henare up top, misses the shoulder tackle, and Owens hits the package piledriver for the win. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, & Toa Henare defeated Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens @ 12:40 via pin [***] This was an overall good and fun tag match. I really love the dynamic between the wholesome Ibushi, Owens, and the sleazy Yujiro.

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Trent, & Chuckie T vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa : After suffering a loss last night, CHAOS pulls a Suzuki-gun and jumps Bullet Club before the bell. Okada plays Suzuki, dragging White to the floor and kicking his ass. Yano looks to Yano, Fale cuts him off and Jado then hits Yano with a kendo stick. White cuts off Okada on the floor, slamming him to the apron repeatedly, and back in Bullet Club isolates Yano. Poor Yano is taking an ass beating here, and now Okada gets knocked to the floor. Yano manages to make a comeback, hits an atomic drop and tags in Trent who flies in with the high cross. He follows with a snapdragon on Tonga, Loa cuts him off, but Chuckie cuts Loa off with soul food. The Best Friends take over, Chuckie hits a tope, and Tonga hits a dropkick and stops Trent’s momentum. White tags in, lays in chops on Trent, but Trent hits the corner stomp and rolls for the tag. Okada in and White runs away so he works over Loa. Bullet Club clears the ring, and start working over Okada. CHAOS back in and makes the save. It breaks down, Okada slams Fale and dropkicks Loa. The tombstone follows and White slides in and cuts off Okada. Gedo in and hits Okada with the knux for a DQ. CHAOS defeated Bullet Club @ 11:20 via DQ [***] This was another good tag between the units, they are capturing the tone of the feud well, everyone is playing their parts well, and it’s working. I’m loving the Okada/Tanahashi teases.

– Bullet Club teases the big post match beat down on Okada, but Tanahashi makes the save. Okada bails without any interaction with Tanahashi.

Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask vs. Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr. : Tiger and Soberano into begin, they work into some friendly back and forth as they work a very respectful babyface match here. They work into a stand off and Liger & Volador now tag in. Volador’s ear is all taped up as his stitches got ripped open last night. He immediately picks up the pace and they try to get fancy and Soberano almost dies on a funky dive spot while Volador hits the sweet looking moonsault to the floor. Back in and Volador targets the knee of Liger, which was worked on yesterday. Soberano tags in grounding Liger and focusing on the knee. The luchas now double-team Liger, keeping the focus on the knee. Volador grounds the action, and starts getting a bit mean. Soberano in and Liger moves; Volador accidentally superkicks Soberano. Tags to Tiger and Soberano, Tiger hits the back breaker and follows with kicks, He takes Soberano up top and Soberano shoves him off and the moonsault eats knees. Volador hits the missile dropkick and Soberano heads up top and the tornillo follows for 2. Volador takes out Liger, Tiger makes the comeback, dumps Volador and he cradles Soberano for 2. The tombstone connects and Liger is back with shoteis. The Liger bomb and Tiger driver gets 2. The Tiger suplex finishes Soberano. Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask defeated Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr. @ 11:10 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun match, with the junior legends working hard as the underdog team and Liger continuing with the story of his injured knee, which will be a theme throughout it appears.

Ryusuke Taguchi & ACH vs. Taiji Ishimori & Robbie Eagles : ACH faces off with former tag partner Ishimori here; they made the finals in 2016. Eagles & Taguchi to begin. Eagles takes control, working the arm and grounds the action until Taguchi makes the ropes. Eagles follows with chops, lays in kicks and follows with a dropkick. ACH & Ishimori tag in. ACH pick up the pace, and they work into a stand off. ACH hits a hip toss and ass a attack. Ishimori cuts off the plancha, and they brawl with Ishimori attacking with a chair. Ishimori starts attacking the ribs, rolls ACH back in and covers for 2. Eagles back in, they work double teams, and the cover gets 2. Bullet Club works quick tags, grounding ACH and Ishimori now attacks the knee. The quick tags continue, as Eagles is in and grounds things once again. ACH battles back with chops and a superkick and tags in Taguchi. He runs wild with ass attacks, taking control. The DDT combo follows for 2. Taguchi follows with rolling suplexes on Eagles and that gets 2. Taguchi now springboards in, rolls through and hits a gourd buster, but Eagles cuts him off and wholesale changes to Ishimori and ACH. They trade strikes ACH trips him up and hits the standing double stomp for 2. Ishimori fights off the German, they trade chops, and ACH counters the back handspring kick with a German for 2. ACH up top and misses the big splash. Ishimori hits the sliding German, and takes out Taguchi. Eagles in and covers for 2. They double team ACH, John Woooooo by Ishimori follows and the double knees gets 2 as Taguchi makes the save. Eagles hits a suicide dive, ACH and Ishimori work into counters, double knees by Ishimori gets 2. Bloody cross finishes ACH. Taiji Ishimori & Robbie Eagles defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & ACH @ 13:15 via pin [***] This was a good back and forth match with ACH playing a great babyface, and Bullet Club winning again in dominating fashion.

– Chuckie T replaces Romero on commentary.

BUSHI & Shingo Takagi vs. KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin : BUSHI and Sabin to begin, they work a fast paced opening stretch and KUSHIDA tags in. Shingo now tags in and here we go. They lock up; Shingo overpowers KUSHIDA, but KUSHIDA grounds things and starts to attack the arm. Shingo escapes with a slam, BUSHI takes out Sabin, and Shingo then choke out KUSHIDA in the corner. BUSHI in and they work double teams and take control. BUSHI does the shirt choke, but KUSHIDA cuts him off and Sabin tags in with a high cross. He runs them together and hits a tornado DDT. LIJ cut him off with double teams, BUSHI takes KUSHIDA to the floor as Shingo maintains control on Sabin. The suplex follows for 2. BUSHI back in and lays the boots the Sabin and the STF follows. Shingo takes out KUSHIDA as Sabin makes the ropes. Shingo takes Sabin to the floor and works him over, rolls him back in and BUSHI covers for 2. Sabin fights off LIJ, hits an enziguri, and then makes the tag. KUSHIDA in and lays in chops, runs wild with kicks, and then hits a wild top rope dive onto Shingo on the floor. KUSHIDA rolls into an arm bar, Sabin plays defense, but BUSHI makes the ropes. KUSHIDA back on the attack of the arm, but BUSHI hits the rebound kick and both are down. Sabin & Shingo tag in, they trade strikes, and Sabin runs wild with a flurry of kicks, takes out BUSHI, and then tornado DDTs Shingo for 2. Double teams on Shingo follow, and BUSHI makes the save as Sabin had Shingo cradled. The dream sequence follows on BUSHI, Shingo battles back, cuts off the cradle shock, and hits a nasty looking pop up DVD. LIJ double team Sabin, and Shingo covers for 2 as KUSHIDA makes the save. BUSHI dumps him and hits the suicide dive. Sabin gets the la magistral cradle for 2. Shingo cuts him off, hits the Gory bomb and, pumping bomber; Sabin is dead but somehow kicks out at 2. Shingo hits last falconry and finishes it. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi defeated KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin @ 16:45 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, with Shingo continuing to look like a star and BUSHI & Shingo moving to 2-0. Poor Chris Sabin nearly died at the hands of Shingo multiple times, because no one is ready for Shingo.

Sho & Yoh vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado : You’ll be absolutely shocked to hear this, but Suzuki-gun attacked before the bell in a complete lack of sportsmanship. 3k battles back and gets it in the ring. They take control, working over Kanemaru. Despy takes out Sho and beats him down in the crowd as the champions take control. Despy uses chairs, and slams Sho into the wall. Back in and Kanemaru works over Yoh, Despy tags in and beats down Yoh as Kanemaru attacks Sho on the floor. Yoh tries to fight back with chops, but he’s quickly cut off with double teams. Kanemaru works a camel clutch, but Yoh makes the ropes. Kanemaru follows with a suplex for 2. Despy tags back in and slap Yoh around. Despy rakes the eyes, but Yoh manages to cut him off and tags in Sho. Sho run wild with strikes, dumps Kanemaru and spears Despy. He follows with chops, but runs into a spinebuster. Kanemaru tags in and they trade rights. Sho hits a desperation knee strike, tags in Yoh and he hits dragon screw. The neck breaker follows, and Sho takes out Despy. They double team Kanemaru, Despy in to make the save, but he runs into knee strikes. Despy rolls on Romero for a distraction, whisky mist, and Kanemaru hits the moonsault for 2. Kanemaru looks for deep impact and it connects and Yoh kicks out at 2. Kanemaru back up top and Sho makes the save, it breaks down and the champions double team Sho. Yoh runs the champions together and gets the cradle for the win. Sho & Yoh defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado @ 13:30 via pin [**½] The 3k win will get them a title shot even if they don’t win the tournament which is good for them. The story as sound with the heel champions using all of their tricks to try an steal the win, leading to the babyfaces overcoming and winning. That is all well and good, but the match was extremely flat, lacked main event energy, and was honestly too much Suzuki-gun bullshit, which is so tired in these tournaments.

The Standings

* Ishimori & Robbie Eagles: (2-0) 4pts.

* BUSHI & Shingo: (2-0) 2pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (1-1) 2pts.

* Desperado & Kanemaru: (1-1) 2pts.

* Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA: (0-2) 0pts.

* Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask: (1-1) 2pts.

* Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr: (1-1) 2pts.

* ACH & Taguchi: (0-2) 0pts.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



