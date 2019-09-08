Csonka’s NJPW Road to Destruction: Blue Justice IX Review  

Csonka’s NJPW Blue Justice IX Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Yota Tsuji defeated Yuya Uemura @ 8:45 via submission [**¾]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Shooter Umino defeated Ren Narita @ 9:15 via pin [***½]

– Big Tom Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe, & Tomoaki Honma defeated Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, & Michael Richards @ 11:15 via submission [**¾]

– Bullet Club defeated Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, & Henare @ 10:25 via pin [***¼]

– Suzuki-gun defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Sho, & Yoh @ 13:05 via submission [***½]

– LIJ defeated CHAOS @ 13:10 via submission [***¼]

– Tetsuya Naito & EVIL defeated Jay White & Gedo @ 12:45 via submission [**¾]

– Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi, & Jushin Liger defeated Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Jado @ 15:25 via pin [***]

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura : The lads are 2-2-21 against each other. They lock up and work to the mat and then back into a standoff. Uemura grounds things but Tsuji counters back to his feet and then gets taken back down. Tsuji counters into a head scissors, but Uemura slips out and back to the feet they go. Uemura follows with strikes, they trade and Tsuji hits a big shoulder tackle but Uemura works him over in the corner. They trade chops and Uemura beats him down in the corner and lays the boots to him. He follows with more strikes but Tsuji hits a shoulder tackle and covers for 2. He grounds things and then follow with a slam, but Uemura makes the ropes. Tsuji follows with strikes and chops, and then the corner splash until Uemura hits a dropkick. The shoulder tackle and elbow drop follows for 2. Tsuji fights off the crab, but Uemura gets a half crab and locks it in deep. Tsuji fights and makes the ropes. He fires back, and hits the spear. The swig connects and the crab follows. Uemura fights, but Tsuji pulls him back for the submission. Yota Tsuji defeated Yuya Uemura @ 8:45 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good match as these two have developed a good chemistry.

Shooter Umino vs. Ren Narita : It’s top of the class time here with Shooter vs. Narita. They lock up and work to the mat. Umino powers up and they work into counters, as Narita takes control. Umino fights, but Narita keeps him down until Umino hits body shots and they trade shoulder tackles. They trade again and Narita then takes him down. He follows with chops, and Narita then mows him down with a shoulder tackle. He follows with chops and lays the boots to Narita in the corner. The elbow drop and crab follows, and Narita powers up but Umino sits down deep on the hold. Narita manages to crawl to the ropes, fires back and hits a backdrop. He follows with elbows and forearms, and the suplex gets 2. The belly to belly follows for 2. Umino fights off the Narita special suplex and connects with knee strikes as they trade forearms. The fire up and go crazy strikes as Narita takes control. Umino cuts him off but Narita hits the overhead belly to belly and both men are down. Narita fires up and locks on the rolling leg lace until Umino cradles him for 2. Narita follows with strikes, but Umino hits the dropkick. Narita counters the fisherman’s suplex into a cradle for 2. Umino cuts him off with a spinebuster, heads up top and follows with the missile dropkick and bridging German for the win. Shooter Umino defeated Ren Narita @ 9:15 via pin [***½] This was really good, with great intensity, clean work and these two showing why they are the top of the lions class.

Big Tom Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe, & Tomoaki Honma vs. Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, & Michael Richards : Makabe and Conners begin, with Connors looking to quicken the pace until Makabe grounds him. Connors makes the ropes and follows with chops, which just annoy Makabe so he lays in chops, They lock up and trade shoulder tackles. Connors ten takes him down and Makabe actually took a bump on a road to show. Coughlin tags in for double teams and Makabe then mows him down. Ishii tags in, Coughlin attacks but Ishii won’t budge and then runs him over and follows with kicks. He connects with head butts and chops, Coughlin fires back but Ishii likes it and runs him over. Coughlin hits a desperation dropkick, but HASHI tags in and lays in chops; The running back elbow follows for 2. Makabe tags in and follows with strikes in the corner. He hits a slam and covers for 2. Honma tags in and the back elbow follows for 2. Coughlin follows with chops, and takes Honma down. Fredericks now tags in and hits the dropkick. He follows with a slam and stomps away at him, covering for 2. Honma cuts him off and hits a falling kokeshi. HASHI tags in and lays in strikes unto he runs into a dropkick. Richards tags in and hits a shoulder tackle. The lions clear the ring and work over HASHI. It breaks down on the floor as Richards hits a suplex for 2. HASHI cuts him off and hits a lariat for 2. The butterfly lock finishes it. Big Tom Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe, & Tomoaki Honma defeated Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, & Michael Richards @ 11:15 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good and standard stars vs. lions match.

Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, & Henare vs. Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo : Bullet Club attacks before the bell but Eagles & Ospreay make the comeback and follow with RANAS & planchas. Back in and they isolate Ishimori, working quick tags. Double teams follow and Henare tags in, and triple teams follow. Henare covers for 2. Ishimori rakes the eyes and follows with the seated senton as Bullet Club attacks and clears the ring. Ishimori chokes out Henare, and Owens tags in with a back rake. Phantasmo follows with one as well. Ishimori was left out and so he hits one. Phantasmo grounds Henare, and then lays the boots to him, does pushups and follows with a chinlock. Henare battles back, catches the high cross and follows with a Samoan drop. Ospreay tags in and hits a 619 and then the springboard forearm. Eagles joins in for double teams but Phantasmo battles back until he’s cut off by more double teams. Phantasmo then attacks the knee of Eagles, and Phantasmo hits the Argentine cutter. Owens in and battles with Henare, who hits a shoulder tackle and delayed suplex for 2. Owens fights off the uranage, dumps him, but backing Henare hits rampage for 2. Ishimori cuts him off and Eagles flies in, he and Ospreay follow with double teams and Henare up top, and crashes and burns. The package piledriver finishes him. Bullet Club defeated Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, & Henare @ 10:25 via pin [***¼] Good match, the teamwork of the birds of Prey is really great.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Sho, & Yoh vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Minoru Suzuki, Kanemaru, & DOUKI : MEXICAN INDIE SLEAZE LEGEND DOUKI IS HERE. Suzuki-gun attacks in a shocking turn of events, but the babyfaces battle back and take control, isolating Kanemaru in the ring. Taguchi calls the plays, but when they go to ram Kanemaru into his ass, it actually works for once. Yoh tags in and follows with uppercuts. Suzuki cuts him off with the hanging arm bar as his goons take control. Suzuki brutalizes poor Yoh on the floor, and then starts attacking the young lions. Back in and Kanemaru covers Yoh for 2. Sabre and Suzuki now work double team submissions, just punishing the poor lad. Suzuki tags in and continues the assault. The knee bar follows, and Sho tries to make the save but Suzuki cuts him off. DOUKI tags in and follows with a slam and running double stomp for 2. Yoh fires back, but DOUKI avoid the dropkick. Yoh fights off a suplex and does the deal with a falcon arrow. Tanahashi tags in and brawls with Sabre. The ace runs wild, dumps him, and dragon screws Kanemaru. One for Sabre follows. Sabre counters sling blade, locks on the cobra twist, transitions to an octopus and drags Tanahashi to the mat until he makes the ropes. The others brawl on the floor, Sabre follows with uppercuts and Tanahashi counters Zack diver into twist and shout. Sho tags in and hits the spear on Sabre but Sabre counters into a guillotine until Sho suplexes his way out. Yoh joins him and double teams follow and Taguchi takes out DOUKI. 3K fires up but Suzuki cuts them off as DOUKI rushes in to join him. Kanemaru in and Suzuki-gun runs wild on Sho. Sabre’s PK is countered, Sho fires back and hits a German for 2. Sabre counters project Ciampa into a triangle and transitions into the double am bar as Sho taps. Suzuki-gun defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Sho, & Yoh @ 13:05 via submission [***½] This was very good continuing the build to Tanahashi vs. Sabre and also teasing a match with the juniors, likely for the upcoming tag tournament.

Hirooki Goto, Rocky Romero, & Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo, BUSHI, & SANADA : Okada & SANADA begin, locking up and working into counters as Okada grounds things. SANADA counters, taking top control as they work to their feet. Okada works a side headlock, but SANADA powers to his feet and they work into a standoff. BUSHI & Romero tag in. BUSHI hits a RANA, but Romero cuts him off and knocks him to the floor. We get floor brawling. Back in and Romero grounds things, attacking the arm of BUSHI. Goto tags in and follows with clubbing strikes and a suplex for 2. He grounds the action, Okada tags in and hits a slam and senton atomico. He and Goto follow with double teams as Goto covers for 2. BUSHI battles back and hits a neck breaker. Shingo tags in and starts hitting anything that moves. He follows with clothesline son Goto and then a Saito suplex gets 2. They trade center ring, Goto follows with kicks and lands a lariat. Okada tags in and runs wild with back elbows but Shingo counters the DDT into a suplex. SANADA tags in and gets the paradise lock on Okada. The dropkick to the ass frees him, Okada fights off the TKO and hits the flapjack. It breaks down, slam by Okada and he heads up top and leaps over SANADA and they work into counters. Okada cuts off the missile dropkick into the air raid neck breaker. Romero tags in and hits a RANA and forever clotheslines. The cradle follows for 2. Romero keeps firing away, but Shingo is back and LIJ runs wild on him until Okada makes the save. It breaks down into brawling, SANADA avoids the dropkick and BUSHI hits suicide dive. Skull end finishes Romero. LIJ defeated CHAOS @ 13:10 via submission [***¼] This was good and continued the builds to Shingo vs. Goto & SANADA vs. Okada.

Tetsuya Naito & EVIL vs. Jay White & Gedo : White & Naito begin, and like usual, Naito fucks around with him and makes White wait on him. White then returns the favor until Naito cradles him for 2. Naito dumps him and tranquilos. EVIL tags in and starts working the arm of White. He follows with a shoulder tackle and broncobuster for 2. EVIL follows with strikes, cheap shot by Gedo and White attacks, dumping him to the floor. Gedo works him over on the floor, choking him out and White then takes out Naito as they battle into the crowd. Bullet Club has taken control. Back in and White grounds EVIL and tags in Gedo. They double team EVIL, Gedo rakes the eyes and slams him to the exposed buckle. White back in and follows with chops and a back elbow for 2. Gedo dumps EVIL and White slams him to the barricades. Back in and Gedo covers until Naito makes the save. Jawbreaker by Gedo but EVIL cuts him off with chops. White tags in and stops the tag, lays in chops but EVIL cuts him off with a side slam. Naito tags in and hits a RANA. The basement dropkick follows for 2. Naito follows with strikes but White cuts him off with a DDT. Blade buster follows that for 2. Naito fights off the uranage, and hits a spinebuster. Tags to EVIL & Gedo, Gedo rakes the eyes and quickly gets cut off. EVIL follows with clotheslines and the fisherman’s buster for 2. Gedo bites him, and cradles him for 2. The superkick follows for 2. White gets a chair as Gedo gets the knux, Naito makes the save, dumps White and the scorpion deathlock finishes Gedo. Tetsuya Naito & EVIL defeated Jay White & Gedo @ 12:45 via submission [**¾] This was pretty good, but is just variations on the same match every night.

Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi, & Jushin Liger vs. Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Jado : Nagata and all of his dad friends come together to celebrate his 35-years in the business. Jado claims he wants to face Liger fair & square, and they begin. They lock up, working to the ropes and Jado breaks clean. He offers a handshake, Liger accepts like a good lad and they hug. That allows bullet Club to rush the ring and attack, a shocking turn of events. They brawl to the floor and Jado whips Liger to the barricade. Back in and Liger fires back, but Jado pokes the eyes and follow with strikes. Tonga tags in and continues to choke him out. Fale tags in for the Tongan massage parlor, and then Yujiro works him over in the corner. Liger fires back, hits the back breaker, and tags in Kojima. The DDT follows and Tenzan joins him for double teams. The kojicutter follows and he than unloads with chops on Yujiro, Tonga, ands then Jado and Loa. Fale charges, he moves and he crushes his teammates as Kojima dumps him. Kojima hits the corner elbow but Tonga cuts him off. Bullet Club takes control, isolating Kojima. Loa then tags in, lays the boots to him and grounds the action. Tonga follows with a senton atomico, and then machinegun chops. Jado tags in and follows with chops, and then takes him down. He works over the back of Kojima, and Yujiro follows with the leg drop for 2 as Liger makes the save. Fale tags in, follows with body shots and a slam. He misses the elbow drop and Nakanishi tags in and trades with Fale. He follows with chops. they trade shoulder tackles and Nakanishi hits the spear. The torture rack follows but Loa makes the save. Nakanishi fights him of and Nagata tags in and runs wild with kicks, he and Nakanishi double team Fale and the cover gets 2. Fale fights back, but Nagata breaks him down into the arm bar. Yujiro makes the save, Nagata brawls with Fale, kendo shot by Jado and Bullet Club now works over blue justice. The Fale splash follows for 2. It breaks down, Jado gets the kendo and red shoes stops him, Tenzan follows with Mongolian chops, the dads take control, and Nagata hits the knee strike on Jado, shotei by Liger and that gets 2. Tonga makes the save but Nagata takes him out and the Nagata lock on Jado follows and he taps. Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi, & Jushin Liger defeated Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Jado @ 15:25 via pin [***] This was a good, crowd pleasing main event with the dads playing the hits and bullet Club being good heel foils. It was exactly what it needed to be.

YOUNG LION’S CUP STANDINGS

Alex Coughlin (2-0), 4pts.

Clack Connors (1-1), 2pts.

Michael Richards (1-1), 2pts.

Shooter Umino (1-1), 2pts.

Ren Narita (1-1), 2pts.

Karl Fredericks (1-1), 2pts.

Yota Tsuji (1-1), 2pts.

Yuya Uemura (0-2), 0pts.

