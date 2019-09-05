Csonka’s NJPW Road to Destruction Review 9.05.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Michael Richards defeated Yuya Uemura @ 8:50 via submission [**½]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Ren Narita defeated Karl Fredericks @ 7:10 via submission [***]

– Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & Satoshi Kojima defeated Yota Tsuji, Shooter Umino & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 11:50 via pin [***¼]

– Toa Henare, YOSHI-HASHI, & Big Tom Ishii defeated Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa @ 9:00 via pin [***]

– Bullet Club defeated Tomoaki Honma, Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay @ 9:30 via pin [***]

– Sho, Yoh, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Junior @ 12:40 via pin [***½]

– Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, & Rocky Romero defeated SANADA, BUSHI, & Shingo @ 8:45 via pin [***¼]

– Tetsuya Naito & EVIL defeated Jay White & Bad Luck Fale @ 16:10 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Yuya Uemura vs. Michael Richards : They lock up and immediately work to the mat. Back to the feet and Richards grounds the action, but Uemura counters out and starts working the arm. Richards battles to his feet, and takes control with a side headlock. Uemura escapes but gets ran over by a shoulder tackle. Richards lays the boots to him and follows with chops and a clothesline for 2. They trade strikes, and Uemura follows with a dropkick. The corner dropkick follows, and he lays the boots to Richards and follows with ground and pound. He hits a slam and gets the crab. Richards fights, powers up and makes the ropes. Uemura stomps away at him, lays in strikes but Richards hits a desperation clothesline. The suplex follows for 2. Uemura fights off the crab with strikes from the bottom but Richards finally gets it. Uemura fights and crawls to the ropes. Richards tries it again, and locks it in. Uemura fights again, Richards falls over but Uemura taps. Michael Richards defeated Yuya Uemura @ 8:50 via submission [**½] This was a pretty good opener, with Richards picking up a somewhat surprising win. He needs to work on his crab technique though.

Karl Fredericks vs. Ren Narita : They start by trading strikes and chops. Narita fires up but Fredericks hits the dropkick. The slam follows and then another and the cover gets 2. He grounds the action, maintaining control. Narita fights to his feet, but Fredericks cuts him off and follows with a corner splash and slam. The elbow drop follows for 2. Fredericks charges and misses, allowing Narita to hit John Wooooooo. Corner attacks follow and the suplex gets 2. Fredericks fights off the suplex, Narita lays in strikes but Fredericks hits the spinebuster and follows with a vicious looking half crab. Narita fights, crawls and powers up to make the ropes. Fredericks lays the boots to him but Narita fires back and hits the overhead suplex. The half crab follows, and Fredericks quickly makes the ropes but Narita pulls him back center ring and transitions to the rolling leg lace. Fredericks fights, but fades and taps. Ren Narita defeated Karl Fredericks @ 7:10 via submission [***] Narita finally gets the NJ dojo on the board in a good match.

Yota Tsuji, Shooter Umino & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & Satoshi Kojima : Kojima & Tenzan begin. They lock up and separate. Lock up again and they work to the ropes until Kojima lays in some strikes and follows with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan fires back, they trade and Kojima hits Mongolian chops. Tenzan cuts him off and he lays in Mongolian chops. Connors & Umino tag in and start brawling right away, they trade shoulder tackles, and Connors follows with the dropkick. Yota and Coughlin now tag in, they lock up and work to the ropes. Yota lays in chops, Coughlin likes it and returns fire. They keep trading and Coughlin takes control and follows with a slam for 2. Kojima tags in and he lays in elbows strikes, knocks Tenzan to the floor and then hits a neck breaker for 2. Connors back in and works quick tags with Coughlin as they double team Yota. Coughlin now works a deathlock, Tenzan makes the save and takes out Connors. Coughlin keeps Yota grounded, but Yota makes the ropes. The dropkick follows and Tenzan tags in and limps mildly. He lays in Mongolian chops, head butts and a clothesline and suplex connect for 2. Tenzan follows with heads butts but Coughlin catches him with a dropkick. Umino tags in and runs wild as he’s all fired up. The basement dropkick and suplex follow for 2. Connors fights off the fisherman’s buster and hits the big spear. Kojima lights up Yota with machinegun chops and the corner elbow but Yota fires back, hits the shoulder tackle and it breaks down as Team Tenzan isolates and triple teams Kojima. Team Kojima makes the save, and the Koji cutter follows but Yota cuts him off with a spear but then gets decapitated with a lariat for the Kojima win. Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & Satoshi Kojima defeated Yota Tsuji, Shooter Umino & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 11:50 via pin [***¼] Nothing fancy here, just a good and well worked tag match with nice intensity from the rivals as the tag team dads battle.

Toa Henare, YOSHI-HASHI, & Big Tom Ishii vs. Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa : Jado is at ringside. Bullet Club attacks right away and takes control. Loa isolates HASHI and Tonga joins in as Jado sneaks in a kendo shot. Tonga follows with elbow strikes but Ishii is back and he and HASHI take control. Owens tags in and as does Henare. He follows with strikes, and then a shoulder tackle. Owens counters back and dumps him. The dropkick through the ropes connects and then back in, Owens covers for 2. The slam follows and Loa hits a senton atomico for 2. He lays the boots to him, hits a suplex and Tonga hits the slingshot elbow drop. Ishii in and they trade strikes unto Tonga dropkicks him to the floor. Henare back in and hits the Samoan drop. Tag to HASHI and he runs wild on Bullet Club, hits the running blockbuster and follows with chops. The draping dropkick follows and the cover gets 2. Ishii tags in and Tonga begs off, allowing Loa to attack. Bullet Club now isolates Ishii, working triple teams until Henare makes the save and hits the double rampage on the Guerrillas. Owens takes him out but Ishii is back and Owens cradles him for 2. Ishii counters the knee strike, but Owens fights him off and hits the running knee strike for 2. Ishii fights off the package piledriver, HASHI attacks and Ishii finishes it with the brainbuster. Toa Henare, YOSHI-HASHI, & Big Tom Ishii defeated Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa @ 9:00 via pin [***] This was a good match wit a nice pace and the challengers maintaining momentum ahead of challenging for the belts.

Tomoaki Honma, Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo : Ospreay and Phantasmo begin. They lock up, work into counters, and Phantasmo follows with a RANA. Ospreay battles back, hits the flying forearm and tags in Eagles. They work quick tags, double teaming Phantasmo and working the arm. Honma tags in and lays in head butts. The slam follows and the kokeshi connects. Yujiro cuts him of and Bullet Club takes things to the floor, taking control. Yujiro chokes out Honma with his pimp cane, and back in, Ishimori and Phantasmo work double teams. Yujiro joins in for triple team back raking. The basement dropkick follows, and he covers for 2. Ishimori tags in and follows with chops and double knees. Honma then powers him up with a suplex. Eagles tags in and hits the missile dropkick. He lays in kicks on Ishimori, takes out the knee and the missile dropkick to the knee connects. Phantasmo in and Eagles fights them off, running wild. Tag to Ospreay and the hook kick follows, and Eagles hits sliced bread for 2. They double team Ishimori, take him up to for the Spanish fly but Phantasmo makes the save. Ishimori and Ospreay battle, the poison RANA follows and Yujiro & Honma tag in and trade. Honma hits the bulldog and kokeshi, but Yujioro cuts him off until Honma hits a lariat and it breaks down. The faces triple team Yujiro, diving kokeshi by Honma and he heads to the ropes and misses the falling kokeshi. Yujiro hits the fisherman’s buster for 2. Pimp juice finishes it. Bullet Club defeated Tomoaki Honma, Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay @ 9:30 via pin [***] This was a good and fun trios match with the right man taking the fall.

Sho, Yoh, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Junior : If Yujiro wasn’t sleazy enough for you, Mexican indie scum legend DOUKI is up next. Ina shocking turn of events. Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell and takes the fight to the floor. This leaves Suzuki alone with Taguchi in the ring. Suzuki mauls him until Taguchi hits an ass attack. Taguchi Japan now runs wild on Suzuki as Taguchi calls the plays. Taguchi to the ropes, which is always a mistake because Suzuki-gun cuts them off and Suzuki now plans to kill Taguchi. he offers Suzuki his headgear, but Suzuki opts to beat the shit out of him as the brawl spills to the floor. Suzuki murders young lions with chair shots, and Taguchi barely beats the count. Suzuki tries to rip his leg of, DOUKI takes out Sho Sabre tags in. They work double team submissions on Taguchi, and DOUKI tags in. He follows with strikes, Taguchi fires back but DOUKI rakes the eyes. Kanemaru in and continues to work over Taguchi and covers for 2. He cuts off the ass attack, but Taguchi hits it the second time. Tanahashi tags in and runs wild, an he and Yoh follow with dragon screws. The cloverleaf on Sabre is countered with a triangle, but Tanahashi escapes and pulls an arm bar. Sho tags in and attacks the arm of Sabre, but DOUKI tags in and they trade strikes. Sho takes control, but misses a charge and then follows with the spear. The German is cut of, it breaks down and Suzuki-gun works over Sho. PK by Sabre and DOUKI hits the flying double stomp for 2. The faces rush in, they all brawl to the floor and Sho and Yoh cut off DOUKI, it breaks down, double knees to Sabre and 3k double team DOUKI and Kanemaru makes the save and DOUKI gets the cradle for 2. The 3K then finishes DOUKI. Sho, Yoh, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Junior @ 12:40 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fn all action tag match; best thing on the show so far.

Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, & Rocky Romero vs. SANADA, BUSHI, & Shingo : Okada & SANADA begin. They lock up and Okada hits a shoulder tackle. They tease finishers and Okada follows with a basement dropkick. Romero tags in and follows with strikes and chops. Forever clotheslines are cut off and BUSHI in and run into a RANA. Shingo cuts him of and SANADA follows with a paradise lock on Okada. The dropkick frees him and SANADA dumps Okada. BUSHI now works over Romero, and double teams follow. Shirt choke by BUSHI, and Shingo tags in. The suplex follows and the cover gets 2. Romero fires back, but Shingo just gets pissed and fires back until Romero hits a RANA. Goto tags in and runs wild on LIJ. The Saito on Shingo follows for 2. Shingo counters ushigoroshi and follows with a lariat. BUSHI tags in and hits the missile dropkick. They triple team Goto and BUSHI covers for 2. BUSHI looks for MX, but Goto counters, it breaks down and Okada hits a dropkick, Shingo takes him out and Goto hits ushigoroshi on BUSHI. The GTR finishes it. Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, & Rocky Romero defeated SANADA, BUSHI, & Shingo @ 8:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good and energetic tag which continued the builds to Shingo vs. Goto & Okada vs. SANADA.

Tetsuya Naito & EVIL vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale : Gedo is at ringside. Naito and White begin. Naito plays mind games with White, remaining tranquilo. White then attacks, and lays in strikes until Naito dumps him and traquilos. White back in and EVIL takes out Fale, as they double team White. Naito follows with strikes, and Fale cuts off combination cabrone. He works over EVIL & Naito on the floor and White joins in. He focuses on Naito, rolls back in to mock Naito. Back in and White dumps Naito again and slams him to the barricade and apron. White mocks him as he continues his attack. Back in and White covers but Red Shoes refuses to count, because White’s an asshole. Fale tags in and follows with clubbing strikes and a slam. Fale hits another slam, argues with Red Shoes as White tags in with a slam and covers with one foot, but Red Shoes refuses to count until White properly covers him for 2. White takes out EVIL, Fale slams Naito but misses an elbow drop. Naito battles back, dropkicks the knee and tags in EVIL. EVIL follows with clotheslines, but White cuts him of and they double team him. EVIL avoids the charge and hits a bulldog. Fale cuts him off with a shoulder tackle, White tags in and hits the Snap Saito. The blade buster follows for 2. EVIL counters back, they trade and EVIL lays in chops that drop White. The superkick follows and Naito tags in, hits the RANA and basement dropkick. He knocks Fale to the floor, hits a neck breaker and follows with a crucifix submission until Fale makes the save. Naito takes White up top, follows him up and White then crotches him. Naito fights off the sleeper suplex, but White hits the uranage. Fale tags in and hits the corner splash and running splash for 2. The grenade is cut off by EVIL, it breaks down and EVIL hits darkness falls, tornado DDT by Naito on Fale, and we get a ref bump. Gedo in and Naito takes him out, chair shot by White and EVIL hits him with a chair. Short destino by Naito, baseball chair shot on Fale and the destino finishes Fale. Tetsuya Naito & EVIL defeated Jay White & Bad Luck Fale @ 16:10 via pin [***]

The build to Naito & White continues as the two sides get more violent and LIJ picks up another win.

YOUNG LION’S CUP STANDINGS

Alex Coughlin (1-0), 2pts.

Clack Connors (1-0), 2pts.

Michael Richards (1-0), 2pts.

Ren Narita (1-0), 2pts.

Karl Fredericks (0-1), 0pts.

Yuya Uemura (0-1), 0pts.

Yota Tsuji (0-1), 0pts.

Shooter Umino (0-1), 0pts.

– Thanks for reading.