Csonka’s NJPW Road to Destruction Review 9.06.19  

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Alex Coughlin defeated Michael Richards @ 6:30 via submission [**½]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Karl Fredericks defeated Clark Connors @ 7:15 via submission [**¾]

– Yota Tsuji, Ren Narita, & Satoshi Kojima defeated Yuya Uemura, Shooter Umino, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 11:50 via pin [***]

– Bullet Club defeated Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, & Big Tom Ishii @ 11:30 via pin [***]

– Bullet Club defeated Henare, Robbie Eagles, & Will Ospreay @ 10:10 via pin [***]

– LIJ defeated CHAOS @ 11:30 via pin [***½]

– LIJ defeated Bullet Club @ 11:00 via submission [***]

– Suzuki-gun defeated The Ace & Ass Connection @ 15:30 via pin [***¾]

Alex Coughlin vs. Michael Richards : Both are 1-0 in the tournament. They lock up and work to the ropes for the clean break. Lock up again and back to the ropes. Coughlin follows with chops and Richards tries to follow, but has no effect as Coughlin continues to light him up. Richards follows with kicks, but Coughlin runs him over with a shoulder tackle. He lays the boots to him and lays in more chops. Richards fires back, but Coughlin continues with chops. They work to the mat, and Coughlin escapes and follows with chops. Richard finally takes him down with the back elbow and is quickly cut off with a dropkick. The crab follows, and Richards makes the ropes. Coughlin hits the Russian leg sweep and follows with a deathlock. He follows with chops and bridges back, and Richards taps. Alex Coughlin defeated Michael Richards @ 6:30 via submission [**½] This felt like night and day, Coughlin is in way better shape and is way farther along in terms of skill, while Richards feels like the low man on the totem pole in terms of all of the lions involved. This was solid with Coughlin dominating.

Clark Connors vs. Karl Fredericks : Both are surprisingly 0-1 in the tournament. They lock up as Shibata’s boys do battle here. Fredericks grounds things and Connors fights to his feet, and they end in a stalemate. Lock up and Connors works a side headlock, Fredericks counters out and then gets taken right back down. Back to the feet and they trade shoulder tackles, and Fredericks follows with a dropkick that’s countered, but he makes the ropes to avoid the crab. Connors grounds him and then follows with chops. Connors works him over in the corner, lays in more chops until Fredericks fires back. Connors attacks the wrapped up shoulder, but Fredericks counters into a cradle for 2. Connors keeps attacking the arm, but Fredericks fires back and takes control. Connors hits a jawbreaker but Fredericks hits John Woooooo and follows with elbow strikes. Spear by Connors, and they trade chops. Uppercuts by Connors, and Fredericks hits the suplex and follows with the half crab. Connors fights but Fredericks transitions to a high angle half crab an taps Connors. Karl Fredericks defeated Clark Connors @ 7:15 via submission [**¾] This was pretty good with a better intensity and cleaner work than the opener.

Yuya Uemura, Shooter Umino, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yota Tsuji, Ren Narita, & Satoshi Kojima : Tenzan & Kojima begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. Tenzan follows with chops and a shoulder tackle. He lays in Mongolian chops, but Kojima fires back and hits a shoulder tackle. Umino & Narita tag in and lock up, and they trade shoulder tackles until Narita ground things. They then trade shoulder tackles, strikes, and Narita runs over Umino but Umino follows with a basement dropkick. Uemura and Yota tag in and they lock up and work to the ropes. Yota follows with chops, but Uemura takes him down and Yota counters into a head scissors. Uemura then cuts him off, tagging in Tenzan who lays the boots to Yota. He follows with head butts and grounds the action. Umino joins in for double teams and then lays in elbow strikes. Uppercuts ground Yota and Umino fires away with chops until Yota slams him down. Kojima tags in and the DDT follows. Machinegun chops follow on Umino, he hits the corner elbow, heads up top and the elbow drop gets 2. Umino slowly battles back, and hits the missile dropkick. Tenzan tags in and follows with Mongolian chops, the corner clothesline and suplex connect for 2. They trade; rolling elbows by Kojima and the cutter follows as both men are down. Uemura and Narita tag in, Narita takes control until Uemura hits a slam. He follows with chops, strikes, but Narita follows with a backdrop. Yota in and they double team Uemura until Umino hits the ring and it breaks down. Dropkick by Narita and the overhead belly to belly follows for 2. Tenzan takes out Kojima, Uemura follows with strikes on Narita, but runs into the bridging overhead suplex for the win. Yota Tsuji, Ren Narita, & Satoshi Kojima defeated Yuya Uemura, Shooter Umino, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 11:50 via pin [***] This served as a nice preview for the upcoming YLC matches. The confidence of Uemura & Yota continue to grow, while Umino and Narita continue to be really good. The dads played their roles well, and overall, this was a good match.

Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, & Big Tom Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga : Jado & Pieter are at ringside. Tonga and HASHI begin. Nope, Loa with the sneak attack and they all brawl. Bullet Club takes early control until Ishii battles back and works double teams with HASHI. HASHI takes control, ground in Tonga until Yujiro makes the save. Honma cuts him off, hits the falling kokeshi and then misses one on Tonga. HASHI lays in chops, but Jado trips him up and then gets taken out by HASHI. Loa & Yujiro then double team HASHI, as Tonga & Ishii brawl into the crowd. Bullet Club is in control and back in, takes the heat on HASHI. Yujiro grounds things and the leg drop follows for 2. HASHI fires back, but Yujiro cuts him off and then covers for 2. Loa in and the running powerslam follows for 2. He isolates HASHI in the corner and Tonga tags in and hits the senton atomico. HASHI fights back, hits a spin kick and tags in Ishii. Ishii runs wild, fights off Loa and runs Tonga into him and then takes out Yujiro. He follows with chops and strikes on Tonga, but Loa returns to cut him off and the champions follow with double teams and cover for 2. Ishii counters the Tongan twist once but Tonga hits it the second time for 2. Loa in and Ishii fights off a suplex and Ishii turns it into one of his own and tags in Honma. He follows with strikes, hits the bulldog and falling kokeshi. Clotheslines follow, but Loa hakes them off and Jado hits Honma with a kendo shot as Loa follows with a lariat. Ape shit finishes it. Bullet Club defeated Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, & Big Tom Ishii @ 11:30 via pin [***] This was good and continued the build to the upcoming tag title match.

Henare, Robbie Eagles, & Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale, El Phantasmo, & Taiji Ishimori : Ishimori and Eagles begin, locking up and working to the ropes for a clean break. Eagles now grounds the action, but Ishimori makes the ropes. Eagles follows with arm drags, a RANA and tags in Ospreay. Quick tags and double teams follow as they target the arm of Ishimori. Henare tags in and follows with chops. The shoulder tackle follows for 2. Ishimori works a sleeper, rakes the eyes and Phantasmo tags in. He chokes out Henare in the ropes, and follows with a senton atomico for 2. The double titty twister follows, and then the tree of WHOA double nut stomp. Phantasmo hits a moonsault into a back rake, because he’s a dick like that. Ishimori jumps off of Fale’s shoulders and he hits a back rake. Fale up top, Henare cuts him off and suplexes Phantasmo & Ishimori. Ospreay gets the tag, and he and Eagle stake out Fale and work double teams on Ishimori and cover for 2. They double team Phantasmo and look for the double Spanish fly but Ishimori makes the save. Ospreay hits an enziguri on Phantasmo, but Phantasmo cuts him off with the Argentine cutter. Henare tags in and brawls with Fale, hits clotheslines, strikes, but can’t lift Fale. It breaks down, Bullet Club runs wild on Henare and the Fale splash connects for 2. The faces mount the comeback, but Ospreay & Eagles get taken out on the floor. The head butt and lariat by Henare get 2 on Fale. Phantasmo cuts him off, and Fale finishes him with the grenade. Bullet Club defeated Henare, Robbie Eagles, & Will Ospreay @ 10:10 via pin [***] The build to the junior tag title match continued here in a good and simple match, and the right man taking the fall, unfortunately for poor Henare.

Rocky Romero, Hirooki Goto, & Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI, Shingo, & SANADA : Shingo & Goto begin, locking up and Goto looking to ground things until he hits shoulder tackles, and then Shingo takes him down. He follows with chops and they trade as the big boys throw down. BUSHI tags in and the shirt choke follows until Goto cuts him off. Romero tags in and dumps BUSHI as they all brawl to the floor. Back in and Goto suplexes BUSHI for 2. Romero tags back in fires away at BUSHI, taking control. Okada tags in and works over BUSHI in the corner. The slam and senton atomico follows for 2. Romero tags back in and grounds things. Goto tags back in and double teams follow. He grounds BUSHI and maintains control. Okada back in and it’s all CHAOS here. BUSHI fires back, gets cut off but manages a RANA and tags in SANADA who connects with a dropkick. The plancha follows, and back in, Okada battles back, and SANADA runs into a flapjack. Goto tags back in and SANAD cuts him off with the missile dropkick. Shingo tags in, follows with clotheslines and trades with Goto. They trade clotheslines and Shingo hits the jab but gets caught with ushigoroshi. Romero tags back in and Shingo cuts him off until Romero hits the tornado DDT for 2. Shingo counters sliced bread as LIJ swarms Romero and runs wild. Okada makes the save, gets dumped and Shingo is cut off by Goto, Skull end on Okada, he counters out but SANADA hits the dropkick. Romero takes out SANADA and hits sliced bread on Shingo for 2. Shingo counters back and hits the pop up DVD. The pumping bomber takes Romero’s soul and made in Japan finishes it. LIJ defeated CHAOS @ 11:30 via pin [***½] The builds to Okada & SANADA and Shingo vs. Goto continued here in a very good trios tag with a great closing stretch, easily the best thing on the show so far.

EVIL & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chase Owens & Jay White : Owens takes out EVIL and Naito and White brawl. Naito dumps him and traquilos. Owens tags in and wants EVIL. He attacks, but EVIL mows him down and follows with chops. He lays the boots to him and lays in more chops. Gedo trips up EVIL allowing Bullet Club to take control as they brawl on the floor. Back in and Owens follows with a running back elbow for 1. He grounds things and White tags in and continues to control as Naito is down on the floor. Owens back in and lays the boots to EVIL. EVIL shakes off his chops, so Owens rakes the eyes and grounds him. EVIL fires up and Owens cuts him off with a flurry of strikes until EVIL hits a Samoan drop. White cuts off the tag, but EVIL connects with chops and tags in Naito. He follows with strikes, arm drags and a dropkick. The neck breaker and basement dropkick follows. Naito lays in strikes in the corner as White begs off. Combination cabrone is countered as White hits a DDT. Owens tags in and misses the knee strike as Naito follows with a neck breaker. EVIL in as they double team Owens. White makes the save, dumps Naito and they double team EVIL. Blade buster by White and the Owens knee strike follows for 2. EVIL fights off the package piledriver, and Naito cuts off Owens and then hits a RANA on White. EVIL cuts off Owens with a head butt and big lariat for 2. The scorpion deathlock follows and Owens taps. LIJ defeated Bullet Club @ 11:00 via submission [***] Good tag match as the build to White vs. Naito continues.

– Bullet Club attacks post match, laying out LIJ as White steals the IC Title.

– Suzuki attacks Liger, who is on commentary and drags him in the ring to choke him out and hits the Gotch piledriver on him. The ace & ass connection make the save as the man event begins.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Junior : IT’S THE ACE & ASS CONNECTION VS. SUZUKI-GUN! Tanahashi works over Sabre in the ring and they trade uppercuts. Tanahashi dropkicks the knee and follows with a chop block. Taguchi tags in as double teams follow. He follows with grounded ass attacks on Sabre and continues to focus on the knee. He follows with strikes but Suzuki cuts off Taguchi with the hanging arm bar and then slams him to the barricade. He follows with chair shots as Sabre works over Tanahashi in the crowd. Suzuki chokes out Taguchi and hits him with the bell hammer. Double team submissions on Taguchi follow and Sabre now takes the heat. Suzuki tags in and brutalizes Taguchi with kicks. Taguchi fires back but Suzuki walks him down and lays in forearm strikes and drops Taguchi. Sabre tags in and follows with kicks to the ass, taking away Taguchi’s biggest weapon. Suzuki follows with an ankle lock and then chokes out Tanahashi. Sabre ties up Taguchi and Suzuki follows with kicks. Chops connect as Sabre chokes him out with his boot. Sabre attacks his as with strikes but the Gooch fires up and hits ass attacks and takes down Sabre. Ass attack on Suzuki and the tag to Tanahashi follows and he and Suzuki trade strikes. Slam by Tanahashi and the senton follows for 2. Suzuki counters sling blade, choke shim out and Sabre tags in and lights him up with uppercuts and they battle for position ad Sabre hits the u kick to the arm. Tanahashi counters back with twist and shout, sling blade, it breaks down and Sabre counters high fly flow into a triangle. He transitions to an arm bar and Suzuki joins in for the double arm bar until Taguchi makes the save. Tanahashi hits dragon screws on Sabre and tags in Taguchi. Ass attacks follow on Sabre, and the springboard ass attack follows for 2. Sabre counters the dodon with a rolling arm bar, but Taguchi counters into an ankle lock, drops down and Sabre makes the ropes. The suplex follows and BUM A YE is countered into a rear naked choke. Tanahashi makes the save and Suzuki is back, chokes out Taguchi as Sabre hits Zack driver on Tanahashi. One for Taguchi as well and that’s that. Suzuki-gun defeated The Ace & Ass Connection @ 15:30 via pin [***¾] I loved the different opening to this with the Liger angle, which transitioned into a hot brawling segment. The match was really good and entertaining and ended up the match of the night.

– Post match, Sabre locks on submissions and stomps away at the arm of the Ace to soften him up for their title match.

YOUNG LION’S CUP STANDINGS

Alex Coughlin (2-0), 4pts.

Clack Connors (1-1), 2pts.

Michael Richards (1-1), 2pts.

Ren Narita (1-0), 2pts.

Karl Fredericks (1-1), 2pts.

Yuya Uemura (0-1), 0pts.

Yota Tsuji (0-1), 0pts.

Shooter Umino (0-1), 0pts.

