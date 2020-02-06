Csonka’s NJPW Road to New Beginning 2.06.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Yuya Uemura defeated Yota Tsuji @ 9:35 via pin [***¼]

– El Phantasmo defeated Gabriel Kidd @ 8:05 via pin [***]

– Manabu Nakanishi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Henare & Tomoaki Honma @ 8:10 via pin [***]

– Sho, Yoh, & Will Ospreay vs. Kanemaru, Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr. @ 12:09 via DQ [***½]

– Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, & DOUKI vs. Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 11:35 via pin [***]

– SANADA, Naito, & Hiromu defeated KENTA, Jay White, & Taiji Ishimori @ 16:50 via pin [**¾]

– NEVER Openweight Six-Man Title Match: Champions EVIL, BUSHI, & Shingo defeated Big Tom Ishii, Hirooki Goto, & Robbie Eagles @ 21:50 via pin [****¼]

– Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, & Gino Gambino are on commentary.

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura : These two are 6-5-21 with Yota leading the series. They lockup and work into a grappling exchange and end in a standoff. Lockup as they work into counters, and Yota takes him down and starts working the leg. Yuya looks to attack the arm, but Yota counters and works into a side headlock. Yuya takes control, until Yota starts attacking the legs and keeps things grounded. He then follows with a shoulder tackle, delivers strikes and aback elbow for 2. Yuya fires back with chops, targets the shoulder and grounds Yota. He works for a submission, but Yota makes the ropes. Yuya keeps attacking the arm, grounding things and working for a submission until Yota makes the ropes. Yuya hits chops, but Yota counters into a slam. He delivers chops, a backdrop and covers for 2. Yuya fights but Yota gets the crab until Yuya makes the ropes. Yota follows with strikes, they trade and Yota takes control and pummels him with ground and pound. Chops follow as Yuya cuts him off with a dropkick, an overhead suplex and covers for 2. He hits the bridging overhead suplex and picks up the win. Yuya Uemura defeated Yota Tsuji @ 9:35 via pin [***¼] The series is tied once again as the boys had another good match to kick off the show.

El Phantasmo vs. Gabriel Kidd : This is a rematch from the other day, which Phantasmo won. They lockup and v grounds the action. Kidd escapes, takes Phantasmo down and starts working the leg. Phantasmo counters out and they separate. Lockup and Phantasmo grounds things, Kidd escapes and follows with a shoulder tackle. He delivers uppercuts, a hip toss and covers for 2. He lays the boots to Phantasmo, follows with strikes until Phantasmo hits the dropkick. He follows with ground and pound, kicks and chokes him out. He follows with strikes, and stomps on his nuts. Back rakes follow, and he then grounds things. Kidd fights to his feet, delivers chops and follows with the dropkick. He delivers uppercuts, a shoulder tackle and the half crab. Phantasmo fights, Kidd sits back, but Phantasmo makes the ropes. He stomps away at Phantasmo, delivers chops and Phantasmo cuts him off with a superkick. The top rope splash connects and Phantasmo pulls him up at 2. CR2 is countered into a cradle for 2. Phantasmo stomps away at him, but Kidd cradles him again for 2. He follows with a flurry of kicks, and CR2 finishes it. El Phantasmo defeated Gabriel Kidd @ 8:05 via pin [***] As expected, Phantasmo won again and they had another good outing.

Manabu Nakanishi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Henare & Tomoaki Honma : Henare and Nakanishi begin, locking up and then trading strikes. Henare takes control, tries to power him up but Nakanishi counters with the spear. Tenzan and Honma tag in, they lockup and then trade shoulder tackles. Tenzan follows with Mongolian chops, Nakanishi tags in and double teams follow on Honma for 2. Henare makes the save, gets dumped and Tenzan follows with chops. Honma hits the shoulder tackle, Henare tags in and slams Tenzan, covering for 2. He follows with chops, Mongolian chops and Tenzan cuts him off with the spin kick. Nakanishi tags in and dumps Honma, follows with chops on Henare, but Henare fires back until Nakanishi hits the clothesline, dances and the clothesline follows for 2. The backbreaker follows, Honma makes the save but Nakanishi takes him down. Henare suplexes Nakanishi, Tenzan tags in and he battles with Honma, Honma takes him down and then follow with chops. The bulldog follows, kokeshi connects and Henare joins in and they double team Tenzan and Nakanishi makes the save. He and Henare brawl to he floor, Honma misses the kokeshi off the ropes and Nakanishi hits a clothesline, Nakanishi heads up top and the flying chop connects. Tenzan up top and the moonsault connects for the win. Manabu Nakanishi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Henare & Tomoaki Honma @ 8:10 via pin [***] Nakanishi was motivated, Tenzan moonsault, yeah, I love my New Japan dads.

Sho, Yoh, & Will Ospreay vs. Kanemaru, Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr. : CHAOS attacks before the bell and follow with planchas. They all pair off as Will & Sabre brawl into the crowd. In the ring Sho works over Kanemaru as Yoh tags in, double teams follow and the cover gets 2. Will tags in and the backbreaker gets 2. He follows with strikes, Sho tags in and Despy trips him up as Kanemaru attacks the previously inured knee. It breaks down into a floor brawl, Will &Sabre fight into the crowd and Kanemaru starts focusing on Sho’s knee. Despy attacks with chair shots on Sho, rolls him back in and Sabre starts working submissions. Despy in and he continues the assault in the knee. Sho fires back, Despy cuts him off and covers for 2. Kanemaru tags in and double teams on Sho follow as they punish the knee. Figure four by Kanemaru, but Sho fights and makes the ropes. Kanemaru stomps away at the knee, Sho fires back but gets cut off. Kanemaru looks for a suplex, but Sho counters into a spear. Will tags in and Sabre joins him as they work into courts as Will slams him down and the standing shooting star press gets 2. Cheeky nandos is countered into a choke, Will fights and escapes but counters the European clutch into a cradle for 2. The back handspring kick connects, Yoh tags in and trades with Despy, they light each other up and Yoh hits the German for 2. Despy counters back, hits the spear but Yoh cuts him off with the backbreaker. Sho in and double teams follow, Will follows with kicks the standing corkscrew moonsault but it breaks down. Kanemaru slides a chair in, 3k are run together but fire back with knee strikes. 3K is stopped as Kanemaru attacks Sho’s knee, whiskey mist and the chair shot leads to a DQ. Sho, Yoh, & Will Ospreay vs. Kanemaru, Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr. @ 12:09 via DQ [***½] This was really good with the Suzuki-gun juniors looking to injure the champions ahead of Sunday’s match as well as tremendously fun stuff from Will & Zack.

– Post match, will makes the save and lays out Zack with a head kick.

Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, & DOUKI vs. Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe, & Ryusuke Taguchi : Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell and they all brawl to the floor. Back in and they isolate Makabe, but he fires back and follow with strikes on Suzuki. The faces triple team the king, but Suzuki battles back with the hanging arm bar on Makabe. They all brawl on the floor as Taichi continues his issues with Okada, Suzuki beats on Makabe, and they roll back in. DOUKI tags in, he grounds Makabe, follows with the dropkick and covers for 2. Taichi tags in and chokes out Makabe. Suzuki back in, lays the boots to Makabe, and then rocks him with strikes. the PK is blocked, Makabe hits a backdrop and then a big lariat. Okada tags in and Taichi joins him. back elbow by Okada, DOUKI attacks, he’s cut off and Okada DDTs Taichi. He dumps DOUKI and misses John Woo as Taichi hits the backdrop diver. The buzzsaw kick follows for 2. Okada counters back with a RANA, hits the dropkick and Taguchi tags in. He follows with ass attacks, THE PANTS ARE OFF as Taguchi pulls them of but eats an axe bomber. DOUKI in, Suzuki joins him for double teams, and DOUKI follows with the double stomp for 2. Italian stretch #6 follows, Makabe makes the save and hits clotheslines, Okada flies in and dumps Taichi, and Taguchi cuts off DOUKI, and BUM A YE and the dondon finishes DOUKI. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, & DOUKI vs. Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 11:35 via pin [***] This was good and I am greatly amused that Taguchi continues to own Mexican indie scum legend DOUKI. I think Taichi is beating Okada in the New Japan Cup.

– New Japan Cup announcements should drop around the 23rd.

SANADA, Naito, & Hiromu vs. KENTA, Jay White, & Taiji Ishimori : Gedo is at ringside. Naito and KENTA begin as KENTA powders to stall for about two-minutes. Bullet Club then attacks Naito, lays the boots to him and they all brawl to the floor and pair off. KENTA DDTs Naito on the floor, and rolls him back in. Ishimori tags in. slaps around Naito and grounds him, attacking the neck. Jay tags in, and dumps Naito. He slams him to the barricades and apron. Back in and Jay follows with the half crab. KENTA then follows with kicks, as the pacing has slowed to a crawl in the last few minutes. Bullet Club clears the ring a KENTA hits DDT for 2.The corner dropkick follows, he heads up top and misses the double stomp, Naito fires back and hits a spinebuster. SANADA tags in, trades with Jay, dumps Ishimori and dropkicks Jay. The paradise lock on Gedo on the floor follows, and he whips Jay to the barricade. Back in and Jay fights off the paradise lock, they work into counters and end in a double down. Jay fails at the paradise lock, lays the boots to SANADA and the DVD follows for 2. He follows with strikes, counters follow and SANADA hits the anarchist suplex. Tag to Hiromu, he battles with Ishimori until Ishimori counters the German hits the back handspring kick and Bullet Club triple teams Hiromu and covers for 2. Hiromu counters back, suplexes Ishimori to he buckles and Naito tags in. He hits a neck breaker, takes him up top and the avalanche RANA follows for 2. It breaks down, LIJ takes control and destino finishes Ishimori. SANADA, Naito, & Hiromu defeated KENTA, Jay White, & Taiji Ishimori @ 16:50 via pin [**¾] This was solid stuff, but it lacked fire to me and honestly, bored me at times; I wasn’t feeling it.

Champions EVIL, BUSHI, & Shingo vs. Big Tom Ishii, Hirooki Goto, & Robbie Eagles : Goto and EVIL begin, they lockup and trade shoulder tackles and EVIL takes him down, it breaks down and Robbie dumps BUSHI, and EVIL attacks until Ishii takes him out. The challengers take control, isolating EVIL and working quick tags. Robbie follows with chops, delivers leg kicks until LJJ cuts him off. They spill to the floor, pairing off and brawling around ringside. Back in and Shingo isolates Robbie until EVIL takes over. He and Shingo follow with double teams, Shingo then works a cravat and dumps Ishii. He goes back after Robbie until Ishii returns, they trade and they brawl to the floor. In the ring, EVIL works over Robbie and BUSHI tags in. he delivers chops, the missile dropkick and chokes him out with his shirt. The neck breaker follows, EVIL tags in and the broncobuster follows for 2. Shingo tags in and just beats on poor Robbie, smiles at Robbie’s striking attempts and drops him with a chop. The clothesline follows, Robbie counters back into a leg lariat and tags in Ishii but Shingo cuts him off and Ishii is down, clutching at his bad knee. They trade strikes, Shingo is game and they light each other up. Shingo is down, Ishii follows with kicks and strikes until Shingo fires up and drops him with big forearms. Ishii fires up, they trade and keep popping up until Shingo catches Ishii with the lariat. EVIL in but Ishii hits the suplex. Tag to Goto, he runs wild on the champions, runs them together as Robbie is in and CHAOS suplexes them both. Goto hits the spin kick, Saito and covers for 2. EVIL cuts him off, they work into counters until Goto hits a big lariat. LIJ cuts off Goto, working triple teams until Ishii makes the save. Dive by BUSHI, everything is EVIL is countered as Goto hits ahead butt, ushigoroshi and Ishii joins in for the double team GTR for 2. head but by Ishii, Goto fires up and the kick follows but the GTR is countered into darkness falls. BUSHI & Robbie tag in, Robbie takes control and Shingo takes him& Ishii out. Backstabber by BUSH and that gets 2. Robbie counters back, hits the dive and Ishii & Goto hit ushigoroshis. Robbie missile dropkicks BUSHI’s knee, turbo backpack follows and that gets 2. The Ron Miller special follows and BUSHI fights, but Shingo makes the save. It breaks down, big lads kill each other, lariats for all and everyone is down. BUSHI to the ropes, MX is countered into the code breaker, and 450 to the knee follows and the Ron Miller special follows until BUSHI mists Robbie and cradles him for 2. MX finally finishes it. Champions EVIL, BUSHI, & Shingo defeated Big Tom Ishii, Hirooki Goto, & Robbie Eagles @ 21:50 via pin [****¼] This was a great main event, the established pairing worked extremely well together again, and paid off all the work done on the tour with great action, great near falls, a tremendously well done closing stretch that thrived due to Eagles ‘ recent run of victories and multiple submission wins over BUSHI, which really made you feel he could and would win here. Great work by all six men here.

– Post match, Yano & Taguchi steal the titles. Ishii & Shingo then have a stare down over the NEVER championship, and tells Shingo he’s next. Shingo agrees.

