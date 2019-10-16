Csonka’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle 10.16.19 Review

– Super Jr. Tag League Match: Titan & Volador Jr defeated Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask @ 13:00 via pin [***]

– Super Jr. Tag League Match: Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Clark Connors & TJP @ 15:40 via submission [***½]

– Super Jr. Tag League Match: Suzuki-gun defeated Roppongi 3K @ 15:30 via submission [***]

– Super Jr. Tag League Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay @ 21:25 via pin [****]

Titan & Volador Jr vs. Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask : Tiger and Volador begin, they lock up and work to the ropes. Lock up again and Tiger takes control, off the ropes and Volador picks up the pace and they end in a stand off. They shake hands a Titan and Uemura tag in. They lock up and Uemura grounds the action, Titan counters and they scramble into a stand off. Lock up and they work to the ropes and Uemura follows with chops. Titan fires back, they trade and Titan follows with kicks. Off the ropes and Titan follows with a dropkick. He grounds Uemura and cradles him for 2. Volador in and they double team Uemura, enziguri by Titan and more double teams follow for 2. Titan follows with kicks and a slam. The moonsault follows for 2. Volador tags in and they continue with double teams on Uemura, and the cover gets 2. Volador works a sleeper, follows with strikes and Uemura then hits the desperation dropkick. Tiger tags in with the high cross. He runs wild and the crucifix gets 2. The knee bar follows, Volador fights and makes the ropes. Tiger follows with kicks, but Volador hits the backstabber. Titan tags in and lays in leg kicks but runs into a back breaker. Tiger hesitates, tags in Uemura and he follows with strikes. The shoulder tackle and slam follows, and then the crab is locked in. Volador makes the save, Uemura hits the dropkick and Tiger flies with a high cross to the floor. Uemura hits the overhead suplex for 2. Titan fights back, hits the leg lariat and an air raid crash for 2. He takes Uemura up top and hits a PELE. The sit out DVD follows and the springboard double stomp finishes it. Titan & Volador Jr defeated Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask @ 13:00 via pin [***] This was a good match to open the tournament that got plenty of time as the CMLL lads get off to a good start. The tournament run will be good for Uemura’s growth as a performer

Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Clark Connors & TJP : Romero and TJP begin. They lock up and work to the ropes for the clean break. TJP grounds things, Romero fights to his feet and TJP works into slick counters and grounds Romero with a head scissors. Romero counters, working to the ropes and hits a head scissors and they end in a standoff. Connors and Taguchi tag in and Connors grounds things, Taguchi pulls an ankle lock but Connors makes the ropes. Connors starts working the arm, Taguchi counters and fellows with a shoulder tackle. He follows with grounded ass attacks, and then misses the flying one a TJP tags in but Taguchi cuts them off. Romero back in and they double team TJP with Taguchi calling the plays for forever clotheslines and an ass attack, Romero now calls the plays, they argue and TJP dumps Taguchi and dropkicks Romero. Connors tags back in and double teams follow for 2. Connors follows with chops, a back elbow and covers for 2. He works over Romero in the corner, follows with chops and covers for 2. The slam follows, TJP hits the senton atomico and he dumps Taguchi. The Muta lock follows on Romero, and transitions to the arm snap spot, covering for 2. Romero fires back with kicks, lays in chops and TJP counters back with the tornado DDT. TJP up top and rolls through on the senton and Romero hits the rewind kick. Taguchi tags in with ass attacks on both, and the springboard ass attack follows for 2 on TJP. He follows with rolling suplexes, and covers for 2. The dodon is countered and TJP hits a Saito suplex and tags in Connors. He follows with chops, lays the boots to Taguchi and the hip toss follows. TJP takes out Romero and hits a wrecking ball dropkick and Connors hits the spear for 2. Taguchi cuts him off with as ass attack, Romero tags in and hits a RANA on TJP. Connors cuts off the RANA into a crab. TJP heel hooks Taguchi and the coaches fight, Taguchi stops Romero from tapping, draws up a play and they fight to the ropes. Romero lights up Connors with strikes and runs into a powerslam for 2. Romero fights off the crab, double ass attacks follow and Romero hits sliced bread and TJP makes the save, it breaks down and Connors cradles Romero for 2. Romero cuts him off with a big right, and the tornado DDT and am bar follows, and Connors taps. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Clark Connors & TJP @ 15:40 via submission [***½] This was really good with everyone working hard, them getting time and Connors getting time to shine against the fun veteran team. I love TJP being involved and also love seeing Connors getting another opportunity to grow and shine in the tournament.

Roppongi 3K vs. Suzuki-gun : 3K ruches the ring, attack and follow with dives. They brawl on the floor as 3K looks for revenge after losing on Monday. Back in and Sho work over Despy with kicks, chokes him out in the corner and Yoh tags in. He chokes out Despy, follows with strikes and hits a suplex for 2. Sho tags back in and follows with kicks. Kanemaru cuts off the double teams, Despy dumps Yoh and whips him into the crowd. They all brawl on the floor, into the crowd and Suzuki-gun takes control as Despy uses chair shots. Back in and we get a good countout tease as Kanemaru slammed them together in shades of how he stole a win over Sho in BOSJ, great throwback there. Kanemaru follows with a suplex on Yoh for 2. Despy follows with a splash for 2 on Sho. Suzuki-gun dumps Yoh and continues to isolate Sho. Kanemaru follows with a backdrop, continuing to focus on the back. Kanemaru follows with the running boot, but Sho counters into a suplex. Tag to Yoh and he runs wild on both opponents, and hits the flying forearm on Kanemaru. Kanemaru fires back, but Yoh follows with a bridging suplex for 2. Kanemaru fights off the dragon suplex, Yoh follows with strikes but Kanemaru dropkicks the knee. Despy tags in for double teams and Yoh runs them together, hits a dragon screw and tags in Sho. He follows with clotheslines on Despy, hits the spear and then a dead lift German is countered and Despy hits the spinebuster for 2. the stretch muffler follows, Sho fights and makes the ropes. Sho counters back and Yoh joins in for stereo knees. More double teams follow and Kanemaru makes the save, gets dumped and Sho looks for project Ciampa, and then hits a DDT. Project Ciampa follows and he’s slow to follow up and finally covers for 2. Shock arrow is stopped, ref bump and Sho cuts off the whiskey mist. Yoh joins in and they look for 3K, Kanemaru hits Yoh with the whiskey bottle and Despy hits a chair shot. Angel del oro follows for 2. the stretch muffler follows, Sho fights but has to tap. Suzuki-gun defeated Roppongi 3K @ 15:30 via submission [***] This was a good match that would have been better without the cliché Suzuki-gun bullshit.

Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori : They are 1-1, and this is their third meeting in the last six weeks. Ishimori and Robbie begin. They lock up and work to the ropes for a clean break. Ishimori attacks with kicks, but Robbie counters back and hits a RANA. Ishimori powders, rolls back in and Phantasmo tags in. Will joins him and refuses the handshake. Phantasmo attacks and Will counters back, dumps him and hits the superhero pose. He follows with kicks, Ishimori cheap shots him and Phantasmo dumps him, takes out Robbie and follows with a suicide dive. He follows with chops on the floor, and back in, covers for 2. Ishimori tags in and back rakes Will. He follows with strikes, Phantasmo hits a back rake and chokes out Will in the ropes. Ishimori tags back in and we get another back rake. Ishimori rakes the eyes and Phantasmo back rakes Will again. They trade strikes, Phantasmo then hits the ropewalk, kicks Robbie in the face and hits a RANA on Will. He chokes him out and puts Will into the tree of WHOA and tags in Ishimori and Phantasmo works the Greco Roman nut stomp. Ishimori does the same, double dropkick follow on Will and Ishimori takes out Robbie and hits the sliding German on Will for 2. Phantasmo tags in and hits knee drops and covers for 2. He grounds the action, but Will battles back and hits the backdrop, Phantasmo cuts of the tag, but Will hits an enziguri as Ishimori pulls Robbie to the floor to stop the tag. Will battles back with the back handspring double PELE and tags in Robbie,. The high cross follows and runs them together and starts hitting combos on both. He follows with double knees on Ishimori and covers for 2. Ishimori counters sliced bread but Robbie counters and Ishimori follows with a huge lariat. Will and Phantasmo tags in, they trade and Will follows with an enziguri, Phantasmo answers back with one of his own but Will hits stun dog. The Robinson special follows, and the oscutter is countered into a poison RANA, Ishimori takes out Robbie, hits double knees on Will and the heels follow with double teams until Robbie makes the save. Phantasmo hits V trigger but Will counter one winged angel into a cradle for 2. The Spanish fly follows for 2. Robbie & Will hits the I-95 and that gets 2. Robbie heads up top, the 450 misses, he rolls through and Will wipes out Phantasmo. It breaks down, and the Birds of Prey take Phantasmo up top but Ishimori makes the save. Will dumps him and Phantasmo counters the double Spanish fly, but they back flip out and follow with kicks and a tornado DDT. Will hits the shooting star press for 2 as Ishimori dives in for the save. Will takes out Ishimori on the floor, Robbie up top and hits the 450 to the knee, and the Ron Miller special follows on Phantasmo. Phantasmo fights, and cradles Robbie for 2. Robbie follows with kicks, he’s cut of and the Argentine cutter/knee strike combo follow s but Will flies in with a 450..but hits Robbie. He’s dumped and Ishimori hits a dive as Phantasmo covers for 2. Superkick by Phantasmo, CR2 is countered into a cradle but Ishimori makes the save. he fights off the heels with a flurry, Ishimori takes the ref and Phantasmo low blows Robbie. Bloody cross and CR2 finish Robbie. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay @ 21:25 via pin [****] Despite the flat finish this was a great match with a string layout that picked up and got better the longer it went. I love the story and feud within these two teams and they always deliver.

SUPER JR STANDINGS

* Titan & Volador Jr: (1-0), 2pts.

* Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi: (1-0), 2pts.

* Suzuki-gun: (1-0), 2pts.

* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori: (1-0), 2pts.

* Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay: (0-1), 0pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (0-1), 0pts.

* TJP & Clark Connors: (0-1), 0pts.

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura: (0-1), 0pts.

