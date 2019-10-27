Csonka’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle 10.27.19 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Super Junior Tag League Match: Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay defeated Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask @ 11:50 via submission [***¼]

– Super Junior Tag League Match: Suzuki-gun defeated TJP & Clark Connors @ 12:30 via submission [***]

– Super Junior Tag League Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated Titan & Volador Jr @ 13:45 via pin [***½]

– Super Junior Tag League Match: Rocky Romero & Taguchi defeated Roppongi 3K @ 23:10 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay vs. Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask : Yuya and Robbie begin. They lock up, work into counters as Yuya grounds things. Robbie fights to the feet, but Yuya follows with a shoulder tackle. Robbie follows with arm drags, grounds things but Yuya fires back, hits a shoulder tackle and a slam. Yuya lays in strikes, but Will tags in and double teams follow. Will follows with strikes and chops, they trade and Will cuts him off with kicks. Robbie tags back in and continues to isolate Yuya. Robbie follows with the basement dropkick and covers for 2. Yuya fires back with strikes, and a dropkick. Tag to Tiger and the high cross follow. The back breaker on Will follows for 2. Will battles back, hits an enziguri and the shooting tar press eats knees and Tiger arm bars him as Yuya cuts off Robbie. He breaks free, makes the save and Tiger runs them together and follows with kicks. He takes Will up top, but Will fights him off and knocks him to the mat, but Tiger cuts him of until Will hits the back handspring kick. Robbie tags back in and Tiger cuts him off with the knee strike. He tags in Yuya, who takes out Will and works over Robbie with shoulder tackles and an elbow drop for 2. Robbie cuts him off with kicks, Tiger cuts him off and hits the tiger driver. Yuya follows with a suplex and covers for 2. The cradle follows for 2. Robbie cuts him off but Yuya pulls a crab, Will fights off Tiger and makes the save. Will dumps Tiger and they double team Yuya and Will flies out with a plancha on Tiger. Missile dropkick to the knee by Robbie and the Ron Miller special finishes it. Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay defeated Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask @ 11:50 via submission [***¼] Good match as the Birds of Prey continue to deliver.

Suzuki-gun vs. TJP & Clark Connors : Despy and TJP begin, as Despy rakes the eyes and TJP counters back with a head scissors. Despy attacks with kicks, but TJP hits another head scissors and follows with a pendulum into a Muta lock. Despy makes the ropes. Connor tags in and double teams follow for 2. He follows with a slam for 2. Connors follows with a big hip toss for 2. The heels cut them off and take the fight to the floor, taking control. Despy whips TJP into the chairs and Kanemaru suplexes Connors on the floor. Back in and Kanemaru follows with a suplex, a slam and the camel clutch. Despy tags in and double teams follow. They choke out Connors, Despy rakes the eyes and follows with a slam. Kanemaru back in and Connors fires back but gets cut off. Connors hits the desperation dropkick and tags in TJP. TJP runs wild with kicks and a high cross. The wrecking ball dropkick connects and the high cross follows for 2. Kanemaru counters the detonation kick, dropkicks the knee and Despy tags in and starts attacking the knee. TJP cuts him off with a suplex and tags in Connors who hits shoulder tackles, a backdrop but Despy males the ropes. Connors lays the boots to him and Despy rakes the eyes, but Connors counters back into a crab. Kanemaru makes the save until TJP gets the octopus hold. Despy makes the ropes, but the Connors spear follows for 2. TJP dumps Kanemaru, Despy counters but runs into a powerslam for 2. The doomsday is cut off by Kanemaru and Despy hits the spinebuster into the stretch muffler and Connors fights but Kanemaru mists him and Connors has to tap. Suzuki-gun defeated TJP & Clark Connors @ 12:30 via submission [***] Good match with Suzuki-gun getting back on track with the win.

El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. Titan & Volador Jr : Ishimori and Volador begin. They lock up, working into counters and pick up the pace as they end in a standoff. Titan and Phantasmo tag in, Titan hits a head scissors and to the floor, gets wiped out by Ishimori. Back in and Ishimori tags in, Titan battles back with superkicks, a missile dropkick and tags in Volador. Double teams by the CMLL stars follow, Volador hits a tope and Titan follows with a springboard moonsault. Back in and Ishimori cuts off Titan, dumps him and Phantasmo works him over on the floor. Back in and Phantasmo tags in. Back rakes follow on Titan, Bullet Club goes after the mask and the tree of WHOA nut stomps follow. Titan fights back, hits a superkick, and then a poison RANA. Tags to Volador and Ishimori, back stabber by Volador and the double top rope splash follows for 2. It breaks down, team CMLL takes control as Titan covers for 2. Ishimori cuts him off with the sliding German, Phantasmo tags back in and they follow with a series of double team for 2. Phantasmo & Titan trade strikes and chops, Titan follows with kicks but Phantasmo cuts him off with the ropewalk, but Volador cuts him off with the Spanish fly for 2. They double team Phantasmo, and Titan covers for 2. Titan hits the springboard double stomp for 2. Ishimori takes out Volador as Phantasmo hits the SUPER RANA and follows with the frog splash for 2. CR2 is countered into a cradle for 2. Phantasmo turn his mask, hits CR2 and steals the win. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated Titan & Volador Jr @ 13:45 via pin [***½] This was a really good and energetic tag, with everyone working hard and the Bullet Club shenanigans kept to a minimum, which always helps.

Roppongi 3K vs. Rocky Romero & Taguchi : Yoh & Romero begin. They lock up and work to the ropes for the clean break. The work into counters, teasing signature moves and end in a stalemate. Sho and Taguchi tag in, they circle and then trade shoulder tackles. Taguchi makes him run the ropes, cuts him of and Romero tags in as Taguchi dumps Yoh. Romero calls the plays as Taguchi hits corner ass attacks. Taguchi of course gets blown up and calls a time out. Taguchi looks to run Sho into Romero’s ass and does. Taguchi wants Sho shot into his ass (PHRASING I KNOW) but gets cut off as 3K double teams Romero and then avoid ass attacks and ground Romero as Yoh then follows with strikes and a suplex for 2. He keeps going for repeated covers, Sho plays defense and cuts off Taguchi and dumps him. They ground Romero as Sho covers for 2. Quick tags by 3K, double teams follow and Yoh lays in strikes. Romero counters back with a high cross, but Sho cuts off the tag. Romero battles back, hits the double RANA and tags in Taguchi. Taguchi hits B triggers, and the springboard ass attack follows as does a step up dive. Taguchi up top and froggy butt connects for 2. He follows with rolling suplexes, Yoh counters back and cradles Taguchi for 2. The final cut connects, Sho tags in and follows with clotheslines, kicks and a superkick for 2. Taguchi counters the German into an ankle lock. Sho escapes, Romero tags in and Sho counters the RANA but Romero gets it the second time, one for Yoh and forever clotheslines follow. Sliced bread and bum a ye connect for 2. Romero whips Sho into Taguchi’s ass and hits sliced bread and follows with the arm bar as Taguchi takes out Yoh with an ankle lock. Sho powers up and powerbombs Romero onto Taguchi. Sho and Romero trade strikes, Romero fires back wit kicks, but Sho hits the superman punch and is cut of by ass attacks. Yoh cuts off Romero with a superkick, they double team Romero and he then runs them together but eats stereo knees and they take out Taguchi. Sho hits the dead lift German for 2. Romero hits an enziguri and gets cut off as 3K hits the knee strike/burning hammer combo for 2 as Taguchi makes the save. Taguchi runs into 3K, and the backstabber running boot follows on Romero. 3K is countered by Romero into a tornado DDT, he follows with a knee strike to counter the spear and hits the rewind kick. Rebound spear by Sho, and the cross-armed piledriver follows for 2. Romero counters project Ciampa into a RANA & cradle for 2. They trade, German by Sho, he follows with the huge lariat and project Ciampa follows for 2! Sho calls for shock arrow but Romero cradles him for the huge upset. Rocky Romero & Taguchi defeated Roppongi 3K @ 23:10 via pin [****] This was a great main event with an unexpected result. It got better the longer it went on and featured an absolutely great babyface performance by Romero, who continues to deliver some special performances in 2019.

SUPER JR STANDINGS

* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori: (4-1), 8pts.

* Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi: (4-1), 8pts.

* Titan & Volador Jr: (3-2), 6pts.

* Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay: (3-2), 6pts.

* Suzuki-gun: (3-2), 6pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (2-2), 4pts.

* TJP & Clark Connors: (0-5), 0pts.

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura: (0-4), 0pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 62. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down a great week four of the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT & AEW. The show is approximately 87-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite (10.23.19) Review: 5:25

* NXT Dynamite (10.23.19) Review: 43:35

* The Comparison/Who Won Week Four: 1:05:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.