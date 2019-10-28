Csonka’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle 10.28.19 Review

– Super Junior Tag League Match: Suzuki-gun defeated Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask @ 14:50 via submission [***¼]

– Super Junior Tag League Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated TJP & Clark Connors @ 11:20 via pin [***]

– Super Junior Tag League Match: Roppongi 3K defeated Titan & Volador Jr @ 16:30 via pin [***½]

– Super Junior Tag League Match: Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles defeated Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 22:05 via pin [****¼]

Suzuki-gun vs. Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask : Tiger & Yuya actually attack first and take control. Yuya works over Kanemaru, but Kanemaru rakes the eyes and Despy attacks Tiger as they all brawl on the floor, with the heels using chair shots. Yuya beats the count as Kanemaru lays the boots to him. Despy tags in and lays the boots to Yuya. He follows with a suplex for 2. Kanemaru tags back in and beats down Yuya in the corner. He follows with a slam, Despy tags in and follows with a suplex for 2. Kanemaru follows with a rough looking backdrop and Tiger makes the save, but Despy attacks and rips at his mask and follows with a splash on Yuya for 2. Kanemaru back in and follows with the running boot. Tiger gets a fresh mask, and Yuya hits a dropkick. Tag to Tiger. He unloads with a flurry of kicks. dumps Despy and follows with the suplex on Kanemaru for 2. The kimura follows, but Kanemaru makes the ropes. Tiger follows with kicks, and follows with a rolling knee bar. He transitions to an arm bar, but Despy attacks, Tiger follows with more kicks, Kanemaru shoves the ref into Tiger and Despy tags in with a spear. The clothesline and suplex follows for 2. Kanemaru joins in for double teams and pinche loco is countered, Tiger driver by Tiger and Yuya tags in. He runs wild and hits a dropkick. He follows with strikes, a suplex and Despy heads up top but Tiger follows him up and follows with the superplex. Yuya locks on the crab, but Kanemaru makes the save after posting Tiger. Yuya counters, locks on the half crab, cranks back and Despy just makes the ropes. Despy counters the suplex, they trade and Despy hits a spinebuster for 2. Stretch muffler follows and Yuya fights but has to tap as Kanemaru misted him. Suzuki-gun defeated Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask @ 14:50 via submission [***¼] This was good with Yuya showing some great babyface fire.

El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. TJP & Clark Connors : Connors and TJP attack and run wild at the bell. Connors hits the big spear for 2. TJP follows with the wrecking ball dropkick, they brawl to the floor and back in, and the faces double team Ishimori. Connors follows with chops, the corner splash and a slam, Senton atomico by TJP and he covers for 2. Phantasmo trips up TJP works him over on the floor. Back in and Phantasm tags in, and the back rakes follow. They isolate TJP, working double teams and more back rakes. Phantasmo follows with strikes, TJP fights back and hits the tornado DDT. Tag to Connors and Phantasmo cuts him off and follows with chops and strikes. Ishimori tags back in and lays the boots to Connors. He follows with strikes, and the tree of WHOA nut stomps follow. Connors fights back with a powerslam, TJP tags in and runs wild on both with ease. He dumps Ishimori, tags in Connors and the doomsday blockbuster follows for 2. Connors follows with chops until Ishimori hits the back handspring kick. Bullet Club follows with double superkicks for 2. More double teams follow until Phantasmo accidentally moonsaults onto Ishimori. Connors lays the boots to him, but Phantasmo counters back but Connors locks on the crab. Phantasmo fights, Ishimori makes the save but TJP cuts him off with the octopus hold. Ishimori escapes and slams TJP into Connors and hits a DVD, The double team Argentine cutter connects and Connors kicks out at 2. Connors battles back with strikes and chops, Ishimori counters the spear with a double stomp and bloody cross. Phantasmo hits the splash of the top and that’s it. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated TJP & Clark Connors @ 11:20 via pin [***] TJP continues to be great during this and Connors is rapidly getting better as this goes along. Good match overall.

Roppongi 3K vs. Titan & Volador Jr : Sho and Volador begin locking up and working to the ropes. They break clean, work into a test of strength and of the ropes and Sho follows with a shoulder tackle. Volador hits an enziguri and Sho counters the RANA but Volador slips out and they end in a standoff. Titan & Yoh tag in, they lock up and Yoh grounds things. Titan back to his feet, follows with chops and Yoh fires back with some of his own. The trade, kicks by Titan follow and he then hits a RANA and follows with a dropkick to the floor. Back in and Titan follows with strikes, but Yoh dropkicks the knee and Sho tags in as Yoh dumps Volador. 3K follow with double teams, and Sho follows with kicks. He dumps Volador, lays in more kicks on Titan and Yoh tags back in. They isolate Titan in the corner, and Yoh starts focusing on the knee of Titan. He takes out Volador and follows with a knee bar. Sho tags in and makes sure to wipe out Volador as he continue the heat on Titan. Titan starts to make the comeback hits a missile dropkick and tags in Volador. He runs wild, Titan follows with a high cross and it breaks down. Dropkicks by Titan and Volador follow, and they then hit stereo topes. They make it back in and Volador hits a RANA into a cradle for 2. Sho cuts him off with a clothesline, but Volador hits a superkick and they trade. Sho then mows him down with a lariat, Yoh tags in and follows with the flying forearm. The bridging suplex connects for 2. Volador counters back into a backstabber, tags in Titan and he follows with a flurry of kicks on Yoh. They work up top, PELE by Titan and follows with the clothesline and dropkick for 2. He misses the double stomp, Yoh locks in the star gazer as Sho arm bars Volador. They dump Volador as Titan makes the ropes, double teams follow and Volador just barely makes the save. The backstabber and superkick follow, Volador flies in with a missile dropkick and hits a suicide dive. Titan cradles Yoh for 2, he gets another but Yoh kicks out again. La mistica into a cradle follows for 2 again. Superkick by Titan, but Yoh hits a superkick and German for 2. The dragon suplex finally finishes it. Roppongi 3K defeated Titan & Volador Jr @ 16:30 via pin [***½] This was really good and fn with Roppongi having to dig deep to stay in the mix and team CMLL delivering another really fun performance.

Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles vs. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi : Will & Robbie watched as Taguchi & Romero drew up the plays. Will and Taguchi begin, they circle and lock up. They work into some counters, Taguchi grounds things and takes control. Will escapes and they have a pose off. Will follows with kicks, but Taguchi makes him run until Will makes him run and Taguchi cuts him off with a dropkick. Romero tags in and Romero follows with corner attacks as Taguchi calls the plays and sings happy birth day to Romero. They work over Robbie as Romero calls the plays, Will cuts off Taguchi with Cheeky nandos, Robbie it’s a RANA on Romero and they follow with planchas. Back in and Will follows with strikes on Romero as he sings happy birthday to him. He finishes with a thunderous chop, no returns on that gift. Robbie tags in with a dropkick and covers for 2. He starts working the knee and looks for Ron Miller, but Taguchi hits an ass attack. Will takes him out and tags in. They double team Romero, but Romero battles back with strikes and Will cuts him off with a spin kick until Romero attacks the arm. Taguchi is down so no tag. Double teams follow on Romero for 2. They take Romero up top, teasing the red wing, but Romero fights and knocks off Robbie and follows with a knee strike on Will. Hot tag to Taguchi and he follows with B triggers, the springboard ass attack and that gets 2. Taguchi hits rolling suplexes, and the ankle lock follows. Will escapes, hits the back handspring kick and tags in Robbie. The missile dropkick to the knee follows and the cover gets 2. Robbie follows with double knees, but Romero cuts him off and slams Robbie into Taguchi’s ass. Bum a ye follows for 2. Robbie fights off dodon, but Taguchi counters turbo backpack and hits an enziguri. Romero tags in with a RANA. Forever clotheslines follow as he runs wild. Romero drapes Robbie over the ropes, and hits the dropkick for 2. He follows with strikes, sliced bread is countered but Romero hits the rewind kick, it beaks down and Robbie hits sliced bread for 2. Will hits the shooting star press but Taguchi makes the save, He and Robbie brawl to the floor, as Romero counters storm breaker into a RANA & cradle for 2. The knee strike follows, and sliced bread is countered, but Romero cradles him for 2. Hook kick by Will but Taguchi cuts him off with as ass attack, The dodon/code breaker follows but Robbie flies in to make the save. Robbie work over Taguchi, gets dumped, Taguchi follows with a dive and Romero hits sliced bread for 2. The arm bar follows on Will, he rolls and counters into a huge powerbomb. They trade, hook kick by Will and Kawada kicks follow. Romero fires back, Robbie hits turbo backpack and the oscutter follows but Taguchi makes the save, Hidden blade and storm breaker finally finish Romero. Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles defeated Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 22:05 via pin [****¼] This was really great and the match of the tournament so far for me. They all busted their asses, the Birds of Prey have developed into such a great team, Taguchi is a ton of fun and Romero delivered another inspired performance on his birthday, and I really hope that people appreciate how good the man continues to be. They kept up a great pace, the closing stretch bordered on amazing at times and they delivered some great drama there until Will finally scored with hidden blade and storm breaker (the first time in the tournament) to pick up the hard fought win and keep his team in the mix to win the tournament.

SUPER JR STANDINGS

* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori: (5-1), 10pts.

* Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay: (4-2), 8pts.

* Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi: (4-2), 8pts.

* Suzuki-gun: (4-2), 8pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (3-2), 6pts.

* Titan & Volador Jr: (3-3), 6pts.

* TJP & Clark Connors: (0-6), 0pts.

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura: (0-5), 0pts.

