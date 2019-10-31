Csonka’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle 10.31.19 Review  

Csonka’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle 10.30.19 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Karl Fredericks & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yota Tsuji & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 10:05 via submission [**]

– Roppongi 3K defeated DOUKI & Desperado @ 9:50 via pin [**½]

– El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated Jushin Liger & Rocky Romero @ 7:25 via pin [**½]

– Suzuki-gun defeated Naito @ 11:50 via DQ [**¾]

– Bullet Club defeated Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii & Henare @ 14:50 via submission [***¼]

– Super Junior Tag League Match: TJP & Clark Connors defeated Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura @ 15:00 via pin [***]

– Kazuchika Okaada, YOSHI-HASHI, Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Titan, & Volador Jr @ 16:00 via pin [***½]

Karl Fredericks & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yota Tsuji & Ryusuke Taguchi : Yota and Honma begin, locking up and trading strikes. Yota follows with a shoulder tackle, strikes, but Honma cuts him off. Karl tags in, hits strikes and a slam for 2. Honma tags back in, lays the boots to Yota, and covers for 2. The half crab follows, but Yota makes the ropes. He fires back, Honma stops that and delivers chops. Yota finally scores with a dropkick and tags in Taguchi. He runs wild with B triggers, and covers for 2. Honma fights off a dodon, lays in chops and a back elbow. The kokeshi misses, Taguchi then misses one and Yota attacks. Honma fights them off, takes them down and hits a kokeshi for 2. Taguchi cuts him off with an enziguri, ass attack and bum a ye misses. Karl tags in and works over Yota with chops, a dropkick and corner splash. The slam and elbow drop gets 2. He and Honma work double teams, Yota hits a dropkick and slam on Honma, and a backdrop on Karl. The crab follows, Honma makes the save until Taguchi takes him out. Karl makes the ropes. The spinebuster and half crab follows for the win. Karl Fredericks & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yota Tsuji & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 10:05 via submission [**] This was ok, but too much Honma, who is rough to watch these days.

Roppongi 3K vs. DOUKI & Desperado : Suzuki-gun attack and take the battle to the floor right away. Back in and Sho takes control, working over Despy. DOUKI cuts him of and Despy dumps Yoh. He then suplexes Sho on the floor, gets chairs and starts hitting Sho. Back in and DOUKI covers for 2. He follows with a slam, tags in Despy and removes a buckle pad. He whips Sho to the exposed buckle and covers for 2. The crab follows, Sho fights but Despy pulls him center ring. Sho fights again and makes the ropes. DOUKI tags in and lays the boots to Sho. The running double stomp follows. But Sho battles back and hits a clothesline. Despy cuts off the tag, but Sho hits a suplex and Yoh tags in. He runs wild and hits a dragon screw. But DOUKI tags back in and double teams follow for 2. Despy hold off Sho, DOUKI follows with the slingshot DDT as Sho makes the save. Despy takes the ref, DOUKI has the pipe and Sho cuts him off with a spear.3K makes the comeback, dumps Despy and Yoh superkicks DOUKI and follows with a German for 2. The dragon suplex finishes it. Roppongi 3K defeated DOUKI & Desperado @ 9:50 via pin [**½] Good gameplan by Suzuki-gun trying to injure Sho ahead of tomorrow. The match was solid.

– Post match, Despy lays out Sho with chair shots.

El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. Jushin Liger & Rocky Romero : Ishimori and Romero begin. They lock up, Ishimori picks up the pace but Romero cuts him off with strikes. Liger in and follows with a dropkick. The Romeo special is cut off by a Phantasmo superkick. He dumps Romero and they isolate Liger. Phantasmo lays the boots to him, chokes him out and Ishimori joins in. The tree of WHOA nut stomps spot follows. Phantasmo grounds the action, Liger battles back and Phantasmo cuts him off. Liger no sells the back rake and hits a back breaker. Rocky tags in, hits a RANA and follows with forever clotheslines. The tornado DDT follows for 2. Liger tags back in and follows with a shotei. The double suplex follows for 2 as Ishimori makes the save. Ishimori takes out Romero, they cut of Liger and follow with double superkicks for 2. Liger cuts off the double team, hits a shotei and covers for 2. Phantasmo counters the brainbuster, low blow by Phantasmo and the cradle gets the win. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated Jushin Liger & Rocky Romero @ 7:25 via pin [**½] This was solid as the Liger vs. Phantasmo teases continue.

BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo, & Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr, Kanemaru, & Minoru Suzuki : They brawl at the bell, spilling to the floor. Back in and Shingo cuts off Kanemaru with a suplex. SANDADA tags in and follows with a paradise lock as Sabre attacks. Taichi & Naito brawl on the floor, into the crowd and Naito gets whipped into the chairs. We have mass brawling on the floor, and back in, Sabre grounds SANADA. He dumps him and Kanemaru & Suzuki double team him on the floor. Back in and Sabre grounds things. Suzuki joins in and he grounds SANADA with a kimura. Sabre starts working the arm, SANADA fires back, and hits a dragon screw. Tag to Suzuki and SANAAD dropkicks the knee. BUSHI tags in with the missile dropkick. Suzuki fires back with strikes, but BUSHI hits an enziguri and DDT for 2. Suzuki cuts him off, locks on the sleeper, looks for the Gotch but BUSHI fights him off with a backdrop. Taichi tags in, and he grounds BUSHI, laying the boots to him. BUSHI runs Taichi & Kanemaru together, hits the RANA and tags in Naito. He follows with arm drags, the basement dropkick and ten gets cutoff with an enziguri. Suzuki-gun runs wild, more floor brawling and the trousers are off. Naito & Taichi trade, Naito spits at him and shoves down the ref. Taichi attacks, chokes him out and they continue to trade. Naito beats him down, lays the boost to him and then beats don the ref. Suzuki-gun defeated Naito @ 11:50 via DQ [**¾] They again continued builds to Naito vs. Taichi, SANADA vs. Sabre, & Suzuki vs. Shingo. The match was pretty good with a nice intensity, but a flat finish.

– Taichi & Naito brawl post match with Taichi standing tall.

Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii & Henare vs. Yujiro Takahashi, KENTA, & Jay White : Gedo is at ringside. Goto & friends attack during White’s entrance and we’re underway. The faces run wild on Bullet Club, with Goto isolating White. White fires back, but Goto dumps him and whips him to the barricades. Back in and White begs off and tags in Yujiro. Henare joins him and Yujiro follows with corner strikes, a big boot and Henare fires back and hits a shoulder tackle and chops. They trade, but Yujiro hits the stun gun as Bullet Club rushes the ring and takes control. White works over Goto as KENTA lays in kicks on Ishii. Back in and Yujiro lays the boots to Henare. He follows with strikes, White tags in and lays the boots to Henare. The suplex follows for 2. KENTA in and follows with kicks, a neck breaker and Yujiro tags in with the sliding dropkick for 2. He rakes the eyes, but Henare fights back with a suplex. Tag to Ishii, he follows with strikes, and then takes out KENTA. The suplex follows, KENTA breaks up the pin and that allows Yujiro to hit a fisherman’s buster. KENTA tags in and they trade strikes, Ishii drops him but KENTA fires back. Ishii blocks the PK, but runs into a powerslam. He pops up, hit a powerslam German and White takes the ref and he didn’t see the tag. Henare runs wild anyway, hits the Samoan drop and covers for 2. KENTA cuts him off with a powerslam to the buckles, hits the dropkick and the double stomp gets 2 as Goto makes the save, Goto White brawl to the floor, Ishii cuts him off, gets taken out and KENTA then counters into a hanging triangle on Henare, transitions to the crossface and Henare taps. Bullet Club defeated Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii & Henare @ 14:50 via submission [***¼] This was fine to build to KENTA vs. Ishii & White vs. Goto, and ended up being a good match.

– Ishii & Goto brawl with White & KENTA post match.

Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura vs. TJP & Clark Connors : Will someone finally pick up a win here? The lions start us off, locking up and working into counters. They end in a standoff, and then trade chops, lighting each other up. TJP tags in and follows with uppercuts, and now Tiger tags in. They lock up and TJP follows with a shoulder tackle, and then transitions to a Muta lock. Connors takes out Yuya on the floor, they brawl and Connor tags in as he and TJP isolate Tiger. Tiger fires back with kicks, Yuya tags in and follows with strikes and chops. He grounds the action, but Connors battles back, hits a slam and lays in chops. Connors hits a slam, senton atomico by TJP and that gets 2. TJP now follows with rolling suplexes, and heads up top has to roll through on the senton and Yuya then hits the dropkick. Tiger tags in, follows with kicks, but TJP cuts him off with tornado DDT. Connor tags in with the powerslam for 2. They trade chops, Tiger follows with kicks and Yuya joins in for double teams on Connors. The suplex follows for 2. Tiger locks on a kimura but TJP makes the save, but gets dumped. Connors hits the dropkick on Tiger, TJP tags in and follows with the high cross, suplex on Yuya but Tiger cuts him off with the dropkick, tiger driver and the cover gets 2. They work up top, and Tiger hits the superplex for 2, transitions to the arm bar, but Connors makes the save. Yuya dumps him, superkick by TJP to Tiger and Yuya tags in, runs wild with clotheslines but gets cut of with the doomsday blockbuster for 2. Yuya battles back with a dropkick but Connors spears him. Yuya battles back, gets the crab on TJP, pulls him center ring and Connors is in with chops, slaps and uppercuts to make the save. They trade, Tiger dumps Connors, TJP takes him out and Connors spears Yuya but Tiger makes the save. Yuya counters the detonation kick into a cradle for 2. Yuya follows with uppercuts, TJP hits the dropkick and detonation kick and that’s that. TJP & Clark Connors defeated Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura @ 15:00 via pin [***] This was good, but didn’t have the heat or intensity of previous matches with these four likely because the dynamics were too similar.

– Post match, Tiger takes the mic and praises Uemura’s effort in the tournament.

Tiger: thank you everyone. I wasn’t able to get me and Uemura to any points in this tour. But how did he do? His heart is there. Every day he got knocked down and got back up. Tagging with him is my responsibility. I swear I will bring him to the top! #njpst — chris charlton (@reasonjp) October 31, 2019

Kazuchika Okaada, YOSHI-HASHI, Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay vs. Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Titan, & Volador Jr : The Birds of Prey are dressed as Roppongi 3K, HASHI is dressed as a bad professional wrestler, and Okada is dressed as an embarrassed father following his ugly, no talent son to the ring. Robbie and Titan begin, they work into counters a Titan grounds things until Robbie makes the ropes. Titan takes him back down, Robbie battles back and they work into a standoff. Volador & Will tag in, they lockup and work to the ropes for a clean break. They pick up the pace RANA by Volador and one by Titan. It breaks down, and Ibushi& Tanahashi also hit RANAs. Planchas by team Tanahashi follow, and Volador starts working over Will with strikes but Robbie tags in and they take control. Robbie starts working the knee, and the sliding dropkick follows for 2. HASHI tags in, follows with elbow strikes, and tags in Okada. He maintains the heat on Volador, hits the senton atomico and Will tags back in, grounding Volador. Volador counters back with a head scissors, HASHI tags in and Volador cuts him of, hits an enziguri and missile dropkick. Tanahashi tags in, follows wit a dragon screw on HASHI, and then on Will & Robbie. The slam and senton follows for 2. Sling blade is countered by HASHI, HASHI follows with a clothesline and tags in Okada. He follows with strikes, a back elbow and the air raid neck breaker is countered by a Tanahashi twist and shout. Ibushi tags in, follows with running kicks and unloads with a flurry and standing moonsault for 2. Okada counters back with a flapjack, CHAOS takes control, isolating Ibushi with double teams and Okada covers for 2. Ibushi fights off the tombstone, but runs into a dropkick. Ibushi counters the rainmaker into a dropkick. Will & Titan tag in as Titan hits a high cross but Will breaks him down with kicks and covers for 2. Titan follows with a superkick, and the Michinoku driver for 2. He lays in kicks, but Robbie joins in and they cut him off. CHAOS runs wild, and Will & Robbie kook for 2K, but Titan counters out. It breaks down, big move buffet time and Ibushi hits the PELE, Titan hits the dropkick and the springboard double stomp misses, and he’s lit up with superkicks and Volador makes the save. Robbie follows wit a suicide dive, hook kick and storm breaker by Will finishes Titan. Kazuchika Okaada, YOSHI-HASHI, Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Titan, & Volador Jr @ 16:00 via pin [***½] This was a really god and fun main event, and the Birds of Prey doing 3K spots was really enjoyable.

SUPER JR STANDINGS

* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori: (5-1), 10pts.

* Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay: (4-2), 8pts.

* Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi: (4-2), 8pts.

* Suzuki-gun: (4-2), 8pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (4-2), 8pts.

* Titan & Volador Jr: (3-3), 6pts.

* TJP & Clark Connors: (1-6), 1pts.

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura: (0-7), 0pts.

