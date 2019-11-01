Csonka’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle 11.01.19 Review

– Super Junior Tag League Match: Volador Jr & Titan defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero @ 14:00 via pin [***½]

– Super Junior Tag League Match: Suzuki-gun defeated Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles @ 16:40 via pin [***½]

– Super Junior Tag League Match: Roppongi 3K defeated El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori @ 17:25 via pin [***½]

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Volador Jr & Titan : Team CMLL is out of the running but can play spoilers for Team Super Coach. Volador and Romero begin. They lock up and work into a series of counters, trading arm drags and end in a standoff. Titan & Taguchi tag in, Taguchi makes him run, but now Taguchi runs and gets blown up. He calls time out and Titan follows with a dropkick. Taguchi battles back with a plancha, and back in, Romero gets the tag and takes out Volador. They double team Titan, Romero calls the plays and dances as Taguchi is blown up again. Titan then slams Romero into Taguchi’s ass, and picks up a near fall. Romero cuts of the tag, follows with elbows and a suplex for 2. Taguchi tags in and maintains control. He follows with grounded ass attacks, but Titan battles back and takes out both men. Volador tags in he runs wild and follows with the missile dropkick for 2. They double team Taguchi, dump Romero and follow with the double splash on Taguchi for 2. Titan takes out Romero, Taguchi hits an ass attack on Volador and follows with B triggers and an enziguri until Volador hits a backstabber. Titan & Romero tag in, RANA by Titan, hits an enziguri and then gets cutoff with a dropkick. Romero runs Titan into Taguchi’s ass, and bum a ye follows for 2. The dodon/lung blower follows for 2. Volador back in, double ass attack on him and Titan battles back, avoids the ass attacks, Volador hits a RANA and tope con hello. Titan cradles Romero for 2. Another cradle follows for 2. Superkick to Romero but Romero cradles him for 2. Knee strike by Romero, and forever clotheslines follow. Titan cuts him off, hits the corner dropkick and the springboard double stomp gets 2 as well. He hits another double stomp and picks up the win. Volador Jr & Titan defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero @ 14:00 via pin [***½] This was really good and a ton of fun. Team CMLL had a strong run overall and ends the tournament hopes of the super coaches, who also had a really good tournament.

Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles vs. Suzuki-gun : Taichi is at ringside. Both teams need the win to stay in play. Hey, Suzuki-gun attacks and take the fight to the floor. Will & Robbie make the comeback, and start working over Kanemaru with double teams. Robbie follows with chops, Despy cuts him off and then whips Will into the seats as Kanemaru beats down Robbie. They all brawl into the crowd, as Suzuki-gun takes control. Kanemaru posts Robbie and back in, Despy follows with a slam. They have Robbie isolated, Kanemaru back in and lays the boots to Robbie. He rakes the eyes, and then posts Will. Despy tags in and they double team Robbie. Kanemaru knocks Will back to the floor and Despy slams Robbie and follows with the half crab. Robbie fights and makes the ropes. Kanemaru follows with the running kick, but Robbie catches him with a cutter for the double down. Tag to Will, he runs wild with strikes, the back handspring kick and covers for 2. Kanemaru counters back, takes out the knee and Despy tags in. Will fights them off, Robbie joins in for double teams and the running shooting star press follows for 2. Will follows with kicks on Kanemaru, Robbie hits the missile dropkick to the knee, follows with kicks and rolls into the Ron Miller special but Despy makes the ropes. Robbie follows with strikes but the spinebuster cuts him off. Despy follow with stretch muffler, Kanemaru fights off Will, but Robbie counters into a cradle for 2. The Birds of Prey make the comeback, spear by Despy on Robbie and pinche loco is countered into turbo backpack. They trade strikes, chops and Will cuts off Despy, Robbie attacks the leg, 450 to the knee, the Ron Miller special follows, Despy fights but Will hits the springboard 450, takes out Kanemaru but v slams Will onto the pile to make the save. Will follows with an enziguri, the Sasuke special and Taichi distracts Will. Double teams on Despy follow and Taichi takes the ref. BUSHI mists Will and Kanemaru also mists Robbie and Despy picks up the win with a cradle. Suzuki-gun defeated Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles @ 16:40 via pin [***½] Despite the overbooked finish. this was a really good match, and at least the overbooking played into setting up a match for Sunday.

– Post match, Will rants about BUSHI and sets up the tile match for Sunday.

Roppongi 3K vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori : So if I have this right. BC beat 3K, they and Suzuki-gun are the clear one and two. Should 3K win they’ll be all tied. Suzuki-gun have tiebreakers over 3K and BC and will win the league. 3K will have the tie on BC and make second. Ishimori & Yoh begin. They lock up and work into counters, Yoh quickly grounds him and Ishimori escapes and tags in Phantasmo. Sho joins in and they lock up, Sho follows with a shoulder tackle, Phantasmo counters with a RANA and then runs into a backdrop. 3K follow with double teams, dump Ishimori and Phantasmo powders with him. Back in and Phantasmo dumps Sho and Ishimori slams him to the apron, attacking the injured back. He then posts him. Back in and Phantasmo covers for 2. He follows with back rakes, Ishimori follows with more back rakes. He tags in and hits a knee drop to the back. Phantasmo tags in and another back rake follows. The tree of WHOA nut stomps follow on poor Sho. Ishimori continues to work the back, and the back breaker follows for 2 as Yoh makes the save and gets dumped. Ishimori follows with the sliding German and the cover gets 2. He follows with strikes, Sho fights back and hits the desperation suplex. Yoh tags in and runs wild with strikes, the flying forearm, and dragon screws on both. The figure four follows on Phantasmo, but Phantasmo fights and rolls to the ropes. Yoh hits a basement dropkick, but Phantasmo follows with a flurry of kicks and Ishimori tags in. Double superkicks follow on Yoh for 2. Ishimori follows with the double knees, and the code breaker and moonsault combo connects for 2. Yoh counters the Argentine cutter and cuts of Bullet Club. Sho tags in and eats a superkick as Phantasmo covers for 2. CR2 is countered, and Phantasmo rakes the eyes. Yoh cuts off Ishimori they double team Phantasmo and 3K follows on Phantasmo for 2 as Ishimori makes the save. Double knees to Ishimori and 3K follows on him. Yoh take shim to the floor, Sho counters the Phantasmo low blow and follows with a flurry of kicks. Shock arrow is countered, low blow and cradle by Phantasmo follows for 2. CR2 is countered and Sho gets the cradle for 2. Phantasmo rips the tape off of his back, but Sho follows with a lariat. Shock arrow finishes it. Roppongi 3K defeated El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori @ 17:25 via pin [***½] This was another really good match, and the story played well as Suzuki-gun beat 3K prior to the tournament and then on night one, so now 3K battles back, picked up the win and now face them in the finals, so good booking here.

– Suzuki-gun attacks 3K and lays them out post match, and then attacks Sho’s back with chair shots.

SUPER JR STANDINGS

* Suzuki-gun: (5-2), 10pts. – FINALIST

* Roppongi 3K: (5-2), 10pts. – FINALIST

* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori: (5-2), 10pts.

* Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay: (4-3), 8pts.

* Titan & Volador Jr: (4-3), 8pts.

* Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi: (4-3), 8pts.

* TJP & Clark Connors: (1-6), 1pts.

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura: (0-7), 0pts.

