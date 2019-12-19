Csonka’s NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Review 12.19.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Rocky Romero defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura @ 9:40 via submission [**¾]

– Bullet Club defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Henare @ 7:50 via pin [**]

– The Dangerous Tekkers defeated SANADA & EVIL @ 12:10 via pin [***¼]

– Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii, Sho, & Yoh defeated KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Tetsuya Naito & Shingo @ 12:50 via pin [***½]

– Jay White & Chase Owens defeated Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:35 via pin [***]

– The Birds of Prey defeated Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI @ 21:05 via pin [***½]

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Rocky Romero vs. Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura : Honma and Yota begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Yota follows with chops, and then a shoulder tackle and more chops. They trade shoulder tackles, and Honma hits a DDT and slam. The kokeshi misses and Tiger tags in. Taguchi joins him and Tiger hits a shoulder tackle and kicks until Taguchi hits an ass attack. Tiger cuts him off, Liger tags in and dumps Taguchi. The dropkick follows and back in, Liger gets the Romero special as team Liger clears the ring. Taguchi fires back and misses an ass attack. He then hits another as Makabe tags in, Yota in and Makabe hits a powerslam. He follows with strikes, and the clothesline follows for 2.Liger hits a desperation shotei and Rocky and Yuya tag in. Rocky runs wild and hits forever clotheslines until Yuya hits a dropkick. Yuya runs wild and the elbow drop gets 2. Taguchi cuts him off, Yuya follows with dropkicks and a suplex for 2. Yuya fights off Honma, dumps him and Rocky hits the knee strike. It breaks down, GBH take control and the kokeshi connects. Yuya gets the crab on Rocky but Rocky cradles him for 2. The tornado DDT gets 2. The arm bar follows and that’s that. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Rocky Romero defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura @ 9:40 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good opener with a nice pace to it. One down, four to go for Liger.

Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Henare vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Bad Luck Fale : Jado is at ringside. Bullet Club attacks before the bell and we’re underway. Fale misses an elbow drop and Jado hits Henare with the kendo. Fale follows with body shots as Tama tags in. He grounds Henare, and follows with a suplex for 2. Loa tags in and he follows with strikes. Double teams follow as Jado gets in another kendo shot. Back in and senton atomicos follow. Fale tags in and the Tonga massage parlor follows for 2. Tama back in and he keeps Henare grounded. Henare fights off double teams and Juice and Finlay are in and runs wild. They work over the Guerrillas and Juice follows with jabs, and the left hand f God connects. Tama cuts him off, spear by Finlay to Tama and Henare tags in. Fale misses a charge, Henare follows with strikes and Fale cuts him off and hits the shoulder tackle and splash for 2. The grenade finishes it. Bullet Club defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Henare @ 7:50 via pin [**] This was ok, but rather lethargic.

SANADA & EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : Sabre and SANADA begin, locking up and working into counters as SANADA controls. Sabre finally escapes until SANADA hits a dropkick. Sabre powders and after some stalling. SANADA grounds him and Taichi is in allowing Sabre to attack. To the floor they go ads the Tekkers take control. They pair off as Sabre works over SANADA. back in and Sabre tags in Taichi and he tarts working the arm. Quick tags and double teams follow. SANADA cuts off Taichi with a dropkick to he knee and tags n EVIL. He follows with shoulder tackles, clotheslines and the broncobuster for 2. Taichi counters back, cuts off EVIL and hits an enziguri. THE TROUSERS ARE OFF and they work into counters as EVIL takes control. Tag to SANADA and he and Sabre work into fast paced counters. Dragon screw by SANADA, but Sabre cradles him for 2. PK by Sabre, he follows with uppercuts and the cobra twist is applied. SANADA counters into skull end, swings him and the moonsault misses as EVIL is in, it breaks down and they trade pin attempts until Sabre finally pins SANADA. The Dangerous Tekkers defeated SANADA & EVIL @ 12:10 via pin [***¼] Good match with some tremendously fun Sabre vs. SANADA work highlighting things.

Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii, Sho, & Yoh vs. KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo : Sho and Ishimori begin, they immediately pick up the pace and Sho hits the spear. Phantasmo attacks, but Yoh joins in and double teams follow. Ishimori fires back with chops and the back handspring kick. Bullet Club takes the ring and floor brawling follows. Back in and Phantasmo tags in as back rakes follow. Yujiro joins in and he chokes out Yoh. The basement dropkick gets 2. KENTA tags in and grounds the action with kicks. Ishimori back in and back rakes follow. Phantasmo tags back in and more back rakes. Yoh fires back, runs them together and dropkicks Phantasmo. Goto tags in and runs wild on KENTA, hits the Saito and covers for 2. Yujiro gets involved, STO by KENTA and he lights up Goto with kicks. Goto counters go to sleep but KENTA hits a DDT. Goto cuts him off with a lariat. Yujiro follows with kicks on Goto, Goto cuts him off and Ishii finally tags in. He no sells Yujiro’s strikes, drops him with one strike and follows with the powerslam. Yujiro fires back, hits a DT and it breaks down. Bullet Club isolates Ishii, and the Yujiro fisherman’s buster gets 2. Sho joins in, German by Ishii and it breaks down. KENTA cuts of Ishii, Goto hits a lariat and he and Ishii hit ushgoroshis. The brainbuster finishes Yujiro. Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii, Sho, & Yoh defeated KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo @ 10:00 via pin [***] This was a good match that really felt as if it should have been better as it just never teased getting to that next gear.

Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito & Shingo : Ibushi and Naito begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. Naito spits at him and they brawl. LIJ work double teams, but Ibushi fights them off with dropkicks. Tanahashi tags in and dropkicks Naito. He follows with the slam but senton misses. They trade strikes, Shingo cuts off Tanahashi and Naito slams him down and dumps Ibushi. They pair off as Naito works over Ibushi, and back in, they take the heat on Tanahashi. Shingo takes control and follows with a suplex for 2. Naito back in and double teams follow on Tanahashi. Tanahashi fires back but Shino cuts him off with chops. Tanahashi manages a dragon screw, tags in Ibushi and he runs wild on Naito with kick and the standing moonsault for 2. Naito fires back, hits a RANA and lays the boots to Ibushi. He grounds the action, and Ibushi makes the ropes. Ibushi fights off Gloria, hits a German but Naito rebounds with the boot. Shingo tags in, follows with clotheslines until Ibushi hts a RANA. Tanahashi tags in, and runs wild on Shingo covering for 2. Shingo cuts him off with the jab, but Tanahashi hits twist and shout. It breaks down, and the high fly flow eats knees. Naito in and double teams follow on Tanahashi as noshiami gets 2. Ibushi head kicks Naito, Shingo cuts him off and the lariat gets 2 on Tanahashi. The pumping bomber follows, and Tanahashi counters last of the dragon into a victory roll for the win. Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Tetsuya Naito & Shingo @ 12:50 via pin [***½] This was a really good match with a great closing stretch that made me want to see Tanahashi vs. Shingo.

Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jay White & Chase Owens : Gedo is at ringside. Jay teases starting but of course tags out to Chase. Chase attacks as Okada looked to go after Jay. Okada fires back and the slam and senton atomico follows. HASHI tags in and follows with chops. the draping dropkick follows and then takes Chase to the floor. Bullet Club cuts him off and then attack Okada on the floor, whipping him to the barricades. Back in and they take the heat on HASHI. Bullet Club works quick tags, double teams and Jay grounds the action. Jay dumps Okada and Okada chases him but is cut off. Chase continues to ground HASHI, working the knee. He follows with strikes, but HASHI cuts him off with the neck breaker. Okada tags in, runs wild on Chase, hits the DDT and covers for 2. Chase quickly cuts him off and Jay tags in. The blade buster follow and that gets 2. Okada cuts him off with a dropkick, misses the second and they work into counters. Dropkick by Okada, HASHI tags in and the powerbomb gets 2 on Jay. Jay counters karma, HASHI gets the butterfly lock but Chase makes the save. Jay counters karma, lariat by HASHI and Gedo is in, taken out by HASHI and blade runner finishes it. Jay White & Chase Owens defeated Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:35 via pin [***] Good tag overall with everyone playing their roles well.

Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles : HIROMU IS BACK BABY! Takahashi and Will brawl at the bell work into counters and end in a standoff. Robbie and BUSHI now tag in and BUSHI rakes the eyes. Robbie battles back, hits a RANA and Will takes Takahashi to the floor and whips him to the barricades and follows with chops. Robbie follows with a slam and knee drop for 2 on BUSHI. They double team and Will covers for 2. They isolate BUSHI, but Takahashi cuts Robbie off and apron bombs Will. He then John Woooooooooooos Will into the crowd. They then battle up into the crowd, BUSHI and Robbie join them as LIJ controls. Back in and BUSHI covers Robbie for 2. Takahashi back in and he follows with chops on Robbie. BUSHI works the STF, but Robbie makes the ropes. They double-team Robbie in the corner, and Takahashi follows with strikes and a basement dropkick for 2. LIJ double teams follow on Robbie and then Will, and Tanahashi lays in more chops until Robbie cuts him off wit a leg lariat. Will tags in, he runs wild and hits an enziguri and back handspring kick for 2. Takahashi fights off storm breaker, and overhead suplexes Will to the buckles. BUSHI back in and Will cuts them off with the double PELE. Robbie tags in and works over BUSHI, BUSHI fires back and the missile dropkick follows. Enziguri by Robbie, missile dropkick to the knee, they dump Takahashi and double team BUSHI. Sasuke special by Will onto Takahashi, Robbie maintains control on BUSHI and heads up top. The 450 misses it breaks down and Robbie hits turbo backpack and everyone is down. Robbie then hits the 450 to the knee, Ron Miller special and Will cuts off Takahashi until Takahashi powerbombs Will onto Robbie. He takes Robbie up top, but he escapes and double Cheeky nandos follows. They double team Takahashi, BUSHI cuts off red wing and Takahashi hits the double sunset bomb. LIJ hit a double team burning hammer on Robbie, Will makes the save and Takahashi dumps Will, Suicide dive by BUSHI and Takahashi hit the Blu-ray. But Robbie counters dynamite plunger and cradles Takahashi for the win. The Birds of Prey defeated Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI @ 21:05 via pin [***½] This was very good, and Hiromu looked great he wasn’t slow, his timing was there and he felt like Hiromu. Commentary sold his loss as a moment of rung rust, which I can work with as long as his return culminates with a win on January 4th. I can’t wait for the match with Will.

