Csonka’s NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku 4.22.19 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuya Uemura, Ren Narita, & Yota Tsuji @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– Minoru Suzuki, Desperado, & Kanemaru defeated Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask, & Shota Umino @ 9:35 via pin [***]

– Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, & Taka defeated Henare, Rocky Romero, & YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:50 via pin [**¾]

– LIJ defeated Sho, Yoh, Kota Ibushi, Big Tom Ishii, & Kazuchika Okada @ 16:00 via submission [***¾]

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Juice Robinson & Mikey Nicholls @ 8:35 via pin [**¾]

– NEVER Openweight Six-Man Title Match: Champions Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Hikuleo, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga @ 14:25 via pin [**]

– Jay White & Taiji Ishimori defeated Hirooki Goto & Dragon Lee @ 18:25 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuya Uemura, Ren Narita, & Yota Tsuji : Honma and Tsuji begin. They lock up, work to the ropes, and Tsuji lays in chops. He then grounds things with a side headlock, and follows with shoulder tackles. Honma fights back, but Uemura tags in and lays the boots to Honma. Honma cuts him off with a slam and tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks the shit out of him, they trade strikes, and Nagata takes out the other lions. Kojima tags in and hits slams. He follows with strikes and a half crab until Tsuji makes the save. Honma tags in and kicks away at Uemura. The slam follows and then the falling kokeshi connects, Nagata back in and locks on the crab. Uemura makes the ropes, Nagata follows with kicks and Uemura fires up and hits the dropkick. Tag to Narita, he follows with strikes and a suplex for 2. He follows with a belly to belly for 2. Nagata then hits a belly to belly and tags in Kojima who delivers the machinegun chops. Tsuji cuts him off and lays in forearms. Kojima blocks the dropkicks, but runs into a triple dropkick for 2. Tsuji locks on the crab, Honma in and lays in chops but Tsuji spears him. Kojima hits the cutter for 2. The lariat finishes Tsuji. Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuya Uemura, Ren Narita, & Yota Tsuji @ 10:30 via pin [***] This was a good opening match with a nice energy from all involved.

Minoru Suzuki, Desperado, & Kanemaru vs. Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask, & Shota Umino : Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell in the shock of shocks. They isolate Liger as commentary plays up the renewed Suzuki v. Liger rivalry. Liger fights back with shoteis on Despy & Kanemaru, but Suzuki cuts him off with the hanging arm bar. They all brawl to the floor, as Suzuki drags Liger into the crowd and beats on him with chairs. Liger fires back, and they roll back in. They trade strikes, and Suzuki locks on the inverted figure four. Despy tags in and starts attacking the mask of Liger. Liger fights him off, but Suzuki works the hanging arm bar again. Kanemaru lays the boots to him, they work up top and Liger hits the superplex. Tag to Tiger and he flies in with a high cross. He runs wild on Kanemaru & Despy until Kanemaru chop blocks the knee but Tiger hits the tiger driver, and Umino tags in. Suzuki attacks, but Umino clears the ring as the babyfaces run wild on Suzuki. Missile dropkick by Umino and Despy makes the save. Suzuki cuts him off, but Liger makes the save and they trade strikes. Suzuki dumps Liger, but Umino cradles him for 2. The small package follows for 2. Suzuki locks on the sleeper, and the Gotch finishes it. Minoru Suzuki, Desperado, & Kanemaru defeated Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask, & Shota Umino @ 9:35 via pin [***] This was another good match, with a great pace and the Liger vs. Suzuki interactions ruling.

Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, & Taka vs. Henare, Rocky Romero, & YOSHI-HASHI : Romero & Taka begin until Taichi sneaks in and attacks allowing Suzuki-gun to take control. Romero fires back as Taka talks shit, and Romero pokes the eyes. He follows with chops, and a RANA. One for Taichi, but Sabre cuts him off until Romero hits another RANA. Forever clotheslines follow until Taichi cuts him off. The fight spills to the floor, with Sabre isolating HASHI. Romero gets posted, and Taichi chokes him out with a cable. Romero makes it back in and they isolate him in their corner. Taichi takes the heat, tags in Taka and he grounds the action and covers for 2. Romero fights to his feet, but Taka locks on the crossface. Romero escapes and tags in HASHI. HASHI hits the running blockbuster, and follows with chops on Sabre. The draping dropkick follows, but Sabre attacks the arm as it breaks down. Sabre rips off the arm tape and stomps away at HASHI, HASHI fires back but Taichi tags in. He lays in kicks, but HASHI fires back with chops. The spin kick follows and Henare tags in. he follows with strikes and shoulder tackles. The Samoan drop and suplex follows on Taichi. The faces work over Taichi, and the spear by Henare gets 2. Taichi cuts him off with kicks as the heels now work over Henare. The pants are off and Taichi hits the buzz saw kick for 2. Henare fights back, but Taichi hits the axe bomber for 2. The stretch plum finishes Henare. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, & Taka defeated Henare, Rocky Romero, & YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:50 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with Taichi keeping momentum ahead of his title match with Jeff Cobb.

– At this morning’s press conference, it was announced that Kota Ibushi has signed a new long-term contract with NJPW and declared a lifelong affiliation with the promotion.

Sho, Yoh, Kota Ibushi, Big Tom Ishii, & Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL SANADA, BUSHI, Shingo, & Naito : Ishii & EVIL begin. They work into a series of counters and into a standoff. The test of strength follows, EVIL controls until Ishii powers up and hits a shoulder tackle. They start trading strikes, and Sho tags in. Shingo joins him. They start colliding with shoulder tackles, trade strikes, and Sho cuts him off with a dropkick. Shingo fights off the German but 3k follow with double teams and then take out BUSHI. LIJ rushes the ring and takes control as things spill to the floor. Ishii & EVIL brawl deep into the crowd, while Shingo controls Sho in the ring. BUSHI tags in and chokes him out with his shirt. SANADA tags in and he and BUSHI work double teams. The paradise lock follows. Naito tags in and works double teams with BUSHI. He grounds Sho as BUSHI DDTs Yoh. Shingo tags in and LIJ continues to isolate Sho. Shoe fires back but Shingo just fucks his day up with forearm strikes. He blocks the spear and lays in knee strikes, but Sho hits a desperation suplex. Wholesale changes to Naito and Ibushi, as Ibushi runs wild. Naito blocks the standing moonsault, hits the dropkick and lays the boots to Ibushi. The enziguri follows, German by Ibushi, but Naito cuts him off with the dropkick. Tags to Okada & SANADA and SANADA his the RANA. They trade strikes, and Okada hits the air raid neck breaker. SANADA counters the tombstone, but runs into the dropkick. SANADA counters the rainmaker into a high angle belly to back suplex. Yoh tags in and lays in strikes on SANADA, takes out BUSHI and then hits a dragon screw on SANADA. CHAOS & Ibushi run wild on SANADA, Yoh does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. LIJ rushes in and clears the ring. Shingo fights off 3k, it breaks down into the big move buffet and Yoh cradles SANADA for 2. BUSHI cuts off Yoh, skull end by SANADA follows and Yoh is done. LIJ defeated Sho, Yoh, Kota Ibushi, Big Tom Ishii, & Kazuchika Okada @ 16:00 via submission [***¾] This was really great, as these multi-mans continue to deliver and they did a great job of hyping the upcoming matches between the competitors.

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens vs. Juice Robinson & Mikey Nicholls : Fale & Owens attack before the bell and isolate Nicholls. Juice is back in and they take out Fale and then double team Owens. Juice then follows with a leg lariat for 2, and then grounds the action. Owens fights back and hits a back breaker as Fale pulls Nicholls to the floor for brawling while Owens takes control on Juice. Fale joins in and then tags in, laying in body strikes on Juice. The Tongan massage parlor follows. Owens then works over Juice on the floor, and back in, Owens mocks Juice with jabs. Juice cuts him off and lay in his own jabs, but misses a dropkick. Juice hits the full nelson slam, and we get wholesale changes to Fale & Nicholls. Nicholls rocks the big man, avoids a charge, but Fale runs him over with a shoulder tackle. Owens tags in and lays in a flurry of strikes, the running knee strike, and that gets 2. Juice tries to slam Fale, fails and it breaks down. Juice hits the cannonball and the senton follows. Sliding D by Nicholls, and the blue thunder bomb gets 2. Ref bump, Fale tackles Juice and Nicholls and hits the grenade. Owens then hits the package piledriver on Nicholls and that’s that. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Juice Robinson & Mikey Nicholls @ 8:35 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match that did a nice job of setting up the upcoming singles matches between the four.

Champions Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hikuleo, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga : Bullet Club attacks, and take the brawl to the floor. They work back into the ring and isolate Yano. Yano starts raking eyes, undoes the buckle pad but gets cut off by Jado and the kendo stick. Tonga follows with elbow drops, Hikuleo tags in and slams him to the exposed buckle. Hikuleo follows with chops, Yano screams in pain as Loa tags in. He hits a slam and covers for 2. Tonga tags in, maintaining control. He takes out Taguchi, tags in Hikuleo and the neck breaker on Yano follows for 2. Bullet Club triple teams Yano, and cover for 2. Yano finally uses a hair pull and slams Tonga to the exposed buckle and Taguchi gets the hot tag. Makabe joins him as Taguchi calls the plays and the champions take control. Ass attacks by Taguchi follow and he covers Loa for 2. The three amigos are cut off as Loa does the deal with a falcon arrow. Wholesale changes to Makabe and Tonga, Makabe lays in mounted corner strikes, and hits the northern lights for 2. Tonga cuts him of with a spear as Hikuleo clears out the others. Bullet Club triple teams Makabe, and cover for 2. Jado is in and accidentally hits Tonga with the kendo. Lariat by Makabe, he heads up top and the king kong knee drop gets 2 as the ref was pulled out. Loa attacks with kendo shots, grabs Makabe’s chain and lariats Makabe with it and Tonga covers for 2 as Taguchi makes the save. He hits the ass attack, but Hikuleo cuts him off and hits the flatliner on Makabe and that gets 2. Belt shot by Yano on Hikuleo, ass attack by Taguchi and the Makabe lariat connects for 2. Makabe then heads up top, and the king kong knee drop finishes Hikuleo. Champions Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Hikuleo, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga @ 14:25 via pin [**] This was a really flat and lethargic match before they got to the bullshit, which I didn’t think added all that much, It was ok.

– GOD attack post match, but Yano steals the belts, but makes sure to leave the ROH ones behind.

Jay White & Taiji Ishimori vs. Hirooki Goto & Dragon Lee : Lee & Ishimori to begin. They lock up, working into counters, and then a stand off. White & Goto tag in. White powders and stalls Goto chases him, but White cuts him off with a side headlock. Goto escapes, they trade shoulder tackles and Goto hits a hip toss. He follows with kicks, and then elbow strikes. White then fights back and dumps him to the floor. Ishimori takes Lee to the floor and they brawl into the crowd. They work into the ring and Ishimori attacks the mask of Lee. White waits on Goto in the ring, he makes it back in and White dumps him again. He follows and slams him to the barricade and apron. Back in and Ishimori follows with a knee drop to the back of Goto. He follows with strikes, White tags back in and Goto fires back but White cuts him off. He grounds the action, and follows with uppercuts. Goto fires back, hits a suplex and Ishimori tags in and takes Lee to the floor. He and White look for double teams, but Goto cuts them off and tags in Lee. He follows with dropkicks and a neck breaker, and then pummels Ishimori with strikes and a corner dropkick. Ishimori counters back with a RANA for 2. They trade strikes, but Lee hits the Spanish fly. They trade again, and Lee hits the snap German, reverse RANA, but then runs into a lariat. Wholesale changes to White & Goto, Goto hits the corner kick and Saito suplex for 2. White fights back and hits the snap Saito, lays in uppercuts and the DVD for 2. He follows with a lariat, but Lee makes the save, and it breaks down. Lariat by Goto on White, and everyone is down. Goto fires up and runs into a flatliner and then a German. Goto counters the kiwi krusher, and hits a head butt and reverse GTR for 2. Gedo distracts Goto, but Goto hits ushigoroshi and then one on Ishimori. Lee follows with a sweet tope and Goto goes after Gedo, White low blows him and White looks for blade runner and hits it, covering for the win. Jay White & Taiji Ishimori defeated Hirooki Goto & Dragon Lee @ 18:25 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, with good pacing and doing a great job of building to the upcoming singles matches between the four.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 13. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by the returning Steven Jefferson Douglas Cook. On the show, the guys will discuss Bully Ray gaining power in ROH, the fickle fan reaction to the controversial AEW TV reports, WWE talent wanting out of the company, remembering Rick Rude and much more. The show is approximately 85 minutes long. * Intro

* Bully Ray Gaining Power in ROH: 2:00

* AEW TV Controversy & Fickle Fan Reaction: 15:00

* Dolph Ziggler Last Wrestled at The Royal Rumble, Do You Miss Him?: 27:20

* Dark Side of The Ring: 34:50

* Remembering Rick Rude: 50:20

* If WWE Talents Want Out, Let Them Go: 63:00 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play