Csonka’s NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku 4.30.19 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shota Umino defeated Yota Tsuji @ 8:00 via pin [**¾]

– Ren Narita & Rocky Romero defeated Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura @ 11:13 via pin [***]

– Taguchi & Jushin Liger defeated Desperado & Taka @ 8:25 via pin [***]

– Tomoaki Honma, Mikey Nicholls, Toru Yano, & Togi Makabe defeated Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, & Bad Luck Fale @ 9:45 via pin [**½]

– Suzuki-gun defeated Henare, Jeff Cobb, & YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:45 via submission [**½]

– Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, & Hirooki Goto defeated Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Jay White @ 11:15 via pin [**½]

– Sho, Yoh, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, & Big Tom Ishii defeated Naito, EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA, & Shingo @ 15:30 via pin [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Shota Umino vs. Yota Tsuji : They lock up, working into some back and forth, and Tsuji hitting shoulder tackles. Umino fires back, cuts off Tsuji and follows with a slam for 2. He grounds the action, but Tsuji makes the ropes. Umino lays the boots to him, but Tsuji fires back with strikes. Umino cuts him off with a dropkick, and then follows with rights. Tsuji hits the desperation dropkick, and follows with strikes in the corner. he follows with a backdrop and covers for 2. Umino quickly cuts him off with a spinebuster, and transitions to the crab. Tsuji fights and finally makes the ropes. He lays in strikes, but then runs into a dropkick. The fisherman’s suplex finishes it. Shota Umino defeated Yota Tsuji @ 8:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match to kick things off.

Ren Narita & Rocky Romero vs. Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura : The lions begin, with Uemura looking to ground the action. They work into a stalemate, lock up and Narita follows with a shoulder tackle. Romero tags in and hits the dropkick on Uemura, and follows with a knee drop for 2. He dropkicks the knee of Uemura, tags in Narita, and the half crab follows. Romero plays defense, but Uemura makes the ropes. Narita hits a backdrop, and Tiger makes the save. Uemura hits the desperation dropkick, and tags in Tiger. He runs wild with kicks, and the butterfly suplex follows for 2. He locks on am arm bar, bur Narita makes the ropes. Romero makes the save, it breaks down and Romero dumps Uemura. Tiger rolls into a knee bar on Narita, but Narita makes the ropes after a good fight. He hits the desperation dropkick and tags in Romero. Tiger cuts him off with a back breaker, tags in Uemura and he hits a shoulder tackle and slam. Romero fights off the crab, and follows with clotheslines. Uemura cuts him off, Tiger joins in and hits the tiger driver as Uemura follows with an overhead suplex. Romero fires back, hits the flying knee strike but Tiger makes the save. Romero hits a back breaker and covers for 2. Sliced bread finishes it. Ren Narita & Rocky Romero defeated Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura @ 11:13 via pin [***] This was good, with everyone working hard delivering a well-executed match.

Taguchi & Jushin Liger vs. Desperado & Taka : Taguchi and Desperado begin. Taguchi hits an ass attack, tags in Liger and double teams follow. They isolate Desperado and Liger calls the plays, even doing the Taguchi dance. Liger then locks on the Romero special until Taka makes the save. Desperado goes after Liger’s mask, and then Taka joins in and lays the boots to Liger. They double team Liger, laying the boots to him but Liger fires up and hits a back breaker. Taguchi tags in and runs wild with ass attacks. The springboard ass attack follows for 2. Taguchi follows with rolling suplexes, an enziguri and then runs into a spinebuster. Taka tags in, hits the running knee strike, and cradle for 2. Ass attack by Taguchi, BOM A YE follows for 2 as Desperado makes the save. Liger takes out Desperado. Ankle lock by Taguchi, and then the dodon finishes Taka. Taguchi & Jushin Liger defeated Desperado & Taka @ 8:25 via pin [***] This was a simple, but good and fun tag match with an invested crowd.

Tomoaki Honma, Mikey Nicholls, Toru Yano, & Togi Makabe vs. Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, & Bad Luck Fale : Jado is at ringside. Bullet Club attacks before the bell. Clearing the ring and isolating Yano. Yano exposes the buckle, gets cut off but manages to tag in Honma. Tonga joins in and Honma follows with rights, a shoulder tackle, but Jado cuts off a kokeshi with a kendo shot. They all brawl to the floor as we get walk and brawl. Honma beats the count and Hikuleo works him over with chops. The Tongan massage parlor follows. Tonga misses a kokeshi, but Loa cuts off Honma. Honma fires up and hits a kokeshi and Makabe gets the tag. He runs wild, lays in rights, and the northern lights follows for 2. Loa spears him and follows with rights, but Makabe hits a lariat. Nicholls tags in and Loa tags in Hikuleo. Bullet Club works over Nicholls, and the Hikuleo neck breaker follows for 2. The flatliner also connects for 2. Nicholls battles back with clotheslines, takes out Jado and hits the Mikey bomb for the win. Tomoaki Honma, Mikey Nicholls, Toru Yano, & Togi Makabe defeated Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, & Bad Luck Fale @ 9:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag match with Nicholls picking up a rebound win.

Henare, Jeff Cobb, & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Taichi, Kanemaru, & Minoru Suzuki : I am shocked and appalled to report that Suzuki-gun attacked before the bell in an act of cowardice. HASHI works over Suzuki and hits the draping dropkick for 2. They trade chops, but Suzuki locks on the hanging arm bar and pulls HASHI to the floor and makes him pay as the others join in for floor brawling. HASHI makes it back in and Suzuki attacks the arm. Kanemaru tags in, continuing the attack. HASHI tries to fire back, but gets triple teamed in the corner. Hanging arm bar by Suzuki, and Suzuki follows with the running boot, but HASHI block the PK and hits a lariat. Cobb tags in and works over Taichi. They trade, Cobb hits clotheslines, and the corner attack. The Samoan drop and standing moonsault gets 2. Cobb takes out Kanemaru, but Taichi cuts him off and follows with kicks for 2. The pants are off, but Cobb cuts him off with a lariat. Tag to Henare, he follows with rights and hits a shoulder tackle. The dead lift suplex follows, an he covers for 2. HASHI joins in and the faces work over Taichi. It breaks down, Suzuki-gun now works over Henare, lariat by Taichi and that gets 2. The stretch plum follows and Cobb makes the save. Henare hits the spear and covers for 2. Taichi cuts off the uranage, and the superkick follows and the stretch plum finishes Henare. Suzuki-gun defeated Henare, Jeff Cobb, & YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:45 via submission [**½] This was a solid tag with Taichi maintaining momentum ahead of his title match with Cobb.

– Post match, Suzuki-gun lays out Cobb.

Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, & Hirooki Goto vs. Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Jay White : Goto & White begin. White quickly tags out to Ishimori, and Lee also tags in. They lock up and work into some fun back and forth, ending in a stand off. Ospreay & Owens tag in. Gedo sneaks in and attacks, while the rest spill to the floor. Ospreay dumps Gedo and hits a RANA on Owens. Ishimori cuts him off, and sends him to he floor. Ishimori tries to unmask Lee, as Owens grounds Ospreay. Gedo tags in and lays the boots to him. White tags in and grounds the action. Ishimori tags in and double teams follow. Owens joins in and starts attacking the arm of Ospreay. He follows with strikes, but Ospreay cuts him off but White stops the tag. Ospreay hits the back handspring kick, and tags in Goto. He lights up White with kicks, but Gedo makes the save. Goto fights them off with clotheslines, Saito on White and that gets 2. White counters ushigoroshi, tags in Owens and he hits a running knee strike for 2. Goto fights of the package piledriver, and hits a big lariat. Hot tag to Juice, he runs wild on Owens and they work into counters. Knee strike by Owens, Gedo tags in with eye pokes, and the superkick gets 2. Gedo gets knux, but Ospreay wipes him out and he and Lee follow with dives. Juice follows with jabs, and the left hand of God. Pulp friction finishes Gedo. Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, & Hirooki Goto defeated Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Jay White @ 11:15 via pin [**½] This was another perfectly solid tag match.

Sho, Yoh, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, & Big Tom Ishii vs. Naito, EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA, & Shingo : Ibushi & Naito begin. They circle, and immediately work into a series of counters. EVIL & Big Tom tag in, and it’s fucking clobberin time. They beat the hell out of each other, and EVIL eventually takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Ishii makes the ropes to avoid the sharpshooter. Shingo tags in, Ishii dumps EVIL as Yoh tags in. BUSHI joins in and 3k follow with double teams on Shingo after dumping BUSHI. Sho follows with chops, they trade strikes and Shingo levels him with a lariat. LIJ clear the ring and we get floor brawling, with the proper parties pairing off. EVIL posts Ishii, and BUSHI hits a neck breaker for 2 on Sho. The shirt choke follows, Naito and BUSHI double team Yoh and dump him. EVIL now works over Sho, but Ishii makes the save and they brawl again. Shingo tags in and follows with a suplex for 2. Knee strikes connect, he blocks the Sho spear but Sho gets it the second time. SANADA tags in and Sho fights him off and tags in Okada. Okada runs wild, dumps Naito and runs SANADA into EVIL and follows with a DDT for 2. SANADA gets the paradise lock on Okada, and then follows with a dropkick. Okada escapes skull end, and the flapjack follows. Ibushi & Naito tag in and Ibushi hits the dropkick and plancha. Back in and Ibushi hits the snap slam, standing moonsault and that gets 2. Naito fires back, and the tornado DDT follows for 2. They work up top and Naito hits the RANA and it breaks down. Ibushi counters Gloria and hits a snap German. Reverse RANA by Naito, and both men are down. BUSHI tags in and hits the missile dropkick. LIJ isolates Ibushi, working triple teams and BUSHI covers for 2. The neck breaker also follows for 2. He calls for MX, but Okada cuts him off as it breaks down into the big move buffet. It boils down to Ibushi and BUSHI, Ibushi hits kicks, a running knee strike and that gets 2. Ibushi hits a lariat and kamigoye to finish it. Sho, Yoh, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, & Big Tom Ishii defeated Naito, EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA, & Shingo @ 15:30 via pin [***¾] The theme continues as the LIJ vs. CHAOS/Ibushi matches continue to deliver and carry the road to shows. This was another very good tag that continued to play well into the established rivalries, add to the build for upcoming matches, and was just a blast.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 15. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Jeremy Lambert Jr III. Today, the guys will review the 2019 NWA Crockett Cup (Jeremy was live at the event) & Impact Rebellion PPV events. The show is approximately 130-minutes long. * Intro

* NWA Crockett Cup 2019 Review: 6:40

* Impact Rebellion PPV Review: 75:00 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play