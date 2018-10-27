Csonka’s NJPW Super Jr. Tag League (Day Eight) Review 10.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ACH & Taguchi defeated Tiger Mask & Jushin Liger @ 12:37 via pin [***]

– Sho & Yoh defeated Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr @ 11:59 via pin [***¼]

– Ishimori & Robbie Eagles defeated Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA @ 12:30 via pin [***½]

– Desperado & Kanemaru defeated BUSHI & Shingo @ 18:10 via pin [***¾]

– THE FOLLOWING NAMES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED FOR FANTASTICAMANIA 2019 IN JANUARY: Atlantis ・Mistico ・Caristico ・Volador Jr. ・Dragon Lee ・Titan ・Angel de Oro ・Soberano Jr. ・Flyer ・Audaz ・Altantis Jr. ・Ultimo Guerrero ・Terrible ・Gran Guerrero ・Barbaro Cavernario ・Sanson ・Cuatrero ・Forastero ・Okumura ・Templario.

Tiger Mask & Jushin Liger vs. ACH & Taguchi : Tiger and ACH start off with some fun back and forth before Liger & Taguchi tag in. Liger makes Taguchi run and blow himself up and locks on a Romero special. Tiger tags in and takes control, laying in kicks and covering for 2. The camel clutch follows, Liger tags back in and Taguchi fires up but is immediately taken down. Taguchi hits the desperation ass attack; ACH tags in and runs wild bringing some energy to the match. The frog splash gets 2 on Liger. They work to the floor and Liger hits a shotei. Back in and ACH hits a basement dropkick and Taguchi tags in but Tiger cuts off the ass attack with a dropkick. They work up top and ACH make the save but then ends up hitting Taguchi. Tiger follows with the super butterfly suplex for 2. ACH cuts off Tiger, and Taguchi hits a tiger driver for 2. Tiger then steals the dodon and that gets 2.Liger and ACH in, it breaks down and Liger and ACH work into a double down. Ass attack by Taguchi, but Tiger counters bum a ye into a cradle for 2. They trade pin attempts and Taguchi cradles Tiger for the win. ACH & Taguchi defeated Tiger Mask & Jushin Liger @ 12:37 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match to open up the league matches, with Liger & Tiger putting in another good effort before losing.

Sho & Yoh vs. Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr : Volador and Yoh into begin, They work into a fun and fast paced back and forth. Sho and Soberano tag in, Sho cuts off a RANA, and then attacks with kicks and strikes. Soberano hits the enziguri and follows with a RANA. Yoh tags in and double teams follow for 2. Sho tags back in and more double teams follow. Yoh now lays in rights, tags Sho back in and Soberano fights off 3k and hits a step up dropkick. Volador tags in and hits the high cross. He clears the ring and Soberano follows with a Fosbury flop and Volador follows with a springboard moonsault. Volador and Sho roll back in, and Sho hits a dead lift German and tags Yoh back in. Volador cuts him off with a superkick and tags in Soberano who flies in with the tornillo for 2. The draping moonsault follows for 2. Yoh cuts him off with an enziguri, they work up top and Sho is in for a tower of doom and Volador follows with a frog splash. Sho and Volador trade strikes and chops, Sho blocks the RANA and hits a project Ciampa. Soberano wipes him out with a missile dropkick, takes Yoh to the floor, but back in and 3K finishes Soberano. Sho & Yoh defeated Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr @ 11:59 via pin [***¼] This was another good tag, with Volador & Soberano getting in some good run and looking good, but ultimately failing as 3k picks up the much-needed win.

Ishimori & Robbie Eagles vs. Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA : Ishimori & Sabin in to begin, as they lock up and Sabin takes early control with arm drags. Ishimori fights him off but KUSHIDA tags in and they work double teams and hit the dream sequence on Ishimori. They then work double teams on Eagles, with KUSHIDA starting to attack the arm of Ishimori. Ishimori cuts him off, attacking the knee, and tagging Eagles in and he immediately attacks the knee of KUSHIDA and takes him to the floor for some punishment. Ishimori and Eagles work quick tags and double teams, continuing to focus on the knee of KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA hits a desperation enziguri and tags in Sabin. He flies in with a high cross, follows with strikes and a tornado DDT. The missile dropkick connects and that gets 2. Double teams on Ishimori follows, but Eagles attacks the knee of KUSHIDA and that allows Ishimori to make the comeback and he tags in Eagles. He and KUSHIDA trade strikes. Sabin takes the bullet for KUSHIDA, and Eagles takes KUSHIDA down and hits the 450 only to be caught with a triangle. KUSHIDA transitions to an arm bar, and then a hanging kimura. It breaks down and everyone is down. Ishimori officially tags in and hits the sliding German on KUSHIDA. He and eagles work double teams and Ishimori covers for 2. KUSHIDA counters bloody cross and Sabin arrives for double teams. Dream sequence on Eagles, Sabin takes him to the floor and Ishimori hits the tombstone/lung blower combo and bloody cross finishes KUSHIDA. Ishimori & Robbie Eagles defeated Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA @ 12:30 via pin [***½] This was very good, with KUSHIDA & Sabin continuing to rule as a team, and Ishimori picking up a huge win over the junior champion, which could give him a title shot sooner rather than later.

Desperado & Kanemaru vs. BUSHI & Shingo : The champions unsurprisingly attack before the bell and take the fight to the floor. They brawl up and into the crowd, with BUSHI hitting a dive off of the entrance. Back to the ringside area, and then back in, Shingo works over Kanemaru. BUSHI tags in and does his shirt choke spot, and Shingo tags back in and follows with a suplex for 2. Kanemaru dumps him and Despy attacks for more floor brawling. Kanemaru uses chair shots to break down Shingo, we get a countout tease, and back in and Despy takes the heat. Kanemaru tags in, and hits the DDT and then works a camel clutch. Despy tags back in, but Shingo fires up with strikes and a Saito suplex. BUSHI tags in and hits a RANA. The missile dropkick follows. He and Kanemaru trade strikes, Despy cuts off BUSHI but BUSHI runs the champions together and hits the double RANA. Tag to Shingo, he works some back and forth with Kanemaru, but Kanemaru hits the tornado DDT for the double down. Despy gets the tag, knocks BUSHI to the floor. Shingo hits him with the pop up DVD and tags in BUSHI. Despy rakes the eyes, and follows with a spinebuster. Despy attacks the mask, but BUSHI hits the fisherman’s neck breaker. Shingo in and they hit a parade of double teams on Despy for 2. Pumping bomber on Despy, Kanemaru makes the save and takes Shingo to the floor. BUSHI dumps Despy and misses the suicide dive as Despy pulled a young lion in the way of the attack. Back in and double teams on BUSHI follow for a good near fall. Shingo makes the save, and brawls with Kanemaru. BUSHI fights off pinche loco, ref bump, MIST by BUSHI and Kanemaru pulls out the ref, whiskey mist misses, Despy low blows BUSHI, unmasks him and cradles him to steal the win. Desperado & Kanemaru defeated BUSHI & Shingo @ 18:10 via pin [***¾] This was a very good match, with everyone playing their roles extremely well and an invested crowd thanks to the mix of personalities, and crowd brawling. Desperado & Kanemaru really had to win here since they had already dropped two in the block, and the finishing stretch came down to the teams trying to out shenanigan each other. Despy is just a bigger asshole than the LIJ lads, resorting to ripping off BUSHI’s mask to steal his win. Not great, but very good and well done overall.

The Standings

* Desperado & Kanemaru: (4-2) 8pts.

* BUSHI & Shingo: (4-2) 8pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (4-2) 8pts.

* Ishimori & Robbie Eagles: (3-3) 6pts.

* Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA: (3-3) 6pts.

* ACH & Taguchi: (3-3) 6pts.

* Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask: (2-4) 4pts.

* Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr: (1-5) 2pts.

