Csonka’s NJPW Super Jr. Tag League (Day Five) Review 10.22.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shingo & BUSHI defeated Volador Jr. & Soberano [email protected] 13:40 via pin [**¾]

– Sho & Yoh defeated Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask @ 11:40 via pin [***¼]

Shingo & BUSHI vs. Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr. : Naito is out with his LIJ brothers. Soberano and BUSHI to begin. BUSHI wants a handshake and Soberano is hesitant. They shake and BUSHI attacks. They work into some fun back and forth; Soberano hits a RANA and follows with an enziguri. Soberano follows with a flying arm drag and dumps BUSHI. Volador and Shingo tag in, and Shingo immediately overpowers him. Volador pick sup the pace and hits a RANA. The luchas follow with a doomsday high cross, but Shingo kicks out. Dropkick by Soberano, but BUSHI pulls him to the floor and works him over. Back in and Shingo works him over until BUSHI tags in. BUSHI tries to unmask Soberano, Volador makes the save and then gets double teamed. LIJ dumps him and BUSHI works an STF on Soberano as Shingo plays defense. Shingo now works over Soberano on the floor, and backing maintains control. Shingo lays in chops, but Soberano fires back and hits a head scissors and dropkick. Tags to BUSHI & Volador, and Volador hits the high cross. He takes out Shingo and then works over BUSHI. The superkick follow, Soberano flies in with a missile dropkick on Shingo and Soberano follows with the Fosbury flop. Volador hits a moonsault to the floor and everyone is down. Back in and Soberano tags in and hits a tornillo on BUSHI for 2. He follows with kicks and a dropkick, covering for 2. BUSHI cuts him off, Volador in and the luchas double team Shingo. Soberano and BUSHI are left in the ring; BUSHI hits a RANA and tags in Shingo. He runs wild until Volador joins in for double teams. They all brawl, LIJ hits double teams and Shingo covers for 2. BUSHI takes out Volador on the floor, and Soberano gets a sunset flip for 2. Shingo hits the Gory bomb and big lariat, covering for 2. The last falconry finishes it. Shingo & BUSHI defeated Volador Jr. & Soberano [email protected] 13:40 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good overall, with solid and well laid out action, but felt a bit flat and dialed back.

Sho & Yoh vs. Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask : Yoh and Tiger in to begin, and they lock up and separate. Tiger quickly grounds the action, but Yoh counters and they work to the feet. Yoh makes it to the ropes and they break. Tiger now attacks with kicks, and they work into a stand off. Sho and Liger tag in, and they lock up. They trade shoulder tackles, and Liger takes him down. Yoh tags in and they work double teams on Liger. Yoh follows with forearm strikes, but Liger cuts him off with a back breaker. The Romero special follows as Tiger takes out Sho. Liger transitions to a dragon sleeper until Sho breaks it up. Tag to Tiger and he lays in a series of kicks on Yoh and then starts working the back, and applies a camel clutch. Sho makes the save so Tiger slaps the young punk. Liger in and continues control on Yoh. Tiger tags back in and lays the boots to Yoh as Tiger joins in for double teams. Yoh finally cuts off Tiger and tags in Sho. Sho is fired up and runs wild with clotheslines. The dropkick follows on Liger. Tiger fights off a German, Yoh tags in and they dump Liger but Tiger runs them together until he runs into double knee strikes. 3k follow with double teams, but Tiger fights off the 3k and hits the tiger driver. Tag to Liger and it’s shotei time and then a Liger bomb follows for 2 on Yoh. Liger up top and the big splash follows for 2. Shotei to Yoh, and that gets 2 as Sho makes the save. Liger takes Yoh up top, Sho makes the save, but Tiger hits the super butterfly suplex. He and Sho fight to the floor, and Liger gets a Liger bomb for 2 on Yoh. Yoh battles back and scores with the desperation 5 star clutch and picks up the hard fought win. Sho & Yoh defeated Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask @ 11:40 via pin [***¼] This was a good match, and a throwback to the young lion days of 3k with Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask talking mad shit and looking to put the young boys in their place, only Sho & Yoh are far more experienced now and were able to overcome.

The Standings

* BUSHI & Shingo: (3-1) 6pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (3-1) 6pts.

* Ishimori & Robbie Eagles: (2-1) 4pts.

* Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask: (2-2) 4pts.

* Desperado & Kanemaru: (1-2) 2pts.

* Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA: (1-2) 2pts.

* ACH & Taguchi: (1-2) 2pts.

* Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr: (1-3) 2pts.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend