Csonka’s NJPW Super Jr. Tag League (Day Four) Review 10.20.18  

Csonka’s NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Review 10.20.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin defeated Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr. @ 10:30 via pin [**¾]

– Sho & Yoh defeated Taiji Ishimori & Robbie Eagles @ 11:00 via pin [***¼]

KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin vs. Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr. : Handshakes all around and we’re friends to begin. Volador and Sabin start us off, locking up and then trading arm drags. Soberano and KUSHIDA tag in and they work into some lucha passes, KUSHIDA gets dumped and Soberano follows with a Fosbury flop. Back in and Soberano hits the tornillo high cross for 2. Sabin tags in, double teams follow, and he then starts working submissions, grounding Soberano. KUSHIDA tags back in and lays in chops and then works a wacky lucha submission. Sabin tags back in, follows with rights in the corner, and then kicks. KUSHIDA tags in, double teams follow but Soberano fires back with dropkicks and tags in Volador, who hits a high cross and Soberano follows with a doomsday high cross for 2. It breaks down, and the luchas work double teams and pick up a near fall. Volador isolates KUSHIDA, hits a superkick but KUSHIDA hits a PELE. Sabin and Soberano tag back in, Soberano hits a moonsault and that gets 2. He follows with a dropkick, but Sabin cuts him off and he and KUSHIDA land double team kicks. KUSHIDA tags in and Volador cuts off skull and bones, follows KUSHIDA up top and hits a super RANA. He follows with a tope, and Soberano cradles Sabin for 2. Sabin fights off double teams, lays in kicks, and hits a DDT. KUSHIDA back in and the dream sequence follows. Skull and bones finishes Soberano. KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin defeated Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr. @ 10:30 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good as things picked up in the second half, but overall this was a dialed back house show style match with the guys largely taking it easy.

4.20 Sho & Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori & Robbie Eagles : Sho and Eagles start us off, locking up and Sho overpowers Eagles to begin. They break, Sho lays in kicks, but Eagles hits an arm drag and Sho fires back with a shoulder tackle. Ishimori in and 3k run wild with double teams and Yoh grounds Eagles as he attacks the leg. Sho tags back in, and works over Eagles in his corner. Ishimori cuts off Sho, dumps Yoh and Bullet Club takes control, working quick tags and double teams. The quick tags continue as they beat down Sho in the corner. Ishimori chokes out Sho, slaps him around and lays in chops. Sho fights back, hits the spear and tags in Yoh. Yoh follows with dropkicks, dumps Eagles and starts working over Ishimori. Ishimori fights off the suplex, and hits the back handspring kick. Tag to Eagles, he lays in kicks and rights until Yoh hits a dragon screw. Sho tags in and hits rolling Germans on Eagles. Yoh takes out Ishimori, they double team Eagles but Ishimori breaks up 3k. They dump Yoh, double team Sho, and it breaks down. Ishimori hits a plancha on Yoh to the floor, Eagles up top and misses the 450 and eats a lariat. Both men are down. They fight to their feet, trade strikes, Sho takes control and Yoh returns for the double knee strikes. Double teams on Ishimori follow, but Eagles runs them together and then run into 3k and that’s that. Sho & Yoh defeated Taiji Ishimori & Robbie Eagles @ 11:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good match, smoother than the first and with a better sense of urgency. 3k even up the top of the block with the win.

The Standings

* Roppongi 3K: (2-1) 4pts.

* Ishimori & Robbie Eagles: (2-1) 4pts.

* Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask: (2-1) 4pts.

* BUSHI & Shingo: (2-1) 4pts.

* Desperado & Kanemaru: (1-2) 2pts.

* Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA: (1-2) 2pts.

* Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr: (1-2) 2pts.

* ACH & Taguchi: (1-2) 2pts.

