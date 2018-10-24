Csonka’s NJPW Super Jr. Tag League (Day Six) Review 10.23.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Desperado & Kanemaru defeated Ishimori & Robbie Eagles @ 10:30 via pin [**]

– Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA defeated ACH & Taguchi @ 14:02 via submission [**½]

Ishimori & Robbie Eagles vs. Desperado & Kanemaru : Despy & Kanemaru attack at the bell and dump Ishimori, isolating Eagles. They are surly tonight, having already dropped two matches. They double team Eagles, but Eagles runs them together and Ishimori wipes out Despy as Bullet Club takes control, working double teams on Kanemaru. Eagles grounds the action, working the leg of Kanemaru. Eagles follows with strikes and chops until Despy cuts him of and the champions take the fight to the floor for some very Suzuki-gun crowd brawling. Back in and Kanemaru takes control on Eagles, hitting a belly to back suplex for 2. He and Despy work quick tags, working Eagles over in their corner. Despy follows with slams, tags Kanemaru back in and he lays the boots to Eagles. Despy attacks Ishimori on the floor, as Kanemaru works a half crab. Eagles fights and makes the ropes. He takes out Kanemaru’s knee and follows with a sliding clothesline. Ishimori tags in and hits the seated senton and then kicks Despy to the floor. The crossface on Kanemaru follows, but he makes the ropes. Kanemaru cuts off Ishimori with a basement dropkick, tags in Despy and he runs into the back handspring kick. Eagles tags in and hits a missile dropkick, follows with knee strikes and a sliced bread. Ishimori dumps Kanemaru, they double team Despy and cover for 2. It breaks down, Despy rakes the eyes, Eagles fights him off, Kanemaru mists him after a ref distraction, Despy cradles him for the win. Desperado & Kanemaru defeated Ishimori & Robbie Eagles @ 10:30 via pin [**] This was only ok. There was simply no life to the work, no sense of urgency, and no real drama at any time. It was a house show match where everyone seemingly did the least possible to get by.

Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA vs. ACH & Taguchi : Sabin and ACH in to begin, they lock up and immediately work into some counters and arm drags. Sabin then scores with a cradle for 2 and then ACH counters into a cradle of his own for 2. KUSHIDA & Taguchi tag in, and KUSHIDA looks to work the arm right away. They work into passes, and both look for dropkicks as we get a stand off. KUSHIDA attacks with kicks, and grounded ass attacks, but Taguchi cuts him off and that allows he and ACH to clear out Sabin and double team KUSHIDA. ACH eventually blows up as Taguchi calls the plays, allowing KUSHIDA to fight back and Sabin knocks Taguchi to the floor. They isolate ACH as Sabin tags in and grounds things. He starts attacking the arm, and tags in KUSHIDA. They keep ACH in their corner, as KUSHIDA starts dismantling his arm. Taguchi tries to rally ACH, and ACH finally makes the ropes. KUSHIDA follows with kicks to the arm and tags in Sabin. Sabin continues to work the arm, and follows with corner attacks until ACH cuts him off and tags in Taguchi who hits repeated ass attacks and covers for 2. Rolling suplexes on Sabin follow, KUSHIDA makes the save but Taguchi DDTs them both. Sabin counters the ass attack with an atomic drop and bites his ass. Taguchi finally hits another ass attack for 2. Sabin counters dodon and KUSHIDA arrives for double teams. ACH in and it breaks down. They double team Taguchi but Taguchi dumps Sabin and he and KUSHIDA work into a double down. ACH tags back in and trips up KUSHIDA and takes out Sabin on the floor. ACH then hits an ass attack on KUSHIDA for 2. Taguchi in and the double team dodon follows but Sabin makes the save. Sabin runs them together, ACH fires back, but eats the dream sequence. The modified skull and bones gets 2 as Taguchi makes the save. ACH lays in chops, but KUSHIDA gets the hover board lock and Sabin dispatches Taguchi. ACH taps. Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA defeated ACH & Taguchi @ 14:02 via submission [**½] This was a solid match, but felt really long and lifeless thanks to lackadaisical work and a dead crowd.

The Standings

* BUSHI & Shingo: (3-1) 6pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (3-1) 6pts.

* Ishimori & Robbie Eagles: (2-2) 4pts.

* Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask: (2-2) 4pts.

* Desperado & Kanemaru: (2-2) 4pts.

* Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA: (2-2) 4pts.

* ACH & Taguchi: (1-3) 2pts.

* Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr: (1-3) 2pts.

