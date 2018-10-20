Csonka’s NJPW Super Jr. Tag League (Day Three) Review 10.19.18  

Csonka’s NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Review 10.19.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tiger Mask & Jushin Liger defeated Shingo Takagi & BUSHI @ 12:40 via pin [***¼]

– ACH & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru @ 13:30 via pin [***]

Tiger Mask & Jushin Liger vs. Shingo Takagi & BUSHI : Naito is out with the LIJ lads. Liger and BUSHI to begin; they lock up, Liger overpowers BUSHI and they work to the ropes and break. They lock back up, BUSHI pulls the hair and then goes traquilo before attacking. Liger quickly cuts him off with a back breaker and poses as BUSHI powders. Shingo and Tiger tag in and Shingo connects with shoulder tackles, but Tiger fires back with leg kicks and they then trade chops. Shingo takes him down, but Tiger quickly rebounds with kicks and tags in Liger. BUSHI cuts off the Romero special, allowing Shingo to attack. They all brawl to the floor, with LIJ taking control. Back in the ring and BUSHI takes the heat on Liger, laying the boots to him. Double teams follow and BUSHI covers for 2. BUSHI grounds things, ripping at Liger’s mask, and then tagging in Shingo. Liger fires up but is cut off, but then hits a desperation double DDT. Tiger tags in and hits the high cross, and hits a crucifix on Shingo for 2. The arm bar follows, but Shingo powers out and hits a DVD. Both men are down. BUSHI tags back in and heads up top, hits the missile dropkick and DDT for 2. BUSHI misses a charge, Tiger & Liger work double teams and hit the Liger & Tiger bomb for 2 as Shingo makes the save. Tiger dumps him, takes BUSHI up top but Shingo makes the save as it breaks down. Shingo suplexes the legends, enziguri by BUSHI, and double teams follow but Liger makes the save and dumps Shingo and follows with a cannonball to the floor. Tiger cradles BUSHI and picks up the win. Tiger Mask & Jushin Liger defeated Shingo Takagi & BUSHI @ 12:40 via pin [***¼] The legends pick up the big and surprising win over the hot LIJ team. This was a good match, with the legends working smart and hard, and using their experience to eliminate Shingo to pick up the win on BUSHI.

ACH & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru : Despy & Kanemaru attack during the entrances and immediately take control. They use Taguchi’s ruby ball to attack his ass, and then whip ACH to the barricades. In the ring, the champions take control and run their opponents together. ACH makes the comeback, and Taguchi scores with ass attacks. ACH calls the plays as Taguchi runs wild on Kanemaru until he gets blown up. Kanemaru slams Taguchi into ACH’s ass, and then take things to the floor. Suzuki-gun plays the hits with chair shots and barricade attacks, beating down ACH. They then isolate Taguchi in the ring and Despy hits slams. Kanemaru tags in and lays the boots to Taguchi, and covers for 2. Taguchi fights back, hits an enziguri and tags in ACH. He runs wild, knocking Kanemaru to the floor and hitting the standing double stomp and running kick on Despy. He heads up top, but Despy cuts him off but ACH fires back with an ass attack for 2. Despy fights off the German, so ACH lays in chops until Kanemaru distracts him and Despy hits the spear. Kanemaru tags in and they trade strikes, and ACH hits an enziguri. Taguchi tags in and hits ass attacks on Kanemaru. The springboard ass attack gets 2. Taguchi looks for bum a ye, but Despy dropkicks him in the ass and the champions work double teams for 2. Kanemaru hits a reverse DDT and Despy fights off ACH. Taguchi counters deep impact with a flying ass attack, ACH is back in and they work double teams, and Despy slides in for the save. They dump Despy, but he rushes back in and runs the ref into Taguchi. Kanemaru accidentally mists Despy, and ACH takes out Despy to the floor. Taguchi hits a dodon low blow and cradles Kanemaru for the win. ACH & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru [***] The champions lose their second match of the tournament, which will make life hard for them post-tournament with multiple challengers. The match was good, as the faces foiled the heels shenanigans and Taguchi took a play from their book to pick up the big win.

The Standings

* Ishimori & Robbie Eagles: (2-0) 4pts.

* Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask: (2-1) 4pts.

* BUSHI & Shingo: (2-1) 4pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (1-1) 2pts.

* Desperado & Kanemaru: (1-2) 2pts.

* Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA: (0-2) 0pts.

* Volador Jr. & Soberano Jr: (1-1) 2pts.

* ACH & Taguchi: (1-2) 2pts.

