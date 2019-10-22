Csonka’s NJPW Super Junior Tag League Match Reviews (Days 3 & 4)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Super Junior Tag League Match (Day 3): Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo defeated Tiger Mask IV & Yuya Uemura @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– Super Junior Tag League Match (Day 3): Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles defeated Volador Jr. & Titan @ 11:00 via submission [***¾]

– Super Junior Tag League Match (Day 4): Roppongi 3K vs. TJP & Clack Connors @ 13:35 via submission [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– These matches have been uploaded to New Japan World, one at a time, without commentary.

Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura : Ishimori and Yuya begin, locking up and working to the mat. Yuya works into some counters, and follows with a shoulder tackle. Tiger & Phantasmo tag in, they lock up and Phantasmo hits a shoulder tackle. They work into counters, Tiger cuts him off, dumps him and back in, grounds Phantasmo. Yuya tags back in, they double team Phantasmo and he covers for 2. Yuya dumps Ishimori, follows with strikes, but misses the dropkick as Phantasmo takes control. He lays in chops, tag to Ishimori and back rakes follow. Ishimori grounds the action, and then Phantasmo hits a back rake and covers for 2. He dumps Yuya, Ishimori works him over on the floor, and rolls him back in as Phantasmo mockingly attacks, The knee drop follows, but Tiger makes the save. Ishimori keeps things grounded, working a chin lock. Yuya makes the ropes, Phantasmo follows with kicks as Yuya fires up and lays in chops. Phantasmo rakes the eyes but runs into a dropkick. Tiger gets the tag, hits the high cross and runs wild on the heels. He runs them together and knee bars Phantasmo. Phantasmo makes the rope and works the ropewalk, hits a flurry of kicks and tags in Ishimori. Ishimori follows with strikes until Tiger hits the backbreaker. Yuya tags in and he works over Ishimori, hitting elbows and shoulder tackles for 2 The slam and crab follow, Phantasmo makes the save and Yuya dropkicks him, Tiger hits the tiger driver on Ishimori and Yuya follows with the overhead suplex for 2. Ishimori battles back, Phantasmo takes out Tiger and Ishimori hits the back handspring kick for 2. Yuya then cradles him but Phantasmo makes the save. The double team Argentine cutter follows and Tiger makes the save. Phantasmo dumps him and double superkicks follow on Yuya and bloody cross finishes it. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo defeated Tiger Mask IV & Yuya Uemura @ 10:30 via pin [***] This was a good and basic tag match, with a good layout and the giving us the expected result.

Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles vs. Volador Jr. & Titan : Will and Titan begin, working at a break neck pace and after counters end in a standoff. Titan follows with kicks, and they work into fast paced counters as Titan dumps Will and it beaks down, and Robbie follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Will follows with rights to Titan, Robbie tags in and lays the boots to him. The running kick follows for 2. he grounds things and starts attacking the knee. Titan makes the ropes, Will tags in and double teams follow as Will covers for 2. Robbie tags back in and follows with strikes as he works over Titan in the corner. He attacks the knee again, tags in Will and they dump Volador. Titan battles back, enziguris Robbie and then DDTs him on the apron. The high cross on Will follows. Tag to Volador and he runs wild and gets a near fall on Will. Will fires back, hits 619 and then an enziguri for 2. Volador fights off storm breaker, Will lays in strikes and counters the RANA but Volador counters back and is cut off with the back handspring kick. Wholesale changes to Robbie & Titan, they brawl and Robbie takes out the knee, hits the sliding lariat but Titan counters back into a sitout Michinoku driver for 2. Will in and cuts him off, Ron Miller special by Robbie and Volador makes the save. It breaks down, Titan battles back with superkicks, gets cut off with sliced bread and Volador makes the save. Will dumps him and follows with the plancha. Robbie hits the missile dropkick to the knee and Titan cuts him off with a jumping sidekick. The clothesline follows and the springboard misses as Robbie hits turbo backpack for 2. The Ron Miller special finishes it. Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles defeated Volador Jr. & Titan @ 11:00 via submission [***¾] This was a really good sprint, with the Birds of Prey looking in prime form as they pick up a win and the boys from CMLL bringing the goods as well.

Roppongi 3K vs. TJP & Clack Connors : Sho and Connors begin. They lock up, working into counters and separate. Sho then grounds things, and they work to the ropes. Connors follows with chops, and Sho fires back. They trade and Sho follows with strikes until Connors cradles him for 2. Connors gets a sunset flip for 2 and they en in a stand off. Yoh and TJP tag in, they lock up and TJP hits a head scissors and they then trade arm drags and Yoh follows with a dropkick. tag to Sho and the double teams follow for 2. They dump TJP and Connors attacks Yoh. Sho blind tags in and they cut him of and double dropkick TJP. Yoh grounds Connors, but Connors makes the ropes. Tag to Sho and he follows with kicks and grounds things. He follows with kicks and covers for 2. Yoh tags back in, and follows with a slam, covering for 2. He lays the boots to Connors, Connors fires back and counters a suplex and hits the dropkick. TJP and Sho tag in and TJP runs wild with a springboard forearm, and suplexes to Yoh. The wrecking ball dropkick and high cross follow for 2. Connors tags back in and they hit a doomsday blockbuster for 2. Connors follows with strikes, back elbows and Sho then levels him with a lariat. Tag to Yoh, he takes out TJP and 3K follow with double teams on Connors. Yoh does the deal with a falcon arrow but TJP makes the save. TJP and Connors double team Yoh but Sho makes the save. Sho and TJP work into back and forth and the detonation kick follows as Connors locks on the crab. Yoh fights, but Connors sits down deep until Yoh finally makes the ropes. Connors stomps away at him, but 3K hit the stereo knees and TJP joins in but runs into superkicks and 3K. Connors hits the double spear and Yoh counters back with a superkick, and a bridging German for 2. Yoh then locks on the calf killer and Connors has to tap. Roppongi 3K vs. TJP & Clack Connors @ 13:35 via submission [***¼] This was a good and fun tag match, which made me want to see Sho vs. TJP down the line. The result was a given, but the work was good and I enjoyed the match.

SUPER JR STANDINGS

* Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi: (2-0), 4pts.

* Suzuki-gun: (2-0), 4pts.

* Titan & Volador Jr: (2-1), 4pts.

* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori: (2-1), 4pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (2-1), 4pts.

* Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay: (1-2), 2pts.

* TJP & Clark Connors: (0-3), 0pts.

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura: (0-3), 0pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 61. On the show, the good brother, 411’s Larry Csonka breaks down a good Impact Bound for Glory 2019 PPV and then previews the upcoming ROH UK tour. The show is approximately 40-minutes long. * Intro

* Impact Bound for Glory Review: 1:50

* ROH Honor United London Preview: 16:40

* ROH Honor United Newport Preview: 25:45

* ROH Honor United Bolton Preview: 30:55 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.