Csonka’s NJPW Super Junior Tag Match Reviews (Days 5-8)  

Csonka’s NJPW Super Junior Tag League Match Reviews (Days 3 & 4)

– Super Junior Tag League Match (Day 5): Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Suzuki-gun @ 13:45 via pin [***]

– Super Junior Tag League Match (Day 6): Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 16:00 via pin [**½]

– Super Junior Tag League Match (Day 7): Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles defeated TJP & Clark Connors @ 15:35 via pin [****]

– Super Junior Tag League Match (Day 8): Titan & Volador Jr: defeated Suzuki-gun @ 13:06 via pin [***]

– These matches have been uploaded to New Japan World, one at a time, without commentary.

Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Suzuki-gun : Suzuki-gun SHOCKINGLY attacks and we’re underway. They dump Taguchi and Kanemaru isolates Romero in the ring. Romero fires back, hits a basement dropkick and tags in Taguchi. They double team Kanemaru, Romero calls the plays and Taguchi hits repeated ass attacks. He gets blown up and they set up to slam Kanemaru into Romero’s ass but he whips Taguchi into it as the heel take the fight to the floor and take control back as they brawl into the crowd. Taguchi gets whipped to the barricade, Kanemaru follows with the flying leg drop and Taguchi barely makes it back in. Despy tags in and works over Taguchi, hits a slam and then lays the boots to him. Kanemaru tags in and follows with kicks, rakes the eyes and Despy tags back in as he works over Taguchi in the corner The cover follows for 2. Despy hits a slam, Kanemaru hits one and then Despy hits a suplex for 2. Kanemaru rakes the eyes, lays the boots to Taguchi and Despy follows with strikes and an eye rake. Taguchi hits the desperation ass attack and tags in Romero. He follows with a RANA, another and hits forever clotheslines. He lays in chops, and the tornado DDT follows for 2. Romero follows with rights but runs into a spinebuster for 2. The stretch muffler follows, Romero fights as Kanemaru holds off Taguchi and Romero makes the ropes. Pinche loco is countered into a RANA and cradle for 2. Spear by Despy and Kanemaru tags in. The big boot follows, but Romero hits a rewind kick. Tag to Taguchi, he follows with B triggers, and runs wild. The springboard ass attack follows for 2. He looks for bum a ye, Despy cuts him off and the heels follow with double teams for 2. Deep impact follows but Romero makes the save. Double ass attack from the coaches, sliced bread by Romero and an ass attack by Taguchi gets 2. Romero dumps Despy, but Kanemaru cuts off Taguchi and the ref bump follows. Kanemaru gets the whiskey but Taguchi cuts him off, Romero dumps Despy and follows with a suicide dive. Taguchi takes a drink and gets tipsy, and bum a ye connects for the 2. the dodon follows and Kanemaru is done. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Suzuki-gun @ 13:45 via pin [***] This was a fun and playful tag match with TEAM COACH continuing to be a blast.

Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi : Taguchi & Phantasmo begin. They play to the crowd and lock up. They work into counters, Taguchi fights out and makes Phantasmo run the ropes. Phantasmo makes him run, trips him up, and now wants Romero. He tags in but Phantasmo tags out to Ishimori. They lock up and work to the ropes. Romero dances, follows with knee strikes but Ishimori picks up the pace and hits the seated senton. Phantasmo tags in and Romero fights off the double team, tags in Taguchi and they double team Bullet Club as Taguchi calls the plays. Romero gets blown up and Taguchi follows with a corner ass attack. Phantasmo fights off the as of Taguchi and sticks his thumb up his ass, but Taguchi is too strong and traps his thumb and works it like a submission hold and then sticks Phantasmo’s own thumb in his mouth. Romero tags in and dumps Phantasmo. The dive is cut of by Ishimori and the brawl spills to the floor. back in and they isolate Romero, as Ishimori tags in. Back rakes follow on Romero, Phantasmo follows with strikes and chokes out Romero in the corner. The tree of WHOA nut stomps follow. Ishimori and Romero trade strikes, Romero avoids a charge and hits a rewind kick. The tag is cut off, but Romero fights them of and tags in Taguchi, he misses an ass attack, but Phantasmo accidentally back rakes Ishimori. Ass attacks follow, and then B triggers on both. The springboard ass attack connects for 2. Taguchi follows with rolling suplexes, and a basement dropkick for 2.Ishimori counters dodon into a cradle for 2. The back handspring kick follows, Phantasmo tags in and misses the lionsault. Ass attack by Taguchi, Romero in and hits a RANA, and then another. Phantasmo counters the tornado DDT, and the double team Argentine cuter follows for 2. Taguchi takes out Ishimori on the floor, and Romero gets the cradle for 2. The knee strike and stereo as attacks take down Phantasmo. Romero tosses Phantasmo into Taguchi’s ass and follows with a tornado DDT and arm bar as Taguchi ankle locks Ishimori. Bullet Club makes the comeback, and Phantasmo cradles Romero for 2. Knee strike by Romero, superkick by Phantasmo and Romero pulls an arm bar but Phantasmo cradles him for the win. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 16:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag that never got out of first gear and felt like a night off match for all four.

Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles vs. TJP & Clark Connors : Will and TJP begin, locking up and working into counters as Will takes control. TJP counters out and grounds him with a head scissors, but Will counters out and TJP escapes. Off the ropes and they pick up the pace, Will hits a RANA and they work into a flurry, countering and end in a standoff. Nice. Robbie and Connors tag in and they lockup, Connors looks to overpower Robbie who uses technique counter and follows with shoulder tackles. Connors cuts him off, but Robbie fights to his feet, hits body shots and a shoulder tackle. Connors fires up, mows him down, dumps Will and lays in chops on Robbie. He fights off both until they cut him off with double teams and they work over TJP. TJP dumps Will and Connor levels Robbie, works him over in the corner and lays in chops. Connors grounds the action, Robbie fires back, but Connors hits a slam as TJP hits the senton atomico for 2.Hegrounds Robbie, lays the boots to him and Connors joins in for double teams as he covers for 2. Robbie slowly fires back, Connors cuts him off and TJP is in and grounds things. The Muta lock follows as Connors takes out Will. Robbie makes the ropes, but TJP follows with uppercuts and rolling suplexes until Robbie cuts him off and hits the sliding lariat. Will tags in and runs wild on both, hits the back handspring kick and dropkick. The springboard forearm follows for 2. TJP counters storm breaker, but Will lays in Kawada kicks and TJP counters into a RANA and Saito suplex. Tags to Robbie and Connors and Robbie hits the sliding dropkick. Double knees follow, the 619 and more double knees then connect for 2. Robbie heads up top and rolls through on the 450, spear by Connors and that gets 2. The crab follows, Robbie fights, and Will makes the save. Connors fires up and TJP then locks the octopus onto Will to cut him off. Robbie fights but gets pulled back enter ring and Will slams TJP into Connors for the bread, Robbie makes the comeback until TJP hits the doomsday blockbuster and Connors cradles Robbie for 2. Will cuts off TJP, Connors follow with chops on Robbie, and they trade. Robbie fires up and Will joins in as they double team Connors and then TJP to get rid of him, Will follows with the Sasuke special, Robbie missile dropkicks the knee and turbo backpack follows for 2.The 450 to the knee follows and the Ron Miller special finishes it. Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles defeated TJP & Clark Connors @ 15:35 via pin [****] This was great, the Birds of Prey have become such a great team in a short amount of time and at points remind me of Speed muscle with their rapid-fire offense. TJP is great and I need him vs. Ospreay as soon as possible, while Connors continues to rapidly improve and shows why he was given his opportunity.

Suzuki-gun vs. Volador Jr & Titan : Volador & Despy begin, locking up and working into counters as they work to a standoff. They shake hands, so of course Despy attacks, but Volador hits a RANA and dumps him. Titan tags in and works into back and forth with Kanemaru until he hits an enziguri and then a RANA. To the floor and Despy and Kanemaru kick his ass and then attack Volador for some crowd brawling. Back in and Kanemaru works over Titan, takes him up top and tries to remove his mask. Titan fights him off but finds himself in the tree of WHOA. Despy and Kanemaru double team him and Despy rips his mask open. Titan battles back, hits the dropkick and tags in Volador. He hits the high cross, and runs wild on both with superkicks and covers for 2. Despy cuts him off with the spinebuster and that gets 2. The crab follows, Volador fights and makes the ropes. Kanemaru in but Volador fights them off, Titan dumps Despy and Volador follows with a tope as Titan follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in and Titan tags in and Kanemaru cuts him off until Titan hits a PELE. They work into counters, superkick by Titan and the Michinoku driver follows for 2. Titan is cut off by Despy, he takes out Volador and Kanemaru follows with the running boot for 2. The reverse DDT also gets 2 as Volador makes the save, Despy dumps him and Titan cradles Kanemaru and picks up the surprising win. Titan & Volador Jr: defeated Suzuki-gun @ 13:06 via pin [***] This was a good tag with god heat and Team CMLL picking up a surprising win over Suzuki-gun.

SUPER JR STANDINGS

* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori: (3-1), 6pts.

* Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi: (3-1), 6pts.

* Titan & Volador Jr: (3-1), 6pts.

* Suzuki-gun: (2-2), 4pts.

* Roppongi 3K: (2-1), 4pts.

* Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay: (2-2), 4pts.

* TJP & Clark Connors: (0-4), 0pts.

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura: (0-4), 0pts.

– Thanks for reading.